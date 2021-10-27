Skip to content
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
Everything you need to know to get started with this high-fat, low-carb diet.
Read More
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
Twenty months and 17 pounds later, I came away with 10 big lessons.
Read More
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
This total-body dumbbell routine is the easiest way to ease into strength training as a newbie.
Read More
Follow Us
Shape.com
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Hair & Scalp Treatments
Hair & Scalp Treatments
Hair & Scalp Treatments
Coconut Mask
featured
Coconut Mask
$30.00
walmart
AG Hair Natural Nourish Snow Mushroom Deep Conditioning Mask, 1 fl. oz.
featured
AG Hair Natural Nourish Snow Mushroom Deep Conditioning Mask, 1 fl. oz.
$5.95
amazon
Alea Normal Hair with Rich in Moisturizers Shampoo + Conditioner + Mask "Set"
featured
Alea Normal Hair with Rich in Moisturizers Shampoo + Conditioner + Mask "Set"
$26.50
walmart
Treatment Conditioner Tea Tree Mint - 14 fl oz
Treatment Conditioner Tea Tree Mint - 14 fl oz
$20.20
walmart
ANGGREK Beauty Salon Sheets With Face Breath Hole Treatment Table Cover Massage NEW
ANGGREK Beauty Salon Sheets With Face Breath Hole Treatment Table Cover Massage NEW
$32.85
walmart
4PCS Fake Silk Sleep Mask Set Protective Eye Cover Hair Scrunchie Silk Headband
4PCS Fake Silk Sleep Mask Set Protective Eye Cover Hair Scrunchie Silk Headband
$9.25
walmart
Agadir Hair Repair Serum, 4 fl. oz.
Agadir Hair Repair Serum, 4 fl. oz.
$48.00
amazon
Excelsior Macadamia Oil Hair Mask Packette - For Dry & Brittle Hair, Provides Intensive Nourishing & Protective Care, Repairs Stimulates & Regenerates Dry Brittle Hair .1 oz.
Excelsior Macadamia Oil Hair Mask Packette - For Dry & Brittle Hair, Provides Intensive Nourishing & Protective Care, Repairs Stimulates & Regenerates Dry Brittle Hair .1 oz.
$5.99
walmart
Amazon Basics Satin Sleep Set for Hair and Skin with 2 Pillowcases, Eye-mask, and Travel Pouch - White, Queen
Amazon Basics Satin Sleep Set for Hair and Skin with 2 Pillowcases, Eye-mask, and Travel Pouch - White, Queen
$13.99
amazon
Bmb Vitamin E Oilleave In Hair Treatment Shines, Repairs, Refines, 2 Oz.
Bmb Vitamin E Oilleave In Hair Treatment Shines, Repairs, Refines, 2 Oz.
$2.84
walmart
BioSilk Therapy with Natural Coconut Oil Leave-In Treatment, 5.64 Oz
BioSilk Therapy with Natural Coconut Oil Leave-In Treatment, 5.64 Oz
$17.68
amazon
Amir Moisturizing Shampoo 12oz + Conditioner 12oz + Leave-in Serum 2oz - Almond
Amir Moisturizing Shampoo 12oz + Conditioner 12oz + Leave-in Serum 2oz - Almond
$32.99
overstock
Alfaparf Milano Semi Di Lino Smooth Gift Set for Straight Hair - Sulfate Free Shampoo, Mask and Smoothing Cream - Controls Frizz - Humidity Protection - Adds Shine and Softness, 1 ct.
Alfaparf Milano Semi Di Lino Smooth Gift Set for Straight Hair - Sulfate Free Shampoo, Mask and Smoothing Cream - Controls Frizz - Humidity Protection - Adds Shine and Softness, 1 ct.
