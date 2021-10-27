Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Shape
Shape
Fitness
Healthy Eating
Beauty
Sex and Love
Celebrities
Mind & Body
Lifestyle
Video
Shop
Sweeps
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Your Profile
Newsletters
Email Preferences
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Log Out
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Shape
Shape
Shape
Search
Explore
Explore
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
Everything you need to know to get started with this high-fat, low-carb diet.
Read More
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
Twenty months and 17 pounds later, I came away with 10 big lessons.
Read More
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
This total-body dumbbell routine is the easiest way to ease into strength training as a newbie.
Read More
Fitness
Fitness
See All Fitness
Workouts
Cardio
Strength Training
Bodyweight Training
Yoga
Exercise Recovery
Exercise Tips
Race Training
Workout Trends
Playlists
Workout Clothes
Workout Gear
Healthy Eating
Healthy Eating
See All Healthy Eating
Healthy Recipes
Diets
Food & Nutrition
Healthy Cooking
Healthy Drinks
Weight Loss
Beauty
Sex and Love
Celebrities
Celebrities
See All Celebrities
Interviews
Celebrity News
Celebrity Workouts
Mind & Body
Mind & Body
See All Mind & Body
Coronavirus
Transformations
Astrology
Mental Health
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
See All Lifestyle
Travel
Fashion
Healthy IRL
Video
Video
See All Video
Workout Videos
Cooking Videos
Weight Loss Videos
Celebrity Videos
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Top Picks
Activewear
Workout Shoes
Swimwear
Fitness Gear
Home Gym
Sports & Outdoor
Health
Beauty
Fashion
Plus Size
Accessories
Sweeps
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Your Profile
Newsletters
Email Preferences
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Log Out
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Shape.com
Shop
Fashion
Jeans
Wide Leg
Wide Leg
Share
Wide Leg
PAIGE Genevieve High Waist Flare Jeans, Size 29 in Cumbia at Nordstrom
featured
PAIGE Genevieve High Waist Flare Jeans, Size 29 in Cumbia at Nordstrom
$229.00
nordstrom
Topshop Jamie Flare High Waist Jeans, Size 36 X 30 in Bleach at Nordstrom
featured
Topshop Jamie Flare High Waist Jeans, Size 36 X 30 in Bleach at Nordstrom
$75.00
nordstrom
MOTHER The Insider Crop Jeans, Size 25 in Not Guilty at Nordstrom
featured
MOTHER The Insider Crop Jeans, Size 25 in Not Guilty at Nordstrom
$205.00
nordstrom
Veronica Beard Carson High Waist Ankle Flare Jeans, Size 29 in Washed Onyx at Nordstrom
Veronica Beard Carson High Waist Ankle Flare Jeans, Size 29 in Washed Onyx at Nordstrom
$248.00
nordstrom
DEMOCRACY AB Tech Distressed High Rise Flared Leg Jeans, Size 10 in Dinv- Dark Indigo Vintage at Nordstrom Rack
DEMOCRACY AB Tech Distressed High Rise Flared Leg Jeans, Size 10 in Dinv- Dark Indigo Vintage at Nordstrom Rack
$44.97
nordstromrack
Candace Cameron Bure Regular Full-LengthFlare Jeans
Candace Cameron Bure Regular Full-LengthFlare Jeans
$58.75
qvc
Multicolor Denim Jeans - Blue - Chopova Lowena Jeans
Multicolor Denim Jeans - Blue - Chopova Lowena Jeans
$729.00
($1,078.00
save -72800%)
lystmarketplace
Citizens of Humanity Rosanna Super High Waist Wide Leg Jeans, Size 26 in Horizon Blue at Nordstrom
Citizens of Humanity Rosanna Super High Waist Wide Leg Jeans, Size 26 in Horizon Blue at Nordstrom
$238.00
nordstrom
Women's Original Flare Jeans - White Haven
Women's Original Flare Jeans - White Haven
$59.99
macy's
Boyish Women's Mikey Wide Leg Jean In Moonfleet
Boyish Women's Mikey Wide Leg Jean In Moonfleet
$79.97
($158.00
save 49%)
southmoonunder
Joplin Flare Jeans - BL15688
