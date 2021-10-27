Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Shape
Shape
Fitness
Healthy Eating
Beauty
Sex and Love
Celebrities
Mind & Body
Lifestyle
Video
Shop
Sweeps
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Your Profile
Newsletters
Email Preferences
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Log Out
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Shape
Shape
Shape
Search
Explore
Explore
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
Everything you need to know to get started with this high-fat, low-carb diet.
Read More
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
Twenty months and 17 pounds later, I came away with 10 big lessons.
Read More
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
This total-body dumbbell routine is the easiest way to ease into strength training as a newbie.
Read More
Fitness
Fitness
See All Fitness
Workouts
Cardio
Strength Training
Bodyweight Training
Yoga
Exercise Recovery
Exercise Tips
Race Training
Workout Trends
Playlists
Workout Clothes
Workout Gear
Healthy Eating
Healthy Eating
See All Healthy Eating
Healthy Recipes
Diets
Food & Nutrition
Healthy Cooking
Healthy Drinks
Weight Loss
Beauty
Sex and Love
Celebrities
Celebrities
See All Celebrities
Interviews
Celebrity News
Celebrity Workouts
Mind & Body
Mind & Body
See All Mind & Body
Coronavirus
Transformations
Astrology
Mental Health
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
See All Lifestyle
Travel
Fashion
Healthy IRL
Video
Video
See All Video
Workout Videos
Cooking Videos
Weight Loss Videos
Celebrity Videos
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Top Picks
Activewear
Workout Shoes
Swimwear
Fitness Gear
Home Gym
Sports & Outdoor
Health
Beauty
Fashion
Plus Size
Accessories
Sweeps
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Your Profile
Newsletters
Email Preferences
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Log Out
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Shape.com
Shop
accessories
eyewear
Eyewear
Share
Eyewear
DKNY Ladies Black Oval Eyeglass Frames DKNY5007 001 51
featured
DKNY Ladies Black Oval Eyeglass Frames DKNY5007 001 51
$39.99
($165.00
save 76%)
jomashop
Coach HC6156 5002 51 Black Woman Pillow Eyeglasses
featured
Coach HC6156 5002 51 Black Woman Pillow Eyeglasses
$119.99
overstock
Diesel DL5155 056 Black Rectangle Optical Frames - 55-14-145
featured
Diesel DL5155 056 Black Rectangle Optical Frames - 55-14-145
$37.99
overstock
Dolce & Gabbana 51mm Butterfly Optical Glasses in Crystal at Nordstrom
Dolce & Gabbana 51mm Butterfly Optical Glasses in Crystal at Nordstrom
$307.00
nordstrom
Carrera Rectangular Eyeglasses CARRERA 6662 00RC 53
Carrera Rectangular Eyeglasses CARRERA 6662 00RC 53
$39.99
($173.00
save 77%)
jomashop
D&G DD1205 Vintage Eyeglasses-1675 Brown Gradient-50mm
D&G DD1205 Vintage Eyeglasses-1675 Brown Gradient-50mm
$84.94
walmart
CADDIS RCA Seawater 57MM Eyeglasses
CADDIS RCA Seawater 57MM Eyeglasses
$95.00
saksfifthavenue
Coach HC6154 5120 52 Dark Tortoise Woman Rectangle Eyeglasses - Dark Tortoise
Coach HC6154 5120 52 Dark Tortoise Woman Rectangle Eyeglasses - Dark Tortoise
$121.99
overstock
Dolce & Gabanna DG5078 502 53 Havana Woman Cat Eye Eyeglasses
Dolce & Gabanna DG5078 502 53 Havana Woman Cat Eye Eyeglasses
$166.49
overstock
DIFF Bella White Square Eyeglasses
DIFF Bella White Square Eyeglasses
$85.00
solsticesunglasses
Burberry Phantos 51mm Optical Glasses in Silver at Nordstrom
Burberry Phantos 51mm Optical Glasses in Silver at Nordstrom
$275.00
nordstrom
