Part of The Shape 2023 Skin Awards The 8 Best Sun Protection Products to Add to Your Stash These sun protection skincare products will make you actually look forward to applying SPF every day. By Kristen Geil Published on May 30, 2023

For years, "sun protection" and "skincare products" seemed to be two parallel lines in the beauty world, always running alongside each other but never intersecting. Sunscreen had its own separate aisle in the drugstore, each tube filled with the same thick, white, vaguely coconut-smelling formula (that was somehow both goopy and liquidy enough to run everywhere when you were trying to apply). Now, sun protection has been upgraded (and rightfully so) to an essential part of any skin-care routine. Not only does sun protection help decrease the risk of skin cancer, but it also reduces inflammation and redness, and it may prevent fine lines or wrinkles from developing down the road, too. “Sunscreen is your number one line of defense to prevent the development of skin cancer and to defend against environmental exposures that contribute to premature aging,” says Joshua Zeichner, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist, associate professor of dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital. “The benefits of wearing sunscreen are not seen immediately. In fact, it’s not until years later that you will even realize the preventative effect that sunscreen has provided.” Since sun protection is a crucial part of your skin’s overall health and appearance, we knew it needed its own dedicated category in our 2023 Skin Awards. We tested several of the best sun protection skincare products on the market, analyzing their features, key ingredients, and of course, their SPF levels. We also used expert input to determine what features are most important when shopping for sun protection skincare and what you absolutely have to know when buying SPF products. Every product you see here passed the test of not only Shape editors, but also our expert panel of dermatologists, estheticians, cosmetic chemists, and everyday athletes like yourself. We also included a pick for what we’re calling the “Gym Bag Hero” Think of this as an essential sun protection product you’ll want to have in your gym bag, so you can use it on the go, before an outdoor workout, and after that refreshing post-sweat shower. Best Face Sunscreen: ISDIN Photo Mineral Sunscreen Shape / Mehroz Kapadia Buy on Amazon Buy on Dermstore Buy on Isdin.com Why We Like It: The lightweight consistency means this sunscreen absorbs into your skin quickly, so it’s seamless to apply makeup on top. When you’re choosing a face sunscreen, consistency is key; the SPF needs to be lightweight, easily absorbed, and not leave a cast on your skin. This ISDIN mineral sunscreen checks all of our boxes and then some. We fell in love with the silky-smooth feel of the formula, which is unusual in mineral sunscreens (formulas can often feel thick and are prone to clogging pores since they’re physical barriers). For daily makeup-wearers, this winner blended easily with any tints or foundations we layered on top. “The thing I like so much about this product is that it has an enzyme called photolyase in it,” explains Dr. Mariwalla. “It is one of the only sunscreens that contain this molecule, which acts to repair DNA.” That’s perfect in sunscreen since UV radiation causes DNA damage. Applying a topical sunscreen with photolyase can counteract that damage. “Studies have shown a significant decrease in pre-cancers in patients who use this [photolyase] regularly, and I have found that to be true in my practice as well,” she adds. Price at time of publish: $60 SPF: 50 | Type of Sunscreen: Mineral | Size: 3.4 fl. oz. | Key Ingredients: 11% zinc oxide, vitamin E Best Body Sunscreen: Vacation Classic Lotion Shape / Mehroz Kapadia Buy on Amazon Buy on Ulta Buy on Urban Outfitters Why We Like It: This clean sunscreen feels thin and lightweight, with a nostalgic smell that’ll take you back in time. Vacation Classic Lotion is retro pool vibes in a tube. The 80s-inspired packaging and evocative scent (think: coconuts, chlorine, and banana) instantly transports you to a mental vacation, whether you’re applying this before a hot girl walk or actually on a beach. And this body sunscreen performs: We loved the featherlight feel and smooth absorption, and we noted that it stayed water-resistant over the recommended 80 minutes. The key ingredients are impressive too, with coconut oil, aloe vera, and niacinamide all prominently featured. Plus, it’s reef safe and compliant with the Hawaii Reef Compliant Act 104 — major benefit. Price at time of publish: $18 SPF: 30 | Type of Sunscreen: Chemical | Size: 3.4 fl. oz. | Key Ingredients: Coconut oil, aloe vera, banana extract, niacinamide (vitamin B3), vitamin E Best Lip Treatment: Elta MD Moisturizing