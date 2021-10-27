Hot Rollers

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Shape
Shape
Fitness
Healthy Eating
Beauty
Sex and Love
Celebrities
Mind & Body
Lifestyle
Video
Shop
Sweeps
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Your Profile
Newsletters
Email Preferences
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Log Out
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Shape
Shape
Shape
Search
Explore
Explore
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
Everything you need to know to get started with this high-fat, low-carb diet.
Read More
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
Twenty months and 17 pounds later, I came away with 10 big lessons.
Read More
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
This total-body dumbbell routine is the easiest way to ease into strength training as a newbie.
Read More
Fitness
Fitness
See All Fitness
Workouts
Cardio
Strength Training
Bodyweight Training
Yoga
Exercise Recovery
Exercise Tips
Race Training
Workout Trends
Playlists
Workout Clothes
Workout Gear
Healthy Eating
Healthy Eating
See All Healthy Eating
Healthy Recipes
Diets
Food & Nutrition
Healthy Cooking
Healthy Drinks
Weight Loss
Beauty
Sex and Love
Celebrities
Celebrities
See All Celebrities
Interviews
Celebrity News
Celebrity Workouts
Mind & Body
Mind & Body
See All Mind & Body
Coronavirus
Transformations
Astrology
Mental Health
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
See All Lifestyle
Travel
Fashion
Healthy IRL
Video
Video
See All Video
Workout Videos
Cooking Videos
Weight Loss Videos
Celebrity Videos
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Top Picks
Activewear
Workout Shoes
Swimwear
Fitness Gear
Home Gym
Sports & Outdoor
Health
Beauty
Fashion
Plus Size
Accessories
Sweeps
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Your Profile
Newsletters
Email Preferences
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Log Out
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Shape.com
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Hair Styling Tools
Hot Rollers
Hot Rollers
Share
Hot Rollers
Conair Xtreme Instant Heat Ceramic Hot Rollers Bonus Super Clips Include, Purple, 1 Count
featured
Conair Xtreme Instant Heat Ceramic Hot Rollers Bonus Super Clips Include, Purple, 1 Count
$29.99
amazon
Diane Women's Hot Rollers Brown/Tan - Brown Leopard Soft Pillow Rollers
featured
Diane Women's Hot Rollers Brown/Tan - Brown Leopard Soft Pillow Rollers
$13.79
($25.99
save 47%)
zulily
Spoolies Women's Hot Rollers Beachy - Beachy Blue Jumbo-Size Curler - Set of Three
featured
Spoolies Women's Hot Rollers Beachy - Beachy Blue Jumbo-Size Curler - Set of Three
$8.99
($9.99
save 10%)
zulily
Volumizing Hot Rollers Luxe - 2pk 1.50" - 2 COUNT
Volumizing Hot Rollers Luxe - 2pk 1.50" - 2 COUNT
$20.00
verishop
T3 Volumizing Hot Rollers Luxe, One Size , Multiple Colors
T3 Volumizing Hot Rollers Luxe, One Size , Multiple Colors
$129.99
jcpenneyaffiliate
Hot Roller Clips Hair Curler Claw Clips Plastic Hair Rollers for Small, Medium, Large and Jumbo Hair Rollers (24 Packs, Style B)
Hot Roller Clips Hair Curler Claw Clips Plastic Hair Rollers for Small, Medium, Large and Jumbo Hair Rollers (24 Packs, Style B)
$24.90
walmart
Suzicca 12pcs Hair Rollers Clip Hot Roller Clips Hair Curler Claw Clips Hair Perm Insulation Clip Random Color
Suzicca 12pcs Hair Rollers Clip Hot Roller Clips Hair Curler Claw Clips Hair Perm Insulation Clip Random Color
$11.05
walmart
Hot Roller Clips Hair Curler Claw Clips Plastic Hair Rollers for Small, Medium, Large and Jumbo Hair Rollers (24 Packs, Style B)
