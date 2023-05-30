We Asked Dermatologists and Beauty Editors to Share Their Go-To Face Products — Here’s What They Said

You’ll also see a Gym Bag Hero. That’s a skincare product we hand-chose for its iconic blend of benefits and on-the-go convenience. Skincare doesn’t have to be a 10-step routine that takes 20 minutes every night before bed, and our Gym Bag Hero proves that some products pack a major punch.

That’s what we wanted to focus on in the Best Face Products of the 2023 Shape Skin Awards. Yes, each of these products — Shape-tested and derm-approved, BTW — may make you feel like J. Lo at the 2023 Grammys (aka, glowy AF), but they’re also doing the work below the surface to improve your skin’s overall health. From cleansers to moisturizers to all the serums, we tested the best skincare products for your face (including some cutting-edge tech and the latest professional-grade treatments), and we also asked our go-to dermatologists and aestheticians for their expert opinions.

“The right skincare product can support the everyday functions of the skin, and even help compensate for deficiencies that the skin may have,” notes Joshua Zeichner, M.D. , a board-certified dermatologist and associate professor of dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital. “Ultimately, this can improve skin health as well as the cosmetic appearance of the skin itself.” So yes, applying that viral Vitamin C serum may instantly brighten your skin, but it’s also promoting collagen production, protecting against sun damage, and boosting hydration — benefits that go way beyond aesthetics.

News flash: Your skincare routine is about more than just getting a dewy, fresh-faced look that has people asking whether you just got back from vacation. In fact, using the right face products for your skin type and concerns has a major impact on your skin’s health — which in turn, affects its appearance, texture, and tone.

Best Cleanser: Skinfix 2% BHA Cleanser Shape / Mehroz Kapadia Buy on Sephora Why We Like It: The salicylic acid decongests skin, while niacinamide visibly minimizes pores and prevents excess oil buildup. Even though a facial cleanser only stays on your face for a short period of time, the right formula can majorly benefit your skin. Case in point: The Skinfix Azelaic Acid BHA/AHA cleanser features chemical exfoliants (that’s the BHA/AHA part) and niacinamide, powerhouse ingredients that work together to decongest pores, mop off excess surface oil, and minimize the look of pores — all while fighting the bacteria that causes acne. If acne is one of your skincare concerns, this face wash is a simple treatment you can add to your daily routine. We loved that even with the salicylic acid, this product didn’t dry out our skin, and it still felt really gentle. Price at time of publish: $35 Skin Type: Normal, combination, and oily | Skincare Concerns: Pores, acne, oiliness | Key Ingredients: Salicylic acid, niacinamide, azelaic acid | Size: 5 oz The 9 Best Pore Cleansers That Actually Remove Dirt, Oil, and Build-Up

Best Moisturizer for Dry Skin: CeraVe Moisturizing Cream Shape / Mehroz Kapadia Buy on Amazon Buy on Ulta Buy on Target Why We Like It: This drugstore favorite is budget-friendly and gentle enough for all skin types. It’s also endorsed by the National Eczema Association. Sometimes, a simple product wins us (and dermatologists) over. The Cerave Moisturizing Cream can go head-to-head with more expensive moisturizers for dry skin, but at $20 for a 16-ounce tub, you really can’t beat the price. And trust us, this product performs just as well as the pricier options we tested. The cream absorbed into our skin quickly without feeling greasy, and we instantly felt the soothing, hydrating effects. That’s probably thanks to the ceramides, which help seal in moisture and keep your skin barrier healthy, notes Dr. Zeichner. We especially love this pick for people whose skin gets irritated easily or who deal with skin conditions, such as eczema. This formula is one of the gentlest we tried, and it’s endorsed by the National Eczema Association. Talk to your dermatologist for more specific needs, but in general, we’d feel confident recommending this for most skin types. Price at time of publish: $20 Skin Type: All | Skincare Concerns: Dryness, irritation | Key Ingredients: Ceramides, hyaluronic acid, glycerin | Size: 16 oz Beauty

