Curling Irons

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Shape
Shape
Fitness
Healthy Eating
Beauty
Sex and Love
Celebrities
Mind & Body
Lifestyle
Video
Shop
Sweeps
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Your Profile
Newsletters
Email Preferences
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Log Out
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Shape
Shape
Shape
Search
Explore
Explore
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
Everything you need to know to get started with this high-fat, low-carb diet.
Read More
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
Twenty months and 17 pounds later, I came away with 10 big lessons.
Read More
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
This total-body dumbbell routine is the easiest way to ease into strength training as a newbie.
Read More
Fitness
Fitness
See All Fitness
Workouts
Cardio
Strength Training
Bodyweight Training
Yoga
Exercise Recovery
Exercise Tips
Race Training
Workout Trends
Playlists
Workout Clothes
Workout Gear
Healthy Eating
Healthy Eating
See All Healthy Eating
Healthy Recipes
Diets
Food & Nutrition
Healthy Cooking
Healthy Drinks
Weight Loss
Beauty
Sex and Love
Celebrities
Celebrities
See All Celebrities
Interviews
Celebrity News
Celebrity Workouts
Mind & Body
Mind & Body
See All Mind & Body
Coronavirus
Transformations
Astrology
Mental Health
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
See All Lifestyle
Travel
Fashion
Healthy IRL
Video
Video
See All Video
Workout Videos
Cooking Videos
Weight Loss Videos
Celebrity Videos
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Top Picks
Activewear
Workout Shoes
Swimwear
Fitness Gear
Home Gym
Sports & Outdoor
Health
Beauty
Fashion
Plus Size
Accessories
Sweeps
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Your Profile
Newsletters
Email Preferences
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Log Out
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Shape.com
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Hair Styling Tools
Curling Irons
Curling Irons
Share
Curling Irons
Quick Beard Straightener Multifunctional Hair Comb Curling Curler Show Cap Men
featured
Quick Beard Straightener Multifunctional Hair Comb Curling Curler Show Cap Men
$20.99
walmart
Solo 450 1" Flat Iron Ceramic
featured
Solo 450 1" Flat Iron Ceramic
$49.95
verishop
Conair Unbound Cordless Multi-Styler, Flat Iron, Curling Iron, CR400
featured
Conair Unbound Cordless Multi-Styler, Flat Iron, Curling Iron, CR400
$94.99
($99.99
save 5%)
walmartusa
Men Quick Beard Straightener Styler Comb Multi-functional Hair Curling Curler Show Cap Tool
Men Quick Beard Straightener Styler Comb Multi-functional Hair Curling Curler Show Cap Tool
$15.50
walmart
Chinatera Wireless Automatic Curling Iron Hair Curler Curly Hair Machine (Rose Gold)
Chinatera Wireless Automatic Curling Iron Hair Curler Curly Hair Machine (Rose Gold)
$75.39
walmart
Chinatera Cordless Auto Hair Curler, Automatic Curling Iron, LCD Display Hair Waves
Chinatera Cordless Auto Hair Curler, Automatic Curling Iron, LCD Display Hair Waves
$69.31
walmart
Chi Deep Brilliance Titanium Hairstyling Flat Iron Gfdb11 - Purple 0 5 Inch
Chi Deep Brilliance Titanium Hairstyling Flat Iron Gfdb11 - Purple 0 5 Inch
$166.30
overstock
INFINITIPRO BY CONAIR Rose Gold Titanium 1 1/2-Inch Curling Iron
INFINITIPRO BY CONAIR Rose Gold Titanium 1 1/2-Inch Curling Iron
$24.99
($39.99
save 38%)
amazon
InfinitiPro by Conair Frizz Free Curling Iron - 1"
InfinitiPro by Conair Frizz Free Curling Iron - 1"
$19.99
target
Conair Hot Sticks 3/4-in. Instant Heat Curling Iron, Black
