Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Shape
Shape
Fitness
Healthy Eating
Beauty
Sex and Love
Celebrities
Mind & Body
Lifestyle
Video
Shop
Sweeps
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Your Profile
Newsletters
Email Preferences
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Log Out
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Shape
Shape
Shape
Search
Explore
Explore
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
Everything you need to know to get started with this high-fat, low-carb diet.
Read More
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
Twenty months and 17 pounds later, I came away with 10 big lessons.
Read More
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
This total-body dumbbell routine is the easiest way to ease into strength training as a newbie.
Read More
Fitness
Fitness
See All Fitness
Workouts
Cardio
Strength Training
Bodyweight Training
Yoga
Exercise Recovery
Exercise Tips
Race Training
Workout Trends
Playlists
Workout Clothes
Workout Gear
Healthy Eating
Healthy Eating
See All Healthy Eating
Healthy Recipes
Diets
Food & Nutrition
Healthy Cooking
Healthy Drinks
Weight Loss
Beauty
Sex and Love
Celebrities
Celebrities
See All Celebrities
Interviews
Celebrity News
Celebrity Workouts
Mind & Body
Mind & Body
See All Mind & Body
Coronavirus
Transformations
Astrology
Mental Health
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
See All Lifestyle
Travel
Fashion
Healthy IRL
Video
Video
See All Video
Workout Videos
Cooking Videos
Weight Loss Videos
Celebrity Videos
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Top Picks
Activewear
Workout Shoes
Swimwear
Fitness Gear
Home Gym
Sports & Outdoor
Health
Beauty
Fashion
Plus Size
Accessories
Sweeps
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Your Profile
Newsletters
Email Preferences
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Log Out
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Shape.com
Shop
Fashion
womens intimates
womens shapewear
Shapewear
Share
Shapewear
PAIGE Women's Suvi Thong Bodysuit, Black, Large
featured
PAIGE Women's Suvi Thong Bodysuit, Black, Large
$129.00
amazon
Cupid Women's Extra Firm Control Back Magic High Waist Thigh Slimmer
featured
Cupid Women's Extra Firm Control Back Magic High Waist Thigh Slimmer
$17.88
walmartusa
Carnival Womens Shaping Lifts Body Shaper
featured
Carnival Womens Shaping Lifts Body Shaper
$57.23
walmart
Hook & Eye Waist Cinching Brief
Hook & Eye Waist Cinching Brief
$11.94
walmartusa
DKNY Women's LACE Comfort Bodysuit, Desert SAGE, S
DKNY Women's LACE Comfort Bodysuit, Desert SAGE, S
$26.74
($58.00
save 54%)
amazon
Cutelove Women's High Elastic Seamless Panties Mesh Stitching Slimming Mid-Waist Boxer Pants
Cutelove Women's High Elastic Seamless Panties Mesh Stitching Slimming Mid-Waist Boxer Pants
$14.08
walmart
Women's Padded Seamless Body Shaping Panties Buttocks Enhancement Underwear Shaping Shorts
Women's Padded Seamless Body Shaping Panties Buttocks Enhancement Underwear Shaping Shorts
$12.00
walmart
CottonCandy Women Shapewear Butt Lifter Body Shaper Panties High Waist Hip Padded Enhancer Booty Lifter Tummy Control Panty
CottonCandy Women Shapewear Butt Lifter Body Shaper Panties High Waist Hip Padded Enhancer Booty Lifter Tummy Control Panty
