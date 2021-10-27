Foundation

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Shape
Shape
Fitness
Healthy Eating
Beauty
Sex and Love
Celebrities
Mind & Body
Lifestyle
Video
Shop
Sweeps
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Your Profile
Newsletters
Email Preferences
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Log Out
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Shape
Shape
Shape
Search
Explore
Explore
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
Everything you need to know to get started with this high-fat, low-carb diet.
Read More
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
Twenty months and 17 pounds later, I came away with 10 big lessons.
Read More
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
This total-body dumbbell routine is the easiest way to ease into strength training as a newbie.
Read More
Fitness
Fitness
See All Fitness
Workouts
Cardio
Strength Training
Bodyweight Training
Yoga
Exercise Recovery
Exercise Tips
Race Training
Workout Trends
Playlists
Workout Clothes
Workout Gear
Healthy Eating
Healthy Eating
See All Healthy Eating
Healthy Recipes
Diets
Food & Nutrition
Healthy Cooking
Healthy Drinks
Weight Loss
Beauty
Sex and Love
Celebrities
Celebrities
See All Celebrities
Interviews
Celebrity News
Celebrity Workouts
Mind & Body
Mind & Body
See All Mind & Body
Coronavirus
Transformations
Astrology
Mental Health
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
See All Lifestyle
Travel
Fashion
Healthy IRL
Video
Video
See All Video
Workout Videos
Cooking Videos
Weight Loss Videos
Celebrity Videos
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Top Picks
Activewear
Workout Shoes
Swimwear
Fitness Gear
Home Gym
Sports & Outdoor
Health
Beauty
Fashion
Plus Size
Accessories
Sweeps
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Your Profile
Newsletters
Email Preferences
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Log Out
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Shape.com
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Face Makeup
Foundation
Foundation
Share
Foundation
Victoria Beckham Beauty - Smoky Eye Brick - Tweed
featured
Victoria Beckham Beauty - Smoky Eye Brick - Tweed
$56.00
net a porterlimited
Dr. Jart+ Rejuvenating BB Beauty Balm Silver Label Plus SPF 35 Cream 1.4 oz
featured
Dr. Jart+ Rejuvenating BB Beauty Balm Silver Label Plus SPF 35 Cream 1.4 oz
$35.77
newegg
Clinique Women Soft-Pressed Powder Blusher -
featured
Clinique Women Soft-Pressed Powder Blusher -
$26.50
belk
Christian Dior Backstage Face & Body Foundation 2.5 Neutral
Christian Dior Backstage Face & Body Foundation 2.5 Neutral
$55.99
overstock
Burberry Fresh Glow Foundation Chestnut 1.0 OZ 4000690 (Tester) - 3 x 3 x 3
Burberry Fresh Glow Foundation Chestnut 1.0 OZ 4000690 (Tester) - 3 x 3 x 3
$81.99
overstock
Chapstick Total Hydration .12 Oz. Ez-Twist Tube Moisture + Tint Tinted Moisturizer In Merlot
Chapstick Total Hydration .12 Oz. Ez-Twist Tube Moisture + Tint Tinted Moisturizer In Merlot
$4.99
buybuybaby
