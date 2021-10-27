Shoulder Bags

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Shape
Shape
Fitness
Healthy Eating
Beauty
Sex and Love
Celebrities
Mind & Body
Lifestyle
Video
Shop
Sweeps
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Your Profile
Newsletters
Email Preferences
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Log Out
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Shape
Shape
Shape
Search
Explore
Explore
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
Everything you need to know to get started with this high-fat, low-carb diet.
Read More
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
Twenty months and 17 pounds later, I came away with 10 big lessons.
Read More
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
This total-body dumbbell routine is the easiest way to ease into strength training as a newbie.
Read More
Fitness
Fitness
See All Fitness
Workouts
Cardio
Strength Training
Bodyweight Training
Yoga
Exercise Recovery
Exercise Tips
Race Training
Workout Trends
Playlists
Workout Clothes
Workout Gear
Healthy Eating
Healthy Eating
See All Healthy Eating
Healthy Recipes
Diets
Food & Nutrition
Healthy Cooking
Healthy Drinks
Weight Loss
Beauty
Sex and Love
Celebrities
Celebrities
See All Celebrities
Interviews
Celebrity News
Celebrity Workouts
Mind & Body
Mind & Body
See All Mind & Body
Coronavirus
Transformations
Astrology
Mental Health
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
See All Lifestyle
Travel
Fashion
Healthy IRL
Video
Video
See All Video
Workout Videos
Cooking Videos
Weight Loss Videos
Celebrity Videos
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Top Picks
Activewear
Workout Shoes
Swimwear
Fitness Gear
Home Gym
Sports & Outdoor
Health
Beauty
Fashion
Plus Size
Accessories
Sweeps
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Your Profile
Newsletters
Email Preferences
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Log Out
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Shape.com
Shop
handbags
shoulder bags
Shoulder Bags
Share
Shoulder Bags
Chloe Daria Medium Leather Shoulder Bag
featured
Chloe Daria Medium Leather Shoulder Bag
$2,137.49
overstock
Causual PVC Clear Women Crossbody Bags Shoulder Bag Handbag Jelly Small Phone Bags with Card Holder Removable Straps
featured
Causual PVC Clear Women Crossbody Bags Shoulder Bag Handbag Jelly Small Phone Bags with Card Holder Removable Straps
$12.96
walmart
Givenchy Large Cut-Out Croc-Embossed Leather Shoulder Bag
featured
Givenchy Large Cut-Out Croc-Embossed Leather Shoulder Bag
$2,790.00
saksfifthavenue
Wave Crossbody - White - DKNY Shoulder Bags
Wave Crossbody - White - DKNY Shoulder Bags
$113.00
($188.00
save 40%)
lyst
Kiss Medium leather shoulder bag
Kiss Medium leather shoulder bag
$1,750.00
mytheresaus ca
DKNY Women's Elissa Graffiti Logo Leather Shoulder Handbag, Neon Yellow
DKNY Women's Elissa Graffiti Logo Leather Shoulder Handbag, Neon Yellow
$119.16
walmart
Burberry Olympia Mini Leather Shoulder Bag
Burberry Olympia Mini Leather Shoulder Bag
$1,350.00
bloomingdale's
Classic Shoulder Bag
Classic Shoulder Bag
$94.39
overstock
COACH Tabby Snakeskin-Trimmed Leather Shoulder Bag
COACH Tabby Snakeskin-Trimmed Leather Shoulder Bag
$450.00
saksfifthavenue
Chinatera 6Pcs New Women CROCO Pattern PU Leather Handbag Shoulder Crossbody Bag
Chinatera 6Pcs New Women CROCO Pattern PU Leather Handbag Shoulder Crossbody Bag
$68.01
walmart
Calvin Klein Gabrianna Novelty Shopper Shoulder Bag, Black
Calvin Klein Gabrianna Novelty Shopper Shoulder Bag, Black
$88.80
($148.00
save 40%)
