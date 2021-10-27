Athleisure Must Haves

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Shape
Shape
Fitness
Healthy Eating
Beauty
Sex and Love
Celebrities
Mind & Body
Lifestyle
Video
Shop
Sweeps
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Your Profile
Newsletters
Email Preferences
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Log Out
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Shape
Shape
Shape
Search
Explore
Explore
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
Everything you need to know to get started with this high-fat, low-carb diet.
Read More
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
Twenty months and 17 pounds later, I came away with 10 big lessons.
Read More
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
This total-body dumbbell routine is the easiest way to ease into strength training as a newbie.
Read More
Fitness
Fitness
See All Fitness
Workouts
Cardio
Strength Training
Bodyweight Training
Yoga
Exercise Recovery
Exercise Tips
Race Training
Workout Trends
Playlists
Workout Clothes
Workout Gear
Healthy Eating
Healthy Eating
See All Healthy Eating
Healthy Recipes
Diets
Food & Nutrition
Healthy Cooking
Healthy Drinks
Weight Loss
Beauty
Sex and Love
Celebrities
Celebrities
See All Celebrities
Interviews
Celebrity News
Celebrity Workouts
Mind & Body
Mind & Body
See All Mind & Body
Coronavirus
Transformations
Astrology
Mental Health
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
See All Lifestyle
Travel
Fashion
Healthy IRL
Video
Video
See All Video
Workout Videos
Cooking Videos
Weight Loss Videos
Celebrity Videos
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Top Picks
Activewear
Workout Shoes
Swimwear
Fitness Gear
Home Gym
Sports & Outdoor
Health
Beauty
Fashion
Plus Size
Accessories
Sweeps
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Your Profile
Newsletters
Email Preferences
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Log Out
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Shape.com
Shop
holiday deals
Athleisure
Athleisure Must Haves
Share
Athleisure Must Haves
Zella Live In High Waist Ankle Performance Leggings, Size Xx-Large in Black Lori Marble Print at Nordstrom
featured
Zella Live In High Waist Ankle Performance Leggings, Size Xx-Large in Black Lori Marble Print at Nordstrom
$65.00
nordstrom
alo Double Take Pullover in Grey. - size S (also in L, M, XS)
featured
alo Double Take Pullover in Grey. - size S (also in L, M, XS)
$97.00
revolve
Truepace Athletic Leggings - Black - Adidas By Stella McCartney Pants
featured
Truepace Athletic Leggings - Black - Adidas By Stella McCartney Pants
$170.00
lyst
Z Avenue Women's Leggings Green - Green Footless Tights - Women & Plus
Z Avenue Women's Leggings Green - Green Footless Tights - Women & Plus
$8.99
($41.00
save 78%)
zulily
YEAR OF OURS Paris Legging in Black. - size L (also in S)
YEAR OF OURS Paris Legging in Black. - size L (also in S)
$114.00
revolve
Alo Magnesium Reset Spray, Size 3.7 Oz at Nordstrom
Alo Magnesium Reset Spray, Size 3.7 Oz at Nordstrom
$48.00
nordstrom
Sankuanz Reversible Basketball Shorts - Black - Adidas Originals Shorts
Sankuanz Reversible Basketball Shorts - Black - Adidas Originals Shorts
$75.00
($300.00
save 75%)
lystmarketplace
Alo Dreamy High Waist Wide Leg Knit Pants, Size Small in Woodrose at Nordstrom
Alo Dreamy High Waist Wide Leg Knit Pants, Size Small in Woodrose at Nordstrom
$108.00
nordstrom
Alo Yoga Micro Waffle Pleasant Cropped Henley Sweatshirt - Gray - Alo Yoga Sweats
Alo Yoga Micro Waffle Pleasant Cropped Henley Sweatshirt - Gray - Alo Yoga Sweats
$88.00
lystmarketplace
Vapor Camo-Print High-Waist Performance Leggings
Vapor Camo-Print High-Waist Performance Leggings
$128.00
bergdorfgoodman neimanmarcus
Unwind Sweatpant - Black - Alo Yoga Sweats
Unwind Sweatpant - Black - Alo Yoga Sweats
$98.00
lystmarketplace
Dreamy Short - Gray - Alo Yoga Shorts
Dreamy Short - Gray - Alo Yoga Shorts
$68.00
lystmarketplace
Advertisement
Beyond Yoga High Waisted Midi Legging in Pink. - size XS (also in S)
Beyond Yoga High Waisted Midi Legging in Pink. - size XS (also in S)
$42.00
($99.00
save 58%)
revolve
High-waist Graphic Trinity Legging - Orange - Alo Yoga Pants
High-waist Graphic Trinity Legging - Orange - Alo Yoga Pants
$69.00
($98.00
save 30%)
lystmarketplace
Beyond Yoga High Waisted Midi Legging in Pink. - size S (also in XS)
Beyond Yoga High Waisted Midi Legging in Pink. - size S (also in XS)
