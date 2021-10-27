Exfoliators

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Shape
Shape
Fitness
Healthy Eating
Beauty
Sex and Love
Celebrities
Mind & Body
Lifestyle
Video
Shop
Sweeps
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Your Profile
Newsletters
Email Preferences
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Log Out
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Shape
Shape
Shape
Search
Explore
Explore
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
Everything you need to know to get started with this high-fat, low-carb diet.
Read More
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
Twenty months and 17 pounds later, I came away with 10 big lessons.
Read More
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
This total-body dumbbell routine is the easiest way to ease into strength training as a newbie.
Read More
Fitness
Fitness
See All Fitness
Workouts
Cardio
Strength Training
Bodyweight Training
Yoga
Exercise Recovery
Exercise Tips
Race Training
Workout Trends
Playlists
Workout Clothes
Workout Gear
Healthy Eating
Healthy Eating
See All Healthy Eating
Healthy Recipes
Diets
Food & Nutrition
Healthy Cooking
Healthy Drinks
Weight Loss
Beauty
Sex and Love
Celebrities
Celebrities
See All Celebrities
Interviews
Celebrity News
Celebrity Workouts
Mind & Body
Mind & Body
See All Mind & Body
Coronavirus
Transformations
Astrology
Mental Health
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
See All Lifestyle
Travel
Fashion
Healthy IRL
Video
Video
See All Video
Workout Videos
Cooking Videos
Weight Loss Videos
Celebrity Videos
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Top Picks
Activewear
Workout Shoes
Swimwear
Fitness Gear
Home Gym
Sports & Outdoor
Health
Beauty
Fashion
Plus Size
Accessories
Sweeps
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Your Profile
Newsletters
Email Preferences
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Log Out
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Shape.com
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
scrubs & exfoliators
Exfoliators
Share
Exfoliators
GLAMGLOW Supertoner Exfoliating Acid Solution Toner, 7 fl oz
featured
GLAMGLOW Supertoner Exfoliating Acid Solution Toner, 7 fl oz
$42.00
qvc
Eminence Organic Skin Care Coconut Sugar Scrub 8.4 fl. oz
featured
Eminence Organic Skin Care Coconut Sugar Scrub 8.4 fl. oz
$48.00
dermstore
ChapStick Total Hydration Sea Minerals Gift Pack with Moisturizing Lip Exfoliator, Overnight Lip Moisturizer and Tinted Lip Balm - Pack of 3
featured
ChapStick Total Hydration Sea Minerals Gift Pack with Moisturizing Lip Exfoliator, Overnight Lip Moisturizer and Tinted Lip Balm - Pack of 3
$19.29
amazon
Christian Dior Hydra Life Time to Glow 1.4-ounce Exfoliating Powder
Christian Dior Hydra Life Time to Glow 1.4-ounce Exfoliating Powder
$38.99
overstock
SET-CORPORE SANO SMOOTH, HEALTHY FACE AND SKIN ALOE VERA/LIME FACIAL SCRUB + 2 ALOE VERA/SAGE FACE MASK -BIO CERTIFIED EXTRACT. PURIFIY AND MOISTURIZE FOR A BRIGHT SKIN.
SET-CORPORE SANO SMOOTH, HEALTHY FACE AND SKIN ALOE VERA/LIME FACIAL SCRUB + 2 ALOE VERA/SAGE FACE MASK -BIO CERTIFIED EXTRACT. PURIFIY AND MOISTURIZE FOR A BRIGHT SKIN.
$10.40
walmart
Camille Rose Seedless Skin Pore Reducing Foaming Scrub, 4.0 oz.
Camille Rose Seedless Skin Pore Reducing Foaming Scrub, 4.0 oz.
$19.00
macy's
Clear Essence Medicated Cleansing Bar plus Exfoliants 4.7 oz - (Pack of 2)
Clear Essence Medicated Cleansing Bar plus Exfoliants 4.7 oz - (Pack of 2)
$17.02
walmart
Purity Clean Exfoliating Cleanser by CosMedix for Women - 5 oz Cleanser
Purity Clean Exfoliating Cleanser by CosMedix for Women - 5 oz Cleanser
$29.99
($39.00
save 23%)
jomashop
Christophe Robin Purifying Scalp Scrub with Sea Salt, One Size , Multiple Colors
Christophe Robin Purifying Scalp Scrub with Sea Salt, One Size , Multiple Colors
$19.00
jcpenneyaffiliate
Pack of 2 Assorted Cornells Exfoliating Face Wash Toned Skin.With active bursting beads for deep cleansing Papaya and Grape 5.0 Fl.Oz.Tube
Pack of 2 Assorted Cornells Exfoliating Face Wash Toned Skin.With active bursting beads for deep cleansing Papaya and Grape 5.0 Fl.Oz.Tube
$16.99
walmart
Clinique Exfoliating Tonic- Normal to Dry, 6.7 fl. oz.
