Shape
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
Everything you need to know to get started with this high-fat, low-carb diet.
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
Twenty months and 17 pounds later, I came away with 10 big lessons.
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
This total-body dumbbell routine is the easiest way to ease into strength training as a newbie.
Join Now
Your Profile
Newsletters
Email Preferences
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Log Out
Login
Straight
R13 - Women's Crossover Distressed Low-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans - Medium Wash - Moda Operandi
featured
R13 - Women's Crossover Distressed Low-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans - Medium Wash - Moda Operandi
$445.00
modaoperandi
Frame Le High Straight Leg Jeans in Porter Chew
featured
Frame Le High Straight Leg Jeans in Porter Chew
$228.00
bloomingdale's
Frame Le High Straight Leg Jeans in Cobbert Rips
featured
Frame Le High Straight Leg Jeans in Cobbert Rips
$136.80
($228.00
save 40%)
bloomingdale's
Jen7 by 7 For All Mankind Slim Straight Jeans in Classic Black Noir
Jen7 by 7 For All Mankind Slim Straight Jeans in Classic Black Noir
$99.00
bloomingdale's
Jag Jeans Stella Straight Leg Jeans in Atlanta Blue
Jag Jeans Stella Straight Leg Jeans in Atlanta Blue
$84.00
bloomingdale's
Jag Jeans Peri Pull-On Stretch Straight Leg Jeans, Size 6 X 33 in Ink at Nordstrom
Jag Jeans Peri Pull-On Stretch Straight Leg Jeans, Size 6 X 33 in Ink at Nordstrom
$69.00
nordstrom
Jag Jeans Valentina Pull On Straight Leg Jeans, Size 22W in Phoenix Blue at Nordstrom
Jag Jeans Valentina Pull On Straight Leg Jeans, Size 22W in Phoenix Blue at Nordstrom
$74.00
nordstrom
Jag Jeans Carter Girlfriend Jeans, Size 8 in Night Breeze at Nordstrom
Jag Jeans Carter Girlfriend Jeans, Size 8 in Night Breeze at Nordstrom
$74.00
nordstrom
NYDJ Marilyn Stretch Straight Leg Jeans, Size 10P in Heyburn at Nordstrom
NYDJ Marilyn Stretch Straight Leg Jeans, Size 10P in Heyburn at Nordstrom
$77.40
($129.00
save 40%)
nordstrom
NYDJ Marilyn Straight Leg Jeans, Size 8P in Gilt at Nordstrom
NYDJ Marilyn Straight Leg Jeans, Size 8P in Gilt at Nordstrom
$119.00
nordstrom
MOTHER The Tomcat High Waist Ripped Crop Straight Leg Jeans, Size 34 in The Confession at Nordstrom
MOTHER The Tomcat High Waist Ripped Crop Straight Leg Jeans, Size 34 in The Confession at Nordstrom
$248.00
nordstrom
a.n.a-Plus Womens Destructed Boyfriend Jeans, 20w , Blue
a.n.a-Plus Womens Destructed Boyfriend Jeans, 20w , Blue
$21.99
($49.00
save 55%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
High-Rise Distressed Straight-Leg Jeans
High-Rise Distressed Straight-Leg Jeans
$275.00
bergdorfgoodman neimanmarcus
London High Rise Straight Jean - Black - SLVRLAKE Denim Jeans
London High Rise Straight Jean - Black - SLVRLAKE Denim Jeans
$329.00
lyst
7 For All Mankind High-Rise Raw-Edge Cropped Straight-Leg Jeans
7 For All Mankind High-Rise Raw-Edge Cropped Straight-Leg Jeans
$208.00
saksfifthavenue
AGOLDE Pinch Waist 90s Jean by AGOLDE at Free People, Black Tea, 31
AGOLDE Pinch Waist 90s Jean by AGOLDE at Free People, Black Tea, 31
$178.00
freepeople
Adriano Goldschmied Womens Isabelle Straight Leg Jeans High Rise Cropped - Blue - 31
Adriano Goldschmied Womens Isabelle Straight Leg Jeans High Rise Cropped - Blue - 31
$89.58
overstock
