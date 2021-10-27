Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Shape
Shape
Fitness
Healthy Eating
Beauty
Sex and Love
Celebrities
Mind & Body
Lifestyle
Video
Shop
Sweeps
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Your Profile
Newsletters
Email Preferences
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Log Out
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Shape
Shape
Shape
Search
Explore
Explore
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
Everything you need to know to get started with this high-fat, low-carb diet.
Read More
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
Twenty months and 17 pounds later, I came away with 10 big lessons.
Read More
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
This total-body dumbbell routine is the easiest way to ease into strength training as a newbie.
Read More
Fitness
Fitness
See All Fitness
Workouts
Cardio
Strength Training
Bodyweight Training
Yoga
Exercise Recovery
Exercise Tips
Race Training
Workout Trends
Playlists
Workout Clothes
Workout Gear
Healthy Eating
Healthy Eating
See All Healthy Eating
Healthy Recipes
Diets
Food & Nutrition
Healthy Cooking
Healthy Drinks
Weight Loss
Beauty
Sex and Love
Celebrities
Celebrities
See All Celebrities
Interviews
Celebrity News
Celebrity Workouts
Mind & Body
Mind & Body
See All Mind & Body
Coronavirus
Transformations
Astrology
Mental Health
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
See All Lifestyle
Travel
Fashion
Healthy IRL
Video
Video
See All Video
Workout Videos
Cooking Videos
Weight Loss Videos
Celebrity Videos
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Top Picks
Activewear
Workout Shoes
Swimwear
Fitness Gear
Home Gym
Sports & Outdoor
Health
Beauty
Fashion
Plus Size
Accessories
Sweeps
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Your Profile
Newsletters
Email Preferences
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Log Out
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Shape.com
Shop
Fashion
Bottoms
Shorts
Shorts
Share
Shorts
LEVI'S Ribcage Short in Blue. - size 25 (also in 23, 24, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32)
featured
LEVI'S Ribcage Short in Blue. - size 25 (also in 23, 24, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32)
$80.00
revolve
SPANX(R) Sunshine 4-Inch Shorts, Size Large in Green Camo at Nordstrom
featured
SPANX(R) Sunshine 4-Inch Shorts, Size Large in Green Camo at Nordstrom
$68.00
nordstrom
Madrid Eco Biker Shorts - XS - Also in: M, XL, S, L
featured
Madrid Eco Biker Shorts - XS - Also in: M, XL, S, L
$19.00
($48.00
save 60%)
verishop
Free People Loving Good Vibrations Cutoff Denim Shorts, Size 28 in Banana Split at Nordstrom
Free People Loving Good Vibrations Cutoff Denim Shorts, Size 28 in Banana Split at Nordstrom
$40.80
($68.00
save 40%)
nordstrom
Organically Grown Cotton Basic Biker Shorts in Olive, XS
Organically Grown Cotton Basic Biker Shorts in Olive, XS
$4.99
forever21
City Chic Soft Denim Shorts, Size X-Large in Mid Wash at Nordstrom
City Chic Soft Denim Shorts, Size X-Large in Mid Wash at Nordstrom
$26.97
($65.00
save 59%)
nordstrom
Itea Paperbag Denim Shorts
Itea Paperbag Denim Shorts
$310.00
bergdorfgoodman neimanmarcus
High Rise Pocket Bike Short - S - Also in: L, M, XL, XS
High Rise Pocket Bike Short - S - Also in: L, M, XL, XS
$58.00
verishop
Cotton jersey shorts
Cotton jersey shorts
$230.00
mytheresaus ca
Aeropostale Womens Volleyball Athletic Workout Shorts
Aeropostale Womens Volleyball Athletic Workout Shorts
$16.60
overstock
ADAY Lighter Days Shorts
ADAY Lighter Days Shorts
$85.00
zappos
Acne Studios 1990 Bike Short in Black
Acne Studios 1990 Bike Short in Black
$250.00