Hot Roller Clips Hair Curler Claw Clips Plastic Hair Rollers for Small, Medium, Large and Jumbo Hair Rollers (24 Packs, Style B)
$23.67
walmart
CACAGOO 12pcs Hair Rollers Clip Hot Roller Clips Hair Curler Claw Clips Hair Perm Insulation Clip Random Color
CACAGOO 12pcs Hair Rollers Clip Hot Roller Clips Hair Curler Claw Clips Hair Perm Insulation Clip Random Color
$12.99
walmart
Hot Rollers Compact Plastic Hairsetter Multi Size Pink 20 Pieces Topselling
Hot Rollers Compact Plastic Hairsetter Multi Size Pink 20 Pieces Topselling
$38.89
walmart
Conair Instant Heat Travel Hairsetter Hot Rollers, Multicolor
Conair Instant Heat Travel Hairsetter Hot Rollers, Multicolor
$27.99
($34.99
save 20%)
kohl's
Conair Easy Start Multi-sized Hot Rollers - 20 | CVS
Conair Easy Start Multi-sized Hot Rollers - 20 | CVS
$37.49
cvs
Advertisement
Bullpiano Curling Iron/ Hair Curlers// Curling Wand/ Hair Curler/ Hair Crimper/ Hot Rollers/ Hair Waver/ Crimping Iron/ Crimper Waver Iron/ 3 Barrel Curling Iron/ Heatless Curling Rod Headband
Bullpiano Curling Iron/ Hair Curlers// Curling Wand/ Hair Curler/ Hair Crimper/ Hot Rollers/ Hair Waver/ Crimping Iron/ Crimper Waver Iron/ 3 Barrel Curling Iron/ Heatless Curling Rod Headband
$30.99
walmart
Babyliss Nano Titanium Roller Jumbo 5 Set Womens Babyliss Hot Rollers
Babyliss Nano Titanium Roller Jumbo 5 Set Womens Babyliss Hot Rollers
$49.99
($60.00
save 17%)
beautyplussalon
42 Pack Rods 7 Sizes Flexible Curl Sponge Hair Roller Set Hair Foam Curler Hot Roller Set(Random Color)
42 Pack Rods 7 Sizes Flexible Curl Sponge Hair Roller Set Hair Foam Curler Hot Roller Set(Random Color)
$18.70
walmart
Spoolies Women's Hot Rollers - Purple Galaxy Jumbo-Size Curler - Set of Three
Spoolies Women's Hot Rollers - Purple Galaxy Jumbo-Size Curler - Set of Three
$8.99
($9.99
save 10%)
zulily
42 Pack Twist-flex Rods 7 Sizes Flexible Curl Sponge Hair Roller Set Hair Foam Curler Hot Roller Set(Random Color)
42 Pack Twist-flex Rods 7 Sizes Flexible Curl Sponge Hair Roller Set Hair Foam Curler Hot Roller Set(Random Color)
$20.89
walmart
Spoolies Women's Hot Rollers Shadow - Shadow Black Medium-Size Curler - Set of Five
Spoolies Women's Hot Rollers Shadow - Shadow Black Medium-Size Curler - Set of Five
$7.99
($8.99
save 11%)
zulily
T3 - Volumizing Hot Rollers LUXE | Premium Hair Curler Set for Long Lasting Volume, Body & Shine | Set of 8 - 4 XL (1.75") & 4 Large (1.5”)
T3 - Volumizing Hot Rollers LUXE | Premium Hair Curler Set for Long Lasting Volume, Body & Shine | Set of 8 - 4 XL (1.75") & 4 Large (1.5”)
$129.99
amazon
T3 Volumizing Hot Rollers Luxe 1.25 (2 count)
T3 Volumizing Hot Rollers Luxe 1.25 (2 count)
$20.00
dermstore
calista Ion Hot Rollers Short Style Set
calista Ion Hot Rollers Short Style Set
$145.00
amazon
Lixada 12pcs women Hair Rollers Clip Hot Roller Clips Portable Clips Hair Perm Insulation Clip Random Color
Lixada 12pcs women Hair Rollers Clip Hot Roller Clips Portable Clips Hair Perm Insulation Clip Random Color
$9.50
walmart
Spoolies Women's Hot Rollers - Shadow Black Jumbo-Size Curler - Set of Three
Spoolies Women's Hot Rollers - Shadow Black Jumbo-Size Curler - Set of Three
$8.99
($9.99
save 10%)
zulily
T3 Voluminous Hot Rollers
T3 Voluminous Hot Rollers
$131.67
dermstore
Advertisement
INFINITIPRO BY CONAIR Gentle Curls Steam Rollers; 3/4-inch Hot Rollers , 13 Piece Set
INFINITIPRO BY CONAIR Gentle Curls Steam Rollers; 3/4-inch Hot Rollers , 13 Piece Set
$44.65
($49.99
save 11%)
amazon
Conair Hs10x Instant Heat Compact Hot Rollers HS10X
Conair Hs10x Instant Heat Compact Hot Rollers HS10X
$19.99
($24.99
save 20%)
walmartusa