amazon
Handbag - Brown - Coccinelle Shoulder Bags
Handbag - Brown - Coccinelle Shoulder Bags
$167.00
($304.00
save 45%)
lyst
Advertisement
Swipe Crossbody Bag - Pink - Coperni Shoulder Bags
Swipe Crossbody Bag - Pink - Coperni Shoulder Bags
$419.00
lyst
Diesel Look.The Lock Philia Shoulder Bag,Beige,one size
Diesel Look.The Lock Philia Shoulder Bag,Beige,one size
$100.00
amazon
Calvin Klein Soft Lock Lamb Leather Convertible Crossbody Shoulder Bag, Caramel
Calvin Klein Soft Lock Lamb Leather Convertible Crossbody Shoulder Bag, Caramel
$123.09
amazon
Swipe Bag - Black - Coperni Shoulder Bags
Swipe Bag - Black - Coperni Shoulder Bags
$502.00
($590.00
save 15%)
lystmarketplace
Xs Johnny Shoulder Bag - Red - Danse Lente Shoulder Bags
Xs Johnny Shoulder Bag - Red - Danse Lente Shoulder Bags
$186.00
($372.00
save 50%)
lyst
Misty Boost Puff Leather Shoulder Bag
Misty Boost Puff Leather Shoulder Bag
$360.00
neimanmarcus
Sette Boost Quilt Padded Shoulder Bag
Sette Boost Quilt Padded Shoulder Bag
$575.00
neimanmarcus
Chinatera Simple PU Shoulder Bag Female Top-Handle Retro Zipper Tote Handbags (Black)
Chinatera Simple PU Shoulder Bag Female Top-Handle Retro Zipper Tote Handbags (Black)
$15.57
walmart
Coach Ladies Quilting And Rivets Parker Shoulder Bag
Coach Ladies Quilting And Rivets Parker Shoulder Bag
$326.69
walmart
Coach Ladies Dalton 28 Pebble Leather Shoulder Bag
Coach Ladies Dalton 28 Pebble Leather Shoulder Bag
$230.99
walmart
Marcie Small Saddle Bag - Brown - Chloé Shoulder Bags
Marcie Small Saddle Bag - Brown - Chloé Shoulder Bags
$990.00
lystmarketplace
Velvet Magenta Shell Handbag Chloe Croft London Limited
Velvet Magenta Shell Handbag Chloe Croft London Limited
$117.00
wolf&badgerus
Advertisement
Misty Boost Leather Bag - Black - Danse Lente Shoulder Bags
Misty Boost Leather Bag - Black - Danse Lente Shoulder Bags
$272.00
($320.00
save 15%)
lystmarketplace
Darryl Mini Crossbody Bag - Natural - Chloé Shoulder Bags
Darryl Mini Crossbody Bag - Natural - Chloé Shoulder Bags
$890.00
lystmarketplace
Micro Olympia Leather Shoulder Bag - Brown - Burberry Shoulder Bags
Micro Olympia Leather Shoulder Bag - Brown - Burberry Shoulder Bags
$550.00
lyst
Burberry Ladies Horseferry Print Leather Shoulder Bag In Black
Burberry Ladies Horseferry Print Leather Shoulder Bag In Black
$529.78
($960.00
save 45%)
jomashop
Off-white Croc Rachel Bag - White - By Far Shoulder Bags
Off-white Croc Rachel Bag - White - By Far Shoulder Bags
$357.00
($420.00
save 15%)
lystmarketplace
Cecycle Leather & Suede Crossbody Bag - Black - Bally Shoulder Bags
Cecycle Leather & Suede Crossbody Bag - Black - Bally Shoulder Bags
$630.00
($1,475.00
save -62900%)
lyst
Leather Camera Bag In Greige At Nordstrom Rack - Gray - Bruno Magli Shoulder Bags
Leather Camera Bag In Greige At Nordstrom Rack - Gray - Bruno Magli Shoulder Bags
$300.00
lystmarketplace
Burberry Tan Medium Grommet Shoulder Bag
Burberry Tan Medium Grommet Shoulder Bag
$714.99
walmart
Crossbody Cube Bag - Brown - Calvin Klein Shoulder Bags
Crossbody Cube Bag - Brown - Calvin Klein Shoulder Bags
$103.00
($206.00
save 50%)
lyst
Rachel Perforated Suede Shoulder Bag - Black - By Far Shoulder Bags
Rachel Perforated Suede Shoulder Bag - Black - By Far Shoulder Bags
$420.00
lyst
Portia Bag Os Leather - Natural - By Far Shoulder Bags
Portia Bag Os Leather - Natural - By Far Shoulder Bags
$427.00
($502.00
save 15%)
lystmarketplace
Cavalli Class Women's Handbags BLACK/BLUE - Black & Royal Blue City Diva Shoulder Bag
Cavalli Class Women's Handbags BLACK/BLUE - Black & Royal Blue City Diva Shoulder Bag
$189.99
($490.00
save 61%)
zulily
Advertisement
Tabitha - Brown - Brahmin Shoulder Bags