Christian Dior Forever Skin Glow 24H Wear Radiant Perfection Foundation SPF 35 4C Cool
Christian Dior Forever Skin Glow 24H Wear Radiant Perfection Foundation SPF 35 4C Cool
$44.99
overstock
Caudalie Vinoperfect Radiance Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF20 - 02 Medium
Caudalie Vinoperfect Radiance Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF20 - 02 Medium
$35.91
dermstore
COVERGIRL Clean Powder Foundation 7 oz (Various Shades) - Natural Ivory
COVERGIRL Clean Powder Foundation 7 oz (Various Shades) - Natural Ivory
$7.99
skinstoreus
Bodico 3-in-1 Tri-Magnification Handheld Mirror for Makeup, 13.5 inches, Black
Bodico 3-in-1 Tri-Magnification Handheld Mirror for Makeup, 13.5 inches, Black
$8.99
amazon
COVERGIRL Ready Set Gorgeous Fresh Complexion Concealer Light 115/120.37 Ounce (packaging may vary)
COVERGIRL Ready Set Gorgeous Fresh Complexion Concealer Light 115/120.37 Ounce (packaging may vary)
$9.60
amazon
Cargo OneBase Concealer Foundation In One - #03 Fair Medium (Golden Undertone) 17g/0.6oz
Cargo OneBase Concealer Foundation In One - #03 Fair Medium (Golden Undertone) 17g/0.6oz
$39.48
newegg
Advertisement
[Dr.Jart+] Dermakeup Fixison Foundation SPF30 PA+++ 30ml
[Dr.Jart+] Dermakeup Fixison Foundation SPF30 PA+++ 30ml
$25.50
walmart
Everlasting Long Wearing & Hydrating Matte Foundation - # 110N Honey - 30ml/1oz
Everlasting Long Wearing & Hydrating Matte Foundation - # 110N Honey - 30ml/1oz
$56.34
newegg
Clinique / Beyond Perfecting Foundation+concealer 118 Amber 1.0 oz (30 ml)
Clinique / Beyond Perfecting Foundation+concealer 118 Amber 1.0 oz (30 ml)
$29.99
($34.00
save 12%)
jomashop
Colorescience Tint du Soleil SPF 30 UV Protective Foundation Medium 1 oz.
Colorescience Tint du Soleil SPF 30 UV Protective Foundation Medium 1 oz.
$55.00
walmartusa
Christian Dior Forever Skin Glow 24H Wear Radiant Perfection Foundation SPF 35 3C Cool
Christian Dior Forever Skin Glow 24H Wear Radiant Perfection Foundation SPF 35 3C Cool
$52.99
overstock
Chantecaille - Just Skin Tinted Moisturizer Spf15 - Nude, 50g
Chantecaille - Just Skin Tinted Moisturizer Spf15 - Nude, 50g
$79.00
net a porterlimited
Teint Radiant Cushion Compact Foundation
Teint Radiant Cushion Compact Foundation
$90.00
neimanmarcus
Clinique / Even Better Glow Light Reflecting Makeup Wn 12 Meringue (Vf) 1 oz
Clinique / Even Better Glow Light Reflecting Makeup Wn 12 Meringue (Vf) 1 oz
$30.99
($31.00
save 0%)
jomashop
Clinique Even Better Makeup Spf15 - CN 58 Honey 30ml
Clinique Even Better Makeup Spf15 - CN 58 Honey 30ml
$26.34
amazon
CoverGirl Smoothers AquaSmooth Compact Foundation, Classic Ivory - 0.4 oz | CVS
CoverGirl Smoothers AquaSmooth Compact Foundation, Classic Ivory - 0.4 oz | CVS
$10.99
cvs
Christian Dior Backstage Face & Body Foundation 3N Neutral
Christian Dior Backstage Face & Body Foundation 3N Neutral
$37.49
overstock
Belloccio 17 SHADE Airbrush Makeup FOUNDATION SET Fair Medium Tan Dark Face Kit
Belloccio 17 SHADE Airbrush Makeup FOUNDATION SET Fair Medium Tan Dark Face Kit
$99.99
walmart
Advertisement
Beauty Bakerie Cake To Go Best Sellers Essentials Kit - Cassava (Yellow)
Beauty Bakerie Cake To Go Best Sellers Essentials Kit - Cassava (Yellow)
$32.00
