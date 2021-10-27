Jewelry

featured

Buccellati - Macri 24mm 18-karat Gold, Malachite And Diamond Watch - one size

$20,500.00
net a porterlimited
featured

EÉRA - Tokyo 18-karat White Gold, Silver And Diamond Earring - one size

$2,515.00
net a porterlimited
featured

Lorraine Schwartz - 18-karat Gold, Topaz And Diamond Cuff - White gold

$3,500.00
net a porterlimited

David Yurman Cable Classics Bracelet with Amethyst and 14K Yellow Gold

$825.00
bloomingdale's

David Yurman Oval Extra Large Link Bracelet, 8.5

$695.00
bloomingdale's

David Yurman Petite Helena Open Ring with Pearls, 18K Gold & Diamonds, Size 9 in Diamond/Silver at Nordstrom

$950.00
nordstrom

David Yurman Buckle Bracelet in 18K Yellow Gold with Diamonds, Large

$2,700.00
bloomingdale's

David Yurman Petite Chatelaine Pave Bezel Pendant Necklace in 18K Yellow Gold with Hampton Blue Topaz, 18

$1,500.00
bloomingdale's

David Yurman Petite Albion Ring with Amethyst & Diamonds

$695.00
bloomingdale's

Italian Sterling Silver Wavy 2mm Rose-gold-plated Omega Necklace (16-20') - Pink

$59.99
overstock

Graziela Gems 14K Rose Gold Mega Diamond Swirl Ring

$3,650.00
bloomingdale's

925 Sterling Silver Fire Opal White Zircon Cluster Ring Size 6 Ct 3.9

$331.49
overstock
Advertisement

Turquoise 925 Silver Zircon Crystal Necklace Pendant Size 20 In Ct 1.8 - Size 20''

$66.29
overstock

Shop LC 925 Sterling Silver Smoky Quartz Ring Size 5 Ct 7.1

$141.04
overstock

Yellow Gold White Diamond Bypass Ring Size 8 H Color I3 Clarity

$1,332.49
overstock

Dallas Prince Designs Sterling Silver 18 x 13mm Ammolite & White Zircon Ring

$239.49
overstock

Shop LC 950 Platinum AAAA Emerald White Diamond Ring Size 7 Ct 2.6

$5,232.49
overstock

Sleeping Beauty Turquoise 925 Silver Peridot Ring Size 7 Ct 8.8

$409.49
overstock

Santa Fe Style Blue Turquoise 925 Silver Solitaire Ring Size 6 Ct 0.8

$44.19
overstock

Sleeping Beauty Turquoise 925 Silver 3 Stone Ring Size 7 Ct 4.7

$124.99
overstock

Santa Fe Style Turquoise 925 Silver Ring Southwest Size 6 Ct 7

$40.65
($45.17 save 10%)
overstock

Orange Turquoise Platinum Over Citrine Statement Ring Size 8 Ct 18.7

$33.79
overstock

Blue Turquoise Platinum Over Blue Apatite Statement Ring Size 10 Ct 19

$33.79
overstock

1837 Sterling Silver Purple Turquoise Solitaire Ring Size 5 Ct 4.7

$18.99
overstock
Advertisement

Santa Fe Style Purple Turquoise 925 Silver Ring Size 11 Ct 0.9

$76.69
overstock

Santa Fe Style Green Turquoise 925 Silver Band Ring Size 7 Ct 0.8

$66.29
overstock

925 Sterling Silver Platinum Plated Citrine November Birthstone 3

$79.29
overstock

Santa Fe Style Spiny Turquoise 925 Silver Ring Southwest Size 7 Ct 2

$79.29
overstock

Santa Fe Style Purple Turquoise 925 Silver Pendant Southwest Ct 0.6

$66.29
overstock

Santa Fe Style Turquoise 925 Silver Cocktail Ring Size 11 Ct 1.4

$133.89
overstock

Santa Fe Style Purple Turquoise 925 Silver Ring Southwest Size 6

$66.29
overstock

Dallas Prince Designs Sterling Silver Gemstone & White Topaz Adjustable Toggle Necklace.

$389.99
overstock

Lagos Caviar Icon Amethyst Bracelet with 18K Gold Caviar Station

$450.00
bloomingdale's

Hueb 18K Rose Gold Bahia Diamond Stud Earrings

$3,100.00
bloomingdale's

Hueb 18K Rose Gold Luminus Diamond Starburst Cluster Pendant Necklace, 16

$2,300.00
bloomingdale's

Hueb 18K Rose Gold Luminus Diamond Cluster Ring

$23,200.00
bloomingdale's
Advertisement

John Hardy Women's Gift set Bracelet in Sterling Silver in Silver

$1,100.00
johnhardy

Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry Beloved Ladies' Class Ring

$299.99
jaredthegalleriaofjewelry

David Yurman Sterling Silver & 18K Yellow Gold Crossover Wide Ring, 7

$850.00
bloomingdale's

David Yurman Cable Classics Bracelet with Blue Topaz and Gold

$650.00
bloomingdale's

Swarovski Millenia Pave & Pink Octagon Crystal Pendant Necklace, 14.87-16.87

$119.00
bloomingdale's

Shop LC Purple Turquoise Solitaire Ring Jewelry Gift Size 9 Ct 5.2

$33.79
overstock

Handmade Sparkling Halo Cubic Zirconia Circle on Sterling Silver Ring (Thailand)

$23.29
overstock

1928 3-pc. Stretch Bracelet, One Size , Black

$13.65
($26.00 save 48%)
jcpenneyaffiliate

A&M Silver-Tone Aqua Drop Earrings - Silver-Tone

$36.00
macy's

2028 Women's Black Tone and Gold Tone Tassel Drop Earrings - Open Miscellaneous

$28.00
macy's

Generation Gems 14K Gold Plated Multi-Gemstone Earrings

$660.00
qvc

Diamond Accent Genuine Purple Amethyst Sterling Silver 13mm Stud Earrings, One Size

$73.11
($149.98 save 51%)
jcpenney
Advertisement

Marlo Laz - Mini Porte Bonheur 14-karat White Gold, Enamel And Diamond Necklace - one size

$1,800.00
net a porterlimited

Drop Dangle Earrings 925 Silver Platinum Over Blue Cubic Zirconia CZ

$75.22
overstock

Pendant Necklace 925 Sterling Silver Kunzite Blue Tanzanite Gift Size - Size 20''

$242.35
overstock

Dangle Drop Earrings 925 Sterling Silver Platinum Over Pink Sapphire

$99.44
overstock

Solitaire Ring 0.75 ctw Aquamarine in Platinum Over Sterling Silver

$79.29
overstock

Solitaire Stud Earrings 925 Sterling Silver Blue Diffused Sapphire

$73.06
overstock

1973 Sterling Silver Flower Cluster Ring Fissure Filled Ruby Zircon

$164.99
overstock

Solitaire Stud Earrings 925 Sterling Silver Moissanite Jewelry For Her

$221.91
overstock

Vermeil Yellow Gold Over 925 Silver Demantoid Garnet Halo Ring Ct 1.9

$274.99
overstock

925 Sterling Silver Platinum Plated Round Blue Topaz 5 Stone Ring

$50.69
overstock

David Yurman Albion Ring with Prasiolite and Diamonds

$975.00
bloomingdale's

David Yurman Albion Ring with Lavender Amethyst and Diamonds

$1,725.00
bloomingdale's
Load More
© Copyright Shape. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com