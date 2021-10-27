Handbag Accessories

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Shape
Shape
Fitness
Healthy Eating
Beauty
Sex and Love
Celebrities
Mind & Body
Lifestyle
Video
Shop
Sweeps
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Your Profile
Newsletters
Email Preferences
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Log Out
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Shape
Shape
Shape
Search
Explore
Explore
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
Everything you need to know to get started with this high-fat, low-carb diet.
Read More
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
Twenty months and 17 pounds later, I came away with 10 big lessons.
Read More
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
This total-body dumbbell routine is the easiest way to ease into strength training as a newbie.
Read More
Fitness
Fitness
See All Fitness
Workouts
Cardio
Strength Training
Bodyweight Training
Yoga
Exercise Recovery
Exercise Tips
Race Training
Workout Trends
Playlists
Workout Clothes
Workout Gear
Healthy Eating
Healthy Eating
See All Healthy Eating
Healthy Recipes
Diets
Food & Nutrition
Healthy Cooking
Healthy Drinks
Weight Loss
Beauty
Sex and Love
Celebrities
Celebrities
See All Celebrities
Interviews
Celebrity News
Celebrity Workouts
Mind & Body
Mind & Body
See All Mind & Body
Coronavirus
Transformations
Astrology
Mental Health
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
See All Lifestyle
Travel
Fashion
Healthy IRL
Video
Video
See All Video
Workout Videos
Cooking Videos
Weight Loss Videos
Celebrity Videos
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Top Picks
Activewear
Workout Shoes
Swimwear
Fitness Gear
Home Gym
Sports & Outdoor
Health
Beauty
Fashion
Plus Size
Accessories
Sweeps
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Your Profile
Newsletters
Email Preferences
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Log Out
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Shape.com
Shop
accessories
handbag accessories
Handbag Accessories
Share
Handbag Accessories
Burberry Thomas Metallic Trench Bag Charm in Tan at Nordstrom
featured
Burberry Thomas Metallic Trench Bag Charm in Tan at Nordstrom
$410.00
nordstrom
Coach Ladies Signature Bag Charm in Wine
featured
Coach Ladies Signature Bag Charm in Wine
$57.89
($95.00
save 39%)
jomashop
DOLCE & GABBANA Women's Snakeskin Leather Logo Bag Strap - Blue
featured
DOLCE & GABBANA Women's Snakeskin Leather Logo Bag Strap - Blue
$319.99
($745.00
save 57%)
saksfifthavenueoff5th
DOLCE & GABBANA Women's Strawberry & Watermelon Leather Bag Strap - Black Multi
DOLCE & GABBANA Women's Strawberry & Watermelon Leather Bag Strap - Black Multi
$549.99
($975.00
save 44%)
saksfifthavenueoff5th
Itzy Ritzy Diaper Bag Charm - Grey
Itzy Ritzy Diaper Bag Charm - Grey
$9.99
macy's
Kate Spade Parrot Leather Cut Out Purse Charm Key Fob in Pink
Kate Spade Parrot Leather Cut Out Purse Charm Key Fob in Pink
$72.95
walmart
The Arrow Bag Strap - Natural - Marc Jacobs Belts
The Arrow Bag Strap - Natural - Marc Jacobs Belts
$100.00
lyst
Marc Jacobs Chain Guitar Bag Strap in Nickel at Nordstrom
Marc Jacobs Chain Guitar Bag Strap in Nickel at Nordstrom
$85.00
nordstrom
Fendi Logo Mini Box Bag Charm in Rosa Quarzo/nr/os at Nordstrom
Fendi Logo Mini Box Bag Charm in Rosa Quarzo/nr/os at Nordstrom
$790.00
nordstrom
Picture Frame Bag Charm In Signature Canvas
Picture Frame Bag Charm In Signature Canvas
$55.00
coach
DOLCE & GABBANA Women's Embellished Scalloped Leather Bag Strap - Dark Red
