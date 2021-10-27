Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Shape
Shape
Fitness
Healthy Eating
Beauty
Sex and Love
Celebrities
Mind & Body
Lifestyle
Video
Shop
Sweeps
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Your Profile
Newsletters
Email Preferences
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Log Out
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Shape
Shape
Shape
Search
Explore
Explore
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
Everything you need to know to get started with this high-fat, low-carb diet.
Read More
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
Twenty months and 17 pounds later, I came away with 10 big lessons.
Read More
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
This total-body dumbbell routine is the easiest way to ease into strength training as a newbie.
Read More
Fitness
Fitness
See All Fitness
Workouts
Cardio
Strength Training
Bodyweight Training
Yoga
Exercise Recovery
Exercise Tips
Race Training
Workout Trends
Playlists
Workout Clothes
Workout Gear
Healthy Eating
Healthy Eating
See All Healthy Eating
Healthy Recipes
Diets
Food & Nutrition
Healthy Cooking
Healthy Drinks
Weight Loss
Beauty
Sex and Love
Celebrities
Celebrities
See All Celebrities
Interviews
Celebrity News
Celebrity Workouts
Mind & Body
Mind & Body
See All Mind & Body
Coronavirus
Transformations
Astrology
Mental Health
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
See All Lifestyle
Travel
Fashion
Healthy IRL
Video
Video
See All Video
Workout Videos
Cooking Videos
Weight Loss Videos
Celebrity Videos
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Top Picks
Activewear
Workout Shoes
Swimwear
Fitness Gear
Home Gym
Sports & Outdoor
Health
Beauty
Fashion
Plus Size
Accessories
Sweeps
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Your Profile
Newsletters
Email Preferences
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Log Out
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Shape.com
Shop
Fashion
womens intimates
Intimates
Share
Intimates
Women's Shapewear
Panties
Women's Bras & Bralettes
pajamas sleepwear
Women's Lingerie
Women's Camisoles
Panache Women's Tango Underwired Balconnet Bra, Lemonade, 44DD
featured
Panache Women's Tango Underwired Balconnet Bra, Lemonade, 44DD
$63.00
amazon
Seamless Ribbed Bralette in White, XS/S
featured
Seamless Ribbed Bralette in White, XS/S
$9.99
forever21
HUNKEMOLLER Mona Wireless Plunge Bra, Size 34D in Black at Nordstrom
featured
HUNKEMOLLER Mona Wireless Plunge Bra, Size 34D in Black at Nordstrom
$34.00
nordstrom
Fantasie Memoir Full Figure Underwire Molded T-Shirt Bra, Size 32G in Natural Beige at Nordstrom
Fantasie Memoir Full Figure Underwire Molded T-Shirt Bra, Size 32G in Natural Beige at Nordstrom
$69.00
nordstrom
Mara Hoffman Shira Leg of Mutton Sleeve Bodysuit, Size X-Large in Black at Nordstrom
Mara Hoffman Shira Leg of Mutton Sleeve Bodysuit, Size X-Large in Black at Nordstrom
$225.00
nordstrom
Papinelle Violaine Floral Print Cotton & Silk Pajamas, Size Small in Prune at Nordstrom
Papinelle Violaine Floral Print Cotton & Silk Pajamas, Size Small in Prune at Nordstrom
$139.00
nordstrom
