Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Shape
Shape
Fitness
Healthy Eating
Beauty
Sex and Love
Celebrities
Mind & Body
Lifestyle
Video
Shop
Sweeps
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Your Profile
Newsletters
Email Preferences
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Log Out
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Shape
Shape
Shape
Search
Explore
Explore
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
Everything you need to know to get started with this high-fat, low-carb diet.
Read More
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
Twenty months and 17 pounds later, I came away with 10 big lessons.
Read More
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
This total-body dumbbell routine is the easiest way to ease into strength training as a newbie.
Read More
Fitness
Fitness
See All Fitness
Workouts
Cardio
Strength Training
Bodyweight Training
Yoga
Exercise Recovery
Exercise Tips
Race Training
Workout Trends
Playlists
Workout Clothes
Workout Gear
Healthy Eating
Healthy Eating
See All Healthy Eating
Healthy Recipes
Diets
Food & Nutrition
Healthy Cooking
Healthy Drinks
Weight Loss
Beauty
Sex and Love
Celebrities
Celebrities
See All Celebrities
Interviews
Celebrity News
Celebrity Workouts
Mind & Body
Mind & Body
See All Mind & Body
Coronavirus
Transformations
Astrology
Mental Health
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
See All Lifestyle
Travel
Fashion
Healthy IRL
Video
Video
See All Video
Workout Videos
Cooking Videos
Weight Loss Videos
Celebrity Videos
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Top Picks
Activewear
Workout Shoes
Swimwear
Fitness Gear
Home Gym
Sports & Outdoor
Health
Beauty
Fashion
Plus Size
Accessories
Sweeps
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Your Profile
Newsletters
Email Preferences
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Log Out
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Shape.com
Shop
Fitness Gear
Earbud Headphones
Earbuds
Share
Earbuds
Premium White Wired Earbud Stereo In-Ear Headphones with in-line Remote & Microphone Compatible with Alcatel OneTouch Pop Mega
featured
Premium White Wired Earbud Stereo In-Ear Headphones with in-line Remote & Microphone Compatible with Alcatel OneTouch Pop Mega
$10.50
walmart
AT&T PE50 in-Ear Stereo Earbuds with Microphone Blue (PE50-BLU)
featured
AT&T PE50 in-Ear Stereo Earbuds with Microphone Blue (PE50-BLU)
$10.99
amazon
AUPERTO Bluetooth Headphones Sweat-repellent Bluetooth 5.0 Sports Headphones with In-ear Headphones with Microphone for IOS Android
featured
AUPERTO Bluetooth Headphones Sweat-repellent Bluetooth 5.0 Sports Headphones with In-ear Headphones with Microphone for IOS Android
$20.23
walmart
Airpods Case Soft Silicone Protective Shockproof Wireless Charging Airpods Earbuds Case Cover Skin with Keychain kit Set for Apple AirPods 1 2.
Airpods Case Soft Silicone Protective Shockproof Wireless Charging Airpods Earbuds Case Cover Skin with Keychain kit Set for Apple AirPods 1 2.
$10.61
newegg
Wireless Earbuds with Immersive Sounds True 50 Bluetooth inEar Headphones with Charging CaseQuickPairing Stereo CallsBuiltin MicrophonesIPX5.
Wireless Earbuds with Immersive Sounds True 50 Bluetooth inEar Headphones with Charging CaseQuickPairing Stereo CallsBuiltin MicrophonesIPX5.
$23.59
newegg
Wireless Earbuds, Nurbenn TWS Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones True Wireless Ear Buds IPX7 Waterproof Dual Built-in Mic Earphones with 4000mAh Charging.
Wireless Earbuds, Nurbenn TWS Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones True Wireless Ear Buds IPX7 Waterproof Dual Built-in Mic Earphones with 4000mAh Charging.
$47.43
newegg
BQEYZ BQEYZ KB1 Wired In ear Headphones DIY Earphones 1BA 2DD Dynamic HIFI Earbuds Bass Running Sport Earphone With Removable Cable
BQEYZ BQEYZ KB1 Wired In ear Headphones DIY Earphones 1BA 2DD Dynamic HIFI Earbuds Bass Running Sport Earphone With Removable Cable
$37.57
walmart
Recertified - Anker A3913 Soundcore Liberty 2 True Wireless In-Ear Headphones - Black
Recertified - Anker A3913 Soundcore Liberty 2 True Wireless In-Ear Headphones - Black
$45.00
newegg
USB C Headphones with Microphone Earphones for OnePlus 8 Pro Stereo Earbuds inEar Headphones with Type C Connector for Samsung S20 FE Note 20 Ultra.
