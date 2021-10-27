Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Shape
Shape
Fitness
Healthy Eating
Beauty
Sex and Love
Celebrities
Mind & Body
Lifestyle
Video
Shop
Sweeps
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Your Profile
Newsletters
Email Preferences
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Log Out
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Shape
Shape
Shape
Search
Explore
Explore
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
Everything you need to know to get started with this high-fat, low-carb diet.
Read More
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
Twenty months and 17 pounds later, I came away with 10 big lessons.
Read More
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
This total-body dumbbell routine is the easiest way to ease into strength training as a newbie.
Read More
Fitness
Fitness
See All Fitness
Workouts
Cardio
Strength Training
Bodyweight Training
Yoga
Exercise Recovery
Exercise Tips
Race Training
Workout Trends
Playlists
Workout Clothes
Workout Gear
Healthy Eating
Healthy Eating
See All Healthy Eating
Healthy Recipes
Diets
Food & Nutrition
Healthy Cooking
Healthy Drinks
Weight Loss
Beauty
Sex and Love
Celebrities
Celebrities
See All Celebrities
Interviews
Celebrity News
Celebrity Workouts
Mind & Body
Mind & Body
See All Mind & Body
Coronavirus
Transformations
Astrology
Mental Health
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
See All Lifestyle
Travel
Fashion
Healthy IRL
Video
Video
See All Video
Workout Videos
Cooking Videos
Weight Loss Videos
Celebrity Videos
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Top Picks
Activewear
Workout Shoes
Swimwear
Fitness Gear
Home Gym
Sports & Outdoor
Health
Beauty
Fashion
Plus Size
Accessories
Sweeps
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Your Profile
Newsletters
Email Preferences
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Log Out
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Shape.com
Shop
Fashion
Dresses
Cocktail & Party
Cocktail
Share
Cocktail
Cowl-Neck Convertible Midi Slip Dress - Piper - M - Also in: XL, S, XS, L
featured
Cowl-Neck Convertible Midi Slip Dress - Piper - M - Also in: XL, S, XS, L
$153.00
($179.00
save 15%)
verishop
Dress the Population Nicole Sweetheart Neck Cocktail Dress, Size Xx-Small in Bright Fuchsia at Nordstrom
featured
Dress the Population Nicole Sweetheart Neck Cocktail Dress, Size Xx-Small in Bright Fuchsia at Nordstrom
$148.00
nordstrom
Dress the Population Lola Sequin Long Sleeve Body-Con Minidress, Size Large in Nude Multi at Nordstrom
featured
Dress the Population Lola Sequin Long Sleeve Body-Con Minidress, Size Large in Nude Multi at Nordstrom
$238.00
nordstrom
Dress the Population Alicia Mixed Media Midi Dress, Size Large in Bright Fuchsia at Nordstrom
Dress the Population Alicia Mixed Media Midi Dress, Size Large in Bright Fuchsia at Nordstrom
$198.00
nordstrom
FARM Rio One-Shoulder Waist Cutout Linen Blend Dress, Size X-Small in Yellow at Nordstrom
FARM Rio One-Shoulder Waist Cutout Linen Blend Dress, Size X-Small in Yellow at Nordstrom
$180.00
($200.00
save 10%)
nordstrom
Dress the Population Thalia One-Shoulder Floral Lace Dress, Size Medium in White at Nordstrom
Dress the Population Thalia One-Shoulder Floral Lace Dress, Size Medium in White at Nordstrom
$268.00
nordstrom
Dress the Population Dana Wrap Waist Cocktail Dress, Size Xx-Small in Pine at Nordstrom
Dress the Population Dana Wrap Waist Cocktail Dress, Size Xx-Small in Pine at Nordstrom
$182.00
nordstrom
Dress the Population Alicia Mixed Media Midi Dress, Size Xx-Large in Bright Fuchsia at Nordstrom
Dress the Population Alicia Mixed Media Midi Dress, Size Xx-Large in Bright Fuchsia at Nordstrom
$198.00
nordstrom
Chaus Sequin Strap Drape Cape Dress, Size Large in Emerald at Nordstrom
Chaus Sequin Strap Drape Cape Dress, Size Large in Emerald at Nordstrom
$109.00
nordstrom
JS Collections Metallic Floral Illusion Lace Pencil Cocktail Dress, Size 10 in Sage Gold at Nordstrom