Mapale Lace & Mesh Underwire Bra, Garter Belt & Thong Set, Size Small in White at Nordstrom
Mapale Lace & Mesh Underwire Bra, Garter Belt & Thong Set, Size Small in White at Nordstrom
$47.95
nordstrom
Gatherall Bra - CUP B - Also in: CUP A, CUP D, CUP C, CUP DD
Gatherall Bra - CUP B - Also in: CUP A, CUP D, CUP C, CUP DD
$68.00
verishop
Pearl By Venus® Allover Lace Thong 3 Pack Panties - Brown/Neutral/Multi
Pearl By Venus® Allover Lace Thong 3 Pack Panties - Brown/Neutral/Multi
$21.00
venus
Bali Skimp Skamp Brief Panty - 2633
Bali Skimp Skamp Brief Panty - 2633
$7.21
walmart
Acappella Womens Sexy Bridal Lingerie Lace Floral Babydoll Stretch Strappy Set with Cute Bowknot Mesh Thong Red Large-Extra Large
Acappella Womens Sexy Bridal Lingerie Lace Floral Babydoll Stretch Strappy Set with Cute Bowknot Mesh Thong Red Large-Extra Large
$23.33
walmartusa
Actoyo Women's V-Neck Camisole Straps Push Up Bra Vest Tank Outdoor Padded Sports Bra Tops
Actoyo Women's V-Neck Camisole Straps Push Up Bra Vest Tank Outdoor Padded Sports Bra Tops
$8.29
walmart
Advertisement
Cross Side Buckle Sports Underwear Set Women's Shock-proof And Anti-sagging Gather-back Shaped Vest-style Bra Without Steel Ring,Beige,3XL
Cross Side Buckle Sports Underwear Set Women's Shock-proof And Anti-sagging Gather-back Shaped Vest-style Bra Without Steel Ring,Beige,3XL
$11.11
walmart
Women's Short Sleeve Tops and Capri Pants Striped Print Pajama Sets Sleepwear Homewear Loungewear with Pockets
Women's Short Sleeve Tops and Capri Pants Striped Print Pajama Sets Sleepwear Homewear Loungewear with Pockets
$31.76
walmart
Amoena Floral Chic Lace Wire-Free Masectomy Bra 44726, Women's, Size: 36 B, Strawberry Pink
Amoena Floral Chic Lace Wire-Free Masectomy Bra 44726, Women's, Size: 36 B, Strawberry Pink
$65.00
kohl's
Dream 6" Boxer Brief - L - Also in: XL, S, M
Dream 6" Boxer Brief - L - Also in: XL, S, M
$34.00
verishop
Shapewear Form Trunk - M - Also in: L, XL, S
Shapewear Form Trunk - M - Also in: L, XL, S
$24.50
($32.00
save 23%)
verishop
ALIX NYC Carder Turtleneck Cutout Rib Bodysuit, Size Small in Fawn at Nordstrom
ALIX NYC Carder Turtleneck Cutout Rib Bodysuit, Size Small in Fawn at Nordstrom
$165.00
nordstrom
DKNY Women's Essential Microfiber Shaping Brief, Glow/Light Glow, Large
DKNY Women's Essential Microfiber Shaping Brief, Glow/Light Glow, Large
$25.16
amazon
Elemental Bikini Period Underwear - S - Also in: M, XS, L, XL
Elemental Bikini Period Underwear - S - Also in: M, XS, L, XL
$34.00
verishop
Casual Women Solid Lace Fitness Bra Padded Bra Crop Top Stretch Vest White L
Casual Women Solid Lace Fitness Bra Padded Bra Crop Top Stretch Vest White L
$9.10
walmart
Avamo Women V Neck Spaghetti Strap Cami Tank Sleeveless Tops Striped Print Casual Loose Blouse Shirts Ladies Fashion Loose Camisole Army Green XL(US 14-16)
Avamo Women V Neck Spaghetti Strap Cami Tank Sleeveless Tops Striped Print Casual Loose Blouse Shirts Ladies Fashion Loose Camisole Army Green XL(US 14-16)
$19.37
walmart
Agent Provocateur Nevada Camisole - 12
Agent Provocateur Nevada Camisole - 12
$165.00
agentprovocateur us
Avamo Women Summer Sleeveless Sling Shirts Casual Loose V Neck Lounge Shirts Sweats Blouse Camisole White 3XL(US 16-18)
Avamo Women Summer Sleeveless Sling Shirts Casual Loose V Neck Lounge Shirts Sweats Blouse Camisole White 3XL(US 16-18)
