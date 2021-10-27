Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Shape
Shape
Fitness
Healthy Eating
Beauty
Sex and Love
Celebrities
Mind & Body
Lifestyle
Video
Shop
Sweeps
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Your Profile
Newsletters
Email Preferences
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Log Out
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Shape
Shape
Shape
Search
Explore
Explore
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
Everything you need to know to get started with this high-fat, low-carb diet.
Read More
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
Twenty months and 17 pounds later, I came away with 10 big lessons.
Read More
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
This total-body dumbbell routine is the easiest way to ease into strength training as a newbie.
Read More
Fitness
Fitness
See All Fitness
Workouts
Cardio
Strength Training
Bodyweight Training
Yoga
Exercise Recovery
Exercise Tips
Race Training
Workout Trends
Playlists
Workout Clothes
Workout Gear
Healthy Eating
Healthy Eating
See All Healthy Eating
Healthy Recipes
Diets
Food & Nutrition
Healthy Cooking
Healthy Drinks
Weight Loss
Beauty
Sex and Love
Celebrities
Celebrities
See All Celebrities
Interviews
Celebrity News
Celebrity Workouts
Mind & Body
Mind & Body
See All Mind & Body
Coronavirus
Transformations
Astrology
Mental Health
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
See All Lifestyle
Travel
Fashion
Healthy IRL
Video
Video
See All Video
Workout Videos
Cooking Videos
Weight Loss Videos
Celebrity Videos
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Top Picks
Activewear
Workout Shoes
Swimwear
Fitness Gear
Home Gym
Sports & Outdoor
Health
Beauty
Fashion
Plus Size
Accessories
Sweeps
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Your Profile
Newsletters
Email Preferences
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Log Out
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Shape.com
Shop
Fashion
womens jackets
Blazers
Blazers
Share
Blazers
Vince Single Button Blazer, Size 4 in Black at Nordstrom
featured
Vince Single Button Blazer, Size 4 in Black at Nordstrom
$445.00
nordstrom
Elise Cotton Floral Blazer - M - Also in: XL, S, L
featured
Elise Cotton Floral Blazer - M - Also in: XL, S, L
$98.00
verishop
Camisa Women's Blazers White - White Blazer - Women & Plus
featured
Camisa Women's Blazers White - White Blazer - Women & Plus
$29.99
($49.00
save 39%)
zulily
Paisley Open Front Notch Lapel 3/4 Sleeve Linen Blend Blazer In Luggage Mu At Nordstrom Rack - Brown - Calvin Klein Jackets
Paisley Open Front Notch Lapel 3/4 Sleeve Linen Blend Blazer In Luggage Mu At Nordstrom Rack - Brown - Calvin Klein Jackets
$65.00
lystmarketplace
CALVIN KLEIN Paisley Open Front Notch Lapel 3/4 Sleeve Linen Blend Blazer, Size 8 in Luggage Mu at Nordstrom Rack
CALVIN KLEIN Paisley Open Front Notch Lapel 3/4 Sleeve Linen Blend Blazer, Size 8 in Luggage Mu at Nordstrom Rack
$64.97
nordstromrack
Burberry Slim Fit Topstitch Detail Wool Tailored Blazer Jacket, Brand Size 14 (US Size 12)
Burberry Slim Fit Topstitch Detail Wool Tailored Blazer Jacket, Brand Size 14 (US Size 12)
$949.78
($1,450.00
save -94878%)
jomashop
Splice Blazer - XS - Also in: M, L, S
Splice Blazer - XS - Also in: M, L, S
$109.00
verishop
Cinq Sept Khloe Boucle Blazer
Cinq Sept Khloe Boucle Blazer
$395.00
saksfifthavenue
Burberry Ladies Black Double Breasted Blazer, Brand Size 6 (US Size 4)
Burberry Ladies Black Double Breasted Blazer, Brand Size 6 (US Size 4)
$899.78
($1,380.00
save -89878%)
jomashop
Brunello Cucinelli Travel Blazer
Brunello Cucinelli Travel Blazer
$2,495.00
saksfifthavenue
