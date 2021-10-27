Women's Work Pants & Trousers

featured

Eileen Fisher Stretch Crepe Ankle Pants, Size 2X in Black at Nordstrom

$119.26
($178.00 save 33%)
nordstrom
featured

Eileen Fisher Organic Cotton Wide Leg Ankle Pants, Size X-Large in Moon at Nordstrom

$138.60
($198.00 save 30%)
nordstrom
featured

Eileen Fisher Wool High Waist Crop Pants, Size Small in Chalk at Nordstrom

$218.00
nordstrom

A.L.C. Colin Crepe Pants

$157.98
($395.00 save 60%)
saksfifthavenue

Cupcakes and Cashmere Womens Lindley Paperbag Pants Office Plaid - Heather Grey

$32.37
overstock

High-rise wide-leg wool pants

$597.00
($1,195.00 save -59600%)
mytheresaus ca

Danielle Bernstein Women's Pants Gray Size 10 Herringbone Stripe

$29.99
overstock

Women's Artisanal Orange Swept Away Cropped Pants With Side Pleat Medium DALB

$224.00
wolf&badgerus

Cotton & Linen Velvet Fab Pant - Blue - Casey Casey Pants

$740.00
lyst

Icon Wide-Leg Wool Crepe Pants

$890.00
neimanmarcus

Club Monaco White Linen Blend Trouser in Size 10

$79.00
($149.50 save 47%)
clubmonaco

Stretch Wool Pants - Natural - Chloé Pants

$500.00
($1,250.00 save -49900%)
lyst
Advertisement

Anne Klein Womens Solid Casual Cropped Pants, Red, 8

$57.14
overstock

CALVIN KLEIN Womens Black Plaid Straight leg Pants Size 24W

$19.98
walmart

Brunello Cucinelli Wide Leg Wool Pants, Size 6 Us in Light Grey at Nordstrom

$1,395.00
nordstrom

BAR III Womens Black Flat Front Cropped Wear To Work Pants Size M

$19.98
overstock

Alfani Womens Snap Waist Casual Trouser Pants

$41.33
walmart

Wool-blend crÃªpe wide-leg pants

$741.00
($1,235.00 save -74000%)
mytheresaus ca

Alfani Womens Tummy Control Straight-Leg Pants Deep Black

$26.00
overstock

Sato Pleated Pant - 30 - Also in: 34, 36

$209.00
($298.00 save 30%)
verishop

BAR III Womens Ivory Pocketed Straight leg Wear To Work Pants Size S

$24.98
overstock

Wool-blend Flannel Tapered Pants - Gray - Brunello Cucinelli Pants

$673.00
($1,925.00 save -67200%)
lystmarketplace

Silver Pleated High Waist Pant

$499.00
($1,995.00 save -49800%)
marissacollections

CECE Womens Navy Pocketed Plaid Window Wide Leg Pants Size 12

$23.98
overstock
Advertisement

Athletic Works Women's Core Knit Pants

$9.97
walmartusa

Athletic Works Women's Dri More Capri Core Leggings

$8.96
walmartusa

Double-Pleated Linen Pants w/ Monili Trim

$647.00
($1,495.00 save -64600%)
neimanmarcus

Burberry Wiluna Cage Pattern Wool Trousers, Brand Size 6 (US Size 4)

$374.78
($700.00 save 46%)
jomashop

Anne Klein Slim-Ankle Career Dress Pants - Navy

$89.00
macy's

Monogram Silk Twill Trouser - Brown - CASABLANCA Pants

$640.00
lystmarketplace

Brunello Cucinelli Pleated Taper Wool Blend Ankle Pants, Size 8 Us in Blue at Nordstrom

$1,695.00
nordstrom

Lara Belted Twill Tapered Pants - Blue - Ba&sh Pants

$106.00
($265.00 save 60%)
lystmarketplace

Organic Grey Cotton Women's Ash Herringbone Brushed Trousers Medium British Boxers

$88.00
wolf&badgerus

Calvin Klein Novelty Classic Pant

$89.00
zappos

CALVIN KLEIN Womens Gray Printed Wear To Work Pants Size 2P

$36.98
overstock

Women's Brown Checkered Straight Trousers XS BLUZAT

$188.00
wolf&badgerus
Advertisement

Houndstooth Wool Culottes - Brown - Brunello Cucinelli Pants

$558.00
($1,595.00 save -55700%)
lystmarketplace

Chlo Stretch Virgin Wool Trousers

$750.00
saksfifthavenue

Bulwark FR iQ Series(r) Endurance Collection FR Work Pants

$63.00
zappos

Club Monaco Blue Multi Drainpipe Plaid Pants in Size 30

$179.50
clubmonaco

Velvet-effect Flared Trousers - Pink - Circolo 1901 Pants

$199.00
lyst

Tweed Wide-leg Pants

$1,295.00
bergdorfgoodman neimanmarcus

Calvin Klein Bi-stretch Flat Front Dress Pant

$31.99
zappos

Chaps Blue Multi Women's Linen Flat Front Pants

$18.00
($60.00 save 70%)
belk

Rio pleated pants

$315.00
($525.00 save 40%)
mytheresaus ca

Cropped wool and cotton pants

$1,045.00
mytheresaus ca

Charter Club Women's Cropped Twill Pants Beige Size 16

$13.37
overstock

High-rise flared wool-blend pants

$945.00
($1,350.00 save -94400%)
mytheresaus ca
Advertisement

Alex Mill Stretch Cotton Twill Trousers, Size 2 in Vintage Khaki at Nordstrom

$54.97
($125.00 save 56%)
nordstrom

ALFANI Womens Black Evening Pants Size 14

$22.98
overstock

Alfani Women's Skinny Ankle Pants Black Size 2

$16.09
overstock

ALFANI Womens White Pants Size 28WP

$12.98
walmart

Akris punto Francoise Wool Pants

$495.00
saksfifthavenue

High Waist Wool Trousers - Gray - & Other Stories Pants

$129.00
lystmarketplace

Pleated cotton pants

$739.00
($1,056.00 save -73800%)
mytheresaus ca

Anne Klein Women's Houndstooth Bowie Pants (0, Anne Black/Anne White) - 0

$59.99
overstock

Ann Taylor The Tall Ankle Pant In Bi-Stretch - Curvy Fit

$109.00
anntaylor

Alex Evenings Velvet Wide Leg Crop Pants, Size Large in Black at Nordstrom

$89.00
nordstrom

A.L.C. Karey High-Rise Pants

$157.99
($395.00 save 60%)
saksfifthavenue

B York Womens Pants Blue Size 4 Dress Linen Wide Leg Flat-Front

$17.99
overstock
Load More
© Copyright Shape. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com