Joplin Flare Jeans - BL15688
$99.00
buffalodavidbitton
American Apparel Women Crop Wide Leg Jean, Medium Wash, 32W/27L
American Apparel Women Crop Wide Leg Jean, Medium Wash, 32W/27L
$76.20
amazon
Advertisement
BDG High-Waisted Wide Leg Jean - Light Wash
BDG High-Waisted Wide Leg Jean - Light Wash
$59.99
($79.00
save 24%)
urbanoutfitters us
BDG Dipped-V Wide Leg Jean
BDG Dipped-V Wide Leg Jean
$79.00
urbanoutfitters us
Aunavey Women's Tie-Dye Bell Bottom Jeans High Waist Tassel Denim Flare Pants
Aunavey Women's Tie-Dye Bell Bottom Jeans High Waist Tassel Denim Flare Pants
$26.89
walmart
Wide-Leg Jeans w/ Monili Trim
Wide-Leg Jeans w/ Monili Trim
$1,795.00
bergdorfgoodman neimanmarcus
Cowgirl Tuff Western Jeans Womens Gem Flare Button Fly Turq
Cowgirl Tuff Western Jeans Womens Gem Flare Button Fly Turq
$99.94
overstock
The High Rise Scooped Jarvis Flare Jean - 30 - Also in: 27, 23, 26, 24, 28, 25, 29, 31
The High Rise Scooped Jarvis Flare Jean - 30 - Also in: 27, 23, 26, 24, 28, 25, 29, 31
$99.00
($248.00
save 60%)
verishop
Guizio Vintage-fit Denim - Blue - DANIELLE GUIZIO Jeans
Guizio Vintage-fit Denim - Blue - DANIELLE GUIZIO Jeans
$222.00
($346.00
save 36%)
lyst
C Wonder Full Length Wide Leg Jeans Women's A279733
C Wonder Full Length Wide Leg Jeans Women's A279733
$15.97
walmart
Calsunbaby Women Patchwork Wide Leg Jeans High Waist Boho Loose Fit Denim Pants
Calsunbaby Women Patchwork Wide Leg Jeans High Waist Boho Loose Fit Denim Pants
$42.20
walmart
Denim Trousers - White - Chloé Jeans
Denim Trousers - White - Chloé Jeans
$147.00
($492.00
save 70%)
lyst
Levi's 70's High Rise Flare Women's Jeans 25x30
Levi's 70's High Rise Flare Women's Jeans 25x30
$89.50
levis
Binpure Women Straight Wide Leg Jeans, Trendy Mid Waist Relaxed Fit Denim Pants with Flap Pocket
Binpure Women Straight Wide Leg Jeans, Trendy Mid Waist Relaxed Fit Denim Pants with Flap Pocket
$36.60
walmart
Advertisement
DL1961 Hepburn Floral Wide-Leg Jeans By DL1961 in Blue Size 31
DL1961 Hepburn Floral Wide-Leg Jeans By DL1961 in Blue Size 31
$69.95
($229.00
save 69%)
anthropologie us
a.n.a-Plus Womens Flare Jean, 14w , Blue
a.n.a-Plus Womens Flare Jean, 14w , Blue
$29.88
($49.00
save 39%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
Mid-wash Flare Jean - Blue - BDG Jeans
Mid-wash Flare Jean - Blue - BDG Jeans
$79.00
lyst
And Now This Frayed Cotton Wide-Leg Jeans
And Now This Frayed Cotton Wide-Leg Jeans
$30.80
($44.00
save 30%)
macys
a.n.a Womens High Rise Flare Jean, 6 , Blue
a.n.a Womens High Rise Flare Jean, 6 , Blue
$24.88
($39.00
save 36%)
jcpenney
16arlington - Feather-trimmed Cropped Denim Jeans - Womens - Black
16arlington - Feather-trimmed Cropped Denim Jeans - Womens - Black
$570.00
matchesfashion com us
Kellie High Rise Flare Jean - 30 - Also in: 28, 32, 29, 25, 31
Kellie High Rise Flare Jean - 30 - Also in: 28, 32, 29, 25, 31
$143.00
($285.00
save 50%)
verishop
a.n.a-Women Flare Jean, 18 , Blue
a.n.a-Women Flare Jean, 18 , Blue
$24.88
($39.00
save 36%)
jcpenney
A2Y Women's Rhinestone Cropped Wide Leg High Rise Denim Jean Dark Wash L
A2Y Women's Rhinestone Cropped Wide Leg High Rise Denim Jean Dark Wash L
$48.99
walmart
Dojo High Rise Flare Destroy Jeans In Adelphi - Blue - 7 For All Mankind Jeans
Dojo High Rise Flare Destroy Jeans In Adelphi - Blue - 7 For All Mankind Jeans
$198.00
lyst
7 For All Mankind Alexa High-Rise Crop Wide Leg Jeans
7 For All Mankind Alexa High-Rise Crop Wide Leg Jeans
$92.49
($185.00
save 50%)
saksfifthavenue
7 For All Mankind Women's Leopard-Print High-Rise Slim-Fit Kick Flare Jeans - Leopard - Size 28 (4-6)
7 For All Mankind Women's Leopard-Print High-Rise Slim-Fit Kick Flare Jeans - Leopard - Size 28 (4-6)
$34.97
($250.00
save 86%)
saksfifthavenueoff5th
Advertisement
Benedict High-Waist Exaggerated Flare Jeans
