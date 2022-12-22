Shania Twain Is 'So Unashamed' of Her Changing Body at 57

ICYMI, Shania Twain went topless for the single art paired with her latest hit "Waking Up Dreaming" earlier this year. The 57-year-old singer posed in a cowboy hat, pink boots, and a white shirt tied around her waist to promote her single, which was released in September 2022 ahead of her next album coming February 2023.

"This is me expressing my truth," she recently told People about the decision to be photographed topless. "I'm comfortable in my own skin, and this is the way I am sharing that confidence," said the "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" singer, adding, "The best fashion is confidence."

Twain doesn't seem to subscribe to stereotypes about what is and isn't acceptable for women to do as they get older. "I am a woman in my late 50s, and I don't need to hide behind the clothes," she continued. "I can't even tell you how good it felt to do nude shooting. I was just so unashamed of my new body, you know, as a woman that is well into my menopause. I'm not even emotional about it; I just feel okay about it. It's really liberating."

The "Any Man of Mine" singer has long been confident about showing off her body. "From the very beginning — the very first video — I was ditching the bra," she said in the People interview. Of course, she was referring to her 1993 music video for "What Made You Say That," in which Twain danced and sang in black flowing pants and a matching black crop top, as well as a slinky white dress, on the beach.

"But I was a lot firmer then," said Twain. "So as I grew older, I started feeling a different pressure of, 'Well, your breasts are not as plump as they used to be. Your skin is not as tight as it used to be. Maybe you should start covering it up a little bit more.'"

Don't worry, Twain has learned to shut down this kind of negative self-talk. "I hit this wall and was like, 'Whoa, my confidence is regressing,'" she said. "My courage is dulling. Why am I allowing this? Frig that. I am not regressing. I am embracing my body as it changes, as I should have from my childhood to my teens, as I should be from my taut, 20s and 30-year-old self, to my menopausal body," she continued. "I'm not going to be shy about it. I want to be courageous about it, and I want to share that courage in the artwork that I am directing."



Her message to other people working toward embracing their bodies exactly as they are? "I want other women who are aging, or any women…even if you're 12 and you're developing, you shouldn't feel like you need to hide behind your fear or your self-conscious shield," she told People. "But you have to do it within your own sense of what is right and good and safe for you."