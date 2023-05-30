Beauty Skin Care The Shape 2023 Skin Awards The Shape 2023 Skin Awards The Best Acne Products, According to Shape Editors and Experts The 8 Best Sun Protection Products to Add to Your Stash These Are The 10 Best Body Products to Upgrade Your Routine These Must-Have Face Products Are Derm-Approved Yes, Your Skincare Packaging Does Matter 7 Skincare Ingredients You Need to Know Skin Cycling Is The Latest Beauty Trend You Need to Try CLOSE Part of The Shape 2023 Skin Awards The Best Acne Products, According to Shape Editors and Experts The cleansers, creams, and body treatments you need to clear any type of breakout. By Shannon Bauer Shannon Bauer Instagram Website Shannon M. Bauer is a Senior Commerce Editor for Dotdash Meredith's Beauty & Style Group. Published on May 30, 2023

The unfortunate truth about skin is that acne can happen to anyone — dry, oily, or combination skin, tweens and adults alike. When we hear acne, we often think of oily skin, because excess oil leads to clogged pores. However, dry skin often leads to an increase in oil production in an attempt to moisturize, which in turn leads to breakouts, too. And if you’re an active individual (hi, all Shape readers), these issues are compounded when dead skin cells, bacteria, and oil meet heat and friction to create the perfect breakout-causing storm. But there’s good news: the key to treating and preventing pimples is not to stop working out. (In fact, sweat contains urea, which is an amazing moisturizer.) The right combination of products before and after your workout can keep breakouts at bay, so you only maintain the glow-boosting benefits of a good hard sweat. We spent weeks testing the endless options on the market to find the ingredients and formulas that worked best. These eight win our seal of approval as the best acne products out there. Best Cleanser: Peace Out Blemish Balm Shape / Mehroz Kapadia Buy on Peaceoutskincare.com Buy on Ulta Buy on Sephora Why We Like It: The balm melts away waterproof makeup and SPF with ease. Sweat pimples are, you guessed it, breakouts that pop up post-perspiration. But sweat isn’t the cause — rather it’s oil, dirt, or leftover makeup that can build up and clog pores. This cleanser combines physical and chemical exfoliators to really get the gunk out, thanks to salicylic acid, a BHA. We tested this balm pre-workout to remove waterproof makeup and sunscreen, and the slightly gritty texture was able to cut through even the most long-wear formulas. This balm also contains niacinamide, to help prevent acne scars, and ceramides, to protect the skin barrier. We found that this combination kept our skin clear when used consistently. The oils in the formulas are necessary to achieve that balmy texture; however, some with acne-prone skin need to be especially careful with what oils they use in their routine. Jojoba oil is generally considered to be safe for acne, but it’s good to be aware so you can make the right choice for your complexion. Price at time of publish: $22 Size: 3.6 oz | Active Ingredient: Salicylic acid Best Serum: Shani Darden Lactic Acid Serum Shape / Mehroz Kapadia Buy on Sephora Buy on Shanidarden.com Buy on Violet Grey Why We Like It: Lactic acid is gentle enough for all skin types. The key ingredient in this serum is lactic acid — yes, the same molecule responsible for the burn in your muscles — which is an AHA, another power acid in the skincare universe. The high percentage of lactic acid (nine percent) is what makes this product so effective. We liked that the gel-like serum didn’t sting upon application and can be left on overnight — no rinsing required — to work while you sleep. “I love lactic acid,” says Kavita Mariwalla, MD, a dermatologist in NYC. “We don't use it enough, to be honest, when it comes to exfoliating.” As a humectant, lactic acid also draws water to the skin, which helps to hydrate as it exfoliates, especially when combined with the hyaluronic acid in this formula. An AHA should not be used on the same night as retinol, so be sure to alternate if you have a prescription or over-the-counter retinol in your routine (including adapalene). Price at time of publish: $88 Size: 1 oz | Active Ingredient: Lactic acid Best Spot Treatment: Mario Badescu Drying Lotion Shape / Mehroz Kapadia Buy on Amazon Buy on Sephora Buy on Ulta Why We Like It: The small bottle will last you a long time. If your pimples are more occasional, a spot treatment can be your best friend. We found a single dot of this clay-textured formula on a pimple overnight reduced