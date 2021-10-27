Flat Irons

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Shape
Shape
Fitness
Healthy Eating
Beauty
Sex and Love
Celebrities
Mind & Body
Lifestyle
Video
Shop
Sweeps
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Your Profile
Newsletters
Email Preferences
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Log Out
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Shape
Shape
Shape
Search
Explore
Explore
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
Everything you need to know to get started with this high-fat, low-carb diet.
Read More
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
Twenty months and 17 pounds later, I came away with 10 big lessons.
Read More
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
This total-body dumbbell routine is the easiest way to ease into strength training as a newbie.
Read More
Fitness
Fitness
See All Fitness
Workouts
Cardio
Strength Training
Bodyweight Training
Yoga
Exercise Recovery
Exercise Tips
Race Training
Workout Trends
Playlists
Workout Clothes
Workout Gear
Healthy Eating
Healthy Eating
See All Healthy Eating
Healthy Recipes
Diets
Food & Nutrition
Healthy Cooking
Healthy Drinks
Weight Loss
Beauty
Sex and Love
Celebrities
Celebrities
See All Celebrities
Interviews
Celebrity News
Celebrity Workouts
Mind & Body
Mind & Body
See All Mind & Body
Coronavirus
Transformations
Astrology
Mental Health
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
See All Lifestyle
Travel
Fashion
Healthy IRL
Video
Video
See All Video
Workout Videos
Cooking Videos
Weight Loss Videos
Celebrity Videos
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Top Picks
Activewear
Workout Shoes
Swimwear
Fitness Gear
Home Gym
Sports & Outdoor
Health
Beauty
Fashion
Plus Size
Accessories
Sweeps
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Your Profile
Newsletters
Email Preferences
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Log Out
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Shape.com
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Hair Styling Tools
Flat Irons
Flat Irons
Share
Flat Irons
Solo 450 1" Flat Iron Ceramic
featured
Solo 450 1" Flat Iron Ceramic
$49.95
verishop
Hair Straightener Brush
featured
Hair Straightener Brush
$18.50
walmart
Infiniti Pro Gold by Conair Flat Iron - 1"
featured
Infiniti Pro Gold by Conair Flat Iron - 1"
$29.99
target
Chi CHI for ULTA Beauty Luxe Leopard 1" Digital Ceramic Flat Iron
Chi CHI for ULTA Beauty Luxe Leopard 1" Digital Ceramic Flat Iron
$99.99
ulta
Croc Crystalline 1.25'' Infrared Flat Iron
Croc Crystalline 1.25'' Infrared Flat Iron
$79.99
ulta
CHI Original Lava 1” Ceramic Hairstyling Flat Iron, with On/Off Switch, Red, 1 Count
CHI Original Lava 1” Ceramic Hairstyling Flat Iron, with On/Off Switch, Red, 1 Count
$63.79
($99.99
save 36%)
amazon
Herstyler Fusion Floral Ceramic Flat Iron Pink Dual Voltage Hair Straightener
Herstyler Fusion Floral Ceramic Flat Iron Pink Dual Voltage Hair Straightener
$40.19
walmart
Conair Bordeaux Ceramic 1 Inch Straightener Instant Heat
Conair Bordeaux Ceramic 1 Inch Straightener Instant Heat
$44.99
belk
Conair Unbound Cordless Flat Iron 1" CR410
Conair Unbound Cordless Flat Iron 1" CR410
$73.24
($99.99
save 27%)
walmartusa
KINGDOMCARES Hair Straightener Brush, PTC Faster Heating Straightening Brush Styler At Home Purple
KINGDOMCARES Hair Straightener Brush, PTC Faster Heating Straightening Brush Styler At Home Purple