$54.00
amazon
Multi-functional Hair & Scalp Treatments Hair Care Moroccan Pure Hair Essential Oil Smooth And Thick Hair
Multi-functional Hair & Scalp Treatments Hair Care Moroccan Pure Hair Essential Oil Smooth And Thick Hair
$6.99
walmart
Hair Mask and Deep Conditioner Hair Detoxifying Mask Advanced Molecular Hair Roots Recover Elasticity Hair for Dry or Damaged Hair 30ML
Hair Mask and Deep Conditioner Hair Detoxifying Mask Advanced Molecular Hair Roots Recover Elasticity Hair for Dry or Damaged Hair 30ML
$12.58
walmart
Hair Accessories Chic Cute Big Ears Hair Band Net Elephant Cute Face Masking Headband
Hair Accessories Chic Cute Big Ears Hair Band Net Elephant Cute Face Masking Headband
$8.66
walmart
Shampoo Tea Tree Scalp Treatment 11 fl oz by Avalon Organics, Pack of 2
Shampoo Tea Tree Scalp Treatment 11 fl oz by Avalon Organics, Pack of 2
$33.13
walmart
Alfaparf Semi Di Lino Reconstruction Reparative Shampoo 8.45oz & Mask 6.88oz & Fluid 4.23oz
Alfaparf Semi Di Lino Reconstruction Reparative Shampoo 8.45oz & Mask 6.88oz & Fluid 4.23oz
$52.48
overstock
Arganicare Argan Oil Hair Serum for dry and damaged hair with Certified Organic Argan Oil and Shea Butter. 3.4 fl. Oz. 2 Pack Bundle
Arganicare Argan Oil Hair Serum for dry and damaged hair with Certified Organic Argan Oil and Shea Butter. 3.4 fl. Oz. 2 Pack Bundle
$28.55
walmart
Alfaparf Diamond Illuminating 6.98-ounce Mask
Alfaparf Diamond Illuminating 6.98-ounce Mask
$18.01
($25.99
save 31%)
overstock
Hair Mask Heating Cap Electric Heating Hat
Hair Mask Heating Cap Electric Heating Hat
$17.27
walmart
ApHogee 2-Step Protein Treatment and Balanced Moisturizer
ApHogee 2-Step Protein Treatment and Balanced Moisturizer
$4.08
walmart
Alterna Caviar Moisture Intense Oil Crème Pre-Shampoo Treatment 4.2 oz
Alterna Caviar Moisture Intense Oil Crème Pre-Shampoo Treatment 4.2 oz
$35.84
dermstore
Amir Argan Oil Leave-in Serum adds Shine eliminates Frizz 2oz - Almond
Amir Argan Oil Leave-in Serum adds Shine eliminates Frizz 2oz - Almond
$13.99
overstock
Sebastian Potion 9 Wearable Styling Treatment,16.9 OZ (2 set)
Sebastian Potion 9 Wearable Styling Treatment,16.9 OZ (2 set)
$48.99
walmart
Aussie 3 Minute Miracle Moist Deep Conditioning Treatment, 1.7 fl oz
Aussie 3 Minute Miracle Moist Deep Conditioning Treatment, 1.7 fl oz
$0.99
amazon
Aveda color conserve(TM) Strengthening Treatment, Size 4.2 Oz in Jno Color at Nordstrom
Aveda color conserve(TM) Strengthening Treatment, Size 4.2 Oz in Jno Color at Nordstrom
$35.00
nordstrom
Aussie 3 Minute Miracle Strong Conditioning Treatment 8 oz
Aussie 3 Minute Miracle Strong Conditioning Treatment 8 oz
$9.08
walmart
Act+Acre Restorative Hair Mask in Beauty: NA.
Act+Acre Restorative Hair Mask in Beauty: NA.