$10.59
walmart
Promotion Clearance Pregnant Women Lingerie Cotton Underwear Knickers Solid Seamless Stretch Briefs Blue M
Promotion Clearance Pregnant Women Lingerie Cotton Underwear Knickers Solid Seamless Stretch Briefs Blue M
$7.09
walmart
Daciye Women Breathable Anti Curl Body Shape Waist Slimming Abdomen Belt(XXL)
Daciye Women Breathable Anti Curl Body Shape Waist Slimming Abdomen Belt(XXL)
$12.73
walmart
CottonCandy Women Body Shaper Invisible Butt Lifter Booty Enhancer Padded Control Panties Body Shaper Padding Panty Push Up Shapewear
CottonCandy Women Body Shaper Invisible Butt Lifter Booty Enhancer Padded Control Panties Body Shaper Padding Panty Push Up Shapewear
$11.98
walmart
Women's Elegant Long Sleeve Cropped Cami, X-Large, Black
Women's Elegant Long Sleeve Cropped Cami, X-Large, Black
$21.38
walmart
Advertisement
Chantelle womens Soft Stretch Padded Shapewear Bodysuit, Ultra Nude, 1X-2X US
Chantelle womens Soft Stretch Padded Shapewear Bodysuit, Ultra Nude, 1X-2X US
$68.00
($75.00
save 9%)
amazon
Dorina Curves Corsica Body Shaping Hipster Swim Brief (D00578M),Large - Aqua Leaf,Large
Dorina Curves Corsica Body Shaping Hipster Swim Brief (D00578M),Large - Aqua Leaf,Large
$10.00
walmart
Cosabella Women's Selita Bodysuit, Black/Mystic Red, Medium
Cosabella Women's Selita Bodysuit, Black/Mystic Red, Medium
$149.62
amazon
Promotion Clearance Seamless Control Panties Women High Waist Slimming Plus Size Tummy Underwear Body Shaper black M
Promotion Clearance Seamless Control Panties Women High Waist Slimming Plus Size Tummy Underwear Body Shaper black M
$10.60
walmart
DKNY Women's LACE Comfort Bodysuit, Desert SAGE, XL
DKNY Women's LACE Comfort Bodysuit, Desert SAGE, XL
$30.65
($58.00
save 47%)
amazon
Cocloth Plus Size Women High Waist Butt Lifter Shapewear Body Shaper Tummy Control Underwear Short Pant
Cocloth Plus Size Women High Waist Butt Lifter Shapewear Body Shaper Tummy Control Underwear Short Pant
$12.99
walmart
Bob Mackie Women's Top Sz L Short Sleeve Square Neck Front Seams White A292288
Bob Mackie Women's Top Sz L Short Sleeve Square Neck Front Seams White A292288
$16.99
walmart
Women's Latex Sports Waist Trainer Waist Cincher 3 Hook Rows Shaper Girdle
Women's Latex Sports Waist Trainer Waist Cincher 3 Hook Rows Shaper Girdle
$17.99
walmart
Cosabella Women's Glam Sexy Contour Shaper Thong, Nude, Small
Cosabella Women's Glam Sexy Contour Shaper Thong, Nude, Small
$52.00
amazon
Curvy Kate Delightfull High Waist Brief (CK001208),XXXXXL,Latte - Latte,5XL
Curvy Kate Delightfull High Waist Brief (CK001208),XXXXXL,Latte - Latte,5XL
$26.40
walmart
Womenâ€™s Spaghetti Strap Tank Tops Solid Color Casual Fitting Sexy Camisole for Women Sleeveless Summer Vest
Womenâ€™s Spaghetti Strap Tank Tops Solid Color Casual Fitting Sexy Camisole for Women Sleeveless Summer Vest
$14.95
walmart
Corset Waist Trainer, Women Top See Through Push Up Lace Bustier, Waist Cincher Slim Bodyshaper Top Streetwear, Body Shaper Girdle Trimmer, Bustier Corset with Garters, Black
Corset Waist Trainer, Women Top See Through Push Up Lace Bustier, Waist Cincher Slim Bodyshaper Top Streetwear, Body Shaper Girdle Trimmer, Bustier Corset with Garters, Black
$13.99
walmart
Advertisement
Women's High-Waisted Shaper Tummy Control Butt Lift Pants Bum Leg High Waist Shorts
