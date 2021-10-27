Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Shape
Shape
Fitness
Healthy Eating
Beauty
Sex and Love
Celebrities
Mind & Body
Lifestyle
Video
Shop
Sweeps
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Your Profile
Newsletters
Email Preferences
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Log Out
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Shape
Shape
Shape
Search
Explore
Explore
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
Everything you need to know to get started with this high-fat, low-carb diet.
Read More
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
Twenty months and 17 pounds later, I came away with 10 big lessons.
Read More
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
This total-body dumbbell routine is the easiest way to ease into strength training as a newbie.
Read More
Fitness
Fitness
See All Fitness
Workouts
Cardio
Strength Training
Bodyweight Training
Yoga
Exercise Recovery
Exercise Tips
Race Training
Workout Trends
Playlists
Workout Clothes
Workout Gear
Healthy Eating
Healthy Eating
See All Healthy Eating
Healthy Recipes
Diets
Food & Nutrition
Healthy Cooking
Healthy Drinks
Weight Loss
Beauty
Sex and Love
Celebrities
Celebrities
See All Celebrities
Interviews
Celebrity News
Celebrity Workouts
Mind & Body
Mind & Body
See All Mind & Body
Coronavirus
Transformations
Astrology
Mental Health
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
See All Lifestyle
Travel
Fashion
Healthy IRL
Video
Video
See All Video
Workout Videos
Cooking Videos
Weight Loss Videos
Celebrity Videos
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Top Picks
Activewear
Workout Shoes
Swimwear
Fitness Gear
Home Gym
Sports & Outdoor
Health
Beauty
Fashion
Plus Size
Accessories
Sweeps
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Your Profile
Newsletters
Email Preferences
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Log Out
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Shape.com
Shop
Beauty
Fragrances
Perfume
Perfume
Share
Perfume
Cacharel Yes I Am Glorious Eau de Parfum Spray Perfume for Women, 1.7 Fl Oz.
featured
Cacharel Yes I Am Glorious Eau de Parfum Spray Perfume for Women, 1.7 Fl Oz.
$52.00
amazon
Acca Kappa Ladies Vaniglia Fior di Mandorlo EDP Spray 3.4 oz Fragrances 8008230403501
featured
Acca Kappa Ladies Vaniglia Fior di Mandorlo EDP Spray 3.4 oz Fragrances 8008230403501
$95.00
jomashop
Winado Rotating Makeup Display Rack,Perfumes Jewelry Cosmetic Storage Organizer,7 Layers Stand Box
featured
Winado Rotating Makeup Display Rack,Perfumes Jewelry Cosmetic Storage Organizer,7 Layers Stand Box
$31.98
walmart
Coach PLATINUM 2.0oz Eau de Parfum Spray
Coach PLATINUM 2.0oz Eau de Parfum Spray
$75.00
amazon
Carolina Herrera 212 VIP Rose Eau De Parfum Spray 80ml/2.7oz
Carolina Herrera 212 VIP Rose Eau De Parfum Spray 80ml/2.7oz
$116.17
newegg
Chloe Love Story / Chloe EDP Spray 2.5 oz (75 ml) (w)
Chloe Love Story / Chloe EDP Spray 2.5 oz (75 ml) (w)
$54.99
($132.00
save 58%)
jomashop
Chloe 2 Pcs Set: Chloe 0.67 Eau De Parfum Spray and Nomade 0.67 Eau De Parfum Spray (individually Boxed)
Chloe 2 Pcs Set: Chloe 0.67 Eau De Parfum Spray and Nomade 0.67 Eau De Parfum Spray (individually Boxed)
$72.22
walmart
DKNY Ladies Dkny Stories EDP Spray 3.4 oz (100 ml)
DKNY Ladies Dkny Stories EDP Spray 3.4 oz (100 ml)
$43.99
($90.00
save 51%)
jomashop
D.S. & Durga - Eau De Parfum - Italian Citrus, 50ml
D.S. & Durga - Eau De Parfum - Italian Citrus, 50ml
$175.00
net a porterlimited
Jadore Lor / Christian Dior EDP Spray 1.3 oz (40 ml) (w)
Jadore Lor / Christian Dior EDP Spray 1.3 oz (40 ml) (w)
$118.99
($140.00
save 15%)
jomashop
Calvin Klein Eternity Summer Eau De Toilette Spray (2020 Edition) 100ml/3.3oz
Calvin Klein Eternity Summer Eau De Toilette Spray (2020 Edition) 100ml/3.3oz
$60.91
newegg
CHANEL COCO Eau de Toilette Spray
CHANEL COCO Eau de Toilette Spray
$85.00
ulta
Advertisement
DOLCE&GABBANA Light Blue Forever Eau de Parfum, One Size , 3 4 Oz 100 Ml
DOLCE&GABBANA Light Blue Forever Eau de Parfum, One Size , 3 4 Oz 100 Ml
$120.00
jcpenney
