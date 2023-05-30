The reality is there is so much more skin to cover when you take in the whole body. And it isn’t always economical, or practical, to just take the products you’re already using all the way down past your neck and chest. Your body may have its own needs to be addressed, too — flaky skin, hair you prefer not to be there, and more. With 2023 being a renaissance year for body care, these are the products to buy to upgrade your experience.

The body is often the neglected step-sister of the skin-care world. We often think of the face when it comes to skin concerns like acne, wrinkles, and dark spots. Plus, your face gets all the attention in the beauty aisle — the fancy jars, luscious textures, high active formulas, even the pretty display cases to go on your counter. Well, consider this your body’s glass slipper moment — we’re highlighting the products that make you look and feel your best from head to toe.

Best Body Wash: Saltair Body Wash Shape / Mehroz Kapadia Buy on Target Buy on Saltair.com Why We Like It: The scents of this body wash are sublime. We’re firm believers that the products you use every day should be ones you love. Your shower routine is the perfect place to get a revamp (it’s also one of our favorite places to meditate). Saltair Body Wash, founded by model Iskra Lawrence, feels luxurious, but is fairly affordable (and available at the drugstore). The lineup contains skincare-level ingredients, such as hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and AHAs in a serum-like texture that works itself into a cloud of lather. We also love that the brand houses its products in large, planet-friendly aluminum bottles. But the real star of the show is the scents. “I'm practically collecting this body wash, because all the scents are that good,” says Hayley Mason, general manager of Shape and InStyle. There are nine options to choose from, including fragrance-free, but if we had to pick, it’d be Pink Beach or TikTok-loved Sandal Bloom for us. Price at time of publish: $12 Size: 17 oz | Main Ingredients: Botanical oils

Best Body Scrub: OUI the People Cream Body Polish Shape / Mehroz Kapadia Buy on Ouithepeople.com Why We Like It: The cream texture hydrates as it exfoliates. The coarse texture of a scrub is an excellent way to manually remove dry, dead skin cells to reveal the fresh skin underneath, especially on any rough patches on the body. This scrub feels like really fine grains of salt and a super luxe cream put together, almost like an exfoliating lotion. There's just enough grit to make you feel as if you're sloughing off dead skin but the cream delivers a soft application so you're simultaneously adding moisture back into your skin. Our skin felt ultra smooth, moisturized, and deliciously soft after each use. Plus, the unique floral and citrusy scent is divine. Price at time of publish: $48 Size: 4.2 oz | Main Ingredients: Bamboo powder, lactic acid



Best Body Lotion: Augustinus Bader The Body Cream Shape / Mehroz Kapadia Buy on Sephora Buy on Bluemercury.com Buy on Violet Grey Why We Like It: This rich lotion has an ultra-creamy, can’t-wait-to-apply texture and hardworking ingredients. The cream that broke the internet and the height of luxury — Augustinus Bader draws on the science of wound healing and regeneration to develop its skin care products. A supple, thicker-than-oatmeal texture with a proprietary blend called TFC8 (the secret to skin repair), plus shea butter and bisabolol (an oil) moisturizes and softens skin. A power player for moisture and anti-aging, the fragrance-free cream is safe for sensitive skin. And us mere mortals are not the only ones singing its praises, celebrities like Barbie-to-be Margot Robbie and Lizzo are also shoppers of the brand. While the luxury price tag matches the high-end formula, a small dab is all you need to reap the benefits. Price at time of publish: $105 Size: 3.38 oz | Main Ingredients: TFC8, shea butter

Best Antiperspirant: Secret Clinical Strength Antiperspirant Shape / Mehroz Kapadia Buy on Amazon Buy on Target Buy on Walgreens Why We Like It: The formula protects against all three types of sweat. Like any Type A personality, this antiperspirant works better when it’s under pressure and you start to sweat. There are actually three types of sweat, caused by stress, heat, and activity, and stress sweat is often the kind associated with odor. The smart formula adapts and responds to the level and type of sweat to keep you adequately protected against stink and wetness throughout the day — up to 72 hours. We found this to be true through a full workout. In fact, we experienced no body odor more than 24 hours later (we’re that committed to our testing). The stick has a smooth and silky texture that glides on underarms nicely. For optimal results, apply your antiperspirant at night to plug the sweat glands while you snooze. Price at time of publish: $27 Size: 1.6 oz | Main Ingredients: Aluminum