Clinique Exfoliating Tonic- Normal to Dry, 6.7 fl. oz.
$18.00
belk
Clean & Clear Deep Action Exfoliating Scrub - 7oz
Clean & Clear Deep Action Exfoliating Scrub - 7oz
$5.99
target
Advertisement
Aveeno Positively Radiant Skin Brightening Exfoliating Daily Facial Scrub ,2.0 oz
Aveeno Positively Radiant Skin Brightening Exfoliating Daily Facial Scrub ,2.0 oz
$2.97
amazon
Bescita ã€Natural Konjac Facial Cleanserã€‘Heart-Shaped Exfoliating And Moisturizing Skin
Bescita ã€Natural Konjac Facial Cleanserã€‘Heart-Shaped Exfoliating And Moisturizing Skin
$7.89
walmart
Strawberry Cucumber Flavor Mild Moisturizing Exfoliating Lip Scrub Cream
Strawberry Cucumber Flavor Mild Moisturizing Exfoliating Lip Scrub Cream
$8.72
walmart
Power Plus Exfoliate Shampoo by CHI for Unisex - 12 oz Shampoo
Power Plus Exfoliate Shampoo by CHI for Unisex - 12 oz Shampoo
$14.99
($19.98
save 25%)
jomashop
2 Pack - Cetaphil Extra Gentle Daily Scrub 6 oz
2 Pack - Cetaphil Extra Gentle Daily Scrub 6 oz
$26.73
walmart
Bodyography Facial Scrub and Facial Mask - Pink
Bodyography Facial Scrub and Facial Mask - Pink
$67.00
macy's
Clean & Clear Blackhead Eraser Facial Scrub with 2% Salicylic Acid Acne Medication, Oil-Free Daily Facial Scrub for Acne-Prone Skin Care, 5 oz
Clean & Clear Blackhead Eraser Facial Scrub with 2% Salicylic Acid Acne Medication, Oil-Free Daily Facial Scrub for Acne-Prone Skin Care, 5 oz
$8.87
amazon
4 Pack - Clean & Clear Hydrating & Exfoliating Juicy Watermelon Face Scrub, Buffs Dirt & Oil While Cleansing 4.2 oz
4 Pack - Clean & Clear Hydrating & Exfoliating Juicy Watermelon Face Scrub, Buffs Dirt & Oil While Cleansing 4.2 oz
$29.52
walmart
CLINIQUE All About Clean 2-in-1 Charcoal Mask + Scrub, One Size , Multiple Colors
CLINIQUE All About Clean 2-in-1 Charcoal Mask + Scrub, One Size , Multiple Colors
$30.00
jcpenneyaffiliate
Caudalie Deep Cleansing Exfoliator 60g
Caudalie Deep Cleansing Exfoliator 60g
$23.94
dermstore
Buxom Cosmetics 2-Pc. The Royal Lip Treatment Lip Scrub & Dolly Fever Lip Balm Set - N/a
Buxom Cosmetics 2-Pc. The Royal Lip Treatment Lip Scrub & Dolly Fever Lip Balm Set - N/a
$25.00
macy's
Cln&Clr Blkhead Scrub Size 5z Clean & Clear Blackhead Clearing Scrub
Cln&Clr Blkhead Scrub Size 5z Clean & Clear Blackhead Clearing Scrub
$34.44
($36.20
save 5%)
amazon
Advertisement
Dermalogica 6-ounce Exfoliant Accelerator 35
Dermalogica 6-ounce Exfoliant Accelerator 35
$104.99
overstock
DeeSse Comfortable Sponge Facial Washing Puff Face Cleanser Sponge Exfoliator Cleansing Sponge Puff Facial Care
DeeSse Comfortable Sponge Facial Washing Puff Face Cleanser Sponge Exfoliator Cleansing Sponge Puff Facial Care
$7.41
walmart
Detox Exfoliating Conditioner
Detox Exfoliating Conditioner
$34.99
walmart
Dove 6-Count 4 Oz.gentle Exfoliating Beauty Bar
Dove 6-Count 4 Oz.gentle Exfoliating Beauty Bar
$7.49
bedbath&beyond
Clarins Comfort Scrub, 1.7-oz.
Clarins Comfort Scrub, 1.7-oz.