Conair Hot Sticks 3/4-in. Instant Heat Curling Iron, Black
$16.79
($20.99
save 20%)
kohl's
Three Barrel Curling Iron High Temperature Resistant Durable Three Barrel Hair Curler Wand with 2 Levels of Temperature
Three Barrel Curling Iron High Temperature Resistant Durable Three Barrel Hair Curler Wand with 2 Levels of Temperature
$37.59
walmart
CENDER 9mm 360Â° Rotating Electric Hair Salon Curler Tool Ceramic Curling Iron Wand
CENDER 9mm 360Â° Rotating Electric Hair Salon Curler Tool Ceramic Curling Iron Wand
$20.66
walmart
Advertisement
BELSON PRO SPRING GRIP CURLING IRONS - MULTIPLE SIZES
BELSON PRO SPRING GRIP CURLING IRONS - MULTIPLE SIZES
$13.98
walmart
CHI Lava 1 Inch Curling Iron, One Size
CHI Lava 1 Inch Curling Iron, One Size
$54.99
($64.99
save 15%)
jcpenney
BAISIDAI Professioanl Eyelash Eye Lashes Eyelashes Curling Perming Curler Curl Extra Longer Glue Perm Box Full Kit Set B-27, Orange, XL
BAISIDAI Professioanl Eyelash Eye Lashes Eyelashes Curling Perming Curler Curl Extra Longer Glue Perm Box Full Kit Set B-27, Orange, XL
$11.25
($11.99
save 6%)
amazon
Infiniti Pro by Conair Rainbow Titanium 1.25-Inch Curling Wand in Black/Rainbow
Infiniti Pro by Conair Rainbow Titanium 1.25-Inch Curling Wand in Black/Rainbow
$46.13
walmart
Chi Air Tourmaline Ceramic Curling Styler Onyx
Chi Air Tourmaline Ceramic Curling Styler Onyx
$47.99
bedbath&beyond
Conair InfinitiPro Tourmaline Ceramic Curling Iron | CVS
Conair InfinitiPro Tourmaline Ceramic Curling Iron | CVS
$25.79
cvs
InfinitiPRO by Conair Rainbow Titanium Curling Iron, 1" CD350
InfinitiPRO by Conair Rainbow Titanium Curling Iron, 1" CD350
$23.12
($29.99
save 23%)
walmartusa
Conair Youcordless Cordless Ceramic Curling Iron. 75"
Conair Youcordless Cordless Ceramic Curling Iron. 75"
$22.12
($28.99
save 24%)
walmartusa
Conair Women Infiniti Pro 1.25 Inch Rainbow Curling Wand - -
Conair Women Infiniti Pro 1.25 Inch Rainbow Curling Wand - -
$29.99
belk
CHI Spin N Curl 1" Ceramic Rotating Curler In White, 1 Pound. Ideal for Shoulder-Length Hair between 6-16” inches.
CHI Spin N Curl 1" Ceramic Rotating Curler In White, 1 Pound. Ideal for Shoulder-Length Hair between 6-16” inches.
$85.00
($99.99
save 15%)
amazon
"Drybar THE 3-DAY BENDER 1.25" DIGITAL CURLING IRON, One Size , Multiple Colors"
"Drybar THE 3-DAY BENDER 1.25" DIGITAL CURLING IRON, One Size , Multiple Colors"
$149.00
jcpenney
BaBylissPRO ceramic tools 1" spring curling iron
BaBylissPRO ceramic tools 1" spring curling iron
$30.56
($39.99
save 24%)
walmartusa
Advertisement
As I Am Curling Jelly, 8 oz
As I Am Curling Jelly, 8 oz
$10.98
($12.32
save 11%)
walmartusa
($49.99 value) BaBylissPro Porcelain Ceramic Spring Curling Iron, .75"
($49.99 value) BaBylissPro Porcelain Ceramic Spring Curling Iron, .75"
$40.00
($40.75
save 2%)
walmartusa
BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Spring Curling Iron ,1.5"
BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Spring Curling Iron ,1.5"
$39.97
($49.99
save 20%)
walmartusa
Andis High Heat Gold Ceramic Conical Curling Wand, 1-Inch
Andis High Heat Gold Ceramic Conical Curling Wand, 1-Inch
$18.46
($20.55
save 10%)
walmartusa
($44.95 value) BaBylissPro Ceramic Tools Spring Curling Iron, 1.25"
($44.95 value) BaBylissPro Ceramic Tools Spring Curling Iron, 1.25"
$29.99
($58.99
save 49%)
walmartusa
Babyliss Nano Titanium Curling Iron 1 1/2 Womens Babyliss Curling Iron
Babyliss Nano Titanium Curling Iron 1 1/2 Womens Babyliss Curling Iron
$59.99
($70.00
save 14%)
beautyplussalon
Abody Curling Iron 1.25 Inch, Hair Curling Wand with Tourmaline Ceramic Coating 140 - 430â„‰ - for All Types of Hair, Dual Voltage Include Heat Resistant Glove