$29.99
walmart
Babyliss Pro Ceramic Pink/ Black 1-inch Flat Iron
Babyliss Pro Ceramic Pink/ Black 1-inch Flat Iron
$59.95
walmart
Bio Ionic 10X Pro Straightening & Styling Iron
Bio Ionic 10X Pro Straightening & Styling Iron
$230.00
ulta
Advertisement
CHI Ceramic Dual Voltage Mini Flat Iron
CHI Ceramic Dual Voltage Mini Flat Iron
$99.99
amazon
CHI Ceramic Hair Straightening Flat Iron, 1"
CHI Ceramic Hair Straightening Flat Iron, 1"
$68.26
($99.99
save 32%)
walmartusa
Hair Straightener Comb Hair Straightening Comb Brush V Shape Folding Salon Hairdress Styling Tool
Hair Straightener Comb Hair Straightening Comb Brush V Shape Folding Salon Hairdress Styling Tool
$7.23
walmart
Brilliance New York Women's Hair Flat Irons TURQOUISE - Turquoise 1'' Diamond Iron Style Setter Flat Iron
Brilliance New York Women's Hair Flat Irons TURQOUISE - Turquoise 1'' Diamond Iron Style Setter Flat Iron
$18.99
($45.00
save 58%)
zulily
Portable 60S Fast Heated Electric Hot Comb Hair & Beard Straightener - Professional Ceramic Pressing Combs for Black Hair, Beard and Wigs, Anti-Scald Hot-Air Hair Brushes for Travel and Home
Portable 60S Fast Heated Electric Hot Comb Hair & Beard Straightener - Professional Ceramic Pressing Combs for Black Hair, Beard and Wigs, Anti-Scald Hot-Air Hair Brushes for Travel and Home
$19.78
walmart
Babyliss Pro Porcelain Ceramic 1.5" Straightening Flat Iron
Babyliss Pro Porcelain Ceramic 1.5" Straightening Flat Iron
$38.23
($49.99
save 24%)
walmartusa
Chi CHI for ULTA Beauty Bling It On Digital Ceramic 1" Flat Iron
Chi CHI for ULTA Beauty Bling It On Digital Ceramic 1" Flat Iron
$99.99
ulta
Conair Double Ceramic Flat Iron, 1", CS221N
Conair Double Ceramic Flat Iron, 1", CS221N
$19.99
($21.99
save 9%)
walmartusa
"CHI Peace And Love 1" Flat Iron, One Size"
"CHI Peace And Love 1" Flat Iron, One Size"
$69.99
($79.99
save 13%)
jcpenney
"CHI Air Expert Classic Tourmaline Ceramic Onyx Black 1.5" Flat Iron + Thermal Mat, One Size"
"CHI Air Expert Classic Tourmaline Ceramic Onyx Black 1.5" Flat Iron + Thermal Mat, One Size"
$99.99
jcpenney
Chinatera Professional Four-gear Fast Warm-up Hair Straightener for Women (US)
Chinatera Professional Four-gear Fast Warm-up Hair Straightener for Women (US)
$37.90
walmart
INFINITIPRO BY CONAIR Frizz Free Titanium Ceramic Flat Iron, 1 Inch
INFINITIPRO BY CONAIR Frizz Free Titanium Ceramic Flat Iron, 1 Inch
$19.99
($39.99
save 50%)
amazon
Advertisement
Hair Straightener Brush, Heated Hair Straightening Comb with Anti Scald Auto Temperature Lock
Hair Straightener Brush, Heated Hair Straightening Comb with Anti Scald Auto Temperature Lock
$19.99
walmart
"CHI Tie Dye Ceramic Hairstyling Iron 1" Flat Iron, One Size"
"CHI Tie Dye Ceramic Hairstyling Iron 1" Flat Iron, One Size"
$89.99
jcpenney
Cortex International Hair Straightener Solo 450 Flat Iron 1" Ceramic Analog Adjustable Temperature Settings
Cortex International Hair Straightener Solo 450 Flat Iron 1" Ceramic Analog Adjustable Temperature Settings
$45.89
($53.99
save 15%)
overstock
Professional Glider Ceramic Tourmaline Ionic Flat Iron Hair Straightener with 4 Temp Setting
Professional Glider Ceramic Tourmaline Ionic Flat Iron Hair Straightener with 4 Temp Setting
$28.95
walmart
Pencil Flat Iron, Mini Hair Straightener with 1/4 inch Titanium Plate for Short Hair,Beard and Pixie Cut
Pencil Flat Iron, Mini Hair Straightener with 1/4 inch Titanium Plate for Short Hair,Beard and Pixie Cut
$39.99
walmart