$36.00
revolve
Alfaparf Semi Di Lino Reconstruction Reparative Shampoo 8.45oz & Mask 6.88oz & Fluid 4.23oz & SOS Emergency 6x13ml
Alfaparf Semi Di Lino Reconstruction Reparative Shampoo 8.45oz & Mask 6.88oz & Fluid 4.23oz & SOS Emergency 6x13ml
$68.98
overstock
Alfaparf Semi Di Lino Moisture Nutritive Shampoo 33.8oz & Mask 16.9oz & Leave-in 6.76oz
Alfaparf Semi Di Lino Moisture Nutritive Shampoo 33.8oz & Mask 16.9oz & Leave-in 6.76oz
$83.99
walmart
Agadir Hemp & Red Wine Strengthening Serum 118ml/4oz
Agadir Hemp & Red Wine Strengthening Serum 118ml/4oz
$20.89
overstock
Anointing Metuaka Twix Mix Hot oil Treatment 3oz
Anointing Metuaka Twix Mix Hot oil Treatment 3oz
$5.00
walmart
Hair & Scalp Treatments-Magic Deep Hair Cream Repair keratin Hair & Scalp Treatment Nutrition Soft Baking Oil-4.1oz
Hair & Scalp Treatments-Magic Deep Hair Cream Repair keratin Hair & Scalp Treatment Nutrition Soft Baking Oil-4.1oz
$10.19
walmart
Bosley Womens Regrowth Spray Hair Treatment - 6 oz., One Size
Bosley Womens Regrowth Spray Hair Treatment - 6 oz., One Size
$45.00
jcpenneyaffiliate
Abba Herbal Remedy Color Protect Leave-In Treatment for chemically treated or damaged hair (Size : 4 vials x 0.5 oz)
Abba Herbal Remedy Color Protect Leave-In Treatment for chemically treated or damaged hair (Size : 4 vials x 0.5 oz)
$24.79
walmart
Anonyme Women's Femme Fatale Hydrate Molecular Conditioning Treatment
Anonyme Women's Femme Fatale Hydrate Molecular Conditioning Treatment
$14.99
($25.00
save 40%)
saksfifthavenueoff5th
Hair Growth Essential Oil Anti Hair Loss Natural Ginger Extract Treatment
Hair Growth Essential Oil Anti Hair Loss Natural Ginger Extract Treatment
$7.17
walmart
ALOXXI InstaBoost HAZEL Color Depositing Conditioner Mask – Instant Temporary Hair Color Dye - Hair Color Masque for Deep Conditioning (Hazel-nuts For You), 6.8 Fl Oz
ALOXXI InstaBoost HAZEL Color Depositing Conditioner Mask – Instant Temporary Hair Color Dye - Hair Color Masque for Deep Conditioning (Hazel-nuts For You), 6.8 Fl Oz
$20.00
amazon
Alfaparf Milano Semi Di Lino Curls Gift Set for Wavy and Curly Hair - Sulfate Free Shampoo, Mask and Reactivating Spray - Defines and Hydrates - Humidity Protection - Adds Shine and Softness, 1 ct.
Alfaparf Milano Semi Di Lino Curls Gift Set for Wavy and Curly Hair - Sulfate Free Shampoo, Mask and Reactivating Spray - Defines and Hydrates - Humidity Protection - Adds Shine and Softness, 1 ct.
