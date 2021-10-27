Brushes & Applicators

featured

2 PC Brush Crate Multi Bin Paintbrush - Artist Paint & Makeup Brushes Holder and Perfect for Pens, Pencils & Small Tools - 49 Openings(Beige)

$9.89
walmart
featured

Large Body Powder Puff, Soft and Furry Puff with Ribbon Handle, Suitable for Most People,Set of 2 ,4 Inch(Pink)

$7.89
walmart
featured

Bdellium Tools Professional Makeup Brush Studio Line - Slanted Foundation 948-1

$35.00
walmart

BH Cosmetics Bombshell Beauty Synthetic Makeup Brush Set in Pink, Cruelty-Free, Professional-Quality

$19.50
bhcosmetics

Anself PVC Professional Cosmetic Makeup Brush Apron Bag Artist Belt Strap Holder

$12.29
walmart

Eyeliner Brush - Angled 2 - ONE SIZE FITS ALL

$38.00
verishop

Girls Makeup Kit Safe Kids Makeup Gift Set with Makeup Brush

$44.30
walmart

Eye Liner Brush

$25.00
giorgioarmanibeauty lorealusa

Amore MioCosmetics AMMB1 Professional Blush Brush

$19.87
amazon

Abcelit Makeup Brushes Pen Holder Nordic Ins Rose Gold Makeup Brushes Organizer Student Pen Holder Multifunctional Storage Make Up Tools

$10.33
walmart

Newest Upgraded Puff Beauty Makeup Sponge Holder Cosmetic Sponge Stand Egg Powder Puff Storage Rack Dryer Makeup Organizer Shelf Tool Kits

$7.99
walmart

Amazingcosmetics Smooth Blender Blend and Blur Makeup Sponge, 0.16 oz

$11.90
($14.00 save 15%)
macys
Advertisement

Anastasia Beverly Hills 18 Precise Concealer Brush

$18.00
qvc

MAC 196 Slanted Flat Top Foundation Brush

$37.00
bloomingdale's

NARS Yachiyo Kabuki Brush, One Size , Multiple Colors

$40.00
jcpenneyaffiliate

Nyx Professional Makeup Total Control Pro Drop Foundation Brush

$13.99
buybuybaby

NYX Professional Makeup The Marsh Mellow Blender, Pink

$8.52
walmartusa

Luxie 520 Tapered Face Brush - Rose Gold

$31.00
verishop

Nyx Professional Makeup Pro Dual Fiber Foundation Brush

$16.15
($19.00 save 15%)
macys

NARS #11 Soft Matte Complete Concealer Brush, One Size , Multiple Colors

$26.00
jcpenneyaffiliate

Hourglass No. 8 Large Concealer Brush

$38.00
bloomingdale's

L.A. COLORS Signature Eye Crease Brush, 1 pc

$3.15
walmartusa

Vegan 2 Piece Eyeshadow Makeup Brush Set Hurtig Lane

$43.00
wolf&badgerus

No. 2 Foundation/Blush Brush

$58.00
neimanmarcus
Advertisement

Limited Edition Perfection Powder Brush

$45.00
verishop

Cruelty Free Mauve Mineral Blush Puff Pot - Rosy Glow Inika Organic

$42.00
wolf&badgerus

KVD Beauty Lock-It Edge Foundation Brush #10

$34.00
ulta

Cruelty Free Black Cheek Topper Brush Inika Organic

$45.00
wolf&badgerus

L.A.B.2 Got Nothin' to Hide Concealer Brush

$5.45
($6.25 save 13%)
walmartusa

MODA Bouquet Makeup Brush Set in None at Nordstrom Rack

$9.97
nordstromrack

M.O.T.D. Cosmetics Miss Shady Lady Eye Shading Brush in All.

$12.00
revolve

NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Can't Stop Won't Stop Foundation Brush

$12.00
($15.00 save 20%)
amazon

NYX Professional Makeup Powder Puff Lippie, Liquid Lipstick, Powdery Soft Matte Finish, Teenage Dream

$7.65
($8.50 save 10%)
walmartusa

Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Beauty Sponge Makeup Blender Set, Orange, (Pack of 8)

$19.98
amazon

Best Sale! 6Colors &6Pcs Lazy Makeup Puff Soft Comfortable Reusable Makeup Remover Pad Cosmetic Puff Makeup Tool

$7.82
walmart

Palladio Under Eyes Disguise Full Coverage Concealer, Cafe Au Lait, 0.35 oz, Creamy Face and Eye Concealer, Evens Skin Tone, Conceals Blemishes, Dark Circles and Fine Lines, Use with Concealer Brush

$6.99
amazon
Advertisement

Revlon Colorstay Eyebrow Pencil Creator with Powder & Spoolie Brush to Fill, Define, Sculpt, Shape & Diffuse Perfect Brows, Dark Brown (610) 0.23 oz

$9.74
($12.99 save 25%)
amazon

F80 Flat Kabuki Brush in Brown

$25.00
forever21

Mamonde Natural Auto Pencil Eyebrow Brush Makeup 02 Brown, 0.3 g

$7.00
amazon

Lord & Berry Brow Liner Brush, 0.3 oz

$24.65
($29.00 save 15%)
macys

Essential Concealer Brush

$32.00
verishop

Cruelty Free Powder Brush LOOkX

$49.00
wolf&badgerus

Lise Watier Perfecting Concealer Brush, 1 count

$24.97
amazon

Roen Everything Eye Brush

$32.00
saksfifthavenue

Priori - Large Kabuki Brush (Retractable/White)()

$54.08
newegg

Ruby Red Paint, Inc. Face Paint - 50 Pack Disposable Sponge

$19.32
walmart

Paula Dorf Eye Pencil, Envy, 0.25 Pound

$19.61
amazon

Revlon Colorstay Eyebrow Pencil Creator with Powder & Spoolie Brush to Fill, Define, Sculpt, Shape & Diffuse Perfect Brows, Soft Black (615) 0.23 oz

$9.99
($12.99 save 23%)
amazon
Advertisement

IT Cosmetics Heavenly Skin Skin-Hugging Foundation Brush

$42.00
qvc

CHARLOTTE TILBURY - Bronzer Brush - one size

$40.00
net a porterlimited

11-Piece Mermaid Makeup Brush Set

$19.16
overstock

By Terry Foundation Brush

$56.00
saksfifthavenue

Benefit Cosmetics Brow Contour Pro Brown-Black/Light Pencil with Brush

$19.15
($43.60 save 56%)
hsn

beautyblender 3-Pc. Back To Basics Set

$33.15
($39.00 save 15%)
macys

Bdellium Tools Professional Makeup Brush Studio Line - Slanted Primer 367

$19.98
walmart

beautyblender THE LEVELER Pore Minimizing Primer, One Size , Nude

$24.00
($32.00 save 25%)
jcpenneyaffiliate

Brigette's Boutique Signature Retractable Kabuki Brush

$9.00
walmart

Face Mask Brush

$7.00
verishop

Bareminerals / Gorgeous Glide Liner Brush

$14.99
($22.00 save 32%)
jomashop

beautyblender original makeup sponge applicator

$17.00
($20.00 save 15%)
macys
Load More
© Copyright Shape. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com