Best Moisturizer for Oily Skin: Tatcha The Water Cream Shape / Mehroz Kapadia Buy on Amazon Buy on Sephora Buy on Tatcha.com Why We Like It: It feels lightweight and dewy, but not slick — perfect for oily skin. Plus, it comes with a little spatula, so you don’t have to use your fingers to apply. People with oily skin know the difficulty of balancing between keeping skin hydrated and constantly blotting shiny spots. An oil-free moisturizer is ideal, since it quenches thirsty skin without leaving behind a slick residue or clogging pores. The Water Cream from Tatcha impressed us with its instant absorption and botanical ingredients (think: Japanese wild rose and leopard lily). The lightweight moisturizer is a mix between a gel and a cream, and skin instantly feels supple and hydrated. “I love the texture of this moisturizer most of all — a fitting name, it's the perfect blend of a gel and a cream that sinks instantly into the skin,” says Shannon Bauer, senior commerce editor. “Ideal for oily skin, it leaves no greasy film yet you can feel the hydration. The weightlessness is a great base for makeup with no pilling, creasing, or sliding of foundation. It even slightly plumped a few fine lines across my forehead.” Price at time of publish: $70 Skin Type: Oily, normal, combination, sensitive | Skincare Concerns: Dryness, pores, dullness, and uneven texture | Key Ingredients: Japanese wild rose, Japanese leopard lily, glycerin | Size: 1.7 oz

Best Vitamin C Serum: KLUR Brilliant Light Shape / Mehroz Kapadia Buy on Credo Beauty Buy on Klur.co Why We Like It: The amber glass bottle blocks UV light, protecting the potency of the product. Vitamin C has a powerful trio of benefits. It’s a powerful antioxidant that protects your skin from free radicals. It spurs collagen production, and it helps even and brighten skin tone (so if you want to reduce dark spots or hyperpigmentation, vitamin C is your BFF). The best vitamin C serum we tested was Klur Brilliant Light, which comes in an amber glass bottle that keeps the formula stronger, for longer, since vitamin C is super unstable. We noticed a measurable difference in our skin texture after regular use, and our skin felt firmer, smoother, softer, and more hydrated. Price at time of publish: $88 Skin Type: All | Skincare Concerns: Dullness and uneven texture | Key Ingredients: Aloe juice, vitamin C, olive squalane oil, botanical hyaluronic acid | Size: 1 oz The Best Anti-Aging Vitamin C Serums That Will Brighten, Firm, and Protect Skin

Best Retinol: AlphaRet Overnight Cream Shape / Mehroz Kapadia Buy on Skinbetter.com Why We Like It: This cream combines retinol with a hydroxy acid to enhance cell turnover, stimulate collagen, and exfoliate to improve radiance. The Skinbetter AlphaRet Overnight Cream won us over with its skin-smoothing benefits, plus the fact that it’s gentle on even the most sensitive skin. “This cream combines the best of both worlds, with exfoliating glycolic acid and skin-renewing retinol,” notes Dr. Zeichner. “It’s extremely well tolerated so it can be used even by people who cannot use traditional retinol formulas.” Translation: If you have sensitive skin, this might be a non-irritating retinol option. “I'm on my fourth bottle of this elixir because it works so well,” shares Bauer. “A combination of retinol, lactic and glycolic acid, peptides, and ceramides delivers the smoothing, plumping, unclogging benefits you crave in a formula that your skin barrier loves, too. I have combo-oily skin and this is thick and moisturizing enough to be used alone.” Price at time of publish: $135 Skin Type: All | Skincare Concerns: Dullness and uneven texture, antiaging | Key Ingredients: Glycolic acid, AlphaRet (Skinbetter’s unique combination of alpha hydroxy acid and retinol), peptides, vitamin C | Size: 1 oz Best Retinol Creams You Can Buy Over the Counter

Best Eye Creams: CRYO-Recovery Eye Serum Shape / Mehroz Kapadia Buy on Nordstrom Buy on Sephora Buy on Bloomingdales Why We Like It: The serum delivers caffeine to depuff with a cooling applicator tip that you can keep in your fridge. If the bags under your eyes are starting to require their own valet, an effective eye serum can depuff, brighten, and reduce dark circles. The Charlotte Tilbury Cryo-Recovery Eye Serum cleverly uses the combination of caffeine and a cool, metal applicator to instantly give undereyes a little lift and glow. (And yes, caffeine as a skincare ingredient works similarly to caffeine in your morning coffee; it energizes your skin by reducing the appearance of puffiness, dark circles, and fine lines and wrinkles.) The metal applicator is what takes this product from “nice to have” to “forever repurchase.” Inspired by cryotherapy, it provides a cooling effect that helps shrink undereye bags by constricting blood vessels. The serum is light and smooth, so if you want to add a little concealer or a skin tint for an extra glow, your makeup won’t pill. Price at time of publish: $70 Skin Type: All | Skincare Concerns: Dullness, puffy eyes, dark circles | Key Ingredients: Caffeine complex, Swiss wine essence, peptide complex | Size: 0.5 oz The 10 Best Eye Creams That Firm, De-Puff, and Brighten Dark Circles