ANYFIT WEAR Women's High Waist Straight Pocket Jeans Casual Skinny Slim Ankle Pants Light Blue S
ANYFIT WEAR Women's High Waist Straight Pocket Jeans Casual Skinny Slim Ankle Pants Light Blue S
$16.99
walmart
a.n.a Womens High Rise Vintage Straight Leg Jean, 18 , Blue
a.n.a Womens High Rise Vintage Straight Leg Jean, 18 , Blue
$29.88
($44.00
save 32%)
jcpenney
a.n.a Womens High Rise Adaptive Straight Jean, 16 , Black
a.n.a Womens High Rise Adaptive Straight Jean, 16 , Black
$29.88
($44.00
save 32%)
jcpenney
Josefina Distressed Boyfriend Jeans - Blue - 7 For All Mankind Jeans
Josefina Distressed Boyfriend Jeans - Blue - 7 For All Mankind Jeans
$70.00
lystmarketplace
AG Phoebe Ripped Straight Leg Jeans, Size 23 in 22Yrs Homage at Nordstrom Rack
AG Phoebe Ripped Straight Leg Jeans, Size 23 in 22Yrs Homage at Nordstrom Rack
$109.97
nordstromrack
Jen 7 By 7 For All Mankind Womens White Solid Straight leg Jeans Size 18
Jen 7 By 7 For All Mankind Womens White Solid Straight leg Jeans Size 18
$49.98
walmart
Straight Cotton Jeans - White - Alanui Jeans
Straight Cotton Jeans - White - Alanui Jeans
$157.00
($314.00
save 50%)
lyst
1822 Denim 1822 Butter Slim Ankle Straight Leg Jeans, Size 30 in Black at Nordstrom
1822 Denim 1822 Butter Slim Ankle Straight Leg Jeans, Size 30 in Black at Nordstrom
$45.00
nordstrom
a.n.a Plus Womens High Rise Straight Fit Loose Fit Jeans Adaptive, 16w , Blue
a.n.a Plus Womens High Rise Straight Fit Loose Fit Jeans Adaptive, 16w , Blue
$69.00
jcpenney
AG Adriano Goldschmied Women's The Isabelle High Rise Straight Jean, 23 Years-Wind Worn, 32
AG Adriano Goldschmied Women's The Isabelle High Rise Straight Jean, 23 Years-Wind Worn, 32
$224.85
amazon
BDG Womens Basic Straight Leg Jeans, Blue, 25
BDG Womens Basic Straight Leg Jeans, Blue, 25
$31.49
overstock
BDG High-Waisted Kick Flare Jean - Distressed Light Wash
BDG High-Waisted Kick Flare Jean - Distressed Light Wash
$69.00
urbanoutfitters us
Contrast Color Distressed Jeans for Women Fashion Color Block Tassel Denim Pants Straight Trousers Bottoms
Contrast Color Distressed Jeans for Women Fashion Color Block Tassel Denim Pants Straight Trousers Bottoms
$37.99
walmart
Flower painted relaxed jeans
Flower painted relaxed jeans
$693.00
($990.00
save 30%)
mytheresaus ca
Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Crop Jeans, Soft black, 29 (US 8)
Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Crop Jeans, Soft black, 29 (US 8)
$59.99
($69.50
save 14%)
amazon
BIKKEMBERGS Jeans
BIKKEMBERGS Jeans
$60.00
($194.00
save 69%)
yoox
BDG High-Waisted Baggy Jean
BDG High-Waisted Baggy Jean
$69.00
urbanoutfitters us
a.n.a Petite Womens High Rise Stretch Straight Leg Jean, 14 Petite , Gray
a.n.a Petite Womens High Rise Stretch Straight Leg Jean, 14 Petite , Gray
$17.49
($39.00
save 55%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
34 HERITAGE Horizon Soft Touch Straight Leg Jeans - 30-34" Inseam, Size 40 X 32 at Nordstrom Rack
34 HERITAGE Horizon Soft Touch Straight Leg Jeans - 30-34" Inseam, Size 40 X 32 at Nordstrom Rack
$69.97
nordstromrack
BDG Grey Varsity Boyfriend Jean
BDG Grey Varsity Boyfriend Jean
$85.00
urbanoutfitters us
Ariat Rebar DuraStretch Riveter Bootcut Jeans
Ariat Rebar DuraStretch Riveter Bootcut Jeans
$64.95
zappos
AG Adriano Goldschmied Women's The Isabelle High Rise Straight Crop Jean, Hollow Road, 27
AG Adriano Goldschmied Women's The Isabelle High Rise Straight Crop Jean, Hollow Road, 27