BP. + Wildfang Neon One-Button Blazer, Size 2X in Neon Green at Nordstrom
BP. + Wildfang Neon One-Button Blazer, Size 2X in Neon Green at Nordstrom
$34.50
($69.00
save 50%)
nordstrom
Open Front Long Blazer - Pink - Calvin Klein Jackets
Open Front Long Blazer - Pink - Calvin Klein Jackets
$60.00
lystmarketplace
Advertisement
Boston Proper - Beyond Travel Classic Boyfriend Blazer Plus - Ivory Coast - 20W
Boston Proper - Beyond Travel Classic Boyfriend Blazer Plus - Ivory Coast - 20W
$69.98
($109.50
save 36%)
bostonproper
Attitude Unknown Women's Faux Leather Double Breasted Blazer
Attitude Unknown Women's Faux Leather Double Breasted Blazer
$38.00
walmartusa
CALVIN KLEIN Roll Tab Blazer, Size 22W in Black at Nordstrom Rack
CALVIN KLEIN Roll Tab Blazer, Size 22W in Black at Nordstrom Rack
$59.97
nordstromrack
Women's Yellow Silk Blair Laser Blazer Large Aggi
Women's Yellow Silk Blair Laser Blazer Large Aggi
$375.00
wolf&badgerus
Double-Breasted Plaid Blazer By Avec Les Filles in Assorted Size S
Double-Breasted Plaid Blazer By Avec Les Filles in Assorted Size S
$160.00
anthropologie us
Burberry Equestrian Knight Check Tailored Slim Fit Blazer Jacket, Brand Size 52 (US Size 42)
Burberry Equestrian Knight Check Tailored Slim Fit Blazer Jacket, Brand Size 52 (US Size 42)
$974.78
($1,500.00
save -97378%)
jomashop
Pinstripe Double-breasted Blazer - Blue - Barena Jackets
Pinstripe Double-breasted Blazer - Blue - Barena Jackets
$692.00
lyst
COUNTRY OF MILAN Allover County Black Blazer, Size 42 at Nordstrom Rack
COUNTRY OF MILAN Allover County Black Blazer, Size 42 at Nordstrom Rack
$899.97
nordstromrack
Tweed Pajama Blazer Jacket
Tweed Pajama Blazer Jacket
$2,750.00
neimanmarcus
Women's Artisanal Grey Fabric The Nothing Special Blazer 8 Boo Pala
Women's Artisanal Grey Fabric The Nothing Special Blazer 8 Boo Pala
$358.00
wolf&badgerus
Catherine Catherine Malandrino Pinstripe Blazer, Size Medium in Black/White at Nordstrom
Catherine Catherine Malandrino Pinstripe Blazer, Size Medium in Black/White at Nordstrom
$148.00
nordstrom
Calvin Klein Plaid Button Front Blazer
Calvin Klein Plaid Button Front Blazer
$97.30
($139.00
save 30%)
macys
Advertisement
BEN SHERMAN Faux Suede Bomber Jacket, Size X-Large in Navy Blazer at Nordstrom Rack
BEN SHERMAN Faux Suede Bomber Jacket, Size X-Large in Navy Blazer at Nordstrom Rack
$49.97
nordstromrack
Quilted Blazer
Quilted Blazer
$1,295.00
neimanmarcus
Plaid Double Breasted Blazer - Gray - Calvin Klein Jackets
Plaid Double Breasted Blazer - Gray - Calvin Klein Jackets
$75.00
lystmarketplace
Boston Proper - Beyond Travel Classic Boyfriend Blazer - French Kiss - 08
Boston Proper - Beyond Travel Classic Boyfriend Blazer - French Kiss - 08
$98.50
bostonproper
Bishop + Young Satin Blazer, Size X-Small in Black at Nordstrom
Bishop + Young Satin Blazer, Size X-Small in Black at Nordstrom
$120.00
nordstrom
Charter Club Tweed Blazer, Created for Macy's - Navy Combo
Charter Club Tweed Blazer, Created for Macy's - Navy Combo
$38.99
($99.50
save 61%)
macy's
Boston Proper - Beyond Travel Classic Boyfriend Blazer - Pale Pink - 10
Boston Proper - Beyond Travel Classic Boyfriend Blazer - Pale Pink - 10
$98.50
bostonproper
Calvin Klein Zip Up Blazer - Black
Calvin Klein Zip Up Blazer - Black
$68.99
($139.00
save 50%)
macy's
Burberry White Soho Fit Linen Check Blazer, Brand Size 50 (US Size 40)
Burberry White Soho Fit Linen Check Blazer, Brand Size 50 (US Size 40)
$549.78
($850.00
save 35%)
jomashop
Double-breasted Wool And Silk-blend Twill Blazer - Black - CASASOLA Jackets
Double-breasted Wool And Silk-blend Twill Blazer - Black - CASASOLA Jackets
$668.00
($1,670.00
save -66700%)
lystmarketplace
Cinq? Sept Kym Zip Cuff Blazer - Black - Cinq À Sept Jackets
Cinq? Sept Kym Zip Cuff Blazer - Black - Cinq À Sept Jackets
$112.00