$18.86
walmart
Advertisement
Adonna Womens Knit Nightgown Short Sleeve Square Neck, Small , Pink
Adonna Womens Knit Nightgown Short Sleeve Square Neck, Small , Pink
$11.99
($30.00
save 60%)
jcpenney
Women Sexy Underwear Brand Lace Minimizer Padded Lace Sheer Push Up Bra White 80B
Women Sexy Underwear Brand Lace Minimizer Padded Lace Sheer Push Up Bra White 80B
$7.98
walmart
Core Cami - Blue - Adam Selman Sport Tops
Core Cami - Blue - Adam Selman Sport Tops
$110.00
lyst
Avamo Women Spaghetti Strap Pajama Set Lace 2 Piece Tank Top Cami+Shorts Set Nightwear Lingerie Sleepwear Sling Lounge Pjs Set
Avamo Women Spaghetti Strap Pajama Set Lace 2 Piece Tank Top Cami+Shorts Set Nightwear Lingerie Sleepwear Sling Lounge Pjs Set
$16.93
walmart
ASSETS by SPANX Women's Underwear SOFT - Luxde & Lean High-Waist Shaping Brief - Nude & Imperial Lilac
ASSETS by SPANX Women's Underwear SOFT - Luxde & Lean High-Waist Shaping Brief - Nude & Imperial Lilac
$16.99
($42.00
save 60%)
zulily
Women Sauna Sweat Body Shaper Slimming Vest Black Shapewear Waist Trainer Abdomen Control T-shirt Bodyshaper
Women Sauna Sweat Body Shaper Slimming Vest Black Shapewear Waist Trainer Abdomen Control T-shirt Bodyshaper
$12.79
walmart
Sexy Lace Bralette Top Underwear Bras Wirefree Padded Push Up Bra One-piece Seamless Bra Skin Color L
Sexy Lace Bralette Top Underwear Bras Wirefree Padded Push Up Bra One-piece Seamless Bra Skin Color L
$9.60
walmart
Aktudy Women Wireless Bra Solid Color Flower Lace Yoga Underwear (Red L)
Aktudy Women Wireless Bra Solid Color Flower Lace Yoga Underwear (Red L)
$9.39
walmart
Amoena Women's Lara Seamless Molded-Cup Wire-Free Bra, Nude, 36C
Amoena Women's Lara Seamless Molded-Cup Wire-Free Bra, Nude, 36C
$46.11
($52.00
save 11%)
amazon
Alexander Del Rossa Women's Long Satin Caftan Sleep Shirt
Alexander Del Rossa Women's Long Satin Caftan Sleep Shirt
$39.99
walmart
Amoena Bra: Isadora Soft Cup Wire-Free Full-Figure Bra - Women's, Size: 40 D, Med Beige
Amoena Bra: Isadora Soft Cup Wire-Free Full-Figure Bra - Women's, Size: 40 D, Med Beige
$49.00
kohl's
Ahh By Rhonda Shear Women's Molded Cup Chemise, Burgundy Animal, L
Ahh By Rhonda Shear Women's Molded Cup Chemise, Burgundy Animal, L
$42.33
amazon
Advertisement
Mid-Thigh Bodysuit Shaper by Amia A107
Mid-Thigh Bodysuit Shaper by Amia A107
$29.00
walmart
6 PAIRS Sofra Women's Mid Rise Lace Hipster Panty LP7984LH4_6PK
6 PAIRS Sofra Women's Mid Rise Lace Hipster Panty LP7984LH4_6PK
$16.99
walmart
Amoena Padded Wire-Free Post Surgery Pocketed Bra, Women's, Size: 34 D, Light Pink
Amoena Padded Wire-Free Post Surgery Pocketed Bra, Women's, Size: 34 D, Light Pink
$75.00
kohl's
Women's High Support Bonded Bra - All in Motion Heather Gray XL
Women's High Support Bonded Bra - All in Motion Heather Gray XL
$30.00
target
Amoena Lara Padded Wireless Bra 44708, Women's, Size: 36 D, Pink
Amoena Lara Padded Wireless Bra 44708, Women's, Size: 36 D, Pink
$61.00
kohl's
Amoena Carrie Underwire Lace Masectomy Bra 44718, Women's, Size: 36 C, Off White Light Beige
Amoena Carrie Underwire Lace Masectomy Bra 44718, Women's, Size: 36 C, Off White Light Beige
$59.00
kohl's
Agent Provocateur Iza Suspender
Agent Provocateur Iza Suspender
$215.00
agentprovocateur us
