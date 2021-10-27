Women's Wear To Work

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Shape
Shape
Fitness
Healthy Eating
Beauty
Sex and Love
Celebrities
Mind & Body
Lifestyle
Video
Shop
Sweeps
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Your Profile
Newsletters
Email Preferences
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Log Out
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Shape
Shape
Shape
Search
Explore
Explore
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
Everything you need to know to get started with this high-fat, low-carb diet.
Read More
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
Twenty months and 17 pounds later, I came away with 10 big lessons.
Read More
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
This total-body dumbbell routine is the easiest way to ease into strength training as a newbie.
Read More
Fitness
Fitness
See All Fitness
Workouts
Cardio
Strength Training
Bodyweight Training
Yoga
Exercise Recovery
Exercise Tips
Race Training
Workout Trends
Playlists
Workout Clothes
Workout Gear
Healthy Eating
Healthy Eating
See All Healthy Eating
Healthy Recipes
Diets
Food & Nutrition
Healthy Cooking
Healthy Drinks
Weight Loss
Beauty
Sex and Love
Celebrities
Celebrities
See All Celebrities
Interviews
Celebrity News
Celebrity Workouts
Mind & Body
Mind & Body
See All Mind & Body
Coronavirus
Transformations
Astrology
Mental Health
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
See All Lifestyle
Travel
Fashion
Healthy IRL
Video
Video
See All Video
Workout Videos
Cooking Videos
Weight Loss Videos
Celebrity Videos
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Top Picks
Activewear
Workout Shoes
Swimwear
Fitness Gear
Home Gym
Sports & Outdoor
Health
Beauty
Fashion
Plus Size
Accessories
Sweeps
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Your Profile
Newsletters
Email Preferences
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Log Out
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Shape.com
Shop
Fashion
Work
Women's Wear To Work
Share
Women's Wear To Work
suits
Wear to Work & Office Dresses
blazers
blouses tops
skirts
pants trousers
Rebecca Taylor Womens Vivianna Tie Pullover Blouse
featured
Rebecca Taylor Womens Vivianna Tie Pullover Blouse
$195.15
overstock
Eileen Fisher Stretch Crepe Ankle Pants, Size 2X in Black at Nordstrom
featured
Eileen Fisher Stretch Crepe Ankle Pants, Size 2X in Black at Nordstrom
$119.26
($178.00
save 33%)
nordstrom
ALFANI Womens Light Blue 3/4 Sleeve Asymmetrical Neckline Top Size M
featured
ALFANI Womens Light Blue 3/4 Sleeve Asymmetrical Neckline Top Size M
$18.98
overstock
Isabel Marant Etoile Kerstin Check Virgin Wool Blazer, Size 12 Us in Burgundy at Nordstrom
Isabel Marant Etoile Kerstin Check Virgin Wool Blazer, Size 12 Us in Burgundy at Nordstrom
$670.00
nordstrom
Alfani Women's Top Mauve Pink Size Small S Invert Petal Back Cap Sleeve
Alfani Women's Top Mauve Pink Size Small S Invert Petal Back Cap Sleeve
$13.97
overstock
A.L.C. Colin Crepe Pants
A.L.C. Colin Crepe Pants
$157.98
($395.00
save 60%)
saksfifthavenue
Riland Pique Eco Long Sleeve Honeycomb Top - L - Also in: M, XL, S
Riland Pique Eco Long Sleeve Honeycomb Top - L - Also in: M, XL, S
$93.00
($185.00
save 50%)
verishop
Lydiane Women's Casual Dresses PURPLE - Purple Crewneck Short-Sleeve Curved-Hem Pocket Midi Dress - Women
Lydiane Women's Casual Dresses PURPLE - Purple Crewneck Short-Sleeve Curved-Hem Pocket Midi Dress - Women
$16.99
($56.00
save 70%)
zulily