forward
Advertisement
AG Adriano Goldschmied Women's Hailey Denim Cut-Off Short with RAW Hem, 25 Years Directional
AG Adriano Goldschmied Women's Hailey Denim Cut-Off Short with RAW Hem, 25 Years Directional
$70.85
($178.00
save 60%)
amazon
Bengal Flirt Shorts - L - Also in: M, XS, S
Bengal Flirt Shorts - L - Also in: M, XS, S
$88.00
verishop
Relaxed Floral Print Shorts - Blue - & Other Stories Shorts
Relaxed Floral Print Shorts - Blue - & Other Stories Shorts
$69.00
lystmarketplace
Slalom High Rise Energy Shorts
Slalom High Rise Energy Shorts
$75.00
koral
Denim Shorts - White - Versace Jeans Shorts
Denim Shorts - White - Versace Jeans Shorts
$79.00
($142.00
save 44%)
lyst
Adidas Women's Originals Biker Shorts in Black/Black Size X-Small Polyester
Adidas Women's Originals Biker Shorts in Black/Black Size X-Small Polyester
$35.00
finishline
Neon Stitch Shorts
Neon Stitch Shorts
$32.00
shoptiques
Classic Feels Shorts
Classic Feels Shorts
$32.00
shoptiques
AMUR Leonora Mini Shorts
AMUR Leonora Mini Shorts
$178.80
($298.00
save 40%)
shopbop
90 DEGREE BY REFLEX Luxe High Rise Bike Shorts, Size X-Small in P594 Camo Slate Sky Combo at Nordstrom Rack
90 DEGREE BY REFLEX Luxe High Rise Bike Shorts, Size X-Small in P594 Camo Slate Sky Combo at Nordstrom Rack
$12.73
($16.97
save 25%)
nordstromrack
Aqua Womens Jeans Frayed Hem Denim Shorts
Aqua Womens Jeans Frayed Hem Denim Shorts
$23.99
walmart
Avamo M-3XL Women Comfy Drawstring Casual Elastic Waist Pure Color Shorts Summer Beach Lightweight Short Pants with Pockets Light Gray XXL=SU 12
Avamo M-3XL Women Comfy Drawstring Casual Elastic Waist Pure Color Shorts Summer Beach Lightweight Short Pants with Pockets Light Gray XXL=SU 12
$17.73
walmart
Advertisement
Avamo S-XXL Womens Casual Loose Shorts Summer Drawstring Midi Waist Comfy Cotton Short with Pockets Off White S(US 2-4)
Avamo S-XXL Womens Casual Loose Shorts Summer Drawstring Midi Waist Comfy Cotton Short with Pockets Off White S(US 2-4)
$21.87
walmart
a.n.a Womens Mid Rise Chino Short-Tall, 6 Tall , White
a.n.a Womens Mid Rise Chino Short-Tall, 6 Tall , White
$13.89
($34.00
save 59%)
jcpenney
7 For All Mankind Monroe Cutoffs Shorts in Clean White Rigid
7 For All Mankind Monroe Cutoffs Shorts in Clean White Rigid
$82.04
($128.00
save 36%)
zappos
AGOLDE Dee Super High Rise Short. - size 30 (also in 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 31, 32)
AGOLDE Dee Super High Rise Short. - size 30 (also in 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 31, 32)
$128.00
revolve
Hettie Cuffed Short - White - Alice + Olivia Shorts
Hettie Cuffed Short - White - Alice + Olivia Shorts
$150.00
($250.00
save 40%)
lyst
ANINE BING Kit Short in Blue. - size 24 (also in 23, 25, 27)
ANINE BING Kit Short in Blue. - size 24 (also in 23, 25, 27)
$180.00
($199.00
save 10%)
revolve
ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo French Terry Sweat Shorts
ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo French Terry Sweat Shorts
$150.00
saksfifthavenue
Parker Vintage High Rise Cutoff Relaxed Shorts - 26 - Also in: 31, 25, 27, 24, 30, 29, 28, 32
Parker Vintage High Rise Cutoff Relaxed Shorts - 26 - Also in: 31, 25, 27, 24, 30, 29, 28, 32
$128.00
verishop
Amaryllis Women's Casual Shorts STRIPE - Gray & White Stripe Paperbag High-waist Shorts - Women & Plus
Amaryllis Women's Casual Shorts STRIPE - Gray & White Stripe Paperbag High-waist Shorts - Women & Plus
$9.99
($45.99
save 78%)
zulily
7 For All Mankind Women's Denim Shorts, Roll Up-Broken Twill Vanity, 24
7 For All Mankind Women's Denim Shorts, Roll Up-Broken Twill Vanity, 24
$153.45
amazon
AGOLDE Parker Long Short in Blue. - size 31 (also in 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 32)