Amoena Bra: Amoena Be Amazing Mastectomy Underwire Full-Coverage Bra, Women's, Size: 38 D, Sweet Brown
Amoena Bra: Amoena Be Amazing Mastectomy Underwire Full-Coverage Bra, Women's, Size: 38 D, Sweet Brown
$65.00
kohl's
Attraco Women Briefs Mid Waist Bow-knot Solid Color Underwear Pack of 4
Attraco Women Briefs Mid Waist Bow-knot Solid Color Underwear Pack of 4
$14.99
walmart
Ambrielle Organic Cotton Hipster Panty, Xx-large , Pink
Ambrielle Organic Cotton Hipster Panty, Xx-large , Pink
$10.00
jcpenney
Women's Ribbed Padded Bralette - Auden Light Pink S
Women's Ribbed Padded Bralette - Auden Light Pink S
$15.00
target
Fashion Women Lounge Pjs Set Casual Stain Silk Top Vest Shorts 2 Piece Set Casual Pajamas Set Sleepwear Nightwear Nightgown
Fashion Women Lounge Pjs Set Casual Stain Silk Top Vest Shorts 2 Piece Set Casual Pajamas Set Sleepwear Nightwear Nightgown
$14.68
walmart
Advertisement
Ambrielle Womens 2-pc. Capri Pajama Set Sleeveless V-Neck, X-small , Blue
Ambrielle Womens 2-pc. Capri Pajama Set Sleeveless V-Neck, X-small , Blue
$15.39
($44.00
save 65%)
jcpenney
alo Yoga Women's Half Moon Bra Bra, Rosewater, S
alo Yoga Women's Half Moon Bra Bra, Rosewater, S
$54.15
amazon
Ame Summer Ladies Sleeping Nightgown Loose Print Pajamas Large Size Dress
Ame Summer Ladies Sleeping Nightgown Loose Print Pajamas Large Size Dress
$23.79
walmart
Angelina Women's Underwear Assorted - White & Pink Lace-Accent Bikini Set - Women
Angelina Women's Underwear Assorted - White & Pink Lace-Accent Bikini Set - Women
$16.99
($60.00
save 72%)
zulily
Allegra K Women's Nightgowns Dress Pajamas Soft Sleepwear Polka Dots Short Sleeve Nightdress
Allegra K Women's Nightgowns Dress Pajamas Soft Sleepwear Polka Dots Short Sleeve Nightdress
$13.99
walmart
Promotion Clearance Summer Wire Free Women Seamless Bra Lace Y Shape Strap Lingerie Brassiere Convertible Padded Bras Lingerie for Women
Promotion Clearance Summer Wire Free Women Seamless Bra Lace Y Shape Strap Lingerie Brassiere Convertible Padded Bras Lingerie for Women
$8.99
walmart
Ambrielle Womens Shorts Pajama Set 2-pc. Short Sleeve, Xx-large , Pink
Ambrielle Womens Shorts Pajama Set 2-pc. Short Sleeve, Xx-large , Pink
$22.80
($38.00
save 40%)
jcpenney
Ahh By Rhonda Shear Women's Seamless Lace Bra with Removable Straps, Nude,Extra Large
Ahh By Rhonda Shear Women's Seamless Lace Bra with Removable Straps, Nude,Extra Large
$19.43
($24.00
save 19%)
amazon
Agent Provocateur Edita Babydoll
Agent Provocateur Edita Babydoll
$129.00
($215.00
save 40%)
agentprovocateur us
Amoena Bra: Mara Wire-Free Mastectomy Bra, Women's, Size: 38 A, Dark Grey
Amoena Bra: Mara Wire-Free Mastectomy Bra, Women's, Size: 38 A, Dark Grey
$37.00
kohl's
Womens Lace Floral Bralette Bra Unpadded Strappy Bustier Lingerie G-String Thong Underwear Set
Womens Lace Floral Bralette Bra Unpadded Strappy Bustier Lingerie G-String Thong Underwear Set
$8.14
walmart
Angelina Women's Underwear Assorted - Pink & Black Floral Hipster Set - Women
Angelina Women's Underwear Assorted - Pink & Black Floral Hipster Set - Women
$19.99
($74.99
save 73%)
zulily
Load More
Intimates
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Shape
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.shape.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.