Best Hair Removal: Flamingo Body Hair Removal Cream Shape / Mehroz Kapadia Buy on Amazon Buy on Target Buy on Shopflamingo.com Why We Like It: The formula actually smells good (and it works!). When you think of hair removal products, you often remember the harsh formulas and acrid scents of the early aughts. But this Flamingo Hair Removal product is not only gentle, but also smells amazing with notes of iris and suede. You can use it on arms, legs, underarms, or the bikini line (there is also a version formulated for the face). To use: apply a thick coat, wait five to ten minutes, and then scrape off with the little plastic spatula that's included. “This gives me the smoothest, fuzz-free skin,” says Mason. Price at time of publish: $9 Size: 6.67 oz | Main Ingredients: n/a The 14 Best Facial Hair Removal Products of 2023, According to Dermatologists

Best for Self Tanner: Jergens Natural Glow Shape / Mehroz Kapadia Buy on Amazon Buy on Target Buy on Walgreens Why We Like It: The no-fuss lotion doesn’t need to be rinsed off and is stink-free. We’re huge fans of a self-tanning lotion (no sun tans here) to achieve a subtle tint and nice glow to the skin. And this one is a classic. The gradualness of the tan is what makes it so easy to use — just smooth on daily and you’ll start to see the color develop over time. Plus, there are two tone options: Fair to medium and medium to deep, so you don’t hop straight to deep bronze on your first go-round. “I use this daily,” says Mason, “because it's subtle enough to maintain a year-round glow, without looking like I'm going overboard in the self-tanning department. I also like that it combines gradual color with skin-firming ingredients like collagen and elastin.” Price at time of publish: $13 Size: 7.5 oz | Main Ingredients: DHA, collagen

Best for Feet: Gold Bond Healing Foot Cream Shape / Mehroz Kapadia Buy on Amazon Buy on Target Buy on Walgreens Why We Like It: This formula contains urea, which is great for softening and moisturizing. Active individuals have a huge awareness of their feet, so we take steps, pun intended, to take care of them. This cream is the antidote to the pounding we put our feet through, with urea as the heavy hitter in this formula. If you didn’t know, urea is an ingredient also present in our sweat, and is an amazing moisturizer. It also helps to reduce the amount of dead skin cells that are built up on the surface. Combined with shea butter and lactic acid, you’ve got a formula that can soften and smooth cracked heels and calluses in no time. Ginger King, cosmetic chemist and president of Grace Kingdom Beauty, confirms this is a winning formula: “The combination of urea, dimethicone, and petrolatum can help to moisturize and protect the driest feet.” This is a must-have for marathon training season, when even a long soak in the pedicure tub isn’t enough to tackle our callused heels. Price at time of publish: $8 Size: 4 oz | Main Ingredients: Urea, shea butter

Best for Nails: OPI Nail Envy Shape / Mehroz Kapadia Buy on Amazon Buy on Ulta Why We Like It: A daily coat of the treatment can strengthen brittle, split nails. If you’re looking for a simple solution for acrylic or gel-ravaged nails, this treatment is a one-step process for stronger nails thanks to wheat protein and calcium. We tested the nail strengthener for several weeks and noticed a drastic difference in our short, brittle nails. They became stronger and longer, while garnering compliments from just about everyone who saw our hands. Not to mention, the glossy coat it gives is stunning. Price at time of publish: $19 Size: 0.5 oz | Main Ingredients: Wheat protein, calcium

Gym Bag Hero: Dr. PawPaw Miltipurpose Soothing Balm Buy on Amazon Buy on Ulta Buy on Drpawpaw.com Why We Like It: The multipurpose salve can be used everywhere. Developed as a lip balm, this fan favorite has amassed leagues of dedicated buyers thanks to its versatility. The key ingredient is paw paw, the fermented fruit of papaya, which offers a potent dose of vitamin C and is believed to have healing properties as well. In addition to hydrating lips, the salve can also be used on cracked cuticles, sunburn or other minor skin irritations. “Everyone should have this!” says Robin Arzon. “It’s the best lip balm on the planet. I keep one in every bag I own.” She also uses it to keep down flyaway baby hairs. And it comes in clutch under drying matte lipsticks. Price at time of publish: $12 Size: 0.85 oz | Main Ingredients: Paw paw