Accessories

featured

LELET NY - Faux Pearl-embellished Gold-tone And Velvet Headband - Ivory

$70.00
net a porterlimited
featured

Marlo Laz - Mini Porte Bonheur 14-karat White Gold, Enamel And Diamond Necklace - one size

$1,800.00
net a porterlimited
featured

Lorraine Schwartz - 18-karat Gold, Topaz And Diamond Cuff - White gold

$3,500.00
net a porterlimited

Drop Dangle Earrings 925 Silver Platinum Over Blue Cubic Zirconia CZ

$75.22
overstock

Pendant Necklace 925 Sterling Silver Kunzite Blue Tanzanite Gift Size - Size 20''

$242.35
overstock

Dangle Drop Earrings 925 Sterling Silver Platinum Over Pink Sapphire

$99.44
overstock

Roberto Cavalli RC1141 32G Womens Gold/Burgundy 63 mm Sunglasses

$155.49
overstock

Solitaire Ring 0.75 ctw Aquamarine in Platinum Over Sterling Silver

$79.29
overstock

Solitaire Stud Earrings 925 Sterling Silver Blue Diffused Sapphire

$73.06
overstock

1973 Sterling Silver Flower Cluster Ring Fissure Filled Ruby Zircon

$164.99
overstock

Solitaire Stud Earrings 925 Sterling Silver Moissanite Jewelry For Her

$221.91
overstock

Vermeil Yellow Gold Over 925 Silver Demantoid Garnet Halo Ring Ct 1.9

$274.99
overstock
Advertisement

925 Sterling Silver Platinum Plated Round Blue Topaz 5 Stone Ring

$50.69
overstock

David Yurman Cable Classics Bracelet with Blue Topaz and Gold

$650.00
bloomingdale's

David Yurman Cable Classics Bracelet with Amethyst and 14K Yellow Gold

$825.00
bloomingdale's

Italian Sterling Silver Wavy 2mm Rose-gold-plated Omega Necklace (16-20') - Pink

$59.99
overstock

David Yurman Petite Chatelaine Pave Bezel Pendant Necklace in 18K Yellow Gold with Hampton Blue Topaz, 18

$1,500.00
bloomingdale's

Dg Buckle Leather Belt - Brown - Dolce & Gabbana Belts

$343.00
lyst

Hueb 18K Rose Gold Luminus Diamond Cluster Ring

$23,200.00
bloomingdale's

Graziela Gems 14K Rose Gold Mega Diamond Swirl Ring

$3,650.00
bloomingdale's

David Yurman Albion Ring with Prasiolite and Diamonds

$975.00
bloomingdale's

David Yurman Petite Albion Ring with Amethyst & Diamonds

$695.00
bloomingdale's

John Hardy Women's Gift set Bracelet in Sterling Silver in Silver

$1,100.00
johnhardy

Hueb 18K Rose Gold Bahia Diamond Stud Earrings

$3,100.00
bloomingdale's
Advertisement

David Yurman Oval Extra Large Link Bracelet, 8.5

$695.00
bloomingdale's

David Yurman Buckle Bracelet in 18K Yellow Gold with Diamonds, Large

$2,700.00
bloomingdale's

David Yurman Sterling Silver & 18K Yellow Gold Crossover Wide Ring, 7

$850.00
bloomingdale's

David Yurman Albion Ring with Lavender Amethyst and Diamonds

$1,725.00
bloomingdale's

David Yurman Cable Spira Bracelet in 18K Gold with Diamonds, Small

$1,750.00
bloomingdale's

David Yurman Spiritual Beads Bracelet with Lapis

$350.00
bloomingdale's

David Yurman Petite Helena Open Ring with Pearls, 18K Gold & Diamonds, Size 9 in Diamond/Silver at Nordstrom

$950.00
nordstrom

Lagos Caviar Icon Amethyst Bracelet with 18K Gold Caviar Station

$450.00
bloomingdale's

Longchamp Roseau 53mm Gradient Rectangle Sunglasses in Rose Havana at Nordstrom

$165.00
nordstrom

Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry Beloved Ladies' Class Ring

$299.99
jaredthegalleriaofjewelry

Ladies Rectangle Pls Sunglass E02

$6.97
walmartusa

Engraved Heart Trademark Ring

$220.00
neimanmarcus
Advertisement

Don't AsK Women's Earrings Silver - Sterling Silver Open Circle Threader Earrings

$8.99
($23.00 save 61%)
zulily

Diamonique 1.70 cttw Lever Back Earrings, 14K Gold Clad

$51.45
qvc

Women's Artisanal Silver Valentine's Day Special Love Key & Padlock Bracelet AVILIO London

$99.00
wolf&badgerus

Handmade Charmed Four-Leaf Clover Sterling Silver Charm Black Rope Adjustable Bracelet (Thailand)

$18.89
overstock

Interlocking-G Ring

$250.00
neimanmarcus

Johnstons of Elgin - + Net Sustain Ribbed Cashmere Beanie - Neutrals

$145.00
net a porterlimited

Sweetness Earrings - Pink - Bea Bongiasca Earrings

$576.00
lyst

Enchanted Disney Fine Jewelry Womens 1/10 CT. T.W. Genuine White Diamond 14K Rose Gold Over Silver Sterling Silver Ariel Disney Princess Cocktail Ring

$139.27
($312.48 save 55%)
jcpenney

35042 Zina Women\'s Studded Leather Belt Gold Buckle - S-85 - Also in: XS/S-80, M/L-95, XS-75, M-90

$135.00
verishop

Handmade Sparkling Halo Cubic Zirconia Circle on Sterling Silver Ring (Thailand)

$23.29
overstock

1928 3-pc. Stretch Bracelet, One Size , Black

$13.65
($26.00 save 48%)
jcpenneyaffiliate

A&M Silver-Tone Aqua Drop Earrings - Silver-Tone

$36.00
macy's
Advertisement

Buccellati - Macri 24mm 18-karat Gold, Malachite And Diamond Watch - one size

$20,500.00
net a porterlimited

EÉRA - Tokyo 18-karat White Gold, Silver And Diamond Earring - one size

$2,515.00
net a porterlimited

925 Sterling Silver Fire Opal White Zircon Cluster Ring Size 6 Ct 3.9

$331.49
overstock

Turquoise 925 Silver Zircon Crystal Necklace Pendant Size 20 In Ct 1.8 - Size 20''

$66.29
overstock

Shop LC 925 Sterling Silver Smoky Quartz Ring Size 5 Ct 7.1

$141.04
overstock

Sweaty Betty Textured Merino Wool Blend Beanie in Vanilla White at Nordstrom

$48.00
nordstrom

Yellow Gold White Diamond Bypass Ring Size 8 H Color I3 Clarity

$1,332.49
overstock

Dallas Prince Designs Sterling Silver 18 x 13mm Ammolite & White Zircon Ring

$239.49
overstock

Shop LC 950 Platinum AAAA Emerald White Diamond Ring Size 7 Ct 2.6

$5,232.49
overstock

Sleeping Beauty Turquoise 925 Silver Peridot Ring Size 7 Ct 8.8

$409.49
overstock

Santa Fe Style Blue Turquoise 925 Silver Solitaire Ring Size 6 Ct 0.8

$44.19
overstock

Sleeping Beauty Turquoise 925 Silver 3 Stone Ring Size 7 Ct 4.7

$124.99
overstock
Load More
© Copyright Shape. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com