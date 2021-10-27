Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Shape
Shape
Fitness
Healthy Eating
Beauty
Sex and Love
Celebrities
Mind & Body
Lifestyle
Video
Shop
Sweeps
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Your Profile
Newsletters
Email Preferences
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Log Out
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Shape
Shape
Shape
Search
Explore
Explore
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
Everything you need to know to get started with this high-fat, low-carb diet.
Read More
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
Twenty months and 17 pounds later, I came away with 10 big lessons.
Read More
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
This total-body dumbbell routine is the easiest way to ease into strength training as a newbie.
Read More
Fitness
Fitness
See All Fitness
Workouts
Cardio
Strength Training
Bodyweight Training
Yoga
Exercise Recovery
Exercise Tips
Race Training
Workout Trends
Playlists
Workout Clothes
Workout Gear
Healthy Eating
Healthy Eating
See All Healthy Eating
Healthy Recipes
Diets
Food & Nutrition
Healthy Cooking
Healthy Drinks
Weight Loss
Beauty
Sex and Love
Celebrities
Celebrities
See All Celebrities
Interviews
Celebrity News
Celebrity Workouts
Mind & Body
Mind & Body
See All Mind & Body
Coronavirus
Transformations
Astrology
Mental Health
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
See All Lifestyle
Travel
Fashion
Healthy IRL
Video
Video
See All Video
Workout Videos
Cooking Videos
Weight Loss Videos
Celebrity Videos
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Top Picks
Activewear
Workout Shoes
Swimwear
Fitness Gear
Home Gym
Sports & Outdoor
Health
Beauty
Fashion
Plus Size
Accessories
Sweeps
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Your Profile
Newsletters
Email Preferences
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Log Out
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Shape.com
Shop
accessories
Accessories
Share
Accessories
hats
hair accessories
sunglasses
jewelry
eyewear
handbag accessories
scarves wraps
belts
earmuffs
gloves
LELET NY - Faux Pearl-embellished Gold-tone And Velvet Headband - Ivory
featured
LELET NY - Faux Pearl-embellished Gold-tone And Velvet Headband - Ivory
$70.00
net a porterlimited
Marlo Laz - Mini Porte Bonheur 14-karat White Gold, Enamel And Diamond Necklace - one size
featured
Marlo Laz - Mini Porte Bonheur 14-karat White Gold, Enamel And Diamond Necklace - one size
$1,800.00
net a porterlimited
Lorraine Schwartz - 18-karat Gold, Topaz And Diamond Cuff - White gold
featured
Lorraine Schwartz - 18-karat Gold, Topaz And Diamond Cuff - White gold
$3,500.00
net a porterlimited
Drop Dangle Earrings 925 Silver Platinum Over Blue Cubic Zirconia CZ
Drop Dangle Earrings 925 Silver Platinum Over Blue Cubic Zirconia CZ
$75.22
overstock
Pendant Necklace 925 Sterling Silver Kunzite Blue Tanzanite Gift Size - Size 20''
Pendant Necklace 925 Sterling Silver Kunzite Blue Tanzanite Gift Size - Size 20''
$242.35
overstock
Dangle Drop Earrings 925 Sterling Silver Platinum Over Pink Sapphire
Dangle Drop Earrings 925 Sterling Silver Platinum Over Pink Sapphire
$99.44
overstock
Roberto Cavalli RC1141 32G Womens Gold/Burgundy 63 mm Sunglasses
Roberto Cavalli RC1141 32G Womens Gold/Burgundy 63 mm Sunglasses
$155.49
overstock
Solitaire Ring 0.75 ctw Aquamarine in Platinum Over Sterling Silver
Solitaire Ring 0.75 ctw Aquamarine in Platinum Over Sterling Silver
$79.29
overstock
Solitaire Stud Earrings 925 Sterling Silver Blue Diffused Sapphire
Solitaire Stud Earrings 925 Sterling Silver Blue Diffused Sapphire
$73.06
overstock
1973 Sterling Silver Flower Cluster Ring Fissure Filled Ruby Zircon
1973 Sterling Silver Flower Cluster Ring Fissure Filled Ruby Zircon
$164.99
overstock
Solitaire Stud Earrings 925 Sterling Silver Moissanite Jewelry For Her
Solitaire Stud Earrings 925 Sterling Silver Moissanite Jewelry For Her