Women's High-Waisted Shaper Tummy Control Butt Lift Pants Bum Leg High Waist Shorts
$8.54
walmart
Dominique BLACK Chopper Lace Strapless Longline Bra, US 32A, UK 32A
Dominique BLACK Chopper Lace Strapless Longline Bra, US 32A, UK 32A
$33.57
walmart
Plus Size Women's Shaper By Cortland by Cortland® in Black (Size 3XL)
Plus Size Women's Shaper By Cortland by Cortland® in Black (Size 3XL)
$39.99
($49.99
save 20%)
womanwithin
Promotion Clearance Seamless Control Panties Women High Waist Slimming Plus Size Tummy Underwear Body Shaper Skin M
Promotion Clearance Seamless Control Panties Women High Waist Slimming Plus Size Tummy Underwear Body Shaper Skin M
$10.61
walmart
CreativeArrowy Tank Top Ladies Vest Shirts Sexy Woman Clothes Fit Slim Women's Style Green Solid Street New Cotton Fashion Camisoles
CreativeArrowy Tank Top Ladies Vest Shirts Sexy Woman Clothes Fit Slim Women's Style Green Solid Street New Cotton Fashion Camisoles
$12.88
walmart
Promotion Clearance Cozy Modal Women Home Camisole Padded Double Layer Wire Free Adjustable Straps Solid Breathable Soft Fitness Active Top lencero Purple M
Promotion Clearance Cozy Modal Women Home Camisole Padded Double Layer Wire Free Adjustable Straps Solid Breathable Soft Fitness Active Top lencero Purple M
$10.20
walmart
Bali Skimp Skamp Brief Underwear 2633 - Moonlight
Bali Skimp Skamp Brief Underwear 2633 - Moonlight
$5.50
($11.00
save 50%)
macy's
Carnival Women's Plus Size Satin Front High Waist Long Leg Shaper, Nude, 4X
Carnival Women's Plus Size Satin Front High Waist Long Leg Shaper, Nude, 4X
$34.77
($44.00
save 21%)
amazon
Bffinys Women's One-piece Waist And Hips Tight-fitting Body Woman Plus Body Shapewear D063 L
Bffinys Women's One-piece Waist And Hips Tight-fitting Body Woman Plus Body Shapewear D063 L
$18.99
walmart
Arabella Women's Shine and Matte Seamless High Waist Shapewear Brief, Sand, Small
Arabella Women's Shine and Matte Seamless High Waist Shapewear Brief, Sand, Small
$9.99
walmart
Brand - Arabella Women's Matte and Sheer Seamless Shapewear Brief, Black, Large
Brand - Arabella Women's Matte and Sheer Seamless Shapewear Brief, Black, Large
$9.99
walmart
Bali Comfort Revolution Smart Sizes Shaping Wire-Free Bra 3488, Women's, Size: Small, Natural
Bali Comfort Revolution Smart Sizes Shaping Wire-Free Bra 3488, Women's, Size: Small, Natural
$27.99
($44.00
save 36%)
kohl's
Advertisement
Breezies Shapewear Plus Sz 2X Set Of 3 Seamless Smooth Mid Thigh Beige A374503
Breezies Shapewear Plus Sz 2X Set Of 3 Seamless Smooth Mid Thigh Beige A374503
$19.99
walmart
Bali Womens Microfiber Brief, Warm Cocoa Brown, 11
Bali Womens Microfiber Brief, Warm Cocoa Brown, 11
$13.26
walmart
Bellefit Women High Waist Tummy Control Thigh Slimming Shaper Bike Shorts With Pockets
Bellefit Women High Waist Tummy Control Thigh Slimming Shaper Bike Shorts With Pockets
$40.20
walmart
Tummy Liners
Tummy Liners
$17.99
walmart
Black Fuchsia Seamless Shapewear High Waist Thigh Slimmer Shorts, size: Large Color Grey
Black Fuchsia Seamless Shapewear High Waist Thigh Slimmer Shorts, size: Large Color Grey
$19.90
walmart
Cotton Ribbed Low-Rise Panties Sexy Women Thongs Women Lingerie Shaper Female Briefs Seamless Intimate Underwear Designer Panties(White M)