ALFANI Womens Purple Gathered 3/4 Sleeve Blouse Top Size L
ALFANI Womens Purple Gathered 3/4 Sleeve Blouse Top Size L
$21.98
overstock
AVIGNON Suit jackets
AVIGNON Suit jackets
$116.00
($229.00
save 49%)
yoox
Ala a Back Pleated Poplin Blouse
Ala a Back Pleated Poplin Blouse
$1,960.00
saksfifthavenue
La Belle Dame Blazer - L - Also in: XS, M, S
La Belle Dame Blazer - L - Also in: XS, M, S
$297.00
verishop
Advertisement
42POPS Women's Casual Dresses BLUEGREY - Blue Gray Crewneck Three-Quarter Sleeve Straight-Hem Pocket Dress - Women
42POPS Women's Casual Dresses BLUEGREY - Blue Gray Crewneck Three-Quarter Sleeve Straight-Hem Pocket Dress - Women
$14.99
($55.00
save 73%)
zulily
Alex Mill Stretch Cotton Twill Trousers, Size 2 in Vintage Khaki at Nordstrom
Alex Mill Stretch Cotton Twill Trousers, Size 2 in Vintage Khaki at Nordstrom
$54.97
($125.00
save 56%)
nordstrom
Sophie Printed Silk Blouse - S - Also in: L, M, XS
Sophie Printed Silk Blouse - S - Also in: L, M, XS
$295.00
verishop
Stretch Gabardine Blazer - White - Alberta Ferretti Jackets
Stretch Gabardine Blazer - White - Alberta Ferretti Jackets
$465.00
($1,550.00
save -46400%)
lyst
Acne Studios - Wrap-front Organic Cotton-twill Midi Skirt - Womens - Camel
Acne Studios - Wrap-front Organic Cotton-twill Midi Skirt - Womens - Camel
$420.00
matchesfashion com us
ALFANI Womens Black Evening Pants Size 14
ALFANI Womens Black Evening Pants Size 14
$22.98
overstock
Women's ALEXIA ADMOR Gemma Bow Button Down Dress, Size: 4, Drk Yellow
Women's ALEXIA ADMOR Gemma Bow Button Down Dress, Size: 4, Drk Yellow
$85.75
($245.00
save 65%)
kohl's
ANINE BING Kaia Blazer in Black. - size L (also in M, S, XS)
ANINE BING Kaia Blazer in Black. - size L (also in M, S, XS)
$499.00
revolve
Cotton Poplin Oversized Boyfriend Shirt
Cotton Poplin Oversized Boyfriend Shirt
$90.00
($295.00
save 69%)
neimanmarcus
A.L.C. Emma Safari Midi Dress
A.L.C. Emma Safari Midi Dress
$237.98
($595.00
save 60%)
saksfifthavenue
Alice + Olivia Leo Wool Blend Knit Pencil Skirt, Size Medium in Medium Heather Grey at Nordstrom
Alice + Olivia Leo Wool Blend Knit Pencil Skirt, Size Medium in Medium Heather Grey at Nordstrom
$275.00
nordstrom
Alfani Womens V-Hem Pullover Blouse, Blue, PM
Alfani Womens V-Hem Pullover Blouse, Blue, PM
$41.87
overstock
Advertisement
Alfani Women's Skinny Ankle Pants Black Size 2
Alfani Women's Skinny Ankle Pants Black Size 2
$16.09
overstock
Alfani Draped-Sleeve Top, Created for Macy's - Pistachio Green
Alfani Draped-Sleeve Top, Created for Macy's - Pistachio Green
$14.93
($59.50
save 75%)
macy's
Alfani Womens Burnout Velvet Shift Dress
Alfani Womens Burnout Velvet Shift Dress
$28.00
walmart
Alfani Women's Printed Surplice Blouse (14, Black Spot Blooms) - 14
Alfani Women's Printed Surplice Blouse (14, Black Spot Blooms) - 14
$29.76
overstock
ALFANI Red Long Sleeve Below The Knee Dress 6
ALFANI Red Long Sleeve Below The Knee Dress 6
$25.98
overstock
ALFANI Womens Aqua Floral Midi A-Line Wear To Work Skirt Size 2
ALFANI Womens Aqua Floral Midi A-Line Wear To Work Skirt Size 2
$16.18
overstock
Women's Artisanal Black Linen Asymmetrical Shirt XS ADELINA RUSU
Women's Artisanal Black Linen Asymmetrical Shirt XS ADELINA RUSU
$497.00
wolf&badgerus
ALFANI Womens White Pants Size 28WP
ALFANI Womens White Pants Size 28WP
$12.98
walmart
Alfani Women's Blouse Blush Pink Size Small S Textured Tiered V Neck
Alfani Women's Blouse Blush Pink Size Small S Textured Tiered V Neck
$10.97
overstock
ALFANI Womens Beige Tea-Length Accordion Pleat Evening Skirt Size L
ALFANI Womens Beige Tea-Length Accordion Pleat Evening Skirt Size L
$21.98
overstock