swelling and angry redness by morning. The dual-phase solution contains salicylic acid and sulfur, which dry out excess oil, and calamine to soothe itching and pain, as well as dry up any oozing. Price at time of publish: $17 Size: 1 oz | Active Ingredient: Sulfur, salicylic acid Best Moisturizer: The Nue Co Barrier Culture Moisturizer Shape / Mehroz Kapadia Buy on Sephora Buy on Thenueco.com Why We Like It: The ingredients soothe and protect the skin barrier. Acne products can be harsh and drying, because they are hard at work clearing out bacteria, dead skin cells, and excess oil. Which means a moisturizer that will replenish your complexion without exacerbating breakouts is key. The Nue Co Barrier Culture Moisturizer does just that. A cocktail of pre-, pro-, and post-biotics and ceramides balance the skin’s microbiome and shore up the skin barrier (read: the wall between outside aggressors and the deeper layers of the skin). Plus, niacinamide brightens skin tone and helps lighten post-acne hyperpigmentation. This formula is also fragrance-free for sensitive skin or noses. Price at time of publish: $65 Size: 1.69 oz | Active Ingredient: Niacinamide, ceramides Best Mask: La Roche-Posay Effaclar Shape / Mehroz Kapadia Buy on Amazon Buy on Dermstore Buy on Laroche-posay.us Why We Like It: This clay mask was developed to not clog pores or irritate sensitive skin. A multi-tasking mask that targets impurities in a breakout and shine from excess oil? Sign us up. Most clay masks leave our skin overly dry, thus exacerbating a breakout even more. But this La Roche Posay mask contains glycerin (a humectant) and Vitamin B5 to lock in moisture, along with kaolin clay. “I use this once a week during warmer months when I'm more prone to breakouts and have noticed a smoother texture and less oil production,” says Hayley Mason, general manager of Shape and InStyle. The formula is also oil-free and non-comedogenic. Price at time of publish: $22 Size: 3.4 oz | Active Ingredient: Kaolin clay Best for Body: Kosasport Shape / Mehroz Kapadia Buy on Sephora Buy on Credo Beauty Buy on Kosas.com Why We Like It: Skin feels clean, but never dry or tight after using this. This Kosas wash is the epitome of strong yet gentle. The exfoliating AHAs from lactic, glycolic, and mandelic acids, slough off pore-clogging dead skin cells without stripping your skin of its necessary oils (you can thank soothing allantoin for that). “Despite using this body wash on a daily basis, my skin has never felt irritated or rubbed raw,” says Kristen Geil, senior commerce editor. “On the contrary, it feels more soft and supple than ever before. I've even noticed a subtle glow upon getting out of the shower, especially if I follow up with a moisturizing body lotion.” We love the experience of a nicely scented body wash — this one smells like jasmine, orange flower, vanilla, and sandalwood. However, some folks prone to breakouts may prefer a cleanser that is fragrance-free. Price at time of publish: $22 Size: 9 oz | Active Ingredient: AHAs The Best Body Acne Treatments to Fight Blemishes from Head to Toe Gym Bag Hero: Maelys Get Back Shape / Mehroz Kapadia Buy on Maelyscosmetics.com Why We Like It: The nozzle can be sprayed from all angles. Heat and sweat and tight spandex are not a kind combination for your skin. This Maelys Get Back Spray is saving our butts, er, backs with two percent salicylic acid to reduce breakouts, and willow herb, which acts as a toner to control oil production. The anti-gravity nozzle is the big winner — it allows you to get at hard-to-reach areas from all angles, even upside down, without clogging or getting stuck. “I typically only struggle with body acne in the summer," says Shannon Bauer, senior commerce editor. “I often find irritation and breakouts along the straps and band of my sports bra, which then makes strappy dresses and bikinis a bummer. This spray has become my go-to. I spritz it on post-shower to help prevent breakouts, and it dries quickly so I can get dressed right after applying. I haven't noticed any bleaching or staining of my clothes either.” Price at time of publish: $39 Size: 3.38 oz | Active Ingredient: Salicylic acid Best Innovation: SolaWave Shape / Mehroz Kapadia Buy on Amazon Buy on Ulta Why We Like It: Two wavelengths work together to address acne and inflammation. The world of acne treatments is getting more advanced by the day, and this device is light-years ahead, literally. Red and blue wavelengths act as a one-two punch for acne, with blue light destroying the bacteria and excess oil that causes pimples, and red light working on redness and inflammation. Simply