$221.91
overstock
Vermeil Yellow Gold Over 925 Silver Demantoid Garnet Halo Ring Ct 1.9
Vermeil Yellow Gold Over 925 Silver Demantoid Garnet Halo Ring Ct 1.9
$274.99
overstock
Advertisement
925 Sterling Silver Platinum Plated Round Blue Topaz 5 Stone Ring
925 Sterling Silver Platinum Plated Round Blue Topaz 5 Stone Ring
$50.69
overstock
David Yurman Cable Classics Bracelet with Blue Topaz and Gold
David Yurman Cable Classics Bracelet with Blue Topaz and Gold
$650.00
bloomingdale's
David Yurman Cable Classics Bracelet with Amethyst and 14K Yellow Gold
David Yurman Cable Classics Bracelet with Amethyst and 14K Yellow Gold
$825.00
bloomingdale's
Italian Sterling Silver Wavy 2mm Rose-gold-plated Omega Necklace (16-20') - Pink
Italian Sterling Silver Wavy 2mm Rose-gold-plated Omega Necklace (16-20') - Pink
$59.99
overstock
David Yurman Petite Chatelaine Pave Bezel Pendant Necklace in 18K Yellow Gold with Hampton Blue Topaz, 18
David Yurman Petite Chatelaine Pave Bezel Pendant Necklace in 18K Yellow Gold with Hampton Blue Topaz, 18
$1,500.00
bloomingdale's
Dg Buckle Leather Belt - Brown - Dolce & Gabbana Belts
Dg Buckle Leather Belt - Brown - Dolce & Gabbana Belts
$343.00
lyst
Hueb 18K Rose Gold Luminus Diamond Cluster Ring
Hueb 18K Rose Gold Luminus Diamond Cluster Ring
$23,200.00
bloomingdale's
Graziela Gems 14K Rose Gold Mega Diamond Swirl Ring
Graziela Gems 14K Rose Gold Mega Diamond Swirl Ring
$3,650.00
bloomingdale's
David Yurman Albion Ring with Prasiolite and Diamonds
David Yurman Albion Ring with Prasiolite and Diamonds
$975.00
bloomingdale's
David Yurman Petite Albion Ring with Amethyst & Diamonds
David Yurman Petite Albion Ring with Amethyst & Diamonds
$695.00
bloomingdale's
John Hardy Women's Gift set Bracelet in Sterling Silver in Silver
John Hardy Women's Gift set Bracelet in Sterling Silver in Silver
$1,100.00
johnhardy
Hueb 18K Rose Gold Bahia Diamond Stud Earrings
Hueb 18K Rose Gold Bahia Diamond Stud Earrings
$3,100.00
bloomingdale's
Advertisement
David Yurman Oval Extra Large Link Bracelet, 8.5
David Yurman Oval Extra Large Link Bracelet, 8.5
$695.00
bloomingdale's
David Yurman Buckle Bracelet in 18K Yellow Gold with Diamonds, Large
David Yurman Buckle Bracelet in 18K Yellow Gold with Diamonds, Large
$2,700.00
bloomingdale's
David Yurman Sterling Silver & 18K Yellow Gold Crossover Wide Ring, 7
David Yurman Sterling Silver & 18K Yellow Gold Crossover Wide Ring, 7
$850.00
bloomingdale's
David Yurman Albion Ring with Lavender Amethyst and Diamonds
David Yurman Albion Ring with Lavender Amethyst and Diamonds
$1,725.00
bloomingdale's
David Yurman Cable Spira Bracelet in 18K Gold with Diamonds, Small
David Yurman Cable Spira Bracelet in 18K Gold with Diamonds, Small
$1,750.00
bloomingdale's
David Yurman Spiritual Beads Bracelet with Lapis
David Yurman Spiritual Beads Bracelet with Lapis
$350.00
bloomingdale's
David Yurman Petite Helena Open Ring with Pearls, 18K Gold & Diamonds, Size 9 in Diamond/Silver at Nordstrom
David Yurman Petite Helena Open Ring with Pearls, 18K Gold & Diamonds, Size 9 in Diamond/Silver at Nordstrom
$950.00
nordstrom
Lagos Caviar Icon Amethyst Bracelet with 18K Gold Caviar Station
Lagos Caviar Icon Amethyst Bracelet with 18K Gold Caviar Station
$450.00
bloomingdale's
Longchamp Roseau 53mm Gradient Rectangle Sunglasses in Rose Havana at Nordstrom
Longchamp Roseau 53mm Gradient Rectangle Sunglasses in Rose Havana at Nordstrom
$165.00
nordstrom
Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry Beloved Ladies' Class Ring
Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry Beloved Ladies' Class Ring
$299.99
jaredthegalleriaofjewelry
Ladies Rectangle Pls Sunglass E02
Ladies Rectangle Pls Sunglass E02
$6.97
walmartusa
Engraved Heart Trademark Ring
Engraved Heart Trademark Ring
$220.00
neimanmarcus
Advertisement
Don't AsK Women's Earrings Silver - Sterling Silver Open Circle Threader Earrings
Don't AsK Women's Earrings Silver - Sterling Silver Open Circle Threader Earrings
$8.99
($23.00
save 61%)
zulily