Coach HC6173 5002 54 Black Woman Pillow Eyeglasses
Coach HC6173 5002 54 Black Woman Pillow Eyeglasses
$133.49
overstock
Advertisement
Coach HC6180 5664 52 Milky Amber Tortoise Woman Rectangle Eyeglasses
Coach HC6180 5664 52 Milky Amber Tortoise Woman Rectangle Eyeglasses
$133.49
overstock
Cynthia Rowley Eyewear CR 6020 No. 37 Matte Brown Rectangle Metal Eyeglasses
Cynthia Rowley Eyewear CR 6020 No. 37 Matte Brown Rectangle Metal Eyeglasses
$32.99
overstock
Chloe Ladies Gold Tone Round Eyeglass Frames CE215470550
Chloe Ladies Gold Tone Round Eyeglass Frames CE215470550
$58.95
($330.00
save 82%)
jomashop
Coach HC 6136U 5120 51mm Womens Dark Tortoise Frame Eyeglasses 51mm
Coach HC 6136U 5120 51mm Womens Dark Tortoise Frame Eyeglasses 51mm
$91.49
overstock
Dior Demo Oval Ladies Eyeglasses CD7064J-0LHF 53/15
Dior Demo Oval Ladies Eyeglasses CD7064J-0LHF 53/15
$119.99
($350.00
save 66%)
jomashop
BURBERRY BE2241 3002 Eyeglasses Frame TORTOISE 52 18 140
BURBERRY BE2241 3002 Eyeglasses Frame TORTOISE 52 18 140
$109.97
walmart
Carolina Herrera Ladies Gunmetal Square Eyeglass Frames VHE143568Y56
Carolina Herrera Ladies Gunmetal Square Eyeglass Frames VHE143568Y56
$64.99
($220.00
save 70%)
jomashop
Coach Women's HC5027B 9081 52 Rectangle Metal Plastic Gunmetal Clear Eyeglasses
Coach Women's HC5027B 9081 52 Rectangle Metal Plastic Gunmetal Clear Eyeglasses
$143.99
overstock
Bottega Veneta Women's 53MM Square Optical Glasses - Blue Transparent
Bottega Veneta Women's 53MM Square Optical Glasses - Blue Transparent
$139.99
($495.00
save 72%)
saksfifthavenueoff5th
BV4154B 501 54 Divas' Dream Cat Eye Eyeglasses Frames - 54mm x 16mm x 140mm
BV4154B 501 54 Divas' Dream Cat Eye Eyeglasses Frames - 54mm x 16mm x 140mm
$206.00
overstock
Calvin Klein CK19712-428_ Eyeglasses
Calvin Klein CK19712-428_ Eyeglasses
$184.70
walmart
Coach HC6147U 5120 52 Dark Tortoise Womens Rectangle Eyeglasses
Coach HC6147U 5120 52 Dark Tortoise Womens Rectangle Eyeglasses
$123.49
overstock
Advertisement
Calvin Klein CK19512-501_ Eyeglasses
Calvin Klein CK19512-501_ Eyeglasses
$138.00
walmart
Calvin Klein CK20305-448_ Eyeglasses
Calvin Klein CK20305-448_ Eyeglasses
$148.99
walmart
Burberry BE2333 3316 53 Light Havana Woman Cat Eye Eyeglasses
Burberry BE2333 3316 53 Light Havana Woman Cat Eye Eyeglasses
$159.49
overstock
CELINE 53mm Rectangular Optical Glasses in Shiny Black at Nordstrom
CELINE 53mm Rectangular Optical Glasses in Shiny Black at Nordstrom
$400.00
nordstrom
Bvlgari BV4129 5397 52 Red/variegated Violet Woman Square Eyeglasses
Bvlgari BV4129 5397 52 Red/variegated Violet Woman Square Eyeglasses
$211.49
overstock
Bvlgari BV2227 278 54 Pale Gold Woman Butterfly Eyeglasses
Bvlgari BV2227 278 54 Pale Gold Woman Butterfly Eyeglasses
$263.99
overstock
Carrera CA 4408 Eyeglasses 0R81 Matte Ruthenium
Carrera CA 4408 Eyeglasses 0R81 Matte Ruthenium
$72.29
walmart
Calvin Klein CK20303-200_ Eyeglasses
Calvin Klein CK20303-200_ Eyeglasses
$148.99
walmart
B+D Super Bold Reader Brilliant Crystal +3.00 Eyeglasses 2270-60-30
B+D Super Bold Reader Brilliant Crystal +3.00 Eyeglasses 2270-60-30
$34.99
($49.99
save 30%)
jomashop
Burberry BE2348 3002 55 Dark Havana Woman Cat Eye Eyeglasses
Burberry BE2348 3002 55 Dark Havana Woman Cat Eye Eyeglasses
$176.99
overstock
Burberry BE1354 1320 53 Light Gold Woman Phantos Eyeglasses
Burberry BE1354 1320 53 Light Gold Woman Phantos Eyeglasses
$173.49
overstock
Bvlgari BV4147 Women's Rectangle Eyeglasses
Bvlgari BV4147 Women's Rectangle Eyeglasses
$266.70
($381.00
save 30%)
macys
Advertisement
CELINE 56mm Square Optical Glasses in Blonde Havana at Nordstrom
CELINE 56mm Square Optical Glasses in Blonde Havana at Nordstrom