Lip Sunscreen Shape / Mehroz Kapadia Buy on Amazon Buy on Dermstore Buy on Skinstore.com Why We Like It: The creamy formula not only protects lips from the sun — but it also heals dry, chapped lips, too. News flash: Your lips need sun protection, too, says Dr. Mariwalla — and people often forget to apply sunscreen on their lips. If you’re already prone to dry, chapped kissers, a lip balm with SPF can help prevent them from drying out even more. The key is finding a formula that’s moisturizing and effective, and that’s exactly what we loved about the EltaMD UV Lip Balm. Powerhouse ingredients like glycerin and vitamin E provide long-lasting moisture, while seven percent zinc oxide creates a barrier from the sun. The slanted applicator and squeeze tube make it easy to apply this balm on the go. “This is clear and can be applied over lipstick easily to give sun protection at all times,” notes Dr. Mariwalla. “It is fragrance-free and does not have any taste, so it’s great for men and women.” Price at time of publish: $14 SPF: 36 | Type of Sunscreen: Mineral | Size: 0.28 fl. oz. | Key Ingredients: Octinoxate, zinc oxide, glycerin, vitamin E Lip Balms with SPF That'll Nourish and Protect Your Skin Best Eye Cream with SPF: Skin Ceuticals Physical Eye UV Defense Sunscreen Shape / Mehroz Kapadia Buy on Dermstore Buy on Bluemercury.com Buy on Howl.me Why We Like It: It’s formulated specifically for the thin, delicate skin around your eye — including eyelids. The skin around your eyes is way more sensitive than other skin on your face, and it may be more prone to irritation, redness, and inflammation. A daily facial sunscreen can do the job when applied carefully, but if you want a gentle, non-irritating formula, we recommend the SkinCeuticals Physical Eye UV Defense with SPF 50. It creates a smooth canvas with a color-correcting tint, so it blends into your skin and acts as a primer for any eye makeup. You can even use a concealer brush to apply it with more precision. Price at time of publish: $32 SPF: 50 | Type of Sunscreen: Mineral | Size: 0.3 fl. oz. | Key Ingredients: Zinc oxide, titanium dioxide, ceramides Best Sunscreen Spray: Sonrei Sea Clearly Sunscreen Spray Shape / Mehroz Kapadia Buy on Sonreiskin.com Why We Like It: The clear, continuous mist is subtle but effective. It’s also 70% organic and aerosol-free. For a hands-free application, we love the Sonrei Sea Clearly Organic SPF 50 Clear Sunscreen Mist. The continuous spray is aerosol-free and made with a proprietary formula that’s 70% organic. You get great body skin benefits, too, thanks to a trio of antioxidants: vitamin C, vitamin E, and ferulic acid (which improves photo-protection and makes vitamins C and E more stable). It goes on super sheer and doesn’t run, so you can truly just spray and hit the beach. Price at time of publish: $35 SPF: 50 | Type of Sunscreen: Chemical | Size: 6 fl. oz. | Key Ingredients: Avobenzone, homosalate, octisalate, octocrylene Sunscreen Sprays for Your Face That Make Reapplication Less of a Hassle Best Scalp Protection: Sun Bum Scalp & Hair Mist Shape / Mehroz Kapadia Buy on Amazon Buy on Ulta Buy on Walgreens Why We Like It: This protective scalp spray goes on clear and doesn’t leave your hair crunchy or dry. The skin on your scalp is sensitive, and it’s also one of the most forgotten areas when it comes to sunscreen application. Enter scalp sprays, which Dr. Mariwalla calls “probably the most helpful way to protect the skin on the head.” Instead of donning a hat all summer (although yes, we recommend that too), we love using the Sun Bum Scalp Spray. It goes on clear and doesn’t leave hair feeling crunchy or dry. The small bottle and targeted applicator are easy to toss in a beach bag, too. Price at time of publish: $17 SPF: 30 | Type of Sunscreen: Chemical | Size: 2 fl. oz. | Key Ingredients: Avobenzone, homosalate, octisalate, octocrylene, sunflower seed extract Gym Bag Hero: Supergoop! ReSetting 100 % Mineral Powder Shape / Mehroz Kapadia Buy on Amazon Buy on Sephora Buy on Ulta Why We Like It: The powder formula is convenient on the go, and the non-greasy formula will sop up sweat and shine. Supergoop! offers four shades (including translucent) so you can match your skin tone. Mineral powder sunscreens are a little unusual, but we love this option from Supergoop for on-the-go makeup touch-ups. The enclosed tube is easy to keep in a gym bag (read: no pressed powder spilling all over your cosmetics case), and the powder flows through the bristles with a quick tap or two. On the sun protection side, the mineral zinc oxide offers broad-spectrum UV protection with SPF 35. On the makeup side, the powder mattifies shine, sets makeup, and minimizes the appearance of pores. Plus, the ceramides help lock in moisture — so this powder won’t make your skin dry or break out. It’s a hero product to us. Remember, mineral