Abody Curling Iron 1.25 Inch, Hair Curling Wand with Tourmaline Ceramic Coating 140 - 430â„‰ - for All Types of Hair, Dual Voltage Include Heat Resistant Glove
$25.29
walmart
Brongsleet Heatless Curls- Heatless Curling Rod Headbands- Satin Heatless Hair Curling Ribbon Wrap- Silk Curling Ribbon Set- â€‹No Heat Curls (Pink)
Brongsleet Heatless Curls- Heatless Curling Rod Headbands- Satin Heatless Hair Curling Ribbon Wrap- Silk Curling Ribbon Set- â€‹No Heat Curls (Pink)
$7.49
walmart
Eyelash Curlers Eye Lashes Curling Clip Cosmetic Beauty Makeup Tool Metal Accessories For Eyes Make Up False Eyelashes
Eyelash Curlers Eye Lashes Curling Clip Cosmetic Beauty Makeup Tool Metal Accessories For Eyes Make Up False Eyelashes
$7.64
walmart
Nano Titanium Classic Dryer & 1" Ultra-Thin Flat Iron Prepack BNTPP36UC
Nano Titanium Classic Dryer & 1" Ultra-Thin Flat Iron Prepack BNTPP36UC
$141.49
overstock
Atralife 5 in 1 Curling Tongs Curling Iron with 5 Interchangeable Tourmaline Ceramic Barrels hair wand, LCD Display and 80Â°C-230Â°C Temperature Control, Heat Resistant Glove
Atralife 5 in 1 Curling Tongs Curling Iron with 5 Interchangeable Tourmaline Ceramic Barrels hair wand, LCD Display and 80Â°C-230Â°C Temperature Control, Heat Resistant Glove
$64.79
walmart
BabylissPro Nano Titanium Hair Dryer and Ceramic 1" Curling Iron and FREE Heat Resistant Silicone Pad Combo Pack
BabylissPro Nano Titanium Hair Dryer and Ceramic 1" Curling Iron and FREE Heat Resistant Silicone Pad Combo Pack
$99.95
walmart
Advertisement
3 Barrel Hair Curling Iron Wand Ceramic Hair Curler Hair Waver Curlers With LCD Temperature Display - 1 Inch Ceramic Tourmaline Triple Barrels, Dual Voltage Crimp Hair Styler Wand US Plug Hair Curlers
3 Barrel Hair Curling Iron Wand Ceramic Hair Curler Hair Waver Curlers With LCD Temperature Display - 1 Inch Ceramic Tourmaline Triple Barrels, Dual Voltage Crimp Hair Styler Wand US Plug Hair Curlers
$25.99
walmart
Abody 1 Inch Curling Iron Hair Curling Wand with Tourmaline Ceramic Coating 140 - 430â„‰ - for All Types of Hair Dual Voltage
Abody 1 Inch Curling Iron Hair Curling Wand with Tourmaline Ceramic Coating 140 - 430â„‰ - for All Types of Hair Dual Voltage
$28.99
walmart
Abody Curling Iron 1.25 Inch, Hair Curling Wand with Tourmaline Ceramic Coating 140 - 430â„‰ Dual Voltage, with Heat Resistant Glove
Abody Curling Iron 1.25 Inch, Hair Curling Wand with Tourmaline Ceramic Coating 140 - 430â„‰ Dual Voltage, with Heat Resistant Glove
$24.48
walmart
3 Barrel Hair Curling Iron Wand Ceramic Hair Curler Hair Waver Curlers with LCD Temperature Display - 1" Ceramic Tourmaline,Dual Voltage Crimp Hair Styler Wand
3 Barrel Hair Curling Iron Wand Ceramic Hair Curler Hair Waver Curlers with LCD Temperature Display - 1" Ceramic Tourmaline,Dual Voltage Crimp Hair Styler Wand
$33.77
walmart
Conair Babnr75 White 3/4 Inch Rotating Curling Iron Babyliss
Conair Babnr75 White 3/4 Inch Rotating Curling Iron Babyliss
$49.95
walmart
Professional Hair Straightener Curling Iron 2 in 1 Tourmaline Ceramic Twisted Flat Iron
Professional Hair Straightener Curling Iron 2 in 1 Tourmaline Ceramic Twisted Flat Iron
$44.93
walmart
Belson Hot Silver Curling Iron Marcel 3/4"
Belson Hot Silver Curling Iron Marcel 3/4"
$9.46
walmart
Abody Silicone Styling Station Mat For Hair Straightener Curling Iron Tools for Salon Use
Abody Silicone Styling Station Mat For Hair Straightener Curling Iron Tools for Salon Use
$15.99
walmart
Automatic Hair Curler with 3 Temperature & 4 Timer Settings Cordless & Portable Curling Wand USB Rechargeable Auto Hair Curler for Hair Styling
