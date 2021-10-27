Skip to content
blazers
Women's Work Blazers
Share
Women's Work Blazers
Vince Single Button Blazer, Size 4 in Black at Nordstrom
featured
Vince Single Button Blazer, Size 4 in Black at Nordstrom
$445.00
nordstrom
Elise Cotton Floral Blazer - M - Also in: XL, S, L
featured
Elise Cotton Floral Blazer - M - Also in: XL, S, L
$98.00
verishop
DURINI Milano Suit jackets
featured
DURINI Milano Suit jackets
$228.00
($279.00
save 18%)
yoox
Paisley Open Front Notch Lapel 3/4 Sleeve Linen Blend Blazer In Luggage Mu At Nordstrom Rack - Brown - Calvin Klein Jackets
Paisley Open Front Notch Lapel 3/4 Sleeve Linen Blend Blazer In Luggage Mu At Nordstrom Rack - Brown - Calvin Klein Jackets
$65.00
lystmarketplace
CALVIN KLEIN Paisley Open Front Notch Lapel 3/4 Sleeve Linen Blend Blazer, Size 8 in Luggage Mu at Nordstrom Rack
CALVIN KLEIN Paisley Open Front Notch Lapel 3/4 Sleeve Linen Blend Blazer, Size 8 in Luggage Mu at Nordstrom Rack
$64.97
nordstromrack
DKNY Womens White Check Blazer Wear To Work Jacket Size 14
DKNY Womens White Check Blazer Wear To Work Jacket Size 14
$87.98
overstock
Suit - White - Brian Dales Jackets
Suit - White - Brian Dales Jackets
$405.00
($456.00
save 11%)
lyst
DRAGO® LANIFICIO IN BIELLA Suit jackets
DRAGO® LANIFICIO IN BIELLA Suit jackets
$254.00
($339.00
save 25%)
yoox
Splice Blazer - XS - Also in: M, L, S
Splice Blazer - XS - Also in: M, L, S
$109.00
verishop
Charter Club Women's Cotton Blazer Sweater Grey Size 1X
Charter Club Women's Cotton Blazer Sweater Grey Size 1X
$21.00
overstock
CAILAN'D Suit jackets
CAILAN'D Suit jackets
$197.00
($790.00
save 75%)
yoox
CC COLLECTION CORNELIANI Suit jackets
CC COLLECTION CORNELIANI Suit jackets
$110.00
($440.00
save 75%)
yoox
DIVEDIVINE Suit jackets
DIVEDIVINE Suit jackets
$77.00
($106.00
save 27%)
yoox
Women's Jacket Blazer Plaid One-Button Notch Collar 8
Women's Jacket Blazer Plaid One-Button Notch Collar 8
$59.97
walmart
CARVEN Suit jackets
CARVEN Suit jackets
$121.00
($209.00
save 42%)
yoox
Cinq Sept Khloe Boucle Blazer
Cinq Sept Khloe Boucle Blazer
$395.00
saksfifthavenue
Calvin Klein Womens Suit Separate Business Blazer
Calvin Klein Womens Suit Separate Business Blazer
$27.99
walmart
BP. + Wildfang Neon One-Button Blazer, Size 2X in Neon Green at Nordstrom
BP. + Wildfang Neon One-Button Blazer, Size 2X in Neon Green at Nordstrom
$34.50
($69.00
save 50%)
nordstrom
Open Front Long Blazer - Pink - Calvin Klein Jackets
Open Front Long Blazer - Pink - Calvin Klein Jackets
$60.00
lystmarketplace
Attitude Unknown Women's Faux Leather Double Breasted Blazer
Attitude Unknown Women's Faux Leather Double Breasted Blazer
$38.00
walmartusa
CALVIN KLEIN Roll Tab Blazer, Size 22W in Black at Nordstrom Rack
CALVIN KLEIN Roll Tab Blazer, Size 22W in Black at Nordstrom Rack
$59.97
nordstromrack
Women's Yellow Silk Blair Laser Blazer Large Aggi
Women's Yellow Silk Blair Laser Blazer Large Aggi
$375.00
wolf&badgerus
Double-Breasted Plaid Blazer By Avec Les Filles in Assorted Size S
Double-Breasted Plaid Blazer By Avec Les Filles in Assorted Size S
$160.00
anthropologie us
Pinstripe Double-breasted Blazer - Blue - Barena Jackets
Pinstripe Double-breasted Blazer - Blue - Barena Jackets
$692.00
lyst
COUNTRY OF MILAN Allover County Black Blazer, Size 42 at Nordstrom Rack
COUNTRY OF MILAN Allover County Black Blazer, Size 42 at Nordstrom Rack
$899.97
nordstromrack
Women's Artisanal Grey Fabric The Nothing Special Blazer 8 Boo Pala
Women's Artisanal Grey Fabric The Nothing Special Blazer 8 Boo Pala
$358.00
wolf&badgerus
CUSHNIE Suit jackets
CUSHNIE Suit jackets
$310.00
($1,350.00
save -30900%)
yoox
Catherine Catherine Malandrino Pinstripe Blazer, Size Medium in Black/White at Nordstrom
Catherine Catherine Malandrino Pinstripe Blazer, Size Medium in Black/White at Nordstrom
$148.00
nordstrom
Calvin Klein Plaid Button Front Blazer
Calvin Klein Plaid Button Front Blazer
$97.30
($139.00
save 30%)
macys
BEN SHERMAN Faux Suede Bomber Jacket, Size X-Large in Navy Blazer at Nordstrom Rack
BEN SHERMAN Faux Suede Bomber Jacket, Size X-Large in Navy Blazer at Nordstrom Rack
