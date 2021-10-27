Skip to content
Shop
Shop
Work
Work
pants trousers
Women's Work Pants & Trousers
Share
Women's Work Pants & Trousers
Eileen Fisher Stretch Crepe Ankle Pants, Size 2X in Black at Nordstrom
featured
Eileen Fisher Stretch Crepe Ankle Pants, Size 2X in Black at Nordstrom
$119.26
($178.00
save 33%)
nordstrom
Eileen Fisher Organic Cotton Wide Leg Ankle Pants, Size X-Large in Moon at Nordstrom
featured
Eileen Fisher Organic Cotton Wide Leg Ankle Pants, Size X-Large in Moon at Nordstrom
$138.60
($198.00
save 30%)
nordstrom
Eileen Fisher Wool High Waist Crop Pants, Size Small in Chalk at Nordstrom
featured
Eileen Fisher Wool High Waist Crop Pants, Size Small in Chalk at Nordstrom
$218.00
nordstrom
A.L.C. Colin Crepe Pants
A.L.C. Colin Crepe Pants
$157.98
($395.00
save 60%)
saksfifthavenue
Cupcakes and Cashmere Womens Lindley Paperbag Pants Office Plaid - Heather Grey
Cupcakes and Cashmere Womens Lindley Paperbag Pants Office Plaid - Heather Grey
$32.37
overstock
High-rise wide-leg wool pants
High-rise wide-leg wool pants
$597.00
($1,195.00
save -59600%)
mytheresaus ca
Danielle Bernstein Women's Pants Gray Size 10 Herringbone Stripe
Danielle Bernstein Women's Pants Gray Size 10 Herringbone Stripe
$29.99
overstock
Women's Artisanal Orange Swept Away Cropped Pants With Side Pleat Medium DALB
Women's Artisanal Orange Swept Away Cropped Pants With Side Pleat Medium DALB
$224.00
wolf&badgerus
Cotton & Linen Velvet Fab Pant - Blue - Casey Casey Pants
Cotton & Linen Velvet Fab Pant - Blue - Casey Casey Pants
$740.00
lyst
Icon Wide-Leg Wool Crepe Pants
Icon Wide-Leg Wool Crepe Pants
$890.00
neimanmarcus
Club Monaco White Linen Blend Trouser in Size 10
Club Monaco White Linen Blend Trouser in Size 10
$79.00
($149.50
save 47%)
clubmonaco
Stretch Wool Pants - Natural - Chloé Pants
Stretch Wool Pants - Natural - Chloé Pants
$500.00
($1,250.00
save -49900%)
lyst
Anne Klein Womens Solid Casual Cropped Pants, Red, 8
Anne Klein Womens Solid Casual Cropped Pants, Red, 8
$57.14
overstock
CALVIN KLEIN Womens Black Plaid Straight leg Pants Size 24W
CALVIN KLEIN Womens Black Plaid Straight leg Pants Size 24W
$19.98
walmart
Brunello Cucinelli Wide Leg Wool Pants, Size 6 Us in Light Grey at Nordstrom
Brunello Cucinelli Wide Leg Wool Pants, Size 6 Us in Light Grey at Nordstrom
$1,395.00
nordstrom
BAR III Womens Black Flat Front Cropped Wear To Work Pants Size M
BAR III Womens Black Flat Front Cropped Wear To Work Pants Size M
$19.98
overstock
Alfani Womens Snap Waist Casual Trouser Pants
Alfani Womens Snap Waist Casual Trouser Pants
$41.33
walmart
Wool-blend crÃªpe wide-leg pants
Wool-blend crÃªpe wide-leg pants
$741.00
($1,235.00
save -74000%)
mytheresaus ca
Alfani Womens Tummy Control Straight-Leg Pants Deep Black
Alfani Womens Tummy Control Straight-Leg Pants Deep Black
$26.00
overstock
Sato Pleated Pant - 30 - Also in: 34, 36
Sato Pleated Pant - 30 - Also in: 34, 36
$209.00
($298.00
save 30%)
verishop
BAR III Womens Ivory Pocketed Straight leg Wear To Work Pants Size S
BAR III Womens Ivory Pocketed Straight leg Wear To Work Pants Size S
$24.98
overstock
Wool-blend Flannel Tapered Pants - Gray - Brunello Cucinelli Pants
Wool-blend Flannel Tapered Pants - Gray - Brunello Cucinelli Pants
$673.00
($1,925.00
save -67200%)
lystmarketplace
Silver Pleated High Waist Pant
Silver Pleated High Waist Pant
$499.00
($1,995.00
save -49800%)
marissacollections
CECE Womens Navy Pocketed Plaid Window Wide Leg Pants Size 12
CECE Womens Navy Pocketed Plaid Window Wide Leg Pants Size 12
$23.98
overstock
Athletic Works Women's Core Knit Pants
Athletic Works Women's Core Knit Pants
$9.97
walmartusa
Athletic Works Women's Dri More Capri Core Leggings
Athletic Works Women's Dri More Capri Core Leggings
$8.96
walmartusa
Double-Pleated Linen Pants w/ Monili Trim
Double-Pleated Linen Pants w/ Monili Trim
$647.00
($1,495.00
save -64600%)
neimanmarcus
Burberry Wiluna Cage Pattern Wool Trousers, Brand Size 6 (US Size 4)
Burberry Wiluna Cage Pattern Wool Trousers, Brand Size 6 (US Size 4)
