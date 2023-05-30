For years, “sun protection” and “skincare products” seemed to be two parallel lines in the beauty world, always running alongside each other but never intersecting. Sunscreen had its own separate aisle in the drugstore, each tube filled with the same thick, white, vaguely coconut-smelling formula (that was somehow both goopy and liquidy enough to run everywhere when you were trying to apply).

Now, sun protection has been upgraded (and rightfully so) to an essential part of any skin-care routine. Not only does sun protection help decrease the risk of skin cancer, but it also reduces inflammation and redness, and it may prevent fine lines or wrinkles from developing down the road, too. “Sunscreen is your number one line of defense to prevent the development of skin cancer and to defend against environmental exposures that contribute to premature aging,” says Joshua Zeichner, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist, associate professor of dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital. “The benefits of wearing sunscreen are not seen immediately. In fact, it’s not until years later that you will even realize the preventative effect that sunscreen has provided.”

Since sun protection is a crucial part of your skin’s overall health and appearance, we knew it needed its own dedicated category in our 2023 Skin Awards. We tested several of the best sun protection skincare products on the market, analyzing their features, key ingredients, and of course, their SPF levels. We also used expert input to determine what features are most important when shopping for sun protection skincare and what you absolutely have to know when buying SPF products. Every product you see here passed the test of not only Shape editors, but also our expert panel of dermatologists, estheticians, cosmetic chemists, and everyday athletes like yourself.

We also included a pick for what we’re calling the “Gym Bag Hero” Think of this as an essential sun protection product you’ll want to have in your gym bag, so you can use it on the go, before an outdoor workout, and after that refreshing post-sweat shower.