Best Exfoliant: Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peels Shape / Mehroz Kapadia Buy on Amazon Buy on Nordstrom Buy on Dermstore Why We Like It: There couldn’t be an easier way to get a professional-level exfoliation. Beloved by our expert dermatologists and Peloton instructors alike, the Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peels use a two-step process for professional-grade at-home exfoliation. The first pad uses a blend of five acids (including glycolic acid, lactic acid, and malic acid) to exfoliate and improve skin texture for an instant glow, like you just got a facial. Meanwhile, the second pad uses powerful antioxidants to protect the skin from free radicals, and it also gives the skin a much-needed dose of hydration. The wipes are perfect for skincare beginners, since they’re intuitive to use (no more wondering if you really needed to use that much product) and ultra-convenient. Heads up: Some people feel a slight stinging sensation when first using the peel pads, and that’s normal. If you’re new to the product, we recommend using the peel pads every two days or until your skin gets used to them. Price at time of publish: $92 for 30 treatments + 5 bonus treatments Skin Type: Normal, dry, combination, and oily | Skincare Concerns: Dullness, uneven texture, fine lines and wrinkles | Key Ingredients: Lactic acid, glycolic acid, malic acid, green tea extract

Best for Aging Skin: RoC Derm Correxion Fill + Treat Serum Shape / Mehroz Kapadia Buy on Amazon Buy on Ulta Buy on Target Why We Like It: This serum combines hyaluronic acid to plump the skin with retinol to reduce the appearance of wrinkles. Sometimes in skincare, it just takes two — and in the search for the best serum for aging skin, we found the RoC Derm Correxion Fill + Treat Serum to be second to none with its one-two punch of ingredients. Hyaluronic acid boosts the skin’s moisture content, while retinol is a catalyst for collagen production, which helps reduce fine lines and wrinkles. Use the precision applicator to spread a thin layer of the product directly over any fine lines you see, and voila — you’ve joined the 97% of study participants who had lines and wrinkles visibly reduced instantly. We love this targeted approach to skincare; it feels way more effective and efficient than spreading a product all over your entire face. “This serum gives both immediate and long-term effects by combining hyaluronic acid and retinol into one product,” adds Dr. Zeichner. “The hyaluronic acid pulls hydration into the skin to immediately brighten and smooth, while retinol improves the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles with continuous use over time.” Price at time of publish: $39 Skin Type: Mature, dry | Skincare Concerns: Dryness, fine lines, and wrinkles | Key Ingredients: Retinol, hyaluronic acid | Size: 0.5 oz

Best Night Cream: Differin Night Moisturizer Shape / Mehroz Kapadia Buy on Amazon Buy on Target Buy on Ulta Why We Like It: The moisturizer works for hours, so you’ll wake up with smooth, supple skin. Differin is known for its prescription-strength skincare, and this night moisturizer is no exception. It absorbs quickly into the skin, plays nicely with other serums and eye creams, and leaves skin feeling refreshed, smooth, and moisturized without any greasy or oily residue. We’d especially recommend this to people with sensitive skin or those who are prone to breakouts, since it feels incredibly gentle and doesn't clog pores. Price at time of publish: $15 Skin Type: Dry, sensitive, oil, normal | Skincare Concerns: Dryness, irritation | Key ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, allantoin, ceramides | Size: 2.5 oz The Best Anti-Aging Night Creams, According to Dermatologists