AGOLDE Parker Long Short in Blue. - size 31 (also in 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 32)
$128.00
revolve
a.n.a-Plus Womens High Rise 6" Denim Short, 22w , Blue
a.n.a-Plus Womens High Rise 6" Denim Short, 22w , Blue
$11.69
($39.00
save 70%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
Advertisement
Dreamy Short - Gray - Alo Yoga Shorts
Dreamy Short - Gray - Alo Yoga Shorts
$68.00
lystmarketplace
Core Bike Shorts (For Women) - CLASSIC CAMO PRINT W/WILD LIME PIPING (M )
Core Bike Shorts (For Women) - CLASSIC CAMO PRINT W/WILD LIME PIPING (M )
$9.99
sierra
A2Y Women's Basic Solid Premium Cotton Mid Thigh High Rise Biker Bermuda Shorts Jade M
A2Y Women's Basic Solid Premium Cotton Mid Thigh High Rise Biker Bermuda Shorts Jade M
$12.79
walmart
Women's Elastic Waist Plain Short Rompers Beachwear One Piece Cold Shoulder Beach Jumpsuit With Pocket
Women's Elastic Waist Plain Short Rompers Beachwear One Piece Cold Shoulder Beach Jumpsuit With Pocket
$21.98
walmart
BONDI BORN - Brindisi Linen-twill Shorts - Purple
BONDI BORN - Brindisi Linen-twill Shorts - Purple
$350.00
net a porterlimited
ASCENO The Madrid Short in Beige
ASCENO The Madrid Short in Beige
$280.00
fwrd
BDG Corduroy Cutoff Carpenter Short
BDG Corduroy Cutoff Carpenter Short
$59.00
urbanoutfitters us
Blend Panel Youth Shorts
Blend Panel Youth Shorts
$34.49
overstock
Aqua Womens Denim Shorts Cotton Contrast Trim - Light Wash
Aqua Womens Denim Shorts Cotton Contrast Trim - Light Wash
$22.28
overstock
Aaron High Waist Printed Biker Shorts - Yellow - Alice + Olivia Shorts
Aaron High Waist Printed Biker Shorts - Yellow - Alice + Olivia Shorts
$70.00
lystmarketplace
Tailored cotton Bermuda shorts
Tailored cotton Bermuda shorts
$670.00
mytheresaus ca
B SETTECENTO Shorts & Bermuda Shorts
B SETTECENTO Shorts & Bermuda Shorts
$57.00
($99.00
save 42%)
yoox
Advertisement
Open Edit Paperbag Waist Linen Blend Shorts, Size X-Small in Pink Lotus at Nordstrom
Open Edit Paperbag Waist Linen Blend Shorts, Size X-Small in Pink Lotus at Nordstrom
$16.97
($39.00
save 56%)
nordstrom
Parker Short - S - Also in: XS, XL, L, M
Parker Short - S - Also in: XS, XL, L, M
$98.00
verishop
LEVI'S Ribcage Short in Black. - size 32 (also in 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31)
LEVI'S Ribcage Short in Black. - size 32 (also in 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31)
$80.00
revolve
Towel Short - M - Also in: XL, XS, S, L
Towel Short - M - Also in: XL, XS, S, L
$80.00
verishop
Moussy Vintage Etna Shorts in Blue. - size 28 (also in 26)
Moussy Vintage Etna Shorts in Blue. - size 28 (also in 26)
$165.00
($235.00
save 30%)
revolve
Parker Short - XL - Also in: XS, M, L, S
Parker Short - XL - Also in: XS, M, L, S
$98.00
verishop
Derek Lam 10 Crosby Monterey Belted Shorts
Derek Lam 10 Crosby Monterey Belted Shorts
$165.00
($275.00
save 40%)
saksfifthavenue
DANIELLE BERNSTEIN Womens Black Pleated Zippered Solid Cropped Shorts Size 2
DANIELLE BERNSTEIN Womens Black Pleated Zippered Solid Cropped Shorts Size 2
$27.98
walmart
Marlow Short - 30 - Also in: 26, 24, 28, 29, 25, 27, 31, 32
Marlow Short - 30 - Also in: 26, 24, 28, 29, 25, 27, 31, 32
$148.00
verishop
Columbia Women's Sandy River II Printed Short, Wild Fuchsia Daisy Party, Large x 3L
Columbia Women's Sandy River II Printed Short, Wild Fuchsia Daisy Party, Large x 3L
$34.99
amazon
Columbia Women's Pfg Tidal Ii Shorts - Cirrus Grey
Columbia Women's Pfg Tidal Ii Shorts - Cirrus Grey
$45.00
macy's
Columbia Women's Saturday Trail Long Shorts-
Columbia Women's Saturday Trail Long Shorts-
$29.90
($50.00
save 40%)
columbiasportswear
Load More
Shorts
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Shape
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.shape.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.