$49.97
nordstromrack
CULPOS X INC Womens Navy Blazer Wear To Work Jacket Size XS
CULPOS X INC Womens Navy Blazer Wear To Work Jacket Size XS
$26.98
overstock
Plaid Double Breasted Blazer - Gray - Calvin Klein Jackets
Plaid Double Breasted Blazer - Gray - Calvin Klein Jackets
$75.00
lystmarketplace
BRUNI Suit jackets
BRUNI Suit jackets
$330.00
($440.00
save 25%)
yoox
BOTTOLI Suit jackets
BOTTOLI Suit jackets
$264.00
($420.00
save 37%)
yoox
Boston Proper - Beyond Travel Classic Boyfriend Blazer - French Kiss - 08
Boston Proper - Beyond Travel Classic Boyfriend Blazer - French Kiss - 08
$98.50
bostonproper
Bishop + Young Satin Blazer, Size X-Small in Black at Nordstrom
Bishop + Young Satin Blazer, Size X-Small in Black at Nordstrom
$120.00
nordstrom
Charter Club Tweed Blazer, Created for Macy's - Navy Combo
Charter Club Tweed Blazer, Created for Macy's - Navy Combo
$38.99
($99.50
save 61%)
macy's
Boston Proper - Beyond Travel Classic Boyfriend Blazer - Pale Pink - 10
Boston Proper - Beyond Travel Classic Boyfriend Blazer - Pale Pink - 10
$98.50
bostonproper
Calvin Klein Zip Up Blazer - Black
Calvin Klein Zip Up Blazer - Black
$68.99
($139.00
save 50%)
macy's
COPERNI Suit jackets
COPERNI Suit jackets
$390.00
($750.00
save 48%)
yoox
Double-breasted Wool And Silk-blend Twill Blazer - Black - CASASOLA Jackets
Double-breasted Wool And Silk-blend Twill Blazer - Black - CASASOLA Jackets
$668.00
($1,670.00
save -66700%)
lystmarketplace
Cinq? Sept Kym Zip Cuff Blazer - Black - Cinq À Sept Jackets
Cinq? Sept Kym Zip Cuff Blazer - Black - Cinq À Sept Jackets
$112.00
($150.00
save 25%)
lystmarketplace
Boston Proper - Linen Single-Button Blazer - Peony - 02
Boston Proper - Linen Single-Button Blazer - Peony - 02
$49.98
($98.50
save 49%)
bostonproper
Bar Iii Knit-Crepe Ruched-Sleeve Blazer, Created for Macy's
Bar Iii Knit-Crepe Ruched-Sleeve Blazer, Created for Macy's
$34.65
($49.50
save 30%)
macys
Velvet Puff-sleeve Blazer - Black - DKNY Jackets
Velvet Puff-sleeve Blazer - Black - DKNY Jackets
$139.00
lyst
DG2 by Diane Gilman Stretch Crepe Blazer - Printed - Pattern/Print
DG2 by Diane Gilman Stretch Crepe Blazer - Printed - Pattern/Print
$31.40
($79.50
save 61%)
hsn
DANIELLE BERNSTEIN Womens Ivory Blazer Wear To Work Jacket Size M
DANIELLE BERNSTEIN Womens Ivory Blazer Wear To Work Jacket Size M
$47.98
overstock
Courtney Silk Crepe De Chine Blazer - XXS - Also in: XL, XS, M, S
Courtney Silk Crepe De Chine Blazer - XXS - Also in: XL, XS, M, S
$239.00
($398.00
save 40%)
verishop
Isabel Marant Etoile Kerstin Check Virgin Wool Blazer, Size 12 Us in Burgundy at Nordstrom
Isabel Marant Etoile Kerstin Check Virgin Wool Blazer, Size 12 Us in Burgundy at Nordstrom
$670.00
nordstrom
AVIGNON Suit jackets
AVIGNON Suit jackets
$116.00
($229.00
save 49%)
yoox
La Belle Dame Blazer - L - Also in: XS, M, S
La Belle Dame Blazer - L - Also in: XS, M, S
$297.00
verishop
Stretch Gabardine Blazer - White - Alberta Ferretti Jackets
Stretch Gabardine Blazer - White - Alberta Ferretti Jackets
$465.00
($1,550.00
save -46400%)
lyst
ANINE BING Kaia Blazer in Black. - size L (also in M, S, XS)
ANINE BING Kaia Blazer in Black. - size L (also in M, S, XS)
$499.00
revolve
4th & Reckless Eira Oversize Double Breasted Blazer, Size Medium in Dark Grey at Nordstrom
4th & Reckless Eira Oversize Double Breasted Blazer, Size Medium in Dark Grey at Nordstrom
$78.00
nordstrom
Women's 3.1 Phillip Lim Jersey Tuxedo Blazer in Black/Purple, Size XS
Women's 3.1 Phillip Lim Jersey Tuxedo Blazer in Black/Purple, Size XS
$135.00
($450.00
save 70%)
blue&cream
ANNE KLEIN Womens Beige Blazer Wear To Work Jacket Size 16
ANNE KLEIN Womens Beige Blazer Wear To Work Jacket Size 16
$29.98
overstock
Anne Klein Womens Tweed Open Front Collarless Blazer
Anne Klein Womens Tweed Open Front Collarless Blazer
$57.99
walmart
BALMAIN Suit jackets
BALMAIN Suit jackets
$249.00
($470.00
save 47%)
yoox
Indiana double-breasted blazer
Indiana double-breasted blazer
$1,332.00
mytheresaus ca
Anine Bing Womens Ella Double-Breasted Blazer Velvet Business - Ink
Anine Bing Womens Ella Double-Breasted Blazer Velvet Business - Ink
$206.25
overstock