Benedict High-Waist Exaggerated Flare Jeans
$285.00
($695.00
save 59%)
neimanmarcus
1.State Womens Wide Leg Jeans Denim Stretch - Ultra White
1.State Womens Wide Leg Jeans Denim Stretch - Ultra White
$19.74
overstock
Avamo Womens Bootcut Jeans High Waist Flare Pants Fashion Blue Bell Bottom Denim Pants Trousers
Avamo Womens Bootcut Jeans High Waist Flare Pants Fashion Blue Bell Bottom Denim Pants Trousers
$39.99
walmart
ASKK NY Brighton High Waist Wide Leg Jeans, Size 24 in Boardwalk at Nordstrom
ASKK NY Brighton High Waist Wide Leg Jeans, Size 24 in Boardwalk at Nordstrom
$230.00
nordstrom
Levi's 70's High Rise Flare Women's Jeans 27x30
Levi's 70's High Rise Flare Women's Jeans 27x30
$89.50
levis
CUTE LONG WIDE-LEG DENIM PANTS WOMEN TROUSERS BLUE JEANS (BA005) WAIST SIZE = 22" / Size 00
CUTE LONG WIDE-LEG DENIM PANTS WOMEN TROUSERS BLUE JEANS (BA005) WAIST SIZE = 22" / Size 00
$39.99
walmart
Beautiful High Rise Bell - Blue - Alice + Olivia Jeans
Beautiful High Rise Bell - Blue - Alice + Olivia Jeans
$295.00
lyst
Kate Used cotton wide-leg jeans
Kate Used cotton wide-leg jeans
$300.00
mytheresaus ca
Anlo Blue Dark Wash Classic Rise Flare Leg Jeans Size 33 New
Anlo Blue Dark Wash Classic Rise Flare Leg Jeans Size 33 New
$24.99
walmart
A|X ARMANI EXCHANGE Women's Light Wash Belted Wide Leg Jeans, White Denim, 29
A|X ARMANI EXCHANGE Women's Light Wash Belted Wide Leg Jeans, White Denim, 29
$56.24
amazon
Ariat Ella Wide Leg Trouser Jeans, Bluebell - Size 32 S
Ariat Ella Wide Leg Trouser Jeans, Bluebell - Size 32 S
$59.99
walmart
CUSTO BARCELONA Women's Sun City Medium Wash Flare Jeans 293002
CUSTO BARCELONA Women's Sun City Medium Wash Flare Jeans 293002
$40.00
walmart
Advertisement
R13 - Women's Crossover Distressed Low-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans - Medium Wash - Moda Operandi
R13 - Women's Crossover Distressed Low-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans - Medium Wash - Moda Operandi
$445.00
modaoperandi
MOTHER Frayed Flare Jeans, Size 28 in Crafty Side at Nordstrom
MOTHER Frayed Flare Jeans, Size 28 in Crafty Side at Nordstrom
$248.00
nordstrom
ASKK Cropped Wide-Leg Jeans By ASKK in Blue Size 30
ASKK Cropped Wide-Leg Jeans By ASKK in Blue Size 30
$255.00
anthropologie us
A2Y Women's Rhinestone Cropped Wide Leg High Rise Denim Jean Dark Wash S
A2Y Women's Rhinestone Cropped Wide Leg High Rise Denim Jean Dark Wash S
$48.99
walmart
BDG High-Waisted Kick Flare Jean - Distressed Light Wash
BDG High-Waisted Kick Flare Jean - Distressed Light Wash
$69.00
urbanoutfitters us
a.n.a - Tall Womens High Rise Flare Jean, 4 Tall , Blue
a.n.a - Tall Womens High Rise Flare Jean, 4 Tall , Blue
$27.88
($42.00
save 34%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
7 For All Mankind Alexa Frayed High Waist Crop Wide Leg Jeans, Size 24 in Blue at Nordstrom
7 For All Mankind Alexa Frayed High Waist Crop Wide Leg Jeans, Size 24 in Blue at Nordstrom
$198.00
nordstrom
Pieced Angle Wide-Leg Jeans
Pieced Angle Wide-Leg Jeans
$238.00
bergdorfgoodman neimanmarcus
Women High Waist Wide Leg Pants Straight Denim Jeans Casual Baggy Trousers Streetwear Fashion Jeans
Women High Waist Wide Leg Pants Straight Denim Jeans Casual Baggy Trousers Streetwear Fashion Jeans
$45.49
walmart
x sacai Haru mid-rise wide-leg jeans
x sacai Haru mid-rise wide-leg jeans
$329.00
($470.00
save 30%)
mytheresaus ca
American Apparel Women Crop Wide Leg Jean, Medium Wash, 28W/27L
American Apparel Women Crop Wide Leg Jean, Medium Wash, 28W/27L
$47.80
($78.00
save 39%)
amazon
Sailor Jeans - Blue - A.P.C. Jeans
Sailor Jeans - Blue - A.P.C. Jeans
$159.00
($265.00
save 40%)
lystmarketplace
Load More
Wide Leg
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Shape
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.shape.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.