7 For All Mankind Patch Pocket Dress
7 For All Mankind Patch Pocket Dress
$258.00
saksfifthavenue
ALFANI Womens Beige Tea-Length Accordion Pleat Evening Skirt Size L
ALFANI Womens Beige Tea-Length Accordion Pleat Evening Skirt Size L
$21.98
overstock
Advertisement
ALFANI Womens Pink Cut Out 3/4 Sleeve V Neck Top Size S
ALFANI Womens Pink Cut Out 3/4 Sleeve V Neck Top Size S
$18.98
overstock
4th & Reckless Eira Oversize Double Breasted Blazer, Size Medium in Dark Grey at Nordstrom
4th & Reckless Eira Oversize Double Breasted Blazer, Size Medium in Dark Grey at Nordstrom
$78.00
nordstrom
42POPS Women's Casual Dresses DK - Dark Plum Crewneck Short-Sleeve Curved-Hem Pocket Tunic Dress - Women
42POPS Women's Casual Dresses DK - Dark Plum Crewneck Short-Sleeve Curved-Hem Pocket Tunic Dress - Women
$14.99
($55.00
save 73%)
zulily
Women's 3.1 Phillip Lim Jersey Tuxedo Blazer in Black/Purple, Size XS
Women's 3.1 Phillip Lim Jersey Tuxedo Blazer in Black/Purple, Size XS
$135.00
($450.00
save 70%)
blue&cream
Akris punto Francoise Wool Pants
Akris punto Francoise Wool Pants
$495.00
saksfifthavenue
ANNE KLEIN Light Blue Sleeveless Above The Knee Dress 2
ANNE KLEIN Light Blue Sleeveless Above The Knee Dress 2
$60.98
overstock
Women's Artisanal White Silk Manhattan 100% Shirt - Off Small Allora
Women's Artisanal White Silk Manhattan 100% Shirt - Off Small Allora
$242.00
wolf&badgerus
Anne Klein Womens Seamed Fit & Flare Dress
Anne Klein Womens Seamed Fit & Flare Dress
$73.11
overstock
Anne Klein Women's Draped Front Asymmetrical Shirtdress (2, Anne Black)
Anne Klein Women's Draped Front Asymmetrical Shirtdress (2, Anne Black)
$79.99
overstock
ANNE KLEIN Womens Beige Blazer Wear To Work Jacket Size 16
ANNE KLEIN Womens Beige Blazer Wear To Work Jacket Size 16
$29.98
overstock
Ann Taylor Tall Polo Sweater Midi Dress
Ann Taylor Tall Polo Sweater Midi Dress
$129.99
($149.00
save 13%)
anntaylor
High Waist Wool Trousers - Gray - & Other Stories Pants
High Waist Wool Trousers - Gray - & Other Stories Pants
$129.00
lystmarketplace
Advertisement
Pleated cotton pants
Pleated cotton pants
$739.00
($1,056.00
save -73800%)
mytheresaus ca
Alfani Split-Neck Tie Blouse, Created for Macy's
Alfani Split-Neck Tie Blouse, Created for Macy's
$20.93
($79.50
save 74%)
macys
ANNE KLEIN Brown Knee Length Skirt 16
ANNE KLEIN Brown Knee Length Skirt 16
$22.98
overstock
Alfani Womens Pleated Tie-Waist Midi Dress
Alfani Womens Pleated Tie-Waist Midi Dress
$28.98
walmart
Tony wool and cashmere midi skirt
Tony wool and cashmere midi skirt
$586.00
($838.00
save 30%)
mytheresaus ca
Women's Floral Knee Length Pocket Dress
Women's Floral Knee Length Pocket Dress
$45.49
($64.99
save 30%)
macys
Anne Klein Womens Tweed Open Front Collarless Blazer
Anne Klein Womens Tweed Open Front Collarless Blazer
$57.99
walmart
Hastings Linen L/S Woven Shirt - XXL - Also in: XL, S, M, L
Hastings Linen L/S Woven Shirt - XXL - Also in: XL, S, M, L
$85.00
verishop
Anne Klein Women's Asymmetrical Blouse
Anne Klein Women's Asymmetrical Blouse
$39.99
walmart
Anne Klein Women's Houndstooth Bowie Pants (0, Anne Black/Anne White) - 0
Anne Klein Women's Houndstooth Bowie Pants (0, Anne Black/Anne White) - 0
$59.99
overstock
BALMAIN Suit jackets
BALMAIN Suit jackets
$249.00
($470.00
save 47%)
yoox
Ann Taylor The Tall Ankle Pant In Bi-Stretch - Curvy Fit
Ann Taylor The Tall Ankle Pant In Bi-Stretch - Curvy Fit
$109.00
anntaylor
Load More
Women's Wear To Work
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Shape
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.shape.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.