Best Professional-Grade Treatments: Daxxify for Injections Shape / Mehroz Kapadia Buy on Daxxify.com Why We Like It: Clinical trials show it lasts for 6 to 9 months — much longer than other neuromodulators, such as Botox. If injectables are part of your skincare routine, you’re probably aware that botulinum toxin (commonly known as Botox) is the most powerful way to address lines from facial expressions. “As we smile or frown, our facial muscles contract and fold,” explains Dr. Zeichner. “Over time, repeated folding of the skin causes lines to become permanently etched in.” Botox and similar injectables paralyze the underlying muscles so they remain relaxed. That way, the skin doesn’t fold and any lines you’ve developed can relax. Botulinum toxin has a shelf life before wearing off (usually no longer than five months). However, a new injectable known as Daxxify offers the same effects and has been shown in clinical trials to last much longer, according to Dr. Zeichner. To be specific: At least 50 percent of patients in clinical studies had no or minor frown lines 6 months after treatment with Daxxify, and between five and 17 percent of patients still had noticeable improvement nine months later. This extra time between treatments is a game-changer in the industry. “I got Daxxify across my forehead in February (I've previously tried Botox and Jeaveau) and really like the result,” shares Bauer. “I still have the level of expression that I was wanting and the line-smoothing results.” Dr. Zeichner particularly recommends Daxxify for people who have gotten injections consistently and know what routine works for them. However, newbies might prefer a shorter-lasting agent, which will wear off faster and give you more flexibility to adjust how many units you get and where every few months. Price at time of publish: Around $20 per unit; however, pricing is determined by a provider’s practice and the treatment goals for a patient, and therefore can vary Skin Type: Mature | Skincare Concerns: Anti-aging, fine lines, and wrinkles | Key Ingredients: Botulinum toxin type A, peptides

Best Makeup Remover: Tata Harper Nourishing Oil Cleanser Shape / Mehroz Kapadia Buy on Nordstrom Buy on Sephora Buy on Neiman Marcus Why We Like It: Just a little dab removes pigmented eyeshadow with ease, and it leaves your skin feeling supple and smooth. Makeup removers can be incredibly harsh on the skin, stripping not just your eyeliner and foundation but also perforating your skin barrier and leaving your skin feeling dry, irritated, and inflamed. An oil cleanser pulls double-duty by removing makeup and softening the skin’s texture, and the Tata Harper oil cleanser is the best we tested. With a tiny pump of product and a little bit of pressure applied to dry skin, this cleanser melts makeup (and any other buildup) right off. Even better, it leaves your skin feeling better than before, thanks to nourishing and protective ingredients such as squalane, vitamin E, and jojoba oil. It’s gentle but powerful, and we’d feel confident recommending this to anyone with sensitive skin who loves a full face of makeup. Price at time of publish: $88 Skin Type: Normal, dry, oily, sensitive | Skincare Concerns: Dryness, irritation, sensitivity | Key ingredients: Vitamin E, vitamin A, jojoba oil, squalane | Size: 4.2 oz. The Best Cleansing Balms to Get Rid of Grime Without Drying Out Skin

Best in Innovation: Cyspera Pigment Corrector Shape / Mehroz Kapadia Buy on Cyspera.com Buy on Cyspera.com Why We Like It: It’s the first (and only) topical cream with cysteamine hydrochloride (HCI), which has been clinically proven to reduce dark spots. Hyperpigmentation treatment got a major upgrade with Cyspera, which has the distinction of being the first — and only — topical cream with cysteamine hydrochloride (HCI). HCI has been shown to block the production of abnormal pigmentation to help brighten dark spots and even tone, says Dr. Zeichner, so it’s an ideal ingredient for brown patches, sun spots, hyperpigmented scars, melasma, and other discoloration. Cyspera is formulated without retinol or hydroquinone, so your skin won’t be quite as sensitive to sun and dryness (although you should definitely still use SPF daily) and there are no significant side effects. Cyspera is still relatively new in the U.S., so more studies need to be done on how it affects pregnant or breastfeeding people, as well as whether it’s the most effective treatment for melasma (as it claims to be). That said, it’s a relatively safe option to ask your dermatologist about trying. Price at time of publish: $185 Skin Type: All | Skincare Concerns: Hyperpigmentation, melasma, scars, discoloration | Key Ingredients: Cysteamine hydrochloride | Size: 1.7 oz. This $20 Dark Spot Remover Reduced Shoppers' Signs of Aging, Acne Scars, and Melasma In Under Three Weeks