Playboy New York Body Fragrance Natural Spray, 2.5 oz
Playboy New York Body Fragrance Natural Spray, 2.5 oz
$17.09
overstock
Classic Warm Cotton by Clean for Women - 1 oz EDP Spray
Classic Warm Cotton by Clean for Women - 1 oz EDP Spray
$24.99
($40.00
save 38%)
jomashop
Creed Fleurissimo For Women Millesime Spray, 2.5 oz
Creed Fleurissimo For Women Millesime Spray, 2.5 oz
$380.00
amazon
Derek Lam 10 Crosby 'Looking Glass' Eau de Parfum, Size 1.7 Oz at Nordstrom
Derek Lam 10 Crosby 'Looking Glass' Eau de Parfum, Size 1.7 Oz at Nordstrom
$85.00
nordstrom
Cartier L'Heure Os e Eau de Parfum
Cartier L'Heure Os e Eau de Parfum
$275.00
saksfifthavenue
Coqui Coqui Yucatan Rosas Secas Acqua de Perfume Eau de Parfum
Coqui Coqui Yucatan Rosas Secas Acqua de Perfume Eau de Parfum
$125.00
saksfifthavenue
HALLOWEEN by Jesus Del Pozo Eau De Toilette Spray 1.0 oz For Women
HALLOWEEN by Jesus Del Pozo Eau De Toilette Spray 1.0 oz For Women
$28.00
walmart
Cacharel Amor Amor Women's 3.4-ounce Eau de Toilette Spray
Cacharel Amor Amor Women's 3.4-ounce Eau de Toilette Spray
$43.99
overstock
Cuba Women's Eau de Parfum Spray, Chic, 3.3 Ounce
Cuba Women's Eau de Parfum Spray, Chic, 3.3 Ounce
$12.24
amazon
Boucheron Miss Boucheron Eau De Parfum Spray 100ml/3.3oz
Boucheron Miss Boucheron Eau De Parfum Spray 100ml/3.3oz
$74.44
newegg
Catlerio 100ML Travel Transparent Plastic Cosmetic Perfume Atomizer Empty Small Spray Bottle
Catlerio 100ML Travel Transparent Plastic Cosmetic Perfume Atomizer Empty Small Spray Bottle
$5.28
walmart
Advertisement
Calvin Klein Eternity for Women Eau Fresh Eau de Parfum, 1.6 Fl. Oz.
Calvin Klein Eternity for Women Eau Fresh Eau de Parfum, 1.6 Fl. Oz.
$73.00
($79.00
save 8%)
amazon
Besos For Women By Carner Barcelona Eau De Parfum Spray 3.4 Oz
Besos For Women By Carner Barcelona Eau De Parfum Spray 3.4 Oz
$127.49
fragrancex
Cicuta V by Canto Extrait De Parfum Spray (Unisex) 3.38 oz For Women
Cicuta V by Canto Extrait De Parfum Spray (Unisex) 3.38 oz For Women
$136.62
walmart
Chloe Love Story Ladies Eau De Parfum Spray, 1.7-fl oz
Chloe Love Story Ladies Eau De Parfum Spray, 1.7-fl oz
$105.00
qvc
Aimez-moi / Caron EDT Spray 0.05 oz (2.0 ml) (w)
Aimez-moi / Caron EDT Spray 0.05 oz (2.0 ml) (w)
$8.99
($10.00
save 10%)
jomashop
SPACE by Cathy Cardin Eau De Toilette Spray 1 oz For Women
SPACE by Cathy Cardin Eau De Toilette Spray 1 oz For Women
$20.00
walmart
CATHERINE MALANDRINO 4-Piece Coffret Collection Fragrance Set at Nordstrom Rack
CATHERINE MALANDRINO 4-Piece Coffret Collection Fragrance Set at Nordstrom Rack
$24.97
nordstromrack
Fresh White Musk by Body Fantasies, 8 oz Fragrance Body Spray for Women - Pack of 3
Fresh White Musk by Body Fantasies, 8 oz Fragrance Body Spray for Women - Pack of 3
$23.18
walmart
Chloe Chloe Eau de Parfum Travel Spray
Chloe Chloe Eau de Parfum Travel Spray
$34.00
ulta
BURBERRY Perfume By BURBERRY For WOMEN
BURBERRY Perfume By BURBERRY For WOMEN
$34.62
newegg
Good Girl Eau de Parfum Lgre, Size: 1.7 FL Oz, Multicolor
Good Girl Eau de Parfum Lgre, Size: 1.7 FL Oz, Multicolor
$98.00
kohl's
Christian Dior Miss Dior Women's 1.7-ounce Eau de Toilette Spray
Christian Dior Miss Dior Women's 1.7-ounce Eau de Toilette Spray
$100.46
overstock
Advertisement
Variations by Carven for Women - 1.6 oz EDP Spray
Variations by Carven for Women - 1.6 oz EDP Spray
$29.99
($71.00
save 58%)
jomashop
Private Blend Supreme Musk Elixir For Women By Chkoudra Paris Eau De Parfum Spray 3.3 Oz
Private Blend Supreme Musk Elixir For Women By Chkoudra Paris Eau De Parfum Spray 3.3 Oz
$67.99
fragrancex
Royal Oud Perfume, 3.3 oz/ 100 mL
Royal Oud Perfume, 3.3 oz/ 100 mL
$540.00
bergdorfgoodman neimanmarcus
Dolce & Gabbana Eau De Parfum Spray 2.5 oz Dolce Shine
Dolce & Gabbana Eau De Parfum Spray 2.5 oz Dolce Shine
$60.08
walmart
Curve Pink Blossom Parfum for Women, 8 Fl Oz, Value Size
Curve Pink Blossom Parfum for Women, 8 Fl Oz, Value Size
$8.98
walmartusa
Lou Lou Eau De Parfum Spray By Cacharel 1 oz
Lou Lou Eau De Parfum Spray By Cacharel 1 oz
$46.03
walmart
Cartier Women's La Panthere Eau De Parfum Legere -
Cartier Women's La Panthere Eau De Parfum Legere -
$102.00
belk
DKNY Women's Golden Delicious Eau de Parfum - Size 3.4 Oz.