ulta
Cargo Cosmetics Women's Foundation F-10 - Soft Ivory F-10 Foundation
Cargo Cosmetics Women's Foundation F-10 - Soft Ivory F-10 Foundation
$15.99
($36.00
save 56%)
zulily
COVERGIRL Clean Matte Pressed Powder Oil Control Foundation - Medium Light - 0.35 oz
COVERGIRL Clean Matte Pressed Powder Oil Control Foundation - Medium Light - 0.35 oz
$5.99
target
Chantecaille Just Skin Tinted Moisturizer
Chantecaille Just Skin Tinted Moisturizer
$79.00
bloomingdale's
Benefit Cosmetics Benefit Hello Happy Air Stick Foundation SPF 20 in 10 Deep Warm at Nordstrom
Benefit Cosmetics Benefit Hello Happy Air Stick Foundation SPF 20 in 10 Deep Warm at Nordstrom
$32.00
nordstrom
Charlotte Tilbury - Magic Foundation Flawless Long-lasting Coverage Spf15 - Shade 6.75, 30ml
Charlotte Tilbury - Magic Foundation Flawless Long-lasting Coverage Spf15 - Shade 6.75, 30ml
$45.00
net a porterlimited
Borghese Hydro-Minerali Foundation Makeup - Latte (Fair) Natural Finish, Ideal for Fair - Normal, Oily Skin - 1.7 Fl Oz
Borghese Hydro-Minerali Foundation Makeup - Latte (Fair) Natural Finish, Ideal for Fair - Normal, Oily Skin - 1.7 Fl Oz
$35.00
amazon
Burberry Fresh Glow Foundation Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 12 - # 38 Warm Honey Foundation 1 oz
Burberry Fresh Glow Foundation Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 12 - # 38 Warm Honey Foundation 1 oz
$79.01
newegg
COVERGIRL Trublend Matte Made Liquid Foundation, L40 Classic Ivory, 1.01 Fl Oz, 2 Count
COVERGIRL Trublend Matte Made Liquid Foundation, L40 Classic Ivory, 1.01 Fl Oz, 2 Count
$8.42
amazon
COVERGIRL Clean Matte Pressed Powder Soft Honey 555, 0.35 oz
COVERGIRL Clean Matte Pressed Powder Soft Honey 555, 0.35 oz
$5.89
($7.99
save 26%)
walmartusa
Black Radiance Pressed Powder, Warm Hazelnut
Black Radiance Pressed Powder, Warm Hazelnut
$5.79
walmartusa
Barepro Performance Wear Liquid Foundation SPF 20 - 09 Light Natural by bareMinerals for Women - 1 oz Foundation
Barepro Performance Wear Liquid Foundation SPF 20 - 09 Light Natural by bareMinerals for Women - 1 oz Foundation
$48.50
newegg
Advertisement
Cle de Peau Beaute Protective Fortifying Cream Spf 22
Cle de Peau Beaute Protective Fortifying Cream Spf 22
$160.00
bloomingdale's
COVERGIRL TruBlend Liquid Foundation, L-7 Warm Beige, 1 fl oz
COVERGIRL TruBlend Liquid Foundation, L-7 Warm Beige, 1 fl oz
$7.79
($9.99
save 22%)
walmartusa
Black Opal Pore Perfecting Crème Foundation SPF 15, Vitamin C & E, Heavenly Honey
Black Opal Pore Perfecting Crème Foundation SPF 15, Vitamin C & E, Heavenly Honey
$12.28
walmartusa
By Terry Stylo Expert Click Stick Hybrid Foundation Concealer - # 8 Intense Beige Concealer 0.035 oz
By Terry Stylo Expert Click Stick Hybrid Foundation Concealer - # 8 Intense Beige Concealer 0.035 oz
$41.45
newegg
COVERGIRL Outlast Extreme Wear Foundation SPF18, 805 Ivory, 1 oz
COVERGIRL Outlast Extreme Wear Foundation SPF18, 805 Ivory, 1 oz
$10.45
walmartusa
($32 Value) BareMinerals Original Loose Powder Foundation SPF 15, 22 Warm Tan, 0.28 Oz
($32 Value) BareMinerals Original Loose Powder Foundation SPF 15, 22 Warm Tan, 0.28 Oz
$25.40
($29.00
save 12%)
walmartusa