Instant HeatWalmartpact Hot Rollers W/ Ceramic Technology; Black Case With Blue And Green Rollers, For the love of curls - try Conair Instant.., By Conair
Instant HeatWalmartpact Hot Rollers W/ Ceramic Technology; Black Case With Blue And Green Rollers, For the love of curls - try Conair Instant.., By Conair
$44.00
walmart
12pcs Hair Rollers Clip Hot Roller Clips Hair Curler Claw Clips Hair Perm Insulation Clip
12pcs Hair Rollers Clip Hot Roller Clips Hair Curler Claw Clips Hair Perm Insulation Clip
$10.95
walmart
Tomshine 12pcs Hair Rollers Clip Hot Roller Clips Hair Curler Claw Clips Hair Perm Insulation Clip Random Color
Tomshine 12pcs Hair Rollers Clip Hot Roller Clips Hair Curler Claw Clips Hair Perm Insulation Clip Random Color
$13.99
walmart
Spoolies Women's Hot Rollers Shadow - Shadow Black Medium-Size Curler - Set of 12
Spoolies Women's Hot Rollers Shadow - Shadow Black Medium-Size Curler - Set of 12
$17.99
($26.99
save 33%)
zulily
12pcs Hair Rollers Clip Hot Roller Clips Hair Curler Claw Clips Hair Perm Insulation Clip White
12pcs Hair Rollers Clip Hot Roller Clips Hair Curler Claw Clips Hair Perm Insulation Clip White
$11.98
walmart
Diane Women's Hot Rollers - 42-Piece Twist-Flex Curling Rod Set
Diane Women's Hot Rollers - 42-Piece Twist-Flex Curling Rod Set
$9.98
($28.00
save 64%)
zulily
Conair Compact Multi-Size Hot Rollers , Coral, 20 Piece Assortment
Conair Compact Multi-Size Hot Rollers , Coral, 20 Piece Assortment
$19.99
($24.99
save 20%)
amazon
Conair Xtreme Instant Heat Multi-Size Hot Rollers with Heated Clips (color may vary)
Conair Xtreme Instant Heat Multi-Size Hot Rollers with Heated Clips (color may vary)
$85.00
walmart
12pcs Hair Rollers Clip Hot Roller Clips Hair Curler Claw Clips Hair Perm Insulation Clip Random Color
12pcs Hair Rollers Clip Hot Roller Clips Hair Curler Claw Clips Hair Perm Insulation Clip Random Color
$12.10
walmart
12pcs Hair Rollers Clip Hot Roller Clips Hair Curler Claw Clips Hair Perm Insulation Clip Random Color
12pcs Hair Rollers Clip Hot Roller Clips Hair Curler Claw Clips Hair Perm Insulation Clip Random Color
$11.99
walmart
Advertisement
Aibecy 12pcs Hair Rollers Clip Hot Roller Clips Hair Curler Claw Clips Hair Perm Insulation Clip Random Color
Aibecy 12pcs Hair Rollers Clip Hot Roller Clips Hair Curler Claw Clips Hair Perm Insulation Clip Random Color
$11.44
walmart
42 Pack Rods 7 Sizes Flexible Curl Sponge Hair Roller Set Hair Foam Curler Hot Roller Set(Random Color)
42 Pack Rods 7 Sizes Flexible Curl Sponge Hair Roller Set Hair Foam Curler Hot Roller Set(Random Color)
$18.99
walmart
OWSOO 12pcs Hair Rollers Clip Hot Roller Clips Hair Curler Claw Clips Hair Perm Insulation Clip Random Color
OWSOO 12pcs Hair Rollers Clip Hot Roller Clips Hair Curler Claw Clips Hair Perm Insulation Clip Random Color
$12.49
walmart
Foeses 42 Pack Twist-flex Rods 7 Sizes Flexible Curl Sponge Hair Roller Set Hair Foam Curler Hot Roller Set(Random Color)
Foeses 42 Pack Twist-flex Rods 7 Sizes Flexible Curl Sponge Hair Roller Set Hair Foam Curler Hot Roller Set(Random Color)
$17.89
walmart
OTVIAP 15pcs 30mm Hair Perm Rods Set, Heat Preservation Hair Curler Roller - Hot Rollers Hairdressing Styling Tool With 15 Hair Clips Clamp For Salon And Home
OTVIAP 15pcs 30mm Hair Perm Rods Set, Heat Preservation Hair Curler Roller - Hot Rollers Hairdressing Styling Tool With 15 Hair Clips Clamp For Salon And Home
$62.40
walmart
MIXFEER 12pcs Hair Rollers Clip Hot Roller Clips Hair Curler Claw Clips Hair Perm Insulation Clip Random Color
MIXFEER 12pcs Hair Rollers Clip Hot Roller Clips Hair Curler Claw Clips Hair Perm Insulation Clip Random Color
$11.76
walmart
Spoolies Women's Hot Rollers - 8 Jumbo Gold Curlers & 12 Medium Silver Curlers Set
