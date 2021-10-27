Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Shape
Shape
Fitness
Healthy Eating
Beauty
Sex and Love
Celebrities
Mind & Body
Lifestyle
Video
Shop
Sweeps
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Your Profile
Newsletters
Email Preferences
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Log Out
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Shape
Shape
Shape
Search
Explore
Explore
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
Everything you need to know to get started with this high-fat, low-carb diet.
Read More
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
Twenty months and 17 pounds later, I came away with 10 big lessons.
Read More
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
This total-body dumbbell routine is the easiest way to ease into strength training as a newbie.
Read More
Fitness
Fitness
See All Fitness
Workouts
Cardio
Strength Training
Bodyweight Training
Yoga
Exercise Recovery
Exercise Tips
Race Training
Workout Trends
Playlists
Workout Clothes
Workout Gear
Healthy Eating
Healthy Eating
See All Healthy Eating
Healthy Recipes
Diets
Food & Nutrition
Healthy Cooking
Healthy Drinks
Weight Loss
Beauty
Sex and Love
Celebrities
Celebrities
See All Celebrities
Interviews
Celebrity News
Celebrity Workouts
Mind & Body
Mind & Body
See All Mind & Body
Coronavirus
Transformations
Astrology
Mental Health
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
See All Lifestyle
Travel
Fashion
Healthy IRL
Video
Video
See All Video
Workout Videos
Cooking Videos
Weight Loss Videos
Celebrity Videos
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Top Picks
Activewear
Workout Shoes
Swimwear
Fitness Gear
Home Gym
Sports & Outdoor
Health
Beauty
Fashion
Plus Size
Accessories
Sweeps
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Your Profile
Newsletters
Email Preferences
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Log Out
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Shape.com
Shop
Fashion
Bottoms
Womens Pants
Pants
Share
Pants
Helena Velveteen Flare Pants - Green - Ramy Brook Pants
featured
Helena Velveteen Flare Pants - Green - Ramy Brook Pants
$255.00
lyst
FRAME Le Serge Leather Pants, Size 25 in Noir at Nordstrom
featured
FRAME Le Serge Leather Pants, Size 25 in Noir at Nordstrom
$978.00
nordstrom
Caffeine And Quarantine - Ladies Jogger Pant - Heather Indigo
featured
Caffeine And Quarantine - Ladies Jogger Pant - Heather Indigo
$19.99
overstock
Tory Ribbed Pant - XS - Also in: S, L, M
Tory Ribbed Pant - XS - Also in: S, L, M
$128.00
verishop
Trouser - Blue - MY TWIN Twinset Pants
Trouser - Blue - MY TWIN Twinset Pants
$134.00
lyst
PAIGE Drawstring Waist Pants, Size 31 in Vintage Costal Green at Nordstrom
PAIGE Drawstring Waist Pants, Size 31 in Vintage Costal Green at Nordstrom
$209.00
nordstrom
Women's Artisanal Green Cotton High Waisted Tapered Trousers Large A-line Clothing
Women's Artisanal Green Cotton High Waisted Tapered Trousers Large A-line Clothing
$320.00
($456.00
save 30%)
wolf&badgerus
Tularosa Variegated Rib Pant in Taupe. - size M (also in L, S, XL)
Tularosa Variegated Rib Pant in Taupe. - size M (also in L, S, XL)
$168.00
revolve
1. STATE Womens New 1078 Black Cropped Casual Pants 8
1. STATE Womens New 1078 Black Cropped Casual Pants 8