$54.00
amazon
Agadir Hair Shield 450 Creme 10-ounce Treatment
Agadir Hair Shield 450 Creme 10-ounce Treatment
$15.09
overstock
Newest Upgraded 5 PACKS Waterproof Shower Cap Reusable Mask Hair Cap Hair Styling Beauty Hair Care Bath Cap Women's Hats
Newest Upgraded 5 PACKS Waterproof Shower Cap Reusable Mask Hair Cap Hair Styling Beauty Hair Care Bath Cap Women's Hats
$14.99
walmart
Purple Hair Mask Hair Conditioner Toner for Blonde, Platinum & Silver Hair Banish Yellow Hues Reduce Brassiness & Condition Dry Damaged Hair
Purple Hair Mask Hair Conditioner Toner for Blonde, Platinum & Silver Hair Banish Yellow Hues Reduce Brassiness & Condition Dry Damaged Hair
$10.23
walmart
Alfaparf Yellow Kit Color Care Shampoo & Conditioning Mask
Alfaparf Yellow Kit Color Care Shampoo & Conditioning Mask
$60.99
walmart
Hydrating Hair Mask Deep Conditioner Detoxifying Mask Home Salon Hair Roots Repair Moisturizer
Hydrating Hair Mask Deep Conditioner Detoxifying Mask Home Salon Hair Roots Repair Moisturizer
$10.80
walmart
Dominican Magic Nourishing Shampoo & Conditioner & Moisture Lock Leave on & Revitalizing Hair Mask"Set"
Dominican Magic Nourishing Shampoo & Conditioner & Moisture Lock Leave on & Revitalizing Hair Mask"Set"
$57.57
walmart
Amika Soul Food Nourishing Mask 8 oz Womens AMIKA
Amika Soul Food Nourishing Mask 8 oz Womens AMIKA
$28.00
beautyplussalon
AG Moisture Mask Pre-Cleanse Conditioner - 6 oz., One Size
AG Moisture Mask Pre-Cleanse Conditioner - 6 oz., One Size
$19.99
($40.00
save 50%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
PanteneÂ® Pro-v 7.6 Fl. Oz. Soothing Recovery Hair Mask,silicone-free, Paraben-free, Mineral Oil-free And Dye-free
PanteneÂ® Pro-v 7.6 Fl. Oz. Soothing Recovery Hair Mask,silicone-free, Paraben-free, Mineral Oil-free And Dye-free
$27.99
walmart
Crack Clean & Soaper Shampoo & In Treatment Conditioner Set 0.34 OZ Sachets x 6
Crack Clean & Soaper Shampoo & In Treatment Conditioner Set 0.34 OZ Sachets x 6
$10.66
walmart
Creme of Nature Pure Honey Scalp Refresh Cleansing Scalp Treatment 8 oz.
Creme of Nature Pure Honey Scalp Refresh Cleansing Scalp Treatment 8 oz.
$7.28
walmartusa
Curl Smith Intense Treatment Hair Serum, One Size
Curl Smith Intense Treatment Hair Serum, One Size
$36.00
jcpenney
Do-it-Yourself Homemade Skincare: Recipes for Masks, Scrubs, Soaps and Aromather Sarah Reed Author
Do-it-Yourself Homemade Skincare: Recipes for Masks, Scrubs, Soaps and Aromather Sarah Reed Author
$6.99
barnes&noble
Hydro Creme Soothing Mask - 2OZ
Hydro Creme Soothing Mask - 2OZ
$12.00
verishop
Capilo Coconut Oil, Hair Shine and Skin Treatment for Heels and Knees (4oz Bottle), 100% Refined Coconut Oil + Fragrance
Capilo Coconut Oil, Hair Shine and Skin Treatment for Heels and Knees (4oz Bottle), 100% Refined Coconut Oil + Fragrance
$9.99
walmart
Creme of Nature Pure Honey Smoothing & Frizz Creme of Naturetrol Hair Mask 3.4 oz
Creme of Nature Pure Honey Smoothing & Frizz Creme of Naturetrol Hair Mask 3.4 oz
$3.98
walmartusa
Difeel Pro Growth Biotin Leave In Conditioning Spray 6 Oz. Hair Loss Leave In Treatment
Difeel Pro Growth Biotin Leave In Conditioning Spray 6 Oz. Hair Loss Leave In Treatment
$6.35
walmart
Carol's Daughter Sacred Tiare Anti-Breakage and Anti-Frizz Smoothing Serum, 2 Oz.
Carol's Daughter Sacred Tiare Anti-Breakage and Anti-Frizz Smoothing Serum, 2 Oz.
$19.72
walmart
DABUR VATIKA WILD CACTUS HAIR MASK 500 GM
DABUR VATIKA WILD CACTUS HAIR MASK 500 GM
$13.99
walmart
Davines Renewing Conditioning Treatment All Hair Types 8.79 OZ
Davines Renewing Conditioning Treatment All Hair Types 8.79 OZ
$31.89
beautyvice
Hair & Scalp Treatments