JS Collections Metallic Floral Illusion Lace Pencil Cocktail Dress, Size 10 in Sage Gold at Nordstrom
$268.00
nordstrom
Catalina Dress - M - Also in: XS
Catalina Dress - M - Also in: XS
$182.00
verishop
Corset Detail Sude Mini Dress - XS - Also in: XL, L, S, M
Corset Detail Sude Mini Dress - XS - Also in: XL, L, S, M
$129.00
verishop
Advertisement
Corset Detail Sude Mini Dress - XL - Also in: L, XS, S, M
Corset Detail Sude Mini Dress - XL - Also in: L, XS, S, M
$129.00
verishop
Amanda Uprichard Womens Cocktail Dress Silk Floral Print
Amanda Uprichard Womens Cocktail Dress Silk Floral Print
$74.22
overstock
A.l.c. Vance Quarter-sleeve Bodycon Dress - Red - A.L.C. Dresses
A.l.c. Vance Quarter-sleeve Bodycon Dress - Red - A.L.C. Dresses
$150.00
($375.00
save 60%)
lyst
wsevypo Women's Super Long Camisole Stretch Knit Party Suspender Slim Vest Dress
wsevypo Women's Super Long Camisole Stretch Knit Party Suspender Slim Vest Dress
$18.98
walmart
Nookie Lust One Shoulder Midi Dress in White. - size XS (also in M, S)
Nookie Lust One Shoulder Midi Dress in White. - size XS (also in M, S)
$209.00
revolve
Halter Art Deco Beaded Blouson Dress - Blue - Adrianna Papell Dresses
Halter Art Deco Beaded Blouson Dress - Blue - Adrianna Papell Dresses
$199.00
lyst
Adrianna Papell Embroidered Cocktail Dress, Size 12 in Marble at Nordstrom
Adrianna Papell Embroidered Cocktail Dress, Size 12 in Marble at Nordstrom
$199.00
nordstrom
Bohemian Style Polka Dot Print Midi Dress Summer High Waist Women V Neck Stalish Short Sleeve A-line Dress Holiday Party Dress Orange XL
Bohemian Style Polka Dot Print Midi Dress Summer High Waist Women V Neck Stalish Short Sleeve A-line Dress Holiday Party Dress Orange XL
$11.02
walmart
AZ Factory - Mybody One-shoulder Knitted Midi Dress - Black
AZ Factory - Mybody One-shoulder Knitted Midi Dress - Black
$1,330.00
net a porterlimited
Women's ALEXIA ADMOR Long Sleeve Sequin V-Neck Mini Dress, Size: 16, Red
Women's ALEXIA ADMOR Long Sleeve Sequin V-Neck Mini Dress, Size: 16, Red
$92.75
($265.00
save 65%)
kohl's
Aqua Womens Ruched Ruffled Cocktail Dress
Aqua Womens Ruched Ruffled Cocktail Dress
$23.99
walmart
AK-Trading Exotic Glitzy Sequin Stretch Sequin Tube Dress (Turquoise)
AK-Trading Exotic Glitzy Sequin Stretch Sequin Tube Dress (Turquoise)
$19.95
walmart
Advertisement
Women's Square Collar Butterfly Sleeve Mini Sweet Dress, Backless High Waist Loose Linen Solid Dress
Women's Square Collar Butterfly Sleeve Mini Sweet Dress, Backless High Waist Loose Linen Solid Dress
$38.20
walmart
Cap Sleeve Pleated Cocktail Dress With Pockets - 10 - Also in: 0, 12, 14, 16, 8, 18W, 4, 2, 6
Cap Sleeve Pleated Cocktail Dress With Pockets - 10 - Also in: 0, 12, 14, 16, 8, 18W, 4, 2, 6
$177.00
($208.00
save 15%)
verishop
American Living Womens Cascade Ruffle Satin Trim Party Sheath Dress, Purple, 4
American Living Womens Cascade Ruffle Satin Trim Party Sheath Dress, Purple, 4
$50.79
overstock
Ali & Jay Womens Bubbly Chffon Sequined Cocktail Dress
Ali & Jay Womens Bubbly Chffon Sequined Cocktail Dress
$21.99
walmart
Aqua Womens Cocktail Dress Metallic Bow - Pink
Aqua Womens Cocktail Dress Metallic Bow - Pink
$29.03
overstock
And Now This Women's Ribbed Side-Ruched Dress - Blue Coral
And Now This Women's Ribbed Side-Ruched Dress - Blue Coral
$29.40
($49.00
save 40%)
macy's
Anne Klein Womens Crepe Pinstripe Cocktail Dress
Anne Klein Womens Crepe Pinstripe Cocktail Dress
$41.98
walmart
Badgley Mischka Draped Sleeve Sequin Dress
Badgley Mischka Draped Sleeve Sequin Dress
$495.00
saksfifthavenue
Bailey Blue Womens Cocktail Dress Puff Square Neck - L
Bailey Blue Womens Cocktail Dress Puff Square Neck - L
$23.32
overstock
Open Back Lace Up Dress - Blue - Bebe Dresses
Open Back Lace Up Dress - Blue - Bebe Dresses
$55.00
($129.00
save 57%)
lyst
Women's Floral Knee Length Pocket Dress
Women's Floral Knee Length Pocket Dress
$45.49
($64.99
save 30%)
macys
Bodycon Dresses for Women Sexy Dresses Outfit Zipper Long Sleeve Slim Fit Mini Dress
Bodycon Dresses for Women Sexy Dresses Outfit Zipper Long Sleeve Slim Fit Mini Dress