hold the device over your breakout and wait for three minutes. The light will automatically turn off when the treatment is over. Move to the next acne spot and repeat. We felt a slight warming sensation but no pain or discomfort while using the device. The handheld tool is also small enough to fit in any toiletry or gym bag for on-the-go use. That said, the device is very small, and while easy to use, it takes three minutes to treat each area, thus it’s best for smaller breakouts or sections of the skin. Price at time of publish: $99 Size: n/a | Technology: Red light, blue light What to Know About Acne Products AHA vs BHA Alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) and beta hydroxy acids (BHAs) are both chemical exfoliators. AHAs are water-soluble and work on the surface of the skin. BHAs are oil-soluble, which means they can cut through the lipid layers (what fills the spaces between cells) to reach deeper into the pores to dissolve the build-up that causes breakouts. While BHAs are designed to venture deep into the pores, AHAs work to “unglue” the dead skin cells stuck at the surface, paving the way for other ingredients to penetrate. AHAs include malic, mandelic, lactic (such as Shani Darden Lactic Acid Exfoliating Serum), and glycolic, the most intensive of the exfoliating acids. The most common BHA is salicylic acid, which is found in Peace Out Blemish Balm Cleanser and Mario Badescu Drying Lotion. Other Ingredients to Consider AHA/BHAs are popular ingredients to address acne, because removing pore blockages is important to maintaining clear skin. But there are other ingredients to add to your acne-fighting toolbelt. Clay, often found in face masks, are great for managing oil production, says Dr. Mariwalla. “Kaolin clay specifically, like in La Roche Posay Effaclar Shine Control Clay Mask, is very drying, which draws out impurities and controls shine,” she says. Beyond just the pimple, managing acne means caring for your skin as a whole. Choosing formulas that protect your skin barrier to prevent further irritation with ingredients like ceramides, allantoin, and niacinamide. A moisturizer, such as The Nue Co Barrier Culture Moisturizer, was formulated to do just that. Type of Product The type of product you choose is going to depend on where your acne occurs and how often. Someone with an occasional pimple may opt for an overnight spot treatment, whereas another individual dealing with chronic breakouts may splurge on a Solawave Bye Acne 3-Minute Pimple Spot Treatment Device. And if the acne is on your back, then an acne-fighting body wash like Kosas Good Body Skin AHA + Enzyme Exfoliating Body Wash or a post-workout spray, like Maelys Get Back can be a good buy. Frequently Asked Questions Can you use two acne products at the same time? The best way to treat acne is to combine different active ingredients that have complementary mechanisms of action rather than using two products with the same active, says Joshua Zeichner, MD, a dermatologist in New York City. “You do need to be cautious in using multiple active ingredients at the same time because of the potential for irritation or incompatibility with your skin. For example, while effective, benzoyl peroxide does not play nicely in the sandbox with the other children. It can break down many other active ingredients like retinol and vitamin C,” he explains. To avoid potential issues, use different acne ingredients at different times during the day, on alternating days — like a cleanser with BHA one day and a lactic acid serum the next. Do you apply an acne treatment before or after moisturizer? This largely depends on the product you are using to treat breakouts. If you are working with an exfoliating acid (AHA or BHA), then you’ll apply that directly to the skin after any cleansing steps. A moisturizer, especially ones that assist barrier function, are applied on top of serums. Spot treatments or pimple patches are applied last in the routine so they can remain on the spot for the duration. How do you treat cystic acne? When you see a pimple that has come to the surface and you have the urge to squeeze (but shouldn’t), that’s called comedonal acne, and is the type that is treatable by over the counter solutions. Cystic acne is formed deep within the skin and is often hard and painful. You should see a dermatologist if you feel these form as a prescription cream, pill, or injection may be the best course of treatment. An OTC skincare routine may be another line of defense, but your doc can work out the best products and steps for your skin. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit