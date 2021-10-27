Skip to content
Shape.com
Shop
handbags
mini bags
Mini Bags
Share
Mini Bags
LA HIEBLA Women Phone Cross body Bag Chain Messenger Bag Mini Shoulder Bag
featured
LA HIEBLA Women Phone Cross body Bag Chain Messenger Bag Mini Shoulder Bag
$10.43
walmart
Alaïa Black Mini Louise 20 Bag - Black - Alaïa Shoulder Bags
featured
Alaïa Black Mini Louise 20 Bag - Black - Alaïa Shoulder Bags
$890.00
lystmarketplace
Aimee Kestenberg Lamb Leather Mini Crossbody- Good Times
featured
Aimee Kestenberg Lamb Leather Mini Crossbody- Good Times
$168.00
qvc
Genève Mini Bag Crocodile Effect - Natural - A.P.C. Shoulder Bags
Genève Mini Bag Crocodile Effect - Natural - A.P.C. Shoulder Bags
$470.00
lystmarketplace
Genève Flap Shoulder Bag - Brown - A.P.C. Shoulder Bags
Genève Flap Shoulder Bag - Brown - A.P.C. Shoulder Bags
$389.00
($556.00
save 30%)
lystmarketplace
Vanni Mini Shoulder Bag - Black - Bally Shoulder Bags
Vanni Mini Shoulder Bag - Black - Bally Shoulder Bags
$540.00
($721.00
save 25%)
lystmarketplace
Aimee Kestenberg Glove Tanned Leather MiniSatchel-Tamitha
Aimee Kestenberg Glove Tanned Leather MiniSatchel-Tamitha
$208.00
qvc
Crossbody Bag Purse Mini Satchel Phone Holder Organizer Pouch
Crossbody Bag Purse Mini Satchel Phone Holder Organizer Pouch
$18.19
overstock
Genève Mini Crossbody Bag - Natural - A.P.C. Shoulder Bags
Genève Mini Crossbody Bag - Natural - A.P.C. Shoulder Bags
$363.00
($427.00
save 15%)
lystmarketplace
ANNE KLEIN Mini Satchel with Lock, Khaki/Cement/Khaki
ANNE KLEIN Mini Satchel with Lock, Khaki/Cement/Khaki
$42.35
amazon
Fashion Women Camouflage Printed Sports Waist Pack Outdoor Mobile Phone Mini Joker Waist Bag Belt Bag Envelope Shoulder Bag
Fashion Women Camouflage Printed Sports Waist Pack Outdoor Mobile Phone Mini Joker Waist Bag Belt Bag Envelope Shoulder Bag
$10.99
walmart
Velvet Mini Legacy Bag - Black - Alexander Wang Shoulder Bags
Velvet Mini Legacy Bag - Black - Alexander Wang Shoulder Bags
$795.00
lystmarketplace
Advertisement
Bag Musubi Micro in Black Leather
Bag Musubi Micro in Black Leather
$690.00
monnierfrèresus&row
Adc Chain Mini Box Bag in Red Leather
Adc Chain Mini Box Bag in Red Leather
$675.00
monnierfrèresus&row
Alligator Print Mini Top Handle Crossbody Bag - A New Day Light Purple
Alligator Print Mini Top Handle Crossbody Bag - A New Day Light Purple
$25.00
target
Musubi Micro Knotted Leather Shoulder Bag - Pink - Acne Shoulder Bags
Musubi Micro Knotted Leather Shoulder Bag - Pink - Acne Shoulder Bags
$510.00
($1,020.00
save -50900%)
lystmarketplace
Grace Mini Bag in Taupe Leather
Grace Mini Bag in Taupe Leather
$695.00
monnierfrèresus&row
Sac Geneve Mini Bag - Pink - A.P.C. Shoulder Bags
Sac Geneve Mini Bag - Pink - A.P.C. Shoulder Bags
$397.00
lyst
Noya Mini Bag in Beige Vegan Leather
Noya Mini Bag in Beige Vegan Leather
$845.00
monnierfrèresus&row
Nine West Women's Charlize Mini Crossbody Cross Body Bag - Black Multi
Nine West Women's Charlize Mini Crossbody Cross Body Bag - Black Multi
$51.55
walmart
Melie Bianco Aida 'All I Need Is Wifi' Vegan Leather Mini Crossbody, Burgundy
Melie Bianco Aida 'All I Need Is Wifi' Vegan Leather Mini Crossbody, Burgundy
$24.00
walmart
Melie Bianco Women's Farrah Mini Crossbody Bag - Black Dots
Melie Bianco Women's Farrah Mini Crossbody Bag - Black Dots
$48.00
macy's
Mini Pita Shoulder Bag - White - MANU Atelier Shoulder Bags
Mini Pita Shoulder Bag - White - MANU Atelier Shoulder Bags
$311.00
($421.00
save 26%)
lystmarketplace
The Mini Pillow Bag - Black - Marc Jacobs Shoulder Bags
The Mini Pillow Bag - Black - Marc Jacobs Shoulder Bags
$450.00
lyst
Advertisement
Mini Bag - Black - Paco Rabanne Shoulder Bags
Mini Bag - Black - Paco Rabanne Shoulder Bags
$757.00
($890.00
save 15%)
lystmarketplace
Real Littles - Collectible Micro Sneaker & Handbag with Surprises! - Bundle Exclusive, Multicolor (25339)
Real Littles - Collectible Micro Sneaker & Handbag with Surprises! - Bundle Exclusive, Multicolor (25339)
$24.99
amazon
Xx Mini Cylinder Chain Shoulder Bag - Red - MANU Atelier Shoulder Bags
Xx Mini Cylinder Chain Shoulder Bag - Red - MANU Atelier Shoulder Bags
$351.00
($446.00
save 21%)
lystmarketplace
Women Solid Color Lock Buckle Square Mini Crossbody Shoulder Bag Phone Pouch
Women Solid Color Lock Buckle Square Mini Crossbody Shoulder Bag Phone Pouch
$19.45
overstock
Mini Wisemoon Bag in Black Vegan Leather
Mini Wisemoon Bag in Black Vegan Leather
$266.00
($665.00
save 60%)
monnierfrèresus&row
Handmade Love in The Mountains Applique Mini Shoulder Bag (Peru)
Handmade Love in The Mountains Applique Mini Shoulder Bag (Peru)
$19.39
overstock
Le Petit Chiquito Mini Leather Bag - Black - Jacquemus Shoulder Bags
Le Petit Chiquito Mini Leather Bag - Black - Jacquemus Shoulder Bags
$311.00
($415.00
save 25%)
lystmarketplace
Mini Camera Bag - Black - Lemaire Shoulder Bags
Mini Camera Bag - Black - Lemaire Shoulder Bags
$332.00
($390.00
save 15%)
lystmarketplace
Logo Mini Crossbody Bag - Black - KENZO Shoulder Bags
Logo Mini Crossbody Bag - Black - KENZO Shoulder Bags
$142.00
($177.00
save 20%)
lystmarketplace
Black Faux-leather Mini Triangle Crossbody Bag - Black - MM6 by Maison Martin Margiela Shoulder Bags
Black Faux-leather Mini Triangle Crossbody Bag - Black - MM6 by Maison Martin Margiela Shoulder Bags
$289.00
($340.00
save 15%)
lystmarketplace
Black Mini Circle Brot Bag - Black - OSOI Shoulder Bags
Black Mini Circle Brot Bag - Black - OSOI Shoulder Bags
$370.00
($435.00
save 15%)
lystmarketplace
Exclusive to Mytheresa â Mini Twin croc-effect shoulder bag
Exclusive to Mytheresa â Mini Twin croc-effect shoulder bag
$324.00
($540.00
save 40%)
mytheresaus ca
Advertisement
Love Mini Puff Maxi Quilt Bag Os Leather - Black - Pinko Shoulder Bags
Love Mini Puff Maxi Quilt Bag Os Leather - Black - Pinko Shoulder Bags
$247.00
($290.00
save 15%)
lystmarketplace
Mini Light Blue Padlock Bag - Blue - Palm Angels Shoulder Bags
Mini Light Blue Padlock Bag - Blue - Palm Angels Shoulder Bags
$361.00
($425.00
save 15%)
lyst
Love Icon Mirror Jewel Mini Shoulder Bag - Pink - Pinko Shoulder Bags
Love Icon Mirror Jewel Mini Shoulder Bag - Pink - Pinko Shoulder Bags
$302.00
($336.00
save 10%)
lystmarketplace
Rosetti Bodhi Women's Faux Leather Floral Embroidered Mini Crossbody Handbag - Small
Rosetti Bodhi Women's Faux Leather Floral Embroidered Mini Crossbody Handbag - Small
$19.99
overstock
Lauren Ralph Lauren Debby Ii Mini Heritage Bag - Shell Coral Heritage Logo
Lauren Ralph Lauren Debby Ii Mini Heritage Bag - Shell Coral Heritage Logo
$94.80
($158.00
save 40%)
macy's
Ruched Mini Cylinder Bag in Lemon Sorbet Leather
Ruched Mini Cylinder Bag in Lemon Sorbet Leather
$435.00
monnierfrèresus&row
Lacoste Women’s Croco Crew Grained Leather Mini Crossbody Bag - One size
Lacoste Women’s Croco Crew Grained Leather Mini Crossbody Bag - One size
$118.00
lacoste
LOEWE Paula's Ibiza Bronceado Waterlily Fish MINI HAMMOCK Drawstring Purse Bag
LOEWE Paula's Ibiza Bronceado Waterlily Fish MINI HAMMOCK Drawstring Purse Bag
$1,409.00
overstock
Gate Fringes Mini Bag - Black - Loewe Shoulder Bags
Gate Fringes Mini Bag - Black - Loewe Shoulder Bags
$775.00
($1,550.00
save -77400%)
lystmarketplace
Visetos Original Crossbody Mini - Black - MCM Shoulder Bags
Visetos Original Crossbody Mini - Black - MCM Shoulder Bags
$515.00
lyst
1969 Mini Mess Bag - White - Paco Rabanne Shoulder Bags
1969 Mini Mess Bag - White - Paco Rabanne Shoulder Bags
$790.00
lyst
Nine West Women Hollis Mini Crossbody Flap Bag - -
Nine West Women Hollis Mini Crossbody Flap Bag - -
$27.60
belk
Advertisement
Burberry Olympia Mini Leather Shoulder Bag
Burberry Olympia Mini Leather Shoulder Bag
$1,350.00
bloomingdale's
Creative QT SlideAway On-The-Go Mini Toy Storage Bag and Play Mat - Available in Multiple Patterns - Dinosaur Toy Bag
Creative QT SlideAway On-The-Go Mini Toy Storage Bag and Play Mat - Available in Multiple Patterns - Dinosaur Toy Bag
$32.73
walmart
Metallic Crossgrain Mini Cora Dome Satchel
Metallic Crossgrain Mini Cora Dome Satchel
$139.88
walmart
Darryl Mini Crossbody Bag - Natural - Chloé Shoulder Bags
Darryl Mini Crossbody Bag - Natural - Chloé Shoulder Bags
$890.00
lystmarketplace
Micro Olympia Leather Shoulder Bag - Brown - Burberry Shoulder Bags
Micro Olympia Leather Shoulder Bag - Brown - Burberry Shoulder Bags
$550.00
lyst
Mini Vertical Lola Bag in Primrose Pink Lambskin
Mini Vertical Lola Bag in Primrose Pink Lambskin
$970.00
monnierfrèresus&row
Mini Pocket Bag in Beige Cotton
Mini Pocket Bag in Beige Cotton
$1,350.00
monnierfrèresus&row
Alexander Wang Ladies Hobo bag Roxy Mini Bucket- Black
Alexander Wang Ladies Hobo bag Roxy Mini Bucket- Black
$439.99
walmart
Mini Rachel Bag - Red - By Far Shoulder Bags
Mini Rachel Bag - Red - By Far Shoulder Bags
$238.00
($280.00
save 15%)
lystmarketplace
Drone Storage Bag Waterproof Hard PU Carrying Case Handbag with Handle Two-way Zipper for DJI Mavic Mini
Drone Storage Bag Waterproof Hard PU Carrying Case Handbag with Handle Two-way Zipper for DJI Mavic Mini
$37.23
walmart
Crocodile-embossed Mini Bag - Pink - By Far Shoulder Bags
Crocodile-embossed Mini Bag - Pink - By Far Shoulder Bags
$367.00
($476.00
save 23%)
lyst
Lola Quilted Mini Bag - Black - Burberry Shoulder Bags
Lola Quilted Mini Bag - Black - Burberry Shoulder Bags
$970.00
lyst
Load More
Mini Bags