$23.98
overstock
A.L.C. Colin Crepe Pants
A.L.C. Colin Crepe Pants
$157.98
($395.00
save 60%)
saksfifthavenue
North Cape Easy Pants - XS - Also in: L, M, S
North Cape Easy Pants - XS - Also in: L, M, S
$110.00
verishop
YES ZEE by ESSENZA Cropped Pants
YES ZEE by ESSENZA Cropped Pants
$54.00
yoox
Advertisement
Wrangler Straight Leg Utility Pant
Wrangler Straight Leg Utility Pant
$46.00
zappos
egs by eloges Women's Casual Pants dot - Pink Dot Drawstring Lounge Pants - Women & Plus
egs by eloges Women's Casual Pants dot - Pink Dot Drawstring Lounge Pants - Women & Plus
$19.99
($65.00
save 69%)
zulily
Bebe Women's Chambray Smocked Cargo Jogger Pant, Size Medium in Light Blue Wash
Bebe Women's Chambray Smocked Cargo Jogger Pant, Size Medium in Light Blue Wash
$28.97
($98.00
save 70%)
bebe
Vitória Pants - S - Also in: M, XL, XS, L
Vitória Pants - S - Also in: M, XL, XS, L
$88.00
verishop
BOULDER GEAR W's Luna Pant, Color: Black, Size: 4 (2442R-001-4)
BOULDER GEAR W's Luna Pant, Color: Black, Size: 4 (2442R-001-4)
$95.99
walmart
A.l.c. Martell High-rise Pants - Brown - A.L.C. Pants
A.l.c. Martell High-rise Pants - Brown - A.L.C. Pants
$130.00
($325.00
save 60%)
lyst
Pull On Joggers
Pull On Joggers
$78.00
shoptiques
Aqua Womens Wide Leg Pintuck Flared Pants
Aqua Womens Wide Leg Pintuck Flared Pants
$21.99
walmart
Mara Slim Pants
Mara Slim Pants
$395.00
bergdorfgoodman neimanmarcus
24/7 Comfort Apparel Women's Comfortable Solid Color Palazzo Pant
24/7 Comfort Apparel Women's Comfortable Solid Color Palazzo Pant
$28.99
walmartusa
Womens Gingham Pleat Detail Pants - Black - 8
Womens Gingham Pleat Detail Pants - Black - 8
$34.00
($60.00
save 43%)
boohoo
Oversized Wool Knit Drawstring Trousers - Natural - & Other Stories Pants
Oversized Wool Knit Drawstring Trousers - Natural - & Other Stories Pants
$90.00
($129.00
save 30%)
lystmarketplace
Advertisement
rag & bone The Fleece Sweatpants
rag & bone The Fleece Sweatpants
$77.99
($195.00
save 60%)
saksfifthavenue
Narrow Bootcut Trousers
Narrow Bootcut Trousers
$745.00
marissacollections
Alex Mill Stretch Cotton Twill Trousers, Size 2 in Vintage Khaki at Nordstrom
Alex Mill Stretch Cotton Twill Trousers, Size 2 in Vintage Khaki at Nordstrom
$54.97
($125.00
save 56%)
nordstrom
Madonna Skinny Pant in Black
Madonna Skinny Pant in Black
$98.00
shoptiques
alexanderwang.t - Crystal-embellished Cotton-blend Velour Track Pants - Pink
alexanderwang.t - Crystal-embellished Cotton-blend Velour Track Pants - Pink
$325.00
net a porterlimited
New Side Striped Trousers Women's Autumn And Winter Wide Leg Pants Loose Casual High Waist Pants With Pockets
New Side Striped Trousers Women's Autumn And Winter Wide Leg Pants Loose Casual High Waist Pants With Pockets
$55.37
walmart
Basic Sweatpant - Yellow - Sundry Sweats
Basic Sweatpant - Yellow - Sundry Sweats
$51.00
($98.00
save 48%)
lyst
UNIQLO Women's Wide Straight Pants (Hana Tajima), Blue, XS
UNIQLO Women's Wide Straight Pants (Hana Tajima), Blue, XS
$49.90
uniqlousa
Lioraitiin Lady High Waist Stretch Faux Leather Slim Pants Tights Legging Women
Lioraitiin Lady High Waist Stretch Faux Leather Slim Pants Tights Legging Women
$11.90
walmart
Virginia Cabernet Pant
Virginia Cabernet Pant
$87.00
shoptiques
Whitesands Wide Leg Pants
Whitesands Wide Leg Pants
$100.00
shoptiques
YDX Women's Twill Stretchy Jogger Pants, Rainbow Camo, 5
YDX Women's Twill Stretchy Jogger Pants, Rainbow Camo, 5
$27.99
walmart
Advertisement
Women's Y&F Tapered Leg Polyester Drawstring Active Casual Joggers Navy S/M
Women's Y&F Tapered Leg Polyester Drawstring Active Casual Joggers Navy S/M
$16.89
walmart
Victoria Victoria Beckham Womens Split Front Tuxedo Tuxedo Pant
Victoria Victoria Beckham Womens Split Front Tuxedo Tuxedo Pant
$123.24
walmart
High Waist Flare Pant
High Waist Flare Pant
$68.00
shoptiques
Women's Bebe Logo Jogger Pant Set, Size XL in Black Spandex
Women's Bebe Logo Jogger Pant Set, Size XL in Black Spandex
$29.99
($48.00
save 38%)
bebe
ZAXARRA Women Low Waist Punk Disco Skinny Pencil Ripped Trousers Stretch Pants
ZAXARRA Women Low Waist Punk Disco Skinny Pencil Ripped Trousers Stretch Pants
$12.00
walmart
Womens Linen Look Frill Waist Beach Pants - Pink - 10
Womens Linen Look Frill Waist Beach Pants - Pink - 10
$8.00
($40.00
save 80%)
boohoo
Womens Slinky Halter Neck Crop & Wide Leg Pants - Brown - 6
Womens Slinky Halter Neck Crop & Wide Leg Pants - Brown - 6
$16.00
($40.00
save 60%)
boohoo
Womens Chiffon Beach Trouser - Green - S
Womens Chiffon Beach Trouser - Green - S
$9.60
($24.00
save 60%)
boohoo
Vince Camuto Womens Pleated Cuffed Cropped Pants
Vince Camuto Womens Pleated Cuffed Cropped Pants
$20.99
walmart
Zac 7 Rachel , pants , burgundy , 16
Zac 7 Rachel , pants , burgundy , 16
$28.00
walmart
28" Petal Techno Pant
28" Petal Techno Pant
$57.50
($115.00
save 50%)
shoptiques
Women With Control Women's Pants Sz S Regular Slim Leg Black A225789
Women With Control Women's Pants Sz S Regular Slim Leg Black A225789
$17.99
walmart
Advertisement
Milanoo Women Lonb Pants White Piping Polyester Stretch Raised Waist Plaid Pattern Trousers
Milanoo Women Lonb Pants White Piping Polyester Stretch Raised Waist Plaid Pattern Trousers
$14.99
milanoo
Nevada Pant - XL - Also in: S, XS, M, L
Nevada Pant - XL - Also in: S, XS, M, L
$120.00
verishop
Bastien Pant - 0 - Also in: 00, 4, 6, 2
Bastien Pant - 0 - Also in: 00, 4, 6, 2
$395.00
verishop
ZELOS Teal Dye Allover Print Performance Capris
ZELOS Teal Dye Allover Print Performance Capris
$19.80
($49.50
save 60%)
belk
Ribbed Veronica legging - Green - Year Of Ours Pants
Ribbed Veronica legging - Green - Year Of Ours Pants
$56.00
($104.00
save 46%)
lystmarketplace
coolchange Bodrum Pant in White. - size XS (also in L, M, S)
coolchange Bodrum Pant in White. - size XS (also in L, M, S)
$45.00
($212.00
save 79%)
revolve
Yejaeka WomenÂ´s Elastic Waist Jogger Skinny Trousers Side Pockets Camouflage Pants
Yejaeka WomenÂ´s Elastic Waist Jogger Skinny Trousers Side Pockets Camouflage Pants
$15.99
walmart
Xingqing Women's Boho Hippie High Waist Printed Wide Leg Long Flared Bell Bottom Pants
Xingqing Women's Boho Hippie High Waist Printed Wide Leg Long Flared Bell Bottom Pants
$15.95
walmart
YAN SIMMON Pants
YAN SIMMON Pants
$24.00
($79.00
save 70%)
yoox
Chiffon Split-Joint Asymmetric Wide-Leg Pants
Chiffon Split-Joint Asymmetric Wide-Leg Pants
$72.41
overstock
Womens Satin Relaxed Wide Leg Trouser - Black - 4
Womens Satin Relaxed Wide Leg Trouser - Black - 4
$50.00
boohoo
White Mark's Chalk Stripe Print Culottes
White Mark's Chalk Stripe Print Culottes
$29.99
shoptiques
Load More
Pants
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Shape
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.shape.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.