$380.00
nordstrom
Colors in Optics Carrie II 52MM Cat Eye Blue Light Eyeglasses
Colors in Optics Carrie II 52MM Cat Eye Blue Light Eyeglasses
$165.00
saksfifthavenue
Burberry Women's BE2255QF 3001 53 Black Square Plastic Eyeglasses
Burberry Women's BE2255QF 3001 53 Black Square Plastic Eyeglasses
$159.49
overstock
Coach HC6163 5403 54 Pink Woman Rectangle Eyeglasses
Coach HC6163 5403 54 Pink Woman Rectangle Eyeglasses
$115.99
overstock
Burberry BE1361 1109 56 Light Gold Woman Irregular Eyeglasses
Burberry BE1361 1109 56 Light Gold Woman Irregular Eyeglasses
$189.99
overstock
Bvlgari Rectangle BV 4088B 3516 Women Havana Frame Eyeglasses
Bvlgari Rectangle BV 4088B 3516 Women Havana Frame Eyeglasses
$134.99
overstock
Coach 0HC6094F Full Rim Square Womens Eyeglasses - Size 54 (Ivory Horn)
Coach 0HC6094F Full Rim Square Womens Eyeglasses - Size 54 (Ivory Horn)
$77.00
newegg
Dior Demo Square Ladies Eyeglasses ESSENCE8 0JBW 53/13
Dior Demo Square Ladies Eyeglasses ESSENCE8 0JBW 53/13
$79.99
($275.00
save 71%)
jomashop
Chloe Ladies Pink Square Eyeglass Frames CE2733 272 52
Chloe Ladies Pink Square Eyeglass Frames CE2733 272 52
$49.99
($298.00
save 83%)
jomashop
Dior Demo Lens Rectangular Eyeglasses BLACKTIE2100G7253
Dior Demo Lens Rectangular Eyeglasses BLACKTIE2100G7253
$129.99
($390.00
save 67%)
jomashop
Dior Demo Cat Eye Ladies Eyeglasses MONTAIGNE1 G99 50
Dior Demo Cat Eye Ladies Eyeglasses MONTAIGNE1 G99 50
$99.99
($335.00
save 70%)
jomashop
Dolce & Gabanna DG5078 501 53 Black Woman Cat Eye Eyeglasses
Dolce & Gabanna DG5078 501 53 Black Woman Cat Eye Eyeglasses
$166.49
overstock
Advertisement
Vogue VO4142B 5078 54 Pale Gold/havana Womens Butterfly Eyeglasses - Gold / Tortoise
Vogue VO4142B 5078 54 Pale Gold/havana Womens Butterfly Eyeglasses - Gold / Tortoise
$111.49
overstock
Vogue VO4166 5122 49 Silver Woman Rectangle Eyeglasses
Vogue VO4166 5122 49 Silver Woman Rectangle Eyeglasses
$116.49
overstock
Vogue VO5406 2964 53 Top Fuchsia/rainbow Green Woman Square Eyeglasses
Vogue VO5406 2964 53 Top Fuchsia/rainbow Green Woman Square Eyeglasses
$114.99
overstock
Versase VE3305 GB1 53 Black Woman Cat Eye Eyeglasses
Versase VE3305 GB1 53 Black Woman Cat Eye Eyeglasses
$164.99
overstock
Vogue Eyewear Women's VO4062B Metal Rectangular Prescription Eyeglass Frames, Brown/Demo Lens, 52 mm
Vogue Eyewear Women's VO4062B Metal Rectangular Prescription Eyeglass Frames, Brown/Demo Lens, 52 mm
$83.35
($159.00
save 48%)
amazon
Vogue VO5305B 2599 52 Transparent Pink Woman Pillow Eyeglasses
Vogue VO5305B 2599 52 Transparent Pink Woman Pillow Eyeglasses
$102.49
overstock
Vogue VO5336 2842 52 Top Brown/serigraphy Woman Oval Eyeglasses
Vogue VO5336 2842 52 Top Brown/serigraphy Woman Oval Eyeglasses
$93.49
overstock
Vogue VO5224 2385 53 Black/transparent Grey Womens Square Eyeglasses
Vogue VO5224 2385 53 Black/transparent Grey Womens Square Eyeglasses
$97.99
overstock
Versace Steel Woman 55mm Optical Glasses in Black Gold at Nordstrom
Versace Steel Woman 55mm Optical Glasses in Black Gold at Nordstrom
$331.00
nordstrom
Vogue VO5305B W44 54 Black Woman Pillow Eyeglasses
Vogue VO5305B W44 54 Black Woman Pillow Eyeglasses
$111.49
overstock
Vogue VO4177 5075 52 Top Pink/rose Gold Woman Phantos Eyeglasses
Vogue VO4177 5075 52 Top Pink/rose Gold Woman Phantos Eyeglasses
$93.99
overstock
Vogue VO4128 5110 52 Bordeaux Womens Cat Eye Eyeglasses
Vogue VO4128 5110 52 Bordeaux Womens Cat Eye Eyeglasses
$89.49
overstock
Load More
Eyewear
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Shape
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.shape.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.