DOLCE & GABBANA Women's Embellished Scalloped Leather Bag Strap - Dark Red
$219.99
($619.00
save 64%)
saksfifthavenueoff5th
DOLCE & GABBANA Women's Beaded Scalloped Leather Bag Strap - Blue
DOLCE & GABBANA Women's Beaded Scalloped Leather Bag Strap - Blue
$259.99
($744.00
save 65%)
saksfifthavenueoff5th
Advertisement
Bottega Veneta Women's Intrecciato Leather Bag Strap - Blue
Bottega Veneta Women's Intrecciato Leather Bag Strap - Blue
$344.99
($495.00
save 30%)
saksfifthavenueoff5th
DOLCE & GABBANA Women's Logo Iguana-Embossed Leather Bag Strap - Pink
DOLCE & GABBANA Women's Logo Iguana-Embossed Leather Bag Strap - Pink
$269.99
($744.00
save 64%)
saksfifthavenueoff5th
DOLCE & GABBANA Women's Beaded Floral Leather Bag Strap - Red
DOLCE & GABBANA Women's Beaded Floral Leather Bag Strap - Red
$219.99
($619.00
save 64%)
saksfifthavenueoff5th
Coach Party Pig Bag Charm
Coach Party Pig Bag Charm
$31.99
($95.00
save 66%)
jomashop
Michael Kors Heritage Handbag Guitar Strap- Light Denim
Michael Kors Heritage Handbag Guitar Strap- Light Denim
$54.99
($126.00
save 56%)
jomashop
Sunglass Case Bag Charm In Signature Canvas
Sunglass Case Bag Charm In Signature Canvas
$95.00
coach
LOEWE - + Paula's Ibiza Raffia And Leather Bag Charm - Brown
LOEWE - + Paula's Ibiza Raffia And Leather Bag Charm - Brown
$390.00
net a porterlimited
Burberry Thomas Overalls Bag Charm in Archive Beige at Nordstrom
Burberry Thomas Overalls Bag Charm in Archive Beige at Nordstrom
$380.00
nordstrom
Wonton Bag Charm Bag
Wonton Bag Charm Bag
$395.00
bergdorfgoodman neimanmarcus
Christian Louboutin Loubicharms Logo Bag Charm in Silver at Nordstrom
Christian Louboutin Loubicharms Logo Bag Charm in Silver at Nordstrom
$290.00
nordstrom
Burberry Thomas Vintage Check Cashmere Bear Bag Charm
Burberry Thomas Vintage Check Cashmere Bear Bag Charm
$300.00
bloomingdale's
Fendi Strap You Logo Genuine Shearling Bag Strap in Montone Fendi/vit. grace/nastro at Nordstrom
Fendi Strap You Logo Genuine Shearling Bag Strap in Montone Fendi/vit. grace/nastro at Nordstrom
$1,290.00
nordstrom
Advertisement
Valentino Garavani Women's Chevron Bag Strap - Black
Valentino Garavani Women's Chevron Bag Strap - Black
$249.99
($895.00
save 72%)
saksfifthavenueoff5th
Valentino Garavani Women's Geometric Bag Strap - Nero
Valentino Garavani Women's Geometric Bag Strap - Nero
$229.99
($895.00
save 74%)
saksfifthavenueoff5th
Coach Embellished Rexy Bag Charm
Coach Embellished Rexy Bag Charm
$80.89
($125.00
save 35%)
jomashop
Logo Stripe Bag Strap - Metallic - Marc Jacobs Belts
Logo Stripe Bag Strap - Metallic - Marc Jacobs Belts
$85.00
lyst
Valentino Garavani Printed Bag Strap - Water Rose
Valentino Garavani Printed Bag Strap - Water Rose
$269.99
($895.00
save 70%)
saksfifthavenueoff5th
DOLCE & GABBANA Women's Studded Iguana-Embossed Leather-Trim Bag Strap - White
DOLCE & GABBANA Women's Studded Iguana-Embossed Leather-Trim Bag Strap - White
$269.99
($744.00
save 64%)
saksfifthavenueoff5th
DOLCE & GABBANA Women's Embellished Iguana-Embossed Leather Bag Strap - Pink Blue
DOLCE & GABBANA Women's Embellished Iguana-Embossed Leather Bag Strap - Pink Blue
$549.99
($975.00
save 44%)
saksfifthavenueoff5th
Coach Studded Loop Bag Charm
Coach Studded Loop Bag Charm
$56.89
jomashop
Valentino Garavani Women's Leather Bag Strap - Rouge
Valentino Garavani Women's Leather Bag Strap - Rouge
$149.99
($495.00
save 70%)
saksfifthavenueoff5th
Saint Laurent Jamie Boucle & Leather Bag Charm in Magenta/Magenta at Nordstrom
Saint Laurent Jamie Boucle & Leather Bag Charm in Magenta/Magenta at Nordstrom
$395.00
nordstrom
kate spade new york On-A-Roll Pretzel Bag Charm
kate spade new york On-A-Roll Pretzel Bag Charm