Automatic Hair Curler with 3 Temperature & 4 Timer Settings Cordless & Portable Curling Wand USB Rechargeable Auto Hair Curler for Hair Styling
$57.17
walmart
Conair CD89 1.5" Dual Voltage Chrome Curling Iron
Conair CD89 1.5" Dual Voltage Chrome Curling Iron
$39.99
walmart
Conair Unbound Rechargeable Cordless 2-In-1 Styler Flat Iron, Curling Iron
Conair Unbound Rechargeable Cordless 2-In-1 Styler Flat Iron, Curling Iron
$79.99
ulta
6 in 1 Curling Iron Wand Set with 6 Interchangeable Ceramic Barrels with Anti-scalding Tip (0.35'' to 1.25'') and Heat Resistant Glove - Rose Gold, Hair Curler for Girls Women Gifts By Duo
6 in 1 Curling Iron Wand Set with 6 Interchangeable Ceramic Barrels with Anti-scalding Tip (0.35'' to 1.25'') and Heat Resistant Glove - Rose Gold, Hair Curler for Girls Women Gifts By Duo
$39.99
walmart
Advertisement
Abody curler 1.25 inch, charged tourmaline ceramic coated curling bar 150-400 Â° F - suitable for all types of hair, dual voltage, including heat resistant gloves, rose gold (rose gold)
Abody curler 1.25 inch, charged tourmaline ceramic coated curling bar 150-400 Â° F - suitable for all types of hair, dual voltage, including heat resistant gloves, rose gold (rose gold)
$25.25
walmart
BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Curling Wand Super Slim
BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Curling Wand Super Slim
$112.68
walmart
BioSilk 1″ Titanium Curling Iron
BioSilk 1″ Titanium Curling Iron
$60.51
amazon
AkoaDa Straightening Comb and Curling Iron Dual-Use Lazy Artifact ,2 in 1 Ion Hair Straightener,Safe and Easy to Use, Make Hair Style Freely.(Green)
AkoaDa Straightening Comb and Curling Iron Dual-Use Lazy Artifact ,2 in 1 Ion Hair Straightener,Safe and Easy to Use, Make Hair Style Freely.(Green)
$32.39
walmart
Andis Elevate Nano-Silver Gold Infused Curling Iron 1 1/4" Model No. CI-26E
Andis Elevate Nano-Silver Gold Infused Curling Iron 1 1/4" Model No. CI-26E
$28.90
walmart
Avion Beauty 1" Ceramic Curling Iron
Avion Beauty 1" Ceramic Curling Iron
$23.99
walmart
Aokitec 1 Inch Curling Iron Hair Curler Ceramic Coating Curling Wand with 6.5 Inch Long Barrel, 5 Heat Settings, Dual Voltage Professional Salon Wand Curler for All Hair Types (Glove Included)
Aokitec 1 Inch Curling Iron Hair Curler Ceramic Coating Curling Wand with 6.5 Inch Long Barrel, 5 Heat Settings, Dual Voltage Professional Salon Wand Curler for All Hair Types (Glove Included)
$36.46
walmart
Heated Eyelash Curler Rechargeable Lashes Curlers,Curling Comb Quick Heating Long Lasting USB Rechargeable Natural
Heated Eyelash Curler Rechargeable Lashes Curlers,Curling Comb Quick Heating Long Lasting USB Rechargeable Natural
$14.99
walmart
Andoer Professional Iron Flat Hair Straightener LCD Thermoregulation Ceramic Twisted Hair Curler 2 in 1 Curling Styling Tool
Andoer Professional Iron Flat Hair Straightener LCD Thermoregulation Ceramic Twisted Hair Curler 2 in 1 Curling Styling Tool
$27.99
walmart
BabylissPro Graphite Titanium 1 Curling Iron Womens Babyliss
BabylissPro Graphite Titanium 1 Curling Iron Womens Babyliss
$74.99
beautyplussalon
1907 Zer07 Ceramic Curling Wand, 1 Fl Oz (NLA003)
1907 Zer07 Ceramic Curling Wand, 1 Fl Oz (NLA003)
$33.93
amazon
Hot & Hotter Gold Salon Professional 5/8" Curling Iron
Hot & Hotter Gold Salon Professional 5/8" Curling Iron
$12.30
walmart
Load More
Curling Irons
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Shape
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.shape.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.