DKNY Women's Golden Delicious Eau de Parfum - Size 3.4 Oz.
$69.99
($90.00
save 22%)
saksfifthavenueoff5th
(pack 6) Clean Warm Cotton Eau De Parfum Spray By Clean1 oz
(pack 6) Clean Warm Cotton Eau De Parfum Spray By Clean1 oz
$207.13
walmart
CONTRADICTION by Calvin Klein Eau De Toilette Spray 3.4 oz
CONTRADICTION by Calvin Klein Eau De Toilette Spray 3.4 oz
$40.00
walmart
Carolina Herrera CH Carolina Herrera Eau De Toilette Spray for Women 1.7 oz
Carolina Herrera CH Carolina Herrera Eau De Toilette Spray for Women 1.7 oz
$52.79
($55.96
save 6%)
walmartusa
Baiser Vole For Women By Cartier Eau De Parfum Roll-On 0.5 oz/15 ml
Baiser Vole For Women By Cartier Eau De Parfum Roll-On 0.5 oz/15 ml
$30.49
overstock
Advertisement
Creed Aventus En Voyage Travel Atomizer Fragrance Set at Nordstrom
Creed Aventus En Voyage Travel Atomizer Fragrance Set at Nordstrom
$295.00
nordstrom
Braccialini Red For Women By Braccialini Eau De Parfum Spray 3.4 Oz
Braccialini Red For Women By Braccialini Eau De Parfum Spray 3.4 Oz
$22.91
fragrancex
1.7 oz. Noble Collection XXI Art Deco: Cypress Perfume Spray
1.7 oz. Noble Collection XXI Art Deco: Cypress Perfume Spray
$550.00
bergdorfgoodman neimanmarcus
LAbsolu by Carven for Women - 2 Pc Gift Set 1.66oz EDP Spray, 3.33oz Perfume Body Milk
LAbsolu by Carven for Women - 2 Pc Gift Set 1.66oz EDP Spray, 3.33oz Perfume Body Milk
$61.02
($84.47
save 28%)
walmartusa
Inspiration Perfume By Charles Jourdan Eau De Toilette Spray 1.7 oz Eau De Toilette Spray
Inspiration Perfume By Charles Jourdan Eau De Toilette Spray 1.7 oz Eau De Toilette Spray
$47.95
walmart
Radio Bombay by D.S & Durga for Unisex Eau de Parfum Spray 3.4 oz
Radio Bombay by D.S & Durga for Unisex Eau de Parfum Spray 3.4 oz
$202.58
amazon
David Beckham CLASSIC INSTINCT Gift Set: Eau De Toilette Spray 1.35 fl oz and 1 fl oz
David Beckham CLASSIC INSTINCT Gift Set: Eau De Toilette Spray 1.35 fl oz and 1 fl oz
$23.99
walmart
Light Blue Sunset In Salina For Women By Dolce & Gabbana Eau De Toilette Spray 3.4 Oz
Light Blue Sunset In Salina For Women By Dolce & Gabbana Eau De Toilette Spray 3.4 Oz
$75.86
fragrancex
212 Sexy Ladies By Carolina Herrera Eau de Parfum Spray 2 oz
212 Sexy Ladies By Carolina Herrera Eau de Parfum Spray 2 oz
$84.00
qvc
MUST DE CARTIER * Cartier 1.6 oz / 50 ml Eau De Toilette Women Perfume Spray
MUST DE CARTIER * Cartier 1.6 oz / 50 ml Eau De Toilette Women Perfume Spray
$68.99
walmart
Calvin Klein CK All Eau De Toilette Spray 100ml/3.4oz
Calvin Klein CK All Eau De Toilette Spray 100ml/3.4oz
$66.55
newegg
Dolce & Gabbana Dolce Peony Eau de Parfum Spray for Women, 1.7 Ounce, Multi
Dolce & Gabbana Dolce Peony Eau de Parfum Spray for Women, 1.7 Ounce, Multi
$54.44
amazon
Load More
Perfume
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Shape
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.shape.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.