Spoolies Women's Hot Rollers - 8 Jumbo Gold Curlers & 12 Medium Silver Curlers Set
$28.99
($43.48
save 33%)
zulily
Spoolies Women's Hot Rollers GOLD - Gold Edition Jumbo-Size Curler - Set of 15
Spoolies Women's Hot Rollers GOLD - Gold Edition Jumbo-Size Curler - Set of 15
$27.99
($42.98
save 35%)
zulily
12pcs Hair Rollers Clip Hot Roller Clips Hair Curler Claw Clips Hair Perm Insulation Clip White
12pcs Hair Rollers Clip Hot Roller Clips Hair Curler Claw Clips Hair Perm Insulation Clip White
$11.99
walmart
20 Pieces Hair Roller Clips Hair Curler Claw Clips Hot Roller Clips for Women Hair Styling
20 Pieces Hair Roller Clips Hair Curler Claw Clips Hot Roller Clips for Women Hair Styling
$19.24
walmart
Conair Instant Heat Compact Hot Rollers, Perfect for On-The-Go Styling, Pink, 1 Count
Conair Instant Heat Compact Hot Rollers, Perfect for On-The-Go Styling, Pink, 1 Count
$23.98
amazon
Andoer 12pcs Hair Rollers Clip Hot Roller Clips Hair Curler Claw Clips Hair Perm Insulation Clip Random Color
Andoer 12pcs Hair Rollers Clip Hot Roller Clips Hair Curler Claw Clips Hair Perm Insulation Clip Random Color
$13.99
walmart
Advertisement
Hot Roller Clips Hair Curler Claw Clips Plastic Hair Rollers for Small, Medium, Large and Jumbo Hair Rollers (24 Packs, Style C)
Hot Roller Clips Hair Curler Claw Clips Plastic Hair Rollers for Small, Medium, Large and Jumbo Hair Rollers (24 Packs, Style C)
$21.76
walmart
T3 Voluminous Hot Rollers 2 Pack Large
T3 Voluminous Hot Rollers 2 Pack Large
$33.25
dermstore
42 Pack Rods 7 Sizes Flexible Curl Sponge Hair Roller Set Hair Foam Curler Hot Roller Set(Random Color)
42 Pack Rods 7 Sizes Flexible Curl Sponge Hair Roller Set Hair Foam Curler Hot Roller Set(Random Color)
$19.33
walmart
Spoolies Women's Hot Rollers Hello - Hello Glow Medium-Size Glow-in-the-Dark Curler - Set of Five
Spoolies Women's Hot Rollers Hello - Hello Glow Medium-Size Glow-in-the-Dark Curler - Set of Five
$7.99
($8.99
save 11%)
zulily
Spoolies Women's Hot Rollers Beachy - Beachy Blue Jumbo- Size Curler - Set of 15
Spoolies Women's Hot Rollers Beachy - Beachy Blue Jumbo- Size Curler - Set of 15
$26.99
($40.98
save 34%)
zulily
Remington H9100S Pro Hair Setter with Thermaluxe Advanced Thermal Technology Electric Hot Rollers 11 ¼", Purple, 1 Count
Remington H9100S Pro Hair Setter with Thermaluxe Advanced Thermal Technology Electric Hot Rollers 11 ¼", Purple, 1 Count
$40.03
amazon
42 Pack Twist-flex Rods 7 Sizes Flexible Curl Sponge Hair Roller Set Hair Foam Curler Hot Roller Set(Random Color)
42 Pack Twist-flex Rods 7 Sizes Flexible Curl Sponge Hair Roller Set Hair Foam Curler Hot Roller Set(Random Color)
$19.33
walmart
Htovila 12pcs Hair Rollers Clip Hot Roller Clips Hair Curler Claw Clips Hair Perm Insulation Clip Random Color
Htovila 12pcs Hair Rollers Clip Hot Roller Clips Hair Curler Claw Clips Hair Perm Insulation Clip Random Color
$14.99
walmart
Conair Jumbo and Super Jumbo Hot Rollers Ceramic Hair Rollers, Blue, 12 CHV14XR
Conair Jumbo and Super Jumbo Hot Rollers Ceramic Hair Rollers, Blue, 12 CHV14XR
$29.99
($35.33
save 15%)
walmartusa
Conair Curls on the Go Instant Heat Compact Hot Rollers | CVS
Conair Curls on the Go Instant Heat Compact Hot Rollers | CVS
$19.99
cvs
Conair Hot Roller Super Clips, White
Conair Hot Roller Super Clips, White
$10.99
amazon
Conair Compact Multi-Size Hot Rollers, Blue, 1 Count
Conair Compact Multi-Size Hot Rollers, Blue, 1 Count
$22.73
($24.99
save 9%)
amazon
Load More
Hot Rollers
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Shape
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.shape.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.