USB C Headphones with Microphone Earphones for OnePlus 8 Pro Stereo Earbuds inEar Headphones with Type C Connector for Samsung S20 FE Note 20 Ultra.
$23.59
newegg
Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, Bluetooth 5.0 Earphones with Digital LED Display Charging Case, 135H Playtime Stereo Sound Headphone, IPX7 Waterproof Built-in Mic for Sports, Workout, Gym
Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, Bluetooth 5.0 Earphones with Digital LED Display Charging Case, 135H Playtime Stereo Sound Headphone, IPX7 Waterproof Built-in Mic for Sports, Workout, Gym
$26.99
walmart
Harman Kardon AE-S High-Performance In-Ear Headphones Compatible With BLU Life Play S One X2 - Casio G-zOne Commando 4G LTE - CAT S61 S40 - Coolpad Rogue - Doro PhoneEasy 626 - HTC Desire 626
Harman Kardon AE-S High-Performance In-Ear Headphones Compatible With BLU Life Play S One X2 - Casio G-zOne Commando 4G LTE - CAT S61 S40 - Coolpad Rogue - Doro PhoneEasy 626 - HTC Desire 626
$33.32
walmart
Quad Dynamic Drivers Airflow HiRes Extra Bass Headphones Noise Isolating Wired Earbuds with Microphone Lightweight Earphones with Volume Control.
Quad Dynamic Drivers Airflow HiRes Extra Bass Headphones Noise Isolating Wired Earbuds with Microphone Lightweight Earphones with Volume Control.
$44.54
newegg
Advertisement
Bluetooth 5.0 TWS Wireless Headphones LED Power Display Sweat-proof Waterproof Stereo Sounds Auto Pairing Sports Earbuds Noise Reduction Earpiece
Bluetooth 5.0 TWS Wireless Headphones LED Power Display Sweat-proof Waterproof Stereo Sounds Auto Pairing Sports Earbuds Noise Reduction Earpiece
$29.65
walmart
KZ ZSN inEar Earbuds New 1DD 1BA HiFi Monitor Earphones Noise Cancelling Wired Earbuds Balanced Armature Dynamic Driver Hybrid Headphones with.
KZ ZSN inEar Earbuds New 1DD 1BA HiFi Monitor Earphones Noise Cancelling Wired Earbuds Balanced Armature Dynamic Driver Hybrid Headphones with.
$28.31
newegg
ankishi Air3 TWS Wireless Mini Earbuds IPX5 Waterproof Bluetooth 5.0 Sports Stereo In-ear Headphones
ankishi Air3 TWS Wireless Mini Earbuds IPX5 Waterproof Bluetooth 5.0 Sports Stereo In-ear Headphones
$23.22
walmart
NB16 Bluetooth Neckband Headphones Earbuds for TV PC No Delay 20 Hrs Playtime Wireless Earphones with Mic Magnetic Light Comfortable Compatible.
NB16 Bluetooth Neckband Headphones Earbuds for TV PC No Delay 20 Hrs Playtime Wireless Earphones with Mic Magnetic Light Comfortable Compatible.
$47.19
newegg
ErgoFit Earbud Headphones with Microphone and Call Controller Compatible with iPhone Android and Blackberry RPTCM125K InEar Black
ErgoFit Earbud Headphones with Microphone and Call Controller Compatible with iPhone Android and Blackberry RPTCM125K InEar Black
$21.85
newegg
ankishi Silicone Wireless Bluetooth Ear Covers Earphone Cases Protection Earbuds & Anti-Lost Anti-Drop Earphone Lanyard Headphone Strap Set
ankishi Silicone Wireless Bluetooth Ear Covers Earphone Cases Protection Earbuds & Anti-Lost Anti-Drop Earphone Lanyard Headphone Strap Set
$7.60
walmart
Avantree NB16 20Hrs Bluetooth Neckband Headphones Earbuds with Mic, Light & Comfortable Around The Neck Magnetic Wireless in Ear Compatible with TV PC iPhone Samsung Phones, Workout Gym, Music & Call
Avantree NB16 20Hrs Bluetooth Neckband Headphones Earbuds with Mic, Light & Comfortable Around The Neck Magnetic Wireless in Ear Compatible with TV PC iPhone Samsung Phones, Workout Gym, Music & Call
$34.99
walmart
Bluetooth Headphones Best Wireless Sports Earphones wMic IPX7 Waterproof HD Stereo Sweatproof Earbuds for Gym Running Workout 8 Hour Battery Noise.