Diamonique 1.70 cttw Lever Back Earrings, 14K Gold Clad
Diamonique 1.70 cttw Lever Back Earrings, 14K Gold Clad
$51.45
qvc
Women's Artisanal Silver Valentine's Day Special Love Key & Padlock Bracelet AVILIO London
Women's Artisanal Silver Valentine's Day Special Love Key & Padlock Bracelet AVILIO London
$99.00
wolf&badgerus
Handmade Charmed Four-Leaf Clover Sterling Silver Charm Black Rope Adjustable Bracelet (Thailand)
Handmade Charmed Four-Leaf Clover Sterling Silver Charm Black Rope Adjustable Bracelet (Thailand)
$18.89
overstock
Interlocking-G Ring
Interlocking-G Ring
$250.00
neimanmarcus
Johnstons of Elgin - + Net Sustain Ribbed Cashmere Beanie - Neutrals
Johnstons of Elgin - + Net Sustain Ribbed Cashmere Beanie - Neutrals
$145.00
net a porterlimited
Sweetness Earrings - Pink - Bea Bongiasca Earrings
Sweetness Earrings - Pink - Bea Bongiasca Earrings
$576.00
lyst
Enchanted Disney Fine Jewelry Womens 1/10 CT. T.W. Genuine White Diamond 14K Rose Gold Over Silver Sterling Silver Ariel Disney Princess Cocktail Ring
Enchanted Disney Fine Jewelry Womens 1/10 CT. T.W. Genuine White Diamond 14K Rose Gold Over Silver Sterling Silver Ariel Disney Princess Cocktail Ring
$139.27
($312.48
save 55%)
jcpenney
35042 Zina Women\'s Studded Leather Belt Gold Buckle - S-85 - Also in: XS/S-80, M/L-95, XS-75, M-90
35042 Zina Women\'s Studded Leather Belt Gold Buckle - S-85 - Also in: XS/S-80, M/L-95, XS-75, M-90
$135.00
verishop
Handmade Sparkling Halo Cubic Zirconia Circle on Sterling Silver Ring (Thailand)
Handmade Sparkling Halo Cubic Zirconia Circle on Sterling Silver Ring (Thailand)
$23.29
overstock
1928 3-pc. Stretch Bracelet, One Size , Black
1928 3-pc. Stretch Bracelet, One Size , Black
$13.65
($26.00
save 48%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
A&M Silver-Tone Aqua Drop Earrings - Silver-Tone
A&M Silver-Tone Aqua Drop Earrings - Silver-Tone
$36.00
macy's
Advertisement
Buccellati - Macri 24mm 18-karat Gold, Malachite And Diamond Watch - one size
Buccellati - Macri 24mm 18-karat Gold, Malachite And Diamond Watch - one size
$20,500.00
net a porterlimited
EÉRA - Tokyo 18-karat White Gold, Silver And Diamond Earring - one size
EÉRA - Tokyo 18-karat White Gold, Silver And Diamond Earring - one size
$2,515.00
net a porterlimited
925 Sterling Silver Fire Opal White Zircon Cluster Ring Size 6 Ct 3.9
925 Sterling Silver Fire Opal White Zircon Cluster Ring Size 6 Ct 3.9
$331.49
overstock
Turquoise 925 Silver Zircon Crystal Necklace Pendant Size 20 In Ct 1.8 - Size 20''
Turquoise 925 Silver Zircon Crystal Necklace Pendant Size 20 In Ct 1.8 - Size 20''
$66.29
overstock
Shop LC 925 Sterling Silver Smoky Quartz Ring Size 5 Ct 7.1
Shop LC 925 Sterling Silver Smoky Quartz Ring Size 5 Ct 7.1
$141.04
overstock
Sweaty Betty Textured Merino Wool Blend Beanie in Vanilla White at Nordstrom
Sweaty Betty Textured Merino Wool Blend Beanie in Vanilla White at Nordstrom
$48.00
nordstrom
Yellow Gold White Diamond Bypass Ring Size 8 H Color I3 Clarity
Yellow Gold White Diamond Bypass Ring Size 8 H Color I3 Clarity
$1,332.49
overstock
Dallas Prince Designs Sterling Silver 18 x 13mm Ammolite & White Zircon Ring
Dallas Prince Designs Sterling Silver 18 x 13mm Ammolite & White Zircon Ring
$239.49
overstock
Shop LC 950 Platinum AAAA Emerald White Diamond Ring Size 7 Ct 2.6
Shop LC 950 Platinum AAAA Emerald White Diamond Ring Size 7 Ct 2.6
$5,232.49
overstock
Sleeping Beauty Turquoise 925 Silver Peridot Ring Size 7 Ct 8.8
Sleeping Beauty Turquoise 925 Silver Peridot Ring Size 7 Ct 8.8
$409.49
overstock
Santa Fe Style Blue Turquoise 925 Silver Solitaire Ring Size 6 Ct 0.8
Santa Fe Style Blue Turquoise 925 Silver Solitaire Ring Size 6 Ct 0.8
$44.19
overstock
Sleeping Beauty Turquoise 925 Silver 3 Stone Ring Size 7 Ct 4.7
Sleeping Beauty Turquoise 925 Silver 3 Stone Ring Size 7 Ct 4.7
$124.99
overstock
Load More
Accessories
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Shape
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.shape.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.