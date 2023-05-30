But there’s good news: the key to treating and preventing pimples is not to stop working out. (In fact, sweat contains urea, which is an amazing moisturizer.) The right combination of products before and after your workout can keep breakouts at bay, so you only maintain the glow-boosting benefits of a good hard sweat. We spent weeks testing the endless options on the market to find the ingredients and formulas that worked best. These eight win our seal of approval as the best acne products out there.

The unfortunate truth about skin is that acne can happen to anyone — dry, oily, or combination skin, tweens and adults alike. When we hear acne, we often think of oily skin, because excess oil leads to clogged pores. However, dry skin often leads to an increase in oil production in an attempt to moisturize, which in turn leads to breakouts, too. And if you’re an active individual (hi, all Shape readers), these issues are compounded when dead skin cells, bacteria, and oil meet heat and friction to create the perfect breakout-causing storm.

Best Cleanser: Peace Out Blemish Balm Shape / Mehroz Kapadia Buy on Peaceoutskincare.com Buy on Ulta Buy on Sephora Why We Like It: The balm melts away waterproof makeup and SPF with ease. Sweat pimples are, you guessed it, breakouts that pop up post-perspiration. But sweat isn’t the cause — rather it’s oil, dirt, or leftover makeup that can build up and clog pores. This cleanser combines physical and chemical exfoliators to really get the gunk out, thanks to salicylic acid, a BHA. We tested this balm pre-workout to remove waterproof makeup and sunscreen, and the slightly gritty texture was able to cut through even the most long-wear formulas. This balm also contains niacinamide, to help prevent acne scars, and ceramides, to protect the skin barrier. We found that this combination kept our skin clear when used consistently. The oils in the formulas are necessary to achieve that balmy texture; however, some with acne-prone skin need to be especially careful with what oils they use in their routine. Jojoba oil is generally considered to be safe for acne, but it’s good to be aware so you can make the right choice for your complexion. Price at time of publish: $22 Size: 3.6 oz | Active Ingredient: Salicylic acid

Best Serum: Shani Darden Lactic Acid Serum Shape / Mehroz Kapadia Buy on Sephora Buy on Shanidarden.com Buy on Violet Grey Why We Like It: Lactic acid is gentle enough for all skin types. The key ingredient in this serum is lactic acid — yes, the same molecule responsible for the burn in your muscles — which is an AHA, another power acid in the skincare universe. The high percentage of lactic acid (nine percent) is what makes this product so effective. We liked that the gel-like serum didn’t sting upon application and can be left on overnight — no rinsing required — to work while you sleep. “I love lactic acid,” says Kavita Mariwalla, MD, a dermatologist in NYC. “We don't use it enough, to be honest, when it comes to exfoliating.” As a humectant, lactic acid also draws water to the skin, which helps to hydrate as it exfoliates, especially when combined with the hyaluronic acid in this formula. An AHA should not be used on the same night as retinol, so be sure to alternate if you have a prescription or over-the-counter retinol in your routine (including adapalene). Price at time of publish: $88 Size: 1 oz | Active Ingredient: Lactic acid

Best Spot Treatment: Mario Badescu Drying Lotion Shape / Mehroz Kapadia Buy on Amazon Buy on Sephora Buy on Ulta Why We Like It: The small bottle will last you a long time. If your pimples are more occasional, a spot treatment can be your best friend. We found a single dot of this clay-textured formula on a pimple overnight reduced swelling and angry redness by morning. The dual-phase solution contains salicylic acid and sulfur, which dry out excess oil, and calamine to soothe itching and pain, as well as dry up any oozing. Price at time of publish: $17 Size: 1 oz | Active Ingredient: Sulfur, salicylic acid

Best Moisturizer: The Nue Co Barrier Culture Moisturizer Shape / Mehroz Kapadia Buy on Sephora Buy on Thenueco.com Why We Like It: The ingredients soothe and protect the skin barrier. Acne products can be harsh and drying, because they are hard at work clearing out bacteria, dead skin cells, and excess oil. Which means a moisturizer that will replenish your complexion without exacerbating breakouts is key. The Nue Co Barrier Culture Moisturizer does just that. A cocktail of pre-, pro-, and post-biotics and ceramides balance the skin’s microbiome and shore up the skin barrier (read: the wall between outside aggressors and the deeper layers of the skin). Plus, niacinamide brightens skin tone and helps lighten post-acne hyperpigmentation. This formula is also fragrance-free for sensitive skin or noses. Price at time of publish: $65 Size: 1.69 oz | Active Ingredient: Niacinamide, ceramides

Best Mask: La Roche-Posay Effaclar Shape / Mehroz Kapadia Buy on Amazon Buy on Dermstore Buy on Laroche-posay.us Why We Like It: This clay mask was developed to not clog pores or irritate sensitive skin. A multi-tasking mask that targets impurities in a breakout and shine from excess oil? Sign us up. Most clay masks leave our skin overly dry, thus exacerbating a breakout even more. But this La Roche Posay mask contains glycerin (a humectant) and Vitamin B5 to lock in moisture, along with kaolin clay. “I use this once a week during warmer months when I'm more prone to breakouts and have noticed a smoother texture and less oil production,” says Hayley Mason, general manager of Shape and InStyle. The formula is also oil-free and non-comedogenic. Price at time of publish: $22 Size: 3.4 oz | Active Ingredient: Kaolin clay

Best for Body: Kosasport Shape / Mehroz Kapadia Buy on Sephora Buy on Credo Beauty Buy on Kosas.com Why We Like It: Skin feels clean, but never dry or tight after using this. This Kosas wash is the epitome of strong yet gentle. The exfoliating AHAs from lactic, glycolic, and mandelic acids, slough off pore-clogging dead skin cells without stripping your skin of its necessary oils (you can thank soothing allantoin for that). “Despite using this body wash on a daily basis, my skin has never felt irritated or rubbed raw,” says Kristen Geil, senior commerce editor. “On the contrary, it feels more soft and supple than ever before. I've even noticed a subtle glow upon getting out of the shower, especially if I follow up with a moisturizing body lotion.” We love the experience of a nicely scented body wash — this one smells like jasmine, orange flower, vanilla, and sandalwood. However, some folks prone to breakouts may prefer a cleanser that is fragrance-free. Price at time of publish: $22 Size: 9 oz | Active Ingredient: AHAs The Best Body Acne Treatments to Fight Blemishes from Head to Toe

Gym Bag Hero: Maelys Get Back Shape / Mehroz Kapadia Buy on Maelyscosmetics.com Why We Like It: The nozzle can be sprayed from all angles. Heat and sweat and tight spandex are not a kind combination for your skin. This Maelys Get Back Spray is saving our butts, er, backs with two percent salicylic acid to reduce breakouts, and willow herb, which acts as a toner to control oil production. The anti-gravity nozzle is the big winner — it allows you to get at hard-to-reach areas from all angles, even upside down, without clogging or getting stuck. “I typically only struggle with body acne in the summer," says Shannon Bauer, senior commerce editor. “I often find irritation and breakouts along the straps and band of my sports bra, which then makes strappy dresses and bikinis a bummer. This spray has become my go-to. I spritz it on post-shower to help prevent breakouts, and it dries quickly so I can get dressed right after applying. I haven't noticed any bleaching or staining of my clothes either.” Price at time of publish: $39 Size: 3.38 oz | Active Ingredient: Salicylic acid