$14.59
walmart
Advertisement
Amelia Couture Womens Dusty Rose Bodycon Off Shoulder Mermaid Dress
Amelia Couture Womens Dusty Rose Bodycon Off Shoulder Mermaid Dress
$161.20
overstock
BLONDIE Womens Gray Metallic Sleeveless Halter Mini Fit + Flare Cocktail Dress Size 5
BLONDIE Womens Gray Metallic Sleeveless Halter Mini Fit + Flare Cocktail Dress Size 5
$53.98
walmart
Amelia Womens Cocktail Dress Floral Ruched - Perri
Amelia Womens Cocktail Dress Floral Ruched - Perri
$27.71
overstock
1. STATE Womens Pink Ruffled Spaghetti Strap V Neck Midi Party Dress Size 12
1. STATE Womens Pink Ruffled Spaghetti Strap V Neck Midi Party Dress Size 12
$37.74
walmart
4SI3NNA Women's Aerin Surplice V-Neck Sleeveless Faux Wrap Bodycon Midi Dress, Fandango Pink, XS
4SI3NNA Women's Aerin Surplice V-Neck Sleeveless Faux Wrap Bodycon Midi Dress, Fandango Pink, XS
$37.58
amazon
Alloet Women Heart Printing Long Sleeve Dress Bodycon Hip-wrapped Dress
Alloet Women Heart Printing Long Sleeve Dress Bodycon Hip-wrapped Dress
$17.49
walmart
Aunavey Womenâ€™s Lace Spaghetti Strap Camisole Dresses V Neck Y2k Plaid Bodycon Mini Dress
Aunavey Womenâ€™s Lace Spaghetti Strap Camisole Dresses V Neck Y2k Plaid Bodycon Mini Dress
$17.89
walmart
Stretch Crepe Peplum Dress
Stretch Crepe Peplum Dress
$365.00
neimanmarcus
Alexia Admor Womens Lace Cocktail Fit & Flare Dress
Alexia Admor Womens Lace Cocktail Fit & Flare Dress
$28.99
walmart
Alloet Ruffles Strap Dress Women Sleeveless Holiday Party Mini Dress
Alloet Ruffles Strap Dress Women Sleeveless Holiday Party Mini Dress
$23.49
walmart
American Living Womens Sleeveless Above Knee Cocktail Dress
American Living Womens Sleeveless Above Knee Cocktail Dress
$29.75
walmart
One - Shoulder Ruffle Cocktail Dress - Blue - Aqua Dresses
One - Shoulder Ruffle Cocktail Dress - Blue - Aqua Dresses
$95.00
($248.00
save 62%)
lyst
Advertisement
Cowl-Neck Convertible Midi Slip Dress - Piper - XL - Also in: XS, S, L, M
Cowl-Neck Convertible Midi Slip Dress - Piper - XL - Also in: XS, S, L, M
$153.00
($179.00
save 15%)
verishop
Alicia Dress - Garnet - S - Also in: XXL, M, XS, XXS
Alicia Dress - Garnet - S - Also in: XXL, M, XS, XXS
$198.00
verishop
Dress the Population Women's Colette Sleeveless Bodycon Midi Sheath Dress, Blush Multi, S
Dress the Population Women's Colette Sleeveless Bodycon Midi Sheath Dress, Blush Multi, S
$192.62
amazon
City Studio Womens Party A-Line Dress
City Studio Womens Party A-Line Dress
$19.99
walmart
Daciye Women Heart Printing Long Sleeve Dress Bodycon Hip-wrapped Dress (Rose 4XL)
Daciye Women Heart Printing Long Sleeve Dress Bodycon Hip-wrapped Dress (Rose 4XL)
$15.86
walmart
Burberry Embroidered Floral Lace Tulle Dress, Brand Size 10 (US Size 8)
Burberry Embroidered Floral Lace Tulle Dress, Brand Size 10 (US Size 8)
$2,683.08
($4,200.00
save 50%)
jomashop
ClodeEU Fashion Women Sexy Dot Print Camisole Dress Backless Sleeveless Long Dress
ClodeEU Fashion Women Sexy Dot Print Camisole Dress Backless Sleeveless Long Dress
$22.69
walmart
Celmia Women Off Shoulder Party Dress Holiday Bubble Sleeve High Fork
Celmia Women Off Shoulder Party Dress Holiday Bubble Sleeve High Fork
$24.22
walmart
Celmia Women Summer Sexy Floral Print Half Sleeve Loose Party Dresses
Celmia Women Summer Sexy Floral Print Half Sleeve Loose Party Dresses
$18.37
walmart
CITY STUDIO Womens Maroon Ruffled Printed Sleeveless Halter Mini Fit + Flare Party Dress Size 11
CITY STUDIO Womens Maroon Ruffled Printed Sleeveless Halter Mini Fit + Flare Party Dress Size 11
$13.49
walmart
Celmia Women Floral One-shoulder Lantern Sleeve Split Waist Long Dress
Celmia Women Floral One-shoulder Lantern Sleeve Split Waist Long Dress
$24.19
walmart
Diconna Women's Dress Knot Breasted Smock Backless Robe Sun Proof Clothes
Diconna Women's Dress Knot Breasted Smock Backless Robe Sun Proof Clothes
$25.99
walmart
Load More
Cocktail
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Shape
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.shape.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.