Cotton Ribbed Low-Rise Panties Sexy Women Thongs Women Lingerie Shaper Female Briefs Seamless Intimate Underwear Designer Panties(White M)
$8.89
walmart
Binpure Women Kawaii Pajamas Spaghetti Strap Dog/Bunny Crop Top + Shorts
Binpure Women Kawaii Pajamas Spaghetti Strap Dog/Bunny Crop Top + Shorts
$16.78
walmart
Bffinys Women's One-piece Hip-lifting Waist corset Women Body Shapewear A82 3XL
Bffinys Women's One-piece Hip-lifting Waist corset Women Body Shapewear A82 3XL
$14.99
walmart
Front Zipper Rib Cami Bodysuit M
Front Zipper Rib Cami Bodysuit M
$14.99
walmart
Aha Moment by N-fini 598 Women's Shapewear High Waist Thong Panty Medium/Large Nude
Aha Moment by N-fini 598 Women's Shapewear High Waist Thong Panty Medium/Large Nude
$39.99
walmart
Binpure Women Waist Trainer Corset, Clip and Zip Vest Body Shaper Cincher Sweat Vest with Adjustable Straps
Binpure Women Waist Trainer Corset, Clip and Zip Vest Body Shaper Cincher Sweat Vest with Adjustable Straps
$11.88
walmart
Bali Women's Easy Lite Briefs - -
Bali Women's Easy Lite Briefs - -
$13.00
belk
Advertisement
Bali Skimp Skamp Brief Panty - 2633
Bali Skimp Skamp Brief Panty - 2633
$7.21
walmart
Actoyo Women's V-Neck Camisole Straps Push Up Bra Vest Tank Outdoor Padded Sports Bra Tops
Actoyo Women's V-Neck Camisole Straps Push Up Bra Vest Tank Outdoor Padded Sports Bra Tops
$8.29
walmart
Shapewear Form Trunk - M - Also in: L, XL, S
Shapewear Form Trunk - M - Also in: L, XL, S
$24.50
($32.00
save 23%)
verishop
DKNY Women's Essential Microfiber Shaping Brief, Glow/Light Glow, Large
DKNY Women's Essential Microfiber Shaping Brief, Glow/Light Glow, Large
$25.16
amazon
Avamo Women V Neck Spaghetti Strap Cami Tank Sleeveless Tops Striped Print Casual Loose Blouse Shirts Ladies Fashion Loose Camisole Army Green XL(US 14-16)
Avamo Women V Neck Spaghetti Strap Cami Tank Sleeveless Tops Striped Print Casual Loose Blouse Shirts Ladies Fashion Loose Camisole Army Green XL(US 14-16)
$19.37
walmart
Avamo Women Summer Sleeveless Sling Shirts Casual Loose V Neck Lounge Shirts Sweats Blouse Camisole White 3XL(US 16-18)
Avamo Women Summer Sleeveless Sling Shirts Casual Loose V Neck Lounge Shirts Sweats Blouse Camisole White 3XL(US 16-18)
$18.86
walmart
Women Sauna Sweat Body Shaper Slimming Vest Black Shapewear Waist Trainer Abdomen Control T-shirt Bodyshaper
Women Sauna Sweat Body Shaper Slimming Vest Black Shapewear Waist Trainer Abdomen Control T-shirt Bodyshaper
$12.79
walmart
Mid-Thigh Bodysuit Shaper by Amia A107
Mid-Thigh Bodysuit Shaper by Amia A107
$29.00
walmart
6 PAIRS Sofra Women's Mid Rise Lace Hipster Panty LP7984LH4_6PK
6 PAIRS Sofra Women's Mid Rise Lace Hipster Panty LP7984LH4_6PK
$16.99
walmart
Anwell Women's Lace Brief Stretch Seamless Panties Pack of 4
Anwell Women's Lace Brief Stretch Seamless Panties Pack of 4
$14.99
walmart
Bali 2-pack Cotton Light Control Shaping Briefs X037, Women's, Size: XXL, White
Bali 2-pack Cotton Light Control Shaping Briefs X037, Women's, Size: XXL, White
$24.99
($31.00
save 19%)
kohl's
Shapewear Lift Brief - S - Also in: M, L
Shapewear Lift Brief - S - Also in: M, L
$23.50
($30.00
save 22%)
verishop
Load More
Shapewear
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Shape
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.shape.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.