Tabitha - Brown - Brahmin Shoulder Bags
$295.00
lyst
Alexander McQueen Women's Multi-color Tweed Fabric / Leather Box 19 Shoulder Bag 479766 8495 - One Size
Alexander McQueen Women's Multi-color Tweed Fabric / Leather Box 19 Shoulder Bag 479766 8495 - One Size
$1,145.00
overstock
Baby Amber Holographic Shoulder Bag
Baby Amber Holographic Shoulder Bag
$564.00
neimanmarcus
Hailey Crossbody - Natural - Calvin Klein Shoulder Bags
Hailey Crossbody - Natural - Calvin Klein Shoulder Bags
$138.00
lyst
Mini Rachel Bag - Red - By Far Shoulder Bags
Mini Rachel Bag - Red - By Far Shoulder Bags
$238.00
($280.00
save 15%)
lystmarketplace
Ghost Mock-Croc Shoulder Bag
Ghost Mock-Croc Shoulder Bag
$1,290.00
neimanmarcus
Female Black 100% Polyamide. - Black - Balenciaga Shoulder Bags
Female Black 100% Polyamide. - Black - Balenciaga Shoulder Bags
$597.00
($702.00
save 15%)
lystmarketplace
Burberry Small Lola Quilted Leather Zip Shoulder Bag in Black at Nordstrom
Burberry Small Lola Quilted Leather Zip Shoulder Bag in Black at Nordstrom
$1,350.00
nordstrom
Burberry - Leather And Checked Canvas Shoulder Bag - Neutrals
Burberry - Leather And Checked Canvas Shoulder Bag - Neutrals
$770.00
net a porterlimited
Beige & Black Check Hackberry Bag - Natural - Burberry Shoulder Bags
Beige & Black Check Hackberry Bag - Natural - Burberry Shoulder Bags
$990.00
lystmarketplace
Ladies Cream Leather Crocodile-embossed Rachel Shoulder Bag - Natural - By Far Shoulder Bags
Ladies Cream Leather Crocodile-embossed Rachel Shoulder Bag - Natural - By Far Shoulder Bags
$385.00
lyst
COACH Colorblock Quilted Hutton Shoulder Bag
COACH Colorblock Quilted Hutton Shoulder Bag
$321.75
($495.00
save 35%)
zappos
Advertisement
Portable Shoulder Bag
Portable Shoulder Bag
$94.40
overstock
Crocodile-embossed Mini Bag - Pink - By Far Shoulder Bags
Crocodile-embossed Mini Bag - Pink - By Far Shoulder Bags
$367.00
($476.00
save 23%)
lyst
CLARE V. Petite Jeanne Floral Print Leather Shoulder Bag in Cream Rose Flrl/blk Chry Blssm at Nordstrom Rack
CLARE V. Petite Jeanne Floral Print Leather Shoulder Bag in Cream Rose Flrl/blk Chry Blssm at Nordstrom Rack
$206.23
($274.97
save 25%)
nordstromrack
Burberry Small Lola TB Horseferry Print Quilted Check Shoulder Bag in White at Nordstrom
Burberry Small Lola TB Horseferry Print Quilted Check Shoulder Bag in White at Nordstrom
$1,690.00
nordstrom
Yellow Croc Rachel Bag - Metallic - By Far Shoulder Bags
Yellow Croc Rachel Bag - Metallic - By Far Shoulder Bags
$357.00
($420.00
save 15%)
lystmarketplace
Baby Amber Snake Print Leather Bag - Brown - By Far Shoulder Bags
Baby Amber Snake Print Leather Bag - Brown - By Far Shoulder Bags
$356.00
($594.00
save 40%)
lyst
Lola Quilted Mini Bag - Black - Burberry Shoulder Bags
Lola Quilted Mini Bag - Black - Burberry Shoulder Bags
$970.00
lyst
Note leather shoulder bag
Note leather shoulder bag
$1,350.00
mytheresaus ca
Fabiola Mini Croco Crossbody - Metallic - Bebe Shoulder Bags
Fabiola Mini Croco Crossbody - Metallic - Bebe Shoulder Bags
$79.00
lyst
bebe Abigail Flap Small Shoulder Bag
bebe Abigail Flap Small Shoulder Bag
$62.30
($89.00
save 30%)
macys
Burberry Pink Small Quilted Monogram Shoulder Bag
Burberry Pink Small Quilted Monogram Shoulder Bag
$1,349.78
($2,450.00
save 50%)
jomashop
Wring Matte Geometric-pattern Crossbody Bag - Black - Bao Bao Issey Miyake Shoulder Bags
Wring Matte Geometric-pattern Crossbody Bag - Black - Bao Bao Issey Miyake Shoulder Bags
$745.00
lyst
Load More
Shoulder Bags
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Shape
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.shape.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.