($150.00
save 25%)
lystmarketplace
Burberry English Fit Metal Button Tailored Blazer Jacket, Brand Size 46 (US Size 36)
Burberry English Fit Metal Button Tailored Blazer Jacket, Brand Size 46 (US Size 36)
$1,374.78
($2,120.00
save 50%)
jomashop
Advertisement
Boston Proper - Linen Single-Button Blazer - Peony - 02
Boston Proper - Linen Single-Button Blazer - Peony - 02
$49.98
($98.50
save 49%)
bostonproper
Burberry Soho Wool Woven Knit Blazer in Violet Blue, Brand Size 46R (US Size 36)
Burberry Soho Wool Woven Knit Blazer in Violet Blue, Brand Size 46R (US Size 36)
$774.78
($1,190.00
save -77378%)
jomashop
Bar Iii Knit-Crepe Ruched-Sleeve Blazer, Created for Macy's
Bar Iii Knit-Crepe Ruched-Sleeve Blazer, Created for Macy's
$34.65
($49.50
save 30%)
macys
BP. Woven V-Neck Romper, Size X-Small in Purple Anna Floral at Nordstrom
BP. Woven V-Neck Romper, Size X-Small in Purple Anna Floral at Nordstrom
$21.00
($35.00
save 40%)
nordstrom
Colleen Lopez Open Front Blazer Cardigan with Pockets - Black - Size X-Small
Colleen Lopez Open Front Blazer Cardigan with Pockets - Black - Size X-Small
$24.84
($60.25
save 59%)
hsn
Velvet Puff-sleeve Blazer - Black - DKNY Jackets
Velvet Puff-sleeve Blazer - Black - DKNY Jackets
$139.00
lyst
DG2 by Diane Gilman Stretch Crepe Blazer - Printed - Pattern/Print
DG2 by Diane Gilman Stretch Crepe Blazer - Printed - Pattern/Print
$31.40
($79.50
save 61%)
hsn
Courtney Silk Crepe De Chine Blazer - XXS - Also in: XL, XS, M, S
Courtney Silk Crepe De Chine Blazer - XXS - Also in: XL, XS, M, S
$239.00
($398.00
save 40%)
verishop
Printed single-breasted blazer
Printed single-breasted blazer
$1,740.00
mytheresaus ca
Allsaints Afia Blazer
Allsaints Afia Blazer
$399.00
bloomingdale's
Eleanor blazer
Eleanor blazer
$1,082.00
($1,547.00
save 0%)
mytheresaus ca
Bottega Veneta - Double-breasted Herringbone Bouclé Blazer - Neutrals
Bottega Veneta - Double-breasted Herringbone Bouclé Blazer - Neutrals
$2,550.00
net a porterlimited
Advertisement
Isabel Marant Etoile Kerstin Check Virgin Wool Blazer, Size 12 Us in Burgundy at Nordstrom
Isabel Marant Etoile Kerstin Check Virgin Wool Blazer, Size 12 Us in Burgundy at Nordstrom
$670.00
nordstrom
La Belle Dame Blazer - L - Also in: XS, M, S
La Belle Dame Blazer - L - Also in: XS, M, S
$297.00
verishop
Stretch Gabardine Blazer - White - Alberta Ferretti Jackets
Stretch Gabardine Blazer - White - Alberta Ferretti Jackets
$465.00
($1,550.00
save -46400%)
lyst
ANINE BING Kaia Blazer in Black. - size L (also in M, S, XS)
ANINE BING Kaia Blazer in Black. - size L (also in M, S, XS)
$499.00
revolve
4th & Reckless Eira Oversize Double Breasted Blazer, Size Medium in Dark Grey at Nordstrom
4th & Reckless Eira Oversize Double Breasted Blazer, Size Medium in Dark Grey at Nordstrom
$78.00
nordstrom
Women's 3.1 Phillip Lim Jersey Tuxedo Blazer in Black/Purple, Size XS
Women's 3.1 Phillip Lim Jersey Tuxedo Blazer in Black/Purple, Size XS
$135.00
($450.00
save 70%)
blue&cream
Balmain Balmain X Maluma Striped Double-Breasted Blazer
Balmain Balmain X Maluma Striped Double-Breasted Blazer
$2,295.00
saksfifthavenue
Double-breasted denim blazer
Double-breasted denim blazer
$2,750.00
mytheresaus ca
Indiana double-breasted blazer
Indiana double-breasted blazer
$1,332.00
mytheresaus ca
Weekend checked wool blazer
Weekend checked wool blazer
$914.00
($1,306.00
save -91300%)
mytheresaus ca
Olivia Single Breast Boyfriend Blazer
Olivia Single Breast Boyfriend Blazer
$248.00
stitchfix
Alexandre Vauthier Double Breasted Blazer in Navy
Alexandre Vauthier Double Breasted Blazer in Navy
$2,300.00
forward
Load More
Blazers
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Shape
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.shape.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.