$27.00
macy's
DERMAFLASH 2.0 Luxe Facial Exfoliation & Peach Fuzz Removal, One Size , White
DERMAFLASH 2.0 Luxe Facial Exfoliation & Peach Fuzz Removal, One Size , White
$199.00
jcpenney
Clinique 7 Day Scrub Cream Rinse Off Formula Facial Cleanser, 3.4 Oz
Clinique 7 Day Scrub Cream Rinse Off Formula Facial Cleanser, 3.4 Oz
$21.50
($22.00
save 2%)
walmartusa
ChapStick Total Hydration Conditioning Lip Scrub, Vitamin-Enriched Lip Oil, 100% Natural Moisturizing Lip Balm and Tinted Lip Balm Lip Gift Set
ChapStick Total Hydration Conditioning Lip Scrub, Vitamin-Enriched Lip Oil, 100% Natural Moisturizing Lip Balm and Tinted Lip Balm Lip Gift Set
$8.01
($8.99
save 11%)
amazon
Facial Cleansing Brush,Soft Silicone Face Scrubber,Facial Exfoliation Scrub for Massage Pore Cleansing Blackhead Removing Deep Scrubbing for All Kinds of Skins (3 Pcs)
Facial Cleansing Brush,Soft Silicone Face Scrubber,Facial Exfoliation Scrub for Massage Pore Cleansing Blackhead Removing Deep Scrubbing for All Kinds of Skins (3 Pcs)
$6.33
walmart
Dead Sea Mud Mask - deep cleansing, exfoliating, detoxifying - Blackhead remover, Minimize Facial Pores & Cleanser Treatment - Natural & Organic Treatment For Youthful Skin
Dead Sea Mud Mask - deep cleansing, exfoliating, detoxifying - Blackhead remover, Minimize Facial Pores & Cleanser Treatment - Natural & Organic Treatment For Youthful Skin
$12.95
walmart
Burt's Bees Gentle Facial Scrub for Sensitive Skin, with Aloe Vera, 98.9% Natural Origin, 4 Fluid Ounces
Burt's Bees Gentle Facial Scrub for Sensitive Skin, with Aloe Vera, 98.9% Natural Origin, 4 Fluid Ounces
$8.97
($9.99
save 10%)
walmartusa
Autmor Exfoliating Moisturizer Cleanser Shrink Pores Skin Removing Blackhead Non-Foaming Face Wash
Autmor Exfoliating Moisturizer Cleanser Shrink Pores Skin Removing Blackhead Non-Foaming Face Wash
$9.99
walmart
Advertisement
Microfiber Facial Scrubbers Reusable Makeup Remover Pads - Washable Reusable Cotton Pads - Cloth Cotton Rounds Acne Control Reusable Face Scrubber Pad For Cleansing & Face Exfoliator Pad (3 Per P
Microfiber Facial Scrubbers Reusable Makeup Remover Pads - Washable Reusable Cotton Pads - Cloth Cotton Rounds Acne Control Reusable Face Scrubber Pad For Cleansing & Face Exfoliator Pad (3 Per P
$11.38
walmart
Beauty Bakerie Bite Size Pinch of Suga Lip Scrub - Strawberry - 0.12oz
Beauty Bakerie Bite Size Pinch of Suga Lip Scrub - Strawberry - 0.12oz
$12.00
target
Balems Removing Dead Skin Oil Control Shrink Pores Skin Care Blackhead Face Care Exfoliating Mousse Moisturizer Cleanser
Balems Removing Dead Skin Oil Control Shrink Pores Skin Care Blackhead Face Care Exfoliating Mousse Moisturizer Cleanser
$9.54
walmart
Beauty 360 Mermaid, Oatmeal & Avocado, Purifying Scrub Mask - 1.18 oz | CVS
Beauty 360 Mermaid, Oatmeal & Avocado, Purifying Scrub Mask - 1.18 oz | CVS
$4.39
cvs
Balems Face Serum Hydrating Shrink Pore Exfoliating Prone Skin Hydrating Shrink Pore Exfoliating Essence Skin Care Salicylic Acid 2% Solution Moisturizing
Balems Face Serum Hydrating Shrink Pore Exfoliating Prone Skin Hydrating Shrink Pore Exfoliating Essence Skin Care Salicylic Acid 2% Solution Moisturizing
$8.96
walmart
Cetaphil Healthy Radiance Gentle Exfoliating Cleanser, Face Wash, Brightens and Visibly Reduces Dark Spots and Hyperpigmentation, Designed for Sensitive Skin, Hypoallergenic, Fragrance Free, 4.2oz
Cetaphil Healthy Radiance Gentle Exfoliating Cleanser, Face Wash, Brightens and Visibly Reduces Dark Spots and Hyperpigmentation, Designed for Sensitive Skin, Hypoallergenic, Fragrance Free, 4.2oz
$11.47
walmartusa
Facial Scrubber Spatula Blackhead Remover Pore Cleaner Exfoliator USB Rechargeable Face Lifting Tool