Bluetooth Headphones Best Wireless Sports Earphones wMic IPX7 Waterproof HD Stereo Sweatproof Earbuds for Gym Running Workout 8 Hour Battery Noise.
$36.98
newegg
J58 Wireless BT5.0 Headphones Ergonomic Semi-in-ear Sports Earbuds Auto Pairing Smart Touch Control Wide Compatibility Blue
J58 Wireless BT5.0 Headphones Ergonomic Semi-in-ear Sports Earbuds Auto Pairing Smart Touch Control Wide Compatibility Blue
$19.62
newegg
Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Wireless In-Ear Headphones (Red) MWNX2LL/A
Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Wireless In-Ear Headphones (Red) MWNX2LL/A
$119.95
b&hphoto video proaudio
Bluetooth 5.2 Wireless Earbuds HD Lossless Sound Quality In-ear Ear Buds Built-in Mic IPX7 Waterproof Sports Earphones with LCD Display Charging Case for iPhone/Android/Airpods (Black)
Bluetooth 5.2 Wireless Earbuds HD Lossless Sound Quality In-ear Ear Buds Built-in Mic IPX7 Waterproof Sports Earphones with LCD Display Charging Case for iPhone/Android/Airpods (Black)
$29.99
walmart
5 Pairs Silicone Ear Tips Compatible for AirPods 12Silicone Soft AntiSlip Sport Earbud Tips AntiDrop Ear Hook Gel Headphones Earphones Protective.
5 Pairs Silicone Ear Tips Compatible for AirPods 12Silicone Soft AntiSlip Sport Earbud Tips AntiDrop Ear Hook Gel Headphones Earphones Protective.
$7.98
newegg
Advertisement
AWAccessory In-Ear Headphones, Black, F36-YANRYO
AWAccessory In-Ear Headphones, Black, F36-YANRYO
$18.17
walmart
AudioSpice U.S. ARMY Scorch Earbuds with Camo BudBag - Retail Packaging - Sand
AudioSpice U.S. ARMY Scorch Earbuds with Camo BudBag - Retail Packaging - Sand
$20.00
walmart
AWAccessory In-Ear Headphones, Black, B23-WAVWJZ
AWAccessory In-Ear Headphones, Black, B23-WAVWJZ
$9.08
walmart
1MORE ESS6001T ColorBuds True Wireless In-Ear Headphones (Sakura Pink) CBD-PNK
1MORE ESS6001T ColorBuds True Wireless In-Ear Headphones (Sakura Pink) CBD-PNK
$61.87
b&hphoto video proaudio
ZSN Earphone in Ears Monitor with 1BA and 1DD High Fidelity in Ear Headphone Earbuds with 075mm 2 pin Cable 1 Dynamic and 1 Balanced Armature.
ZSN Earphone in Ears Monitor with 1BA and 1DD High Fidelity in Ear Headphone Earbuds with 075mm 2 pin Cable 1 Dynamic and 1 Balanced Armature.