$68.00
saksfifthavenue
Mirror Bag Charm In Signature Canvas
Mirror Bag Charm In Signature Canvas
$75.00
coach
Advertisement
The Logo Webbing Bag Strap - Black - Marc Jacobs Belts
The Logo Webbing Bag Strap - Black - Marc Jacobs Belts
$85.00
lyst
Saint Laurent Jamie Suede & Croc-Embossed Leather Bag Charm in Nero/Nero at Nordstrom
Saint Laurent Jamie Suede & Croc-Embossed Leather Bag Charm in Nero/Nero at Nordstrom
$445.00
nordstrom
The Logo Webbing Bag Straps - Black - Marc Jacobs Belts
The Logo Webbing Bag Straps - Black - Marc Jacobs Belts
$85.00
lyst
Off-White Logo Stripe Guitar Bag Strap in Blue Fuchsia at Nordstrom
Off-White Logo Stripe Guitar Bag Strap in Blue Fuchsia at Nordstrom
$540.00
nordstrom
Zany Purse Sticker - Yellow - Anya Hindmarch Wallets
Zany Purse Sticker - Yellow - Anya Hindmarch Wallets
$133.00
($177.00
save 25%)
lystmarketplace
Loewe Anagram Logo Jacquard Bag Strap in Navy/Black at Nordstrom
Loewe Anagram Logo Jacquard Bag Strap in Navy/Black at Nordstrom
$650.00
nordstrom
Marc Jacobs Ladies The Logo Leather Bag Strap In Blush
Marc Jacobs Ladies The Logo Leather Bag Strap In Blush
$79.89
($125.00
save 36%)
jomashop
DOLCE & GABBANA Women's Snakeskin Lettered Bag Strap - Black
DOLCE & GABBANA Women's Snakeskin Lettered Bag Strap - Black
$549.99
($975.00
save 44%)
saksfifthavenueoff5th
Saint Laurent Jamie Suede & Leather Bag Charm in Red Orange/Red Orang at Nordstrom
Saint Laurent Jamie Suede & Leather Bag Charm in Red Orange/Red Orang at Nordstrom
$445.00
nordstrom
Chloe Joyce Ceramic Bag Charm in Multicolor Red at Nordstrom
Chloe Joyce Ceramic Bag Charm in Multicolor Red at Nordstrom
$195.00
nordstrom
DOLCE & GABBANA Women's Embellished Snakeskin Leather Bag Strap - Pink
DOLCE & GABBANA Women's Embellished Snakeskin Leather Bag Strap - Pink
$419.99
($975.00
save 57%)
saksfifthavenueoff5th
The Arrow Bag Strap - Yellow - Marc Jacobs Belts
The Arrow Bag Strap - Yellow - Marc Jacobs Belts
$100.00
lyst
Advertisement
Berlingo YSL Quilted Metallic Bag Charm
Berlingo YSL Quilted Metallic Bag Charm
$495.00
bergdorfgoodman neimanmarcus
Mini Rogue Bag Charm
Mini Rogue Bag Charm
$145.00
coach
Coach Ladies Berry Animals Bag Charm
Coach Ladies Berry Animals Bag Charm
$49.99
($109.00
save 54%)
jomashop
Christian Louboutin Crystal Sole Logo Bag Charm in Gun Metal/Red-Black at Nordstrom
Christian Louboutin Crystal Sole Logo Bag Charm in Gun Metal/Red-Black at Nordstrom
$310.00
nordstrom
Coach Ladies Bag Charm Multicolor Emblished Rainbow Keychain
Coach Ladies Bag Charm Multicolor Emblished Rainbow Keychain
$70.95
($150.00
save 53%)
jomashop
JW Anderson Aubergine Bag Charm in Purple at Nordstrom
JW Anderson Aubergine Bag Charm in Purple at Nordstrom
$200.00
nordstrom
Madewell Women's Leopard Calf-Hair Bag Strap - Rich Brown
Madewell Women's Leopard Calf-Hair Bag Strap - Rich Brown
$22.99
($52.00
save 56%)
saksfifthavenueoff5th
Loewe Words Leather Bag Strap in Black at Nordstrom
Loewe Words Leather Bag Strap in Black at Nordstrom
$550.00
nordstrom
RED VALENTINO Leather Guitar Strap in W53 Wine at Nordstrom Rack
RED VALENTINO Leather Guitar Strap in W53 Wine at Nordstrom Rack
$129.97
nordstromrack
Tea Rose Mix Bag Charm
Tea Rose Mix Bag Charm
$95.00
coach
X Michael B. Jordan Mummified Rexy Bag Charm
X Michael B. Jordan Mummified Rexy Bag Charm
$55.00
coach
Coach Ladies Bag Charm Ice Pink Flower Wth Bw Bc
Coach Ladies Bag Charm Ice Pink Flower Wth Bw Bc
$32.99
($80.00
save 59%)
jomashop
Load More
Handbag Accessories
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Shape
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.shape.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.