Facial Scrubber Spatula Blackhead Remover Pore Cleaner Exfoliator USB Rechargeable Face Lifting Tool
$34.76
walmart
CLINIQUE 7-pc Set: Dramatically different moisturizing lotion 1.7oz, 7 day scrub cream 1.7oz, Makeup remover 1.7oz, Pep-Start eye cream 0.24oz, Mascara, Lip gloss in tenderheart and cosmetics bag
CLINIQUE 7-pc Set: Dramatically different moisturizing lotion 1.7oz, 7 day scrub cream 1.7oz, Makeup remover 1.7oz, Pep-Start eye cream 0.24oz, Mascara, Lip gloss in tenderheart and cosmetics bag
$32.78
walmart
Christophe Robin Travel Purifying Scalp Scrub with Sea Salt by Christophe Robin at Free People, one, One Size
Christophe Robin Travel Purifying Scalp Scrub with Sea Salt by Christophe Robin at Free People, one, One Size
$19.00
freepeople
Clean & Clear Blackhead Clear Scrub, 5 oz
Clean & Clear Blackhead Clear Scrub, 5 oz
$20.51
walmart
Clinique 7-Day Scrub Rinse-Off Cream
Clinique 7-Day Scrub Rinse-Off Cream
$24.00
saksfifthavenue
DERMALOGICA Hydro Masque Exfoliant 0.24oz / 7mL (Pack of 2)
DERMALOGICA Hydro Masque Exfoliant 0.24oz / 7mL (Pack of 2)
$16.50
walmart
Advertisement
Aveda Invati Advanced Exfoliating Shampoo - Light - 33.8 fl oz
Aveda Invati Advanced Exfoliating Shampoo - Light - 33.8 fl oz
$137.00
qvc
Total Effects Citrus Facial Cleanser and Scrub, 5.0 Ounces (Pack of 3)
Total Effects Citrus Facial Cleanser and Scrub, 5.0 Ounces (Pack of 3)
$26.13
walmart
6PCS White 8 Oz (250ml) Cosmetic Jars with Liners and Dome Lids Empty Refillable Plastic Face Cream Lip Balm Lotion Scrubs Oils Storage Container Pot Case
6PCS White 8 Oz (250ml) Cosmetic Jars with Liners and Dome Lids Empty Refillable Plastic Face Cream Lip Balm Lotion Scrubs Oils Storage Container Pot Case
$18.31
walmart
Andoer Mixing Bowl Set DIY Facial Care Mixing Tool Sets Silicone Bowl Brush Measuring Spoons Spatula Makeup Headband and Exfoliating Sponge 9 in 1 Set Pink
Andoer Mixing Bowl Set DIY Facial Care Mixing Tool Sets Silicone Bowl Brush Measuring Spoons Spatula Makeup Headband and Exfoliating Sponge 9 in 1 Set Pink
$12.99
walmart
Aveeno Positively Radiant Skin Brightening Exfoliating Daily Facial Scrub, Moisture-Rich Soy Extract, Oil- & Soap-Free Tone-Evening Face Cleanser, Hypoallergenic & Non-Comedogenic, 5 oz
Aveeno Positively Radiant Skin Brightening Exfoliating Daily Facial Scrub, Moisture-Rich Soy Extract, Oil- & Soap-Free Tone-Evening Face Cleanser, Hypoallergenic & Non-Comedogenic, 5 oz
$5.62
($7.69
save 27%)
amazon
Anthony Facial Scrub (226gm)
Anthony Facial Scrub (226gm)
$47.88
dermstore
BIOEFFECT Volcanic Exfoliator 2.03 oz. (60 ml.)
BIOEFFECT Volcanic Exfoliator 2.03 oz. (60 ml.)
$50.00
walmart
ankishi Scrub Facial Cleanser Deep Cleansing Exfoliation Moisturizing Cream Skin Care
ankishi Scrub Facial Cleanser Deep Cleansing Exfoliation Moisturizing Cream Skin Care
$12.59
walmart
BellaRoseBC Turmeric Brightening Scrub & Kojic Acid. Reduces Scarring and Inflammation. 2oz
BellaRoseBC Turmeric Brightening Scrub & Kojic Acid. Reduces Scarring and Inflammation. 2oz
$15.99
walmart
Anthony Face It & Go Kit: Glycolic Facial Cleanser 3.4 Fl Oz. All Purpose Facial Moisturizer 3 Fl Oz. Facial Scrub 3.4 Fl Oz
Anthony Face It & Go Kit: Glycolic Facial Cleanser 3.4 Fl Oz. All Purpose Facial Moisturizer 3 Fl Oz. Facial Scrub 3.4 Fl Oz
$33.49
overstock
Aveda Botanical Kinetics 5-ounce Exfoliant
Aveda Botanical Kinetics 5-ounce Exfoliant
$31.49
overstock
Andalou Naturals Clarifying Facial Scrub Lemon Sugar - 1.7 fl oz
Andalou Naturals Clarifying Facial Scrub Lemon Sugar - 1.7 fl oz
$29.12
walmart
Load More
Exfoliators
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Shape
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.shape.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.