$26.66
newegg
Lenovo HE08 Neck Hanging Wireless BT Headphone In-ear Earphone IPX5 Waterproof Sports Earbud with Noise Cancelling Mic White
Lenovo HE08 Neck Hanging Wireless BT Headphone In-ear Earphone IPX5 Waterproof Sports Earbud with Noise Cancelling Mic White
$18.96
newegg
Atralife TPU Clear Protective Case Travel Carrying Casing Protector for Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Earbuds
Atralife TPU Clear Protective Case Travel Carrying Casing Protector for Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Earbuds
$8.54
walmart
Audio-Technica ATH-SQ1TWBL Wireless in-Ear Headphones, Blue
Audio-Technica ATH-SQ1TWBL Wireless in-Ear Headphones, Blue
$79.00
amazon
V10 TWS BT 5.0 Wireless Earphones Stereo Wireless Mini Earbuds HiFi Sound Headphones 2400mAh Powerbank Phone Holder With LED Digital Display
V10 TWS BT 5.0 Wireless Earphones Stereo Wireless Mini Earbuds HiFi Sound Headphones 2400mAh Powerbank Phone Holder With LED Digital Display
$17.03
walmart
KZ ZSX in Ear Monitor Earbuds Hybrid 5BA 1DD KZ Earphone High Fidelity IEM with Zinc Alloy Faceplate and Detachable 2 Pin Cable Purple No Mic
KZ ZSX in Ear Monitor Earbuds Hybrid 5BA 1DD KZ Earphone High Fidelity IEM with Zinc Alloy Faceplate and Detachable 2 Pin Cable Purple No Mic
$80.14
newegg
Beats by Dr. Dre Beats Flex Wireless In-Ear Headphones 2-Pack (Smoke Gray) MYMD2LL/A with Headphone Cleaner + More
Beats by Dr. Dre Beats Flex Wireless In-Ear Headphones 2-Pack (Smoke Gray) MYMD2LL/A with Headphone Cleaner + More
$125.49
walmart
Altec Lansing Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones, Blue, MZX148-BLU
Altec Lansing Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones, Blue, MZX148-BLU
$30.00
walmart
Advertisement
Bluetooth 5.2 Wireless Earbuds in-Ear HD Immersive Stereo Headphones with Smart LED Display Charging Case Smart Touch IPX7 Waterproof Sports Earphones (White)
Bluetooth 5.2 Wireless Earbuds in-Ear HD Immersive Stereo Headphones with Smart LED Display Charging Case Smart Touch IPX7 Waterproof Sports Earphones (White)
$28.99
walmart
AUKEY True Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth 5 Headphones with Immersive Sound, 30-Hour Playtime, Wireless Charging Case, USB-C Quick Charge, IPX6 Water Resistance and Noise Cancelling Mics, Black
AUKEY True Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth 5 Headphones with Immersive Sound, 30-Hour Playtime, Wireless Charging Case, USB-C Quick Charge, IPX6 Water Resistance and Noise Cancelling Mics, Black
$40.99
walmart
AUPERTO Type C Earphones, [Upgraded Version] Wired in-Ear Metal Magnetic Earbuds w/Mic, Noise Cancelling Sports Headphones
AUPERTO Type C Earphones, [Upgraded Version] Wired in-Ear Metal Magnetic Earbuds w/Mic, Noise Cancelling Sports Headphones
$15.46
walmart
Wireless Bluetooth Headphones 4.0 Sport Stereo Noise Earbuds Earphones
Wireless Bluetooth Headphones 4.0 Sport Stereo Noise Earbuds Earphones
$6.15
walmart
Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS G40 Wireless Bluetooth 5.1 Headphones, IPX5Waterproof Touch Headphones in-Ear Sports Earphone, 9D HD Touch Contorl LED Universal Headphones
Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS G40 Wireless Bluetooth 5.1 Headphones, IPX5Waterproof Touch Headphones in-Ear Sports Earphone, 9D HD Touch Contorl LED Universal Headphones
$15.59
walmart
ApeSonic Mantis: True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earbuds, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) & Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC), with Charge.
ApeSonic Mantis: True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earbuds, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) & Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC), with Charge.
$49.90
newegg
Wireless Earbuds BT 5.0 Headphones TWS Stereo Earphones with Microphone Touch Control IPX6 Waterproof Sports Headphones in-Ear with LED Deep Bass Noise Canceling Technology 2000mAh Power Bank Case Lon
Wireless Earbuds BT 5.0 Headphones TWS Stereo Earphones with Microphone Touch Control IPX6 Waterproof Sports Headphones in-Ear with LED Deep Bass Noise Canceling Technology 2000mAh Power Bank Case Lon
$20.09
walmart
High-Performance Harman Kardon AE-S Headphones Earphones w Mic Earbuds Handsfree Z7W for Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019), J3 Emerge, S7 Edge, 8.9 TabPRO 8.4 12.2 10.1 SM-T520 S4 10.5
High-Performance Harman Kardon AE-S Headphones Earphones w Mic Earbuds Handsfree Z7W for Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019), J3 Emerge, S7 Edge, 8.9 TabPRO 8.4 12.2 10.1 SM-T520 S4 10.5