sunscreen means a physical barrier between your skin and the sun, so be generous in your application. Price at time of publish: $35 SPF: 35 | Type of Sunscreen: Mineral | Size: 0.15 oz. | Key Ingredients: 100% mineral zinc oxide, ceramides | Tints: 4 Best in Innovation: Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen Body Shape / Mehroz Kapadia Buy on Ulta Buy on Sephora Buy on Supergoop.com Why We Like It: The texture and formula is unlike anything else we've seen. When Shape editors discussed their favorite sunscreens (a totally normal thing for beauty and fitness editors to do, TBH), Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen came up again and again. We raved about the clear, weightless gel and its ability to glide onto the skin — some of us even use it as a makeup primer. “The matte velvet finish is unmatched,” says Kayla Jeter, marathoner, NASM-certified personal trainer, and certified functional strength coach. ”There’s no white cast or greasy residue.” That’s why we’re so excited to see our favorite formula revamped as a body sunscreen. And in case you were wondering, yes, the Unseen Body is different from the Unseen Face sunscreen. The Body version spreads quickly (because nobody wants to spend hours of valuable pool time waiting for sunscreen to sink in), and its ingredients were specially chosen to boost skin’s moisture, which can dry out in the sun. The Unseen Face formula, meanwhile, focuses more on oil control and providing a grip-like surface for makeup, making it a seamless part of your daily routine. Price at time of publish: $42 SPF: 40 | Type of Sunscreen: Chemical | Size: 3.4 fl. oz. | Key Ingredients: Avobenzone, homosalate, octisalate, octocrylene, olive leaf and fruit extracts What to Know About Sun Protection Products You probably understand intuitively that SPF 15 isn’t the same as SPF 50, but how else do sun protection products stack up against each other? Here’s what to know when shopping for the best sunscreens. Mineral vs. Chemical Sunscreen Mineral sunscreen creates a physical barrier between your skin and ultraviolet radiation by using ingredients like zinc oxide. It’s very gentle (in fact, most baby sunscreen is mineral), so it’s a non-irritating sunscreen option for sensitive skin. However, mineral sunscreens get a bad rap for leaving a white cast on the skin and being hard to blend. Venus Williams Couldn't Find Sunscreen Suitable for Her Skin Tone — so She Created Her Own Chemical sunscreen uses chemical filters to protect against ultraviolet rays. They protect your skin by soaking up damaging rays before they damage your skin barrier. Chemical sunscreens are usually more lightweight and easily absorbed than mineral options, so they may be the go-to sunscreen for people with melanated skin or who like to layer makeup over sunscreen. Broad-Spectrum Protection Broad-spectrum protection refers to sunscreen that deflects both UVA and UVB rays, instead of just UVB rays. UVA stands for ultraviolet A radiation, a type of ray that’s a little weaker than UVB and mostly responsible for signs of early aging related to sun damage. UVB, aka ultraviolet B rays, are stronger and can cause sunburns or skin cancer (although UVA rays are linked to skin cancer too). Bottom line: You want a sunscreen with broad-spectrum protection to cover all your skin health bases. SPF Rating SPF stands for sun protection factor, and it refers to how long the sun’s UVB radiation would take you to burn when using the product as directed compared to the amount of time it would take you to burn without any sunscreen. For example, sunscreen with SPF 30 means that by wearing it, it would take you 30 times longer to burn than if you weren’t wearing sunscreen. It’s important to note that SPF only refers to protection against UVB rays, not UVA — so seek out a broad-spectrum sunscreen for the best defense. The American Academy of Dermatology (AADA) recommends using water-resistant, broad-spectrum sunscreen of SPF 30 or higher. Frequently Asked Questions How often should I reapply sunscreen? The AADA recommends reapplying sunscreen every two hours, or immediately after sweating or swimming (even if your sunscreen is water-resistant). Apply 15 minutes before going outdoors to give sunscreen time to soak in. Can sunscreen cause acne? Some mineral sunscreens with heavy, pore-clogging formulas may cause breakouts, and some chemical sunscreens can irritate sensitive skin and lead to bumps, rashes, and acne. Look for sunscreen with non-comedogenic ingredients, meaning the sunscreen won't block pores. Is spray or lotion sunscreen better? Each has its advantages. Spray sunscreen is easier and faster to apply, while lotion sunscreen has a better spread and gives you more control over where you apply it. At the end of the day, whatever sunscreen you'll actually use is the best one for you.