COVERGIRL COVERGIRL smoothers pressed powder, translucent tawny, pack of 2, 0.32 Ounce
COVERGIRL COVERGIRL smoothers pressed powder, translucent tawny, pack of 2, 0.32 Ounce
$15.50
amazon
Bobbi Brown Skin Foundation Stick Natural (N-052) 0.31 oz/ 9 g
Bobbi Brown Skin Foundation Stick Natural (N-052) 0.31 oz/ 9 g
$50.00
sephora
Burberry Cashmere Foundation Warm Honey 1.0 OZ (Tester) - 1.4 x 1.4 x 4.87
Burberry Cashmere Foundation Warm Honey 1.0 OZ (Tester) - 1.4 x 1.4 x 4.87
$135.99
overstock
Catrice Clean ID Hydro BB Cream
Catrice Clean ID Hydro BB Cream
$2.50
($10.00
save 75%)
ulta
Cargo Onebase Concealer + Foundation - # 05 Dark with Neutral Undertone 0.6 oz
Cargo Onebase Concealer + Foundation - # 05 Dark with Neutral Undertone 0.6 oz
$32.21
newegg
COVERGIRL Outlast Extreme Wear Foundation SPF18, 877 Deep Golden, 1 oz
COVERGIRL Outlast Extreme Wear Foundation SPF18, 877 Deep Golden, 1 oz
$10.49
walmartusa
Advertisement
Bobbi Brown Neutral Sand (N-030) Skin Long-Wear Weightless Foundation SPF 15
Bobbi Brown Neutral Sand (N-030) Skin Long-Wear Weightless Foundation SPF 15
$50.00
belk
COVERGIRL + Olay Simply Ageless 3-in-1 Liquid Foundation with Hyaluronic Complex + Vitamin C - 242 Medium Beige - 1 fl oz
COVERGIRL + Olay Simply Ageless 3-in-1 Liquid Foundation with Hyaluronic Complex + Vitamin C - 242 Medium Beige - 1 fl oz
$14.49
target
Bobbi Brown Skin Foundation Stick Walnut (W-098) 0.31 oz/ 9 g
Bobbi Brown Skin Foundation Stick Walnut (W-098) 0.31 oz/ 9 g
$50.00
sephora
Bareminerals / Complexion Rescue Hydrating Foundation Stick (cedar) 0.35 oz
Bareminerals / Complexion Rescue Hydrating Foundation Stick (cedar) 0.35 oz
$12.99
($32.00
save 59%)
jomashop
COOLA Rosilliance Mineral Organic BB+ Cream SPF 30 in Light/Medium.
COOLA Rosilliance Mineral Organic BB+ Cream SPF 30 in Light/Medium.
$52.00
revolve
Bourjois Air Mat Foundation SPF 10 - # 06 Golden Sun 30ml/1oz
Bourjois Air Mat Foundation SPF 10 - # 06 Golden Sun 30ml/1oz
$21.43
newegg
Christian Dior Capture Total Triple Correcting Serum SPF 25 Foundation, No. 040/Honey Beige, 1 Ounce
Christian Dior Capture Total Triple Correcting Serum SPF 25 Foundation, No. 040/Honey Beige, 1 Ounce
$63.99
($82.00
save 22%)
amazon
COVERGIRL Simply Ageless Instant Wrinkle Defying Foundation 7 oz (Various Shades) - Classic Beige
COVERGIRL Simply Ageless Instant Wrinkle Defying Foundation 7 oz (Various Shades) - Classic Beige
$18.99
skinstoreus
Bobbi Brown Walnut (8) Skin Foundation SPF 15
Bobbi Brown Walnut (8) Skin Foundation SPF 15
$50.00
belk
Bobbi Brown Porcelain / White Powder Creamy Concealer Kit
Bobbi Brown Porcelain / White Powder Creamy Concealer Kit
$40.00
belk
Bobbi Brown Skin Foundation Stick Golden (W-074) 0.31 oz/ 9 g
Bobbi Brown Skin Foundation Stick Golden (W-074) 0.31 oz/ 9 g
$50.00
sephora
COVERGIRL Trublend Matte Made Liquid Foundation, D40 Deep Bronze, 1.01 Fl Oz, 2 Count
COVERGIRL Trublend Matte Made Liquid Foundation, D40 Deep Bronze, 1.01 Fl Oz, 2 Count
$8.42
($11.99
save 30%)
amazon
Load More
Foundation
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Shape
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.shape.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.