$33.32
walmart
Flat Wired Earphones OEM Hands-free Earbuds Mic Compatible With Kyocera DuraForce, Cadence, Brigadier - LG Volt 2, Ultimate 2, Tribute 5, Treasure, Transpyre, Sunrise, Spree, Risio, Realm
Flat Wired Earphones OEM Hands-free Earbuds Mic Compatible With Kyocera DuraForce, Cadence, Brigadier - LG Volt 2, Ultimate 2, Tribute 5, Treasure, Transpyre, Sunrise, Spree, Risio, Realm
$18.17
walmart
Bose Citron SoundSport Wireless In-Ear Headphones
Bose Citron SoundSport Wireless In-Ear Headphones
$129.00
abtelectronics
AWAccessory In-Ear Headphones, Black, F43-BWBWYA
AWAccessory In-Ear Headphones, Black, F43-BWBWYA
$18.17
walmart
Premium Wired Earbud Stereo In-Ear Headphones with in-line Remote & Microphone Compatible with Alcatel Authority / Ultra - New
Premium Wired Earbud Stereo In-Ear Headphones with in-line Remote & Microphone Compatible with Alcatel Authority / Ultra - New
$9.25
walmart
Advertisement
Premium White Wired Earbud Stereo In-Ear Headphones with in-line Remote & Microphone Compatible with Samsung Galaxy Note
Premium White Wired Earbud Stereo In-Ear Headphones with in-line Remote & Microphone Compatible with Samsung Galaxy Note
$10.50
walmart
Premium White Wired Earbud Stereo In-Ear Headphones with in-line Remote & Microphone Compatible with Sony Xperia T2 Ultra
Premium White Wired Earbud Stereo In-Ear Headphones with in-line Remote & Microphone Compatible with Sony Xperia T2 Ultra
$10.50
walmart
CuBuds Apple Earphones With Microphone, Waterproof Headphones , Cheap, Audio Headphones, Earbuds With Incord Volume, 3 Pack
CuBuds Apple Earphones With Microphone, Waterproof Headphones , Cheap, Audio Headphones, Earbuds With Incord Volume, 3 Pack
$14.99
walmart
Stereo Sports Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones Noise Cancelling TWS In-ear Earphones with Charging Case,Black
Stereo Sports Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones Noise Cancelling TWS In-ear Earphones with Charging Case,Black
$11.95
walmart
3-Pack Premium Earphones/Earbuds/Headphones with Stereo Mic&Remote Control Compatible for iPhone iPad iPod Samsung Galaxy and More Nexus Android Smartphones - White
3-Pack Premium Earphones/Earbuds/Headphones with Stereo Mic&Remote Control Compatible for iPhone iPad iPod Samsung Galaxy and More Nexus Android Smartphones - White
$14.99
walmart
Anker Liberty Air 2 Wireless Earbuds DiamondInspired Drivers Bluetooth Earphones 4 Mics Noise Reduction 28H Playtime HearID Bluetooth 5 Wireless.
Anker Liberty Air 2 Wireless Earbuds DiamondInspired Drivers Bluetooth Earphones 4 Mics Noise Reduction 28H Playtime HearID Bluetooth 5 Wireless.
$94.39
newegg
EarHooks for AirPods, 2 Pair Anti-Lost Secure Sport Ear Hook Holder Ear Attachment Loops ForApple AirPods 1 & 2 Earphone Earbuds Earpods (1 Pair White, 1 Pair Red)
EarHooks for AirPods, 2 Pair Anti-Lost Secure Sport Ear Hook Holder Ear Attachment Loops ForApple AirPods 1 & 2 Earphone Earbuds Earpods (1 Pair White, 1 Pair Red)
$14.99
walmart
True Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds in-Ear TWS Stereo Headphones with Charging Case IPX8 Waterproof Built-in Mic with Deep Bass for Sports Work
True Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds in-Ear TWS Stereo Headphones with Charging Case IPX8 Waterproof Built-in Mic with Deep Bass for Sports Work
$20.85
walmart
Bsinger BC100 in Ear Monitor Headphone Universal Fit Noise Cancelling Earphone for Musician Singer Band Studio Audiophile
Bsinger BC100 in Ear Monitor Headphone Universal Fit Noise Cancelling Earphone for Musician Singer Band Studio Audiophile
$55.19
newegg
Chinatera i7mini2 TWS Earbuds Bluetooth 5.0 Mini Wireless Headphones with Mic (Black)
Chinatera i7mini2 TWS Earbuds Bluetooth 5.0 Mini Wireless Headphones with Mic (Black)
$13.09
walmart
True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones Stereo Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds with Mic (2000mAh Charging Case Include)
True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones Stereo Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds with Mic (2000mAh Charging Case Include)
$17.60
walmart
Wireless Earbuds Case Waterproof for Anker Soundcore Life P2
Wireless Earbuds Case Waterproof for Anker Soundcore Life P2
$8.03
walmart
Load More
Earbuds
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Shape
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.shape.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.