$374.78
($700.00
save 46%)
jomashop
Anne Klein Slim-Ankle Career Dress Pants - Navy
Anne Klein Slim-Ankle Career Dress Pants - Navy
$89.00
macy's
Monogram Silk Twill Trouser - Brown - CASABLANCA Pants
Monogram Silk Twill Trouser - Brown - CASABLANCA Pants
$640.00
lystmarketplace
Brunello Cucinelli Pleated Taper Wool Blend Ankle Pants, Size 8 Us in Blue at Nordstrom
Brunello Cucinelli Pleated Taper Wool Blend Ankle Pants, Size 8 Us in Blue at Nordstrom
$1,695.00
nordstrom
Lara Belted Twill Tapered Pants - Blue - Ba&sh Pants
Lara Belted Twill Tapered Pants - Blue - Ba&sh Pants
$106.00
($265.00
save 60%)
lystmarketplace
Organic Grey Cotton Women's Ash Herringbone Brushed Trousers Medium British Boxers
Organic Grey Cotton Women's Ash Herringbone Brushed Trousers Medium British Boxers
$88.00
wolf&badgerus
Calvin Klein Novelty Classic Pant
Calvin Klein Novelty Classic Pant
$89.00
zappos
CALVIN KLEIN Womens Gray Printed Wear To Work Pants Size 2P
CALVIN KLEIN Womens Gray Printed Wear To Work Pants Size 2P
$36.98
overstock
Women's Brown Checkered Straight Trousers XS BLUZAT
Women's Brown Checkered Straight Trousers XS BLUZAT
$188.00
wolf&badgerus
Houndstooth Wool Culottes - Brown - Brunello Cucinelli Pants
Houndstooth Wool Culottes - Brown - Brunello Cucinelli Pants
$558.00
($1,595.00
save -55700%)
lystmarketplace
Chlo Stretch Virgin Wool Trousers
Chlo Stretch Virgin Wool Trousers
$750.00
saksfifthavenue
Bulwark FR iQ Series(r) Endurance Collection FR Work Pants
Bulwark FR iQ Series(r) Endurance Collection FR Work Pants
$63.00
zappos
Club Monaco Blue Multi Drainpipe Plaid Pants in Size 30
Club Monaco Blue Multi Drainpipe Plaid Pants in Size 30
$179.50
clubmonaco
Velvet-effect Flared Trousers - Pink - Circolo 1901 Pants
Velvet-effect Flared Trousers - Pink - Circolo 1901 Pants
$199.00
lyst
Tweed Wide-leg Pants
Tweed Wide-leg Pants
$1,295.00
bergdorfgoodman neimanmarcus
Calvin Klein Bi-stretch Flat Front Dress Pant
Calvin Klein Bi-stretch Flat Front Dress Pant
$31.99
zappos
Chaps Blue Multi Women's Linen Flat Front Pants
Chaps Blue Multi Women's Linen Flat Front Pants
$18.00
($60.00
save 70%)
belk
Rio pleated pants
Rio pleated pants
$315.00
($525.00
save 40%)
mytheresaus ca
Cropped wool and cotton pants
Cropped wool and cotton pants
$1,045.00
mytheresaus ca
Charter Club Women's Cropped Twill Pants Beige Size 16
Charter Club Women's Cropped Twill Pants Beige Size 16
$13.37
overstock
High-rise flared wool-blend pants
High-rise flared wool-blend pants
$945.00
($1,350.00
save -94400%)
mytheresaus ca
Alex Mill Stretch Cotton Twill Trousers, Size 2 in Vintage Khaki at Nordstrom
Alex Mill Stretch Cotton Twill Trousers, Size 2 in Vintage Khaki at Nordstrom
$54.97
($125.00
save 56%)
nordstrom
ALFANI Womens Black Evening Pants Size 14
ALFANI Womens Black Evening Pants Size 14
$22.98
overstock
Alfani Women's Skinny Ankle Pants Black Size 2
Alfani Women's Skinny Ankle Pants Black Size 2
$16.09
overstock
ALFANI Womens White Pants Size 28WP
ALFANI Womens White Pants Size 28WP
$12.98
walmart
Akris punto Francoise Wool Pants
Akris punto Francoise Wool Pants
$495.00
saksfifthavenue
High Waist Wool Trousers - Gray - & Other Stories Pants
High Waist Wool Trousers - Gray - & Other Stories Pants
$129.00
lystmarketplace
Pleated cotton pants
Pleated cotton pants
$739.00
($1,056.00
save -73800%)
mytheresaus ca
Anne Klein Women's Houndstooth Bowie Pants (0, Anne Black/Anne White) - 0
Anne Klein Women's Houndstooth Bowie Pants (0, Anne Black/Anne White) - 0
$59.99
overstock
Ann Taylor The Tall Ankle Pant In Bi-Stretch - Curvy Fit
Ann Taylor The Tall Ankle Pant In Bi-Stretch - Curvy Fit
$109.00
anntaylor
Alex Evenings Velvet Wide Leg Crop Pants, Size Large in Black at Nordstrom
Alex Evenings Velvet Wide Leg Crop Pants, Size Large in Black at Nordstrom
$89.00
nordstrom
A.L.C. Karey High-Rise Pants
A.L.C. Karey High-Rise Pants
$157.99
($395.00
save 60%)
saksfifthavenue
B York Womens Pants Blue Size 4 Dress Linen Wide Leg Flat-Front
B York Womens Pants Blue Size 4 Dress Linen Wide Leg Flat-Front
$17.99
overstock
Women's Work Pants & Trousers