$135.99
($149.42
save 9%)
amazon
W2 straight-leg jeans
W2 straight-leg jeans
$332.00
mytheresaus ca
Knox High-Rise Baggy Boyfriend Jeans
Knox High-Rise Baggy Boyfriend Jeans
$176.00
($235.00
save 25%)
neimanmarcus
BLUBERRY DENIM Women's Denim Pants and Jeans Light - Light Blue Straight-Leg Jeans - Women
BLUBERRY DENIM Women's Denim Pants and Jeans Light - Light Blue Straight-Leg Jeans - Women
$19.99
($99.00
save 80%)
zulily
High-rise straight-leg jeans
High-rise straight-leg jeans
$264.00
mytheresaus ca
7 For All Mankind High Waist Cropped Straight Jean in Charcoal. - size 30 (also in 25, 26, 27, 28, 29)
7 For All Mankind High Waist Cropped Straight Jean in Charcoal. - size 30 (also in 25, 26, 27, 28, 29)
$208.00
revolve
Women High Waist Wide Leg Pants Straight Denim Jeans Casual Baggy Trousers Streetwear Fashion Jeans
Women High Waist Wide Leg Pants Straight Denim Jeans Casual Baggy Trousers Streetwear Fashion Jeans
$45.49
walmart
Knoxx Ripped Ankle Jeans - Blue - AG Jeans Jeans
Knoxx Ripped Ankle Jeans - Blue - AG Jeans Jeans
$122.00
($245.00
save 50%)
lyst
Black Riley High Rise Straight Riley Jeans - Black - Agolde Jeans
Black Riley High Rise Straight Riley Jeans - Black - Agolde Jeans
$179.00
($304.00
save 41%)
lystmarketplace
AG The Prima Straight Leg Crop Jeans, Size 30 in Spiritual at Nordstrom
AG The Prima Straight Leg Crop Jeans, Size 30 in Spiritual at Nordstrom
$215.00
nordstrom
Claude Straight Fit Jean - 30 - Also in: 28, 27, 24, 26, 25, 29
Claude Straight Fit Jean - 30 - Also in: 28, 27, 24, 26, 25, 29
$168.00
verishop
Off-white Boyfriend Jeans - Natural - Marques'Almeida Jeans
Off-white Boyfriend Jeans - Natural - Marques'Almeida Jeans
$502.00
($590.00
save 15%)
lystmarketplace
Denim & Co. Women's Jeans Sz XXS Original Waist Stretch W/ Pockets A271388
Denim & Co. Women's Jeans Sz XXS Original Waist Stretch W/ Pockets A271388
$11.99
walmart
Patti Straight High Waist Jean
Patti Straight High Waist Jean
$199.00
stitchfix
The Turnt Fling Mid Rise Studded Straight Leg Jean - 24 - Also in: 29, 28, 31, 30, 27, 23, 32, 25
The Turnt Fling Mid Rise Studded Straight Leg Jean - 24 - Also in: 29, 28, 31, 30, 27, 23, 32, 25
$111.00
($278.00
save 60%)
verishop
AbTechnology Slim Fray Hem Straight Leg Jeans (For Women) - INDIGO (6 )
AbTechnology Slim Fray Hem Straight Leg Jeans (For Women) - INDIGO (6 )
$29.99
sierra
Democracy Women's Ab Solution Straight Leg Jean, Indigo, 4L
Democracy Women's Ab Solution Straight Leg Jean, Indigo, 4L
$60.52
($78.00
save 22%)
amazon
103917 Straight Leg Jeans - Flannel Lined (For Women) - MIDNIGHT SKY (14 )
103917 Straight Leg Jeans - Flannel Lined (For Women) - MIDNIGHT SKY (14 )
$29.99
sierra
Women's Croft & Barrow Classic Pull-On Straight Leg Jeans, Size: Small Short, Blue
Women's Croft & Barrow Classic Pull-On Straight Leg Jeans, Size: Small Short, Blue
$19.99
($36.00
save 44%)
kohl's
Citizens of Humanity Ripped High Waist Straight Leg Jeans, Size 24 in Soiree at Nordstrom
Citizens of Humanity Ripped High Waist Straight Leg Jeans, Size 24 in Soiree at Nordstrom
$198.00
nordstrom
Carhartt Women's Tall Relaxed Fit Denim Jasper Jean, Washed Indigo, 4 Tall
Carhartt Women's Tall Relaxed Fit Denim Jasper Jean, Washed Indigo, 4 Tall
$34.99
amazon
Charter Club Women's Lexington Straight Leg Jeans Short Blue Size 22X5
Charter Club Women's Lexington Straight Leg Jeans Short Blue Size 22X5
$14.50
overstock
Straight