EVA-NYC Healthy Heat Thermal Straightening Brush in Lavender at Nordstrom Rack
EVA-NYC Healthy Heat Thermal Straightening Brush in Lavender at Nordstrom Rack
$70.00
nordstromrack
Hair Straightener Wooden Brush Salon Hairdressing Styling Comb -static Dual-Brush Comb
Hair Straightener Wooden Brush Salon Hairdressing Styling Comb -static Dual-Brush Comb
$13.01
walmart
I-Elect Straightening Hair Straightener Brush Flat Iron Comb Ionic Anti-Scald Faster Heating Ceramic Technology with LED Display Portable Auto Shut off for Silky Shine Hair
I-Elect Straightening Hair Straightener Brush Flat Iron Comb Ionic Anti-Scald Faster Heating Ceramic Technology with LED Display Portable Auto Shut off for Silky Shine Hair
$20.59
walmart
Barka Ave Beard Straightener Comb, Hair Straightener Brush,Quick Electric Heated Beard Hair Brush Comb-Portable Brush with Anti-Scald Feature
Barka Ave Beard Straightener Comb, Hair Straightener Brush,Quick Electric Heated Beard Hair Brush Comb-Portable Brush with Anti-Scald Feature
$55.48
walmart
Balems U.S. Standard Standard Universal Hair Straightener For Straightening And Rolling Dual-use Without Battery
Balems U.S. Standard Standard Universal Hair Straightener For Straightening And Rolling Dual-use Without Battery
$27.68
walmart
Babyliss Pro Nano Titanium Ultra Thin Straightening Iron
Babyliss Pro Nano Titanium Ultra Thin Straightening Iron
$132.61
walmart
ACOUTO Ceramic Tourmaline Hair Straightener Curler 6 Teeth Corrugated Waved Hair Styling Tools US, Hair Styling Tools, Hair Curler
ACOUTO Ceramic Tourmaline Hair Straightener Curler 6 Teeth Corrugated Waved Hair Styling Tools US, Hair Styling Tools, Hair Curler
$35.88
walmart
Advertisement
Electric Hot Comb Multifunctional Hair Curler Straightener Comb
Electric Hot Comb Multifunctional Hair Curler Straightener Comb
$28.84
walmart
Bekind Apex 2-in-1 Hair Straightener Flat Iron, Straightener and Curler, Flat Iron for All Hair Styles, 15s Fast Heating, 5 Temperature Settings, Gift for Girls Women - Gray
Bekind Apex 2-in-1 Hair Straightener Flat Iron, Straightener and Curler, Flat Iron for All Hair Styles, 15s Fast Heating, 5 Temperature Settings, Gift for Girls Women - Gray
$49.52
walmart
Croc LED Black Titanium 1'' Flat Iron
Croc LED Black Titanium 1'' Flat Iron
$99.00
ulta
BabylissPRO 1-1/4" CERAMIC Hair Flat Iron with Nano Titanium Plates
BabylissPRO 1-1/4" CERAMIC Hair Flat Iron with Nano Titanium Plates
$139.95
walmart
Ionic Hair Straightener Brush - Enhanced Ionic Straightening Brush for Frizz-Free Silky Hair, Anti-Scald & Auto-Off Safe & Easy to Use
Ionic Hair Straightener Brush - Enhanced Ionic Straightening Brush for Frizz-Free Silky Hair, Anti-Scald & Auto-Off Safe & Easy to Use
$34.59
walmart
1" Digital Titanium Flat Iron with Rapid Heat Tecnology
1" Digital Titanium Flat Iron with Rapid Heat Tecnology
$64.99
walmart
BaBylissPRO Porcelain Ceramic Straightening Iron 1 1/2 Inch
BaBylissPRO Porcelain Ceramic Straightening Iron 1 1/2 Inch
$49.99
walmartusa
DIY Salon Hairdress Styling Hair Beauty Care Straightener V Comb Makeup Tool
DIY Salon Hairdress Styling Hair Beauty Care Straightener V Comb Makeup Tool
$10.99
walmart
Andis High Heat Ceramic Professional Hair Straightening Brush, Black
Andis High Heat Ceramic Professional Hair Straightening Brush, Black
$20.23
($26.24
save 23%)
walmartusa
Leandro Limited x BaBylissPRO Rootreacher Flat Iron
Leandro Limited x BaBylissPRO Rootreacher Flat Iron
$149.99
ulta
BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Prima Ionic Straightener
BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Prima Ionic Straightener
$250.00
walmart
[2Pack] Mini Electric Splint Flat Iron Ceramic Hair Curler & Straightener US 220V
[2Pack] Mini Electric Splint Flat Iron Ceramic Hair Curler & Straightener US 220V
$16.39
walmart
Advertisement
AC -240V Four Gear Ceramic Tourmaline Ionic Flat Iron Hot Hair Straightener Glider Fast Heating Plug
AC -240V Four Gear Ceramic Tourmaline Ionic Flat Iron Hot Hair Straightener Glider Fast Heating Plug
$24.99
walmart
Autmor Hair Straightener Brush, 30s Fast PTC Ceramic Heating Hair Straightening Brush with Anti Scald, Adjustable Temperatures, Portable Frizz-Free Hair Care Silky Straight Heated Comb
Autmor Hair Straightener Brush, 30s Fast PTC Ceramic Heating Hair Straightening Brush with Anti Scald, Adjustable Temperatures, Portable Frizz-Free Hair Care Silky Straight Heated Comb
$21.99
walmart
BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Mini Straightening Iron Blue 0.5 Inch
BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Mini Straightening Iron Blue 0.5 Inch
$34.99
amazon
BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium 1" Ultra Sleek Flat Iron in Black This lightweight flat iron offers 50 heat settings up to 450 degrees F.
BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium 1" Ultra Sleek Flat Iron in Black This lightweight flat iron offers 50 heat settings up to 450 degrees F.
$182.03
walmart
Beard Straightener, Electric Beard Straightener Brush, Multifunctional Beard and Hair Straightening Heat Brush Comb, Best Heat Beard Straightener Brush for Men and Women
Beard Straightener, Electric Beard Straightener Brush, Multifunctional Beard and Hair Straightening Heat Brush Comb, Best Heat Beard Straightener Brush for Men and Women
$10.90
walmart
Hair Straightener Brush V Shape Hair Comb Folding Hair Straightening Brush Salon Hair Styling Tool Random Color
Hair Straightener Brush V Shape Hair Comb Folding Hair Straightening Brush Salon Hair Styling Tool Random Color
$11.53
walmart
EBTOOLS Hair Styling Tools,Ceramic Tourmaline Hair Straightener Curler 6 Teeth Corrugated Waved Hair Styling Tools US, Ceramic Tourmaline
EBTOOLS Hair Styling Tools,Ceramic Tourmaline Hair Straightener Curler 6 Teeth Corrugated Waved Hair Styling Tools US, Ceramic Tourmaline
$20.44
walmart
EBTOOLS Styling Tool, Flat Straightener,Electric Ceramic Styling Tools Hair Straightener Salon Ionic Ceramic Heating Flat Iron
EBTOOLS Styling Tool, Flat Straightener,Electric Ceramic Styling Tools Hair Straightener Salon Ionic Ceramic Heating Flat Iron
$30.46
walmart
Cortex International Black Series Duo 1.25" & 0.5" Travel Size Gemstone Infused Ceramic Plates Duet Flat Iron (Lavender)
Cortex International Black Series Duo 1.25" & 0.5" Travel Size Gemstone Infused Ceramic Plates Duet Flat Iron (Lavender)
$54.99
overstock
The Baby Brush Crush Mini Heated Straightening Brush, Multicolor
The Baby Brush Crush Mini Heated Straightening Brush, Multicolor
$59.00
kohl's
Hair Straightener Styling Exquisite Wide Tooth Shark Hairdressing Comb
Hair Straightener Styling Exquisite Wide Tooth Shark Hairdressing Comb
$6.88
walmart
Croc Hybrid Flat Iron - Black Titanium 1 5 Inch
Croc Hybrid Flat Iron - Black Titanium 1 5 Inch
$105.60
overstock
Load More
Flat Irons
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Shape
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.shape.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.