$42.00
($99.00
save 58%)
revolve
adidas Originals Women's Track Pant, Black, 2XS - NEW
adidas Originals Women's Track Pant, Black, 2XS - NEW
$27.98
walmart
Soho Sweatpants
Soho Sweatpants
$49.00
($98.00
save 50%)
bergdorfgoodman neimanmarcus
Lounge High - Rise Leggings - Gray - Alo Yoga Pants
Lounge High - Rise Leggings - Gray - Alo Yoga Pants
$108.00
lyst
Alo Yoga Micro Waffle Fireside Sweatpant - Gray - Alo Yoga Sweats
Alo Yoga Micro Waffle Fireside Sweatpant - Gray - Alo Yoga Sweats
$128.00
lystmarketplace
ALO Getaway Hoodie Dove Grey Heather MD
ALO Getaway Hoodie Dove Grey Heather MD
$139.00
walmart
Foxy Fleece Jacket - Natural - Alo Yoga Jackets
Foxy Fleece Jacket - Natural - Alo Yoga Jackets
$75.00
($198.00
save 62%)
lystmarketplace
Alo Yoga High-waist Vapor Legacy Plaid Legging - Black - Alo Yoga Pants
Alo Yoga High-waist Vapor Legacy Plaid Legging - Black - Alo Yoga Pants
$128.00
lystmarketplace
Vapor High - Rise Camo Ankle Leggings - Pink - Alo Yoga Pants
Vapor High - Rise Camo Ankle Leggings - Pink - Alo Yoga Pants
$128.00
lyst
Asmc Tst Tight - Black - Adidas By Stella McCartney Pants
Asmc Tst Tight - Black - Adidas By Stella McCartney Pants
$100.00
lyst
Advertisement
Athleisure Paul Stretch Pique Curved Logo Polo Shirt - Blue - BOSS by Hugo Boss T-Shirts
Athleisure Paul Stretch Pique Curved Logo Polo Shirt - Blue - BOSS by Hugo Boss T-Shirts
$121.00
lystmarketplace
Alo Yoga Layback Jumpsuit Top - Gray - Alo Yoga Jumpsuits
Alo Yoga Layback Jumpsuit Top - Gray - Alo Yoga Jumpsuits
$118.00
lystmarketplace
Boss Athleisure Paddy Polo-shirt - Blue - BOSS by Hugo Boss T-Shirts
Boss Athleisure Paddy Polo-shirt - Blue - BOSS by Hugo Boss T-Shirts
$72.00
($102.00
save 29%)
lystmarketplace
Vapor High-waist Graffiti Tie Dye Legging Size Large Alo Yoga - Blue - Alo Yoga Pants
Vapor High-waist Graffiti Tie Dye Legging Size Large Alo Yoga - Blue - Alo Yoga Pants
$114.00
lystmarketplace
Stadium cotton-blend hoodie
Stadium cotton-blend hoodie
$109.00
($156.00
save 30%)
mytheresaus ca
Logo Print Sweatshirt - Gray - Adidas By Stella McCartney Sweats
Logo Print Sweatshirt - Gray - Adidas By Stella McCartney Sweats
$110.00
lyst
Athletic Works Women's French Terry Athleisure 7" Drawstring Short
Athletic Works Women's French Terry Athleisure 7" Drawstring Short
$12.96
walmartusa
Adidas Originals Women's Knotted Trefoil Tee Bliss Coral FH8000
Adidas Originals Women's Knotted Trefoil Tee Bliss Coral FH8000
$31.50
walmart
Beyond Yoga Spacedye Slim Racerback Cropped Tank in Burnt Orange. - size XS (also in L)
Beyond Yoga Spacedye Slim Racerback Cropped Tank in Burnt Orange. - size XS (also in L)
$47.00
($66.00
save 29%)
revolve
Khaki Truepurpose Sport leggings - Green - Adidas By Stella McCartney Pants
Khaki Truepurpose Sport leggings - Green - Adidas By Stella McCartney Pants
$128.00
($150.00
save 15%)
lystmarketplace
Alo Muse Ribbed Crop Hoodie, Size Medium in Ivory at Nordstrom
Alo Muse Ribbed Crop Hoodie, Size Medium in Ivory at Nordstrom
$98.00
nordstrom
adidas Originals Women's High Waisted Short Tights Night Marine/White X-Small
adidas Originals Women's High Waisted Short Tights Night Marine/White X-Small
$33.58
walmart
Advertisement
Alo Yoga Seamless High-waist Ribbed Legging - Pink - Alo Yoga Pants
Alo Yoga Seamless High-waist Ribbed Legging - Pink - Alo Yoga Pants
$98.00
lystmarketplace
Alosoft Visionary Hooded Pullover, Size Medium in Black at Nordstrom
Alosoft Visionary Hooded Pullover, Size Medium in Black at Nordstrom
$78.00
nordstrom
7/8 High Waisted Moto legging - Black - Alo Yoga Pants
7/8 High Waisted Moto legging - Black - Alo Yoga Pants
$118.00
lystmarketplace
Smocked Cuff Cropped Half-zip Sweatshirt - White - Adidas Originals Sweats
Smocked Cuff Cropped Half-zip Sweatshirt - White - Adidas Originals Sweats
$60.00
($70.00
save 14%)
lystmarketplace
Marimekko Track Top - Pink - Adidas Originals Jackets
Marimekko Track Top - Pink - Adidas Originals Jackets
$80.00
lyst
Truepurpose Cycling Shorts - Black - Adidas By Stella McCartney Shorts
Truepurpose Cycling Shorts - Black - Adidas By Stella McCartney Shorts
$94.00
($110.00
save 15%)
lystmarketplace
Alo Yoga 78 High-waist Alosoft Sheila Legging - Gray - Alo Yoga Pants
Alo Yoga 78 High-waist Alosoft Sheila Legging - Gray - Alo Yoga Pants
$69.00
($98.00
save 30%)
lystmarketplace
Alo Yoga Alosoft Hooded Runner Long Sleeve Jacket - White - Alo Yoga Jackets
Alo Yoga Alosoft Hooded Runner Long Sleeve Jacket - White - Alo Yoga Jackets
$78.00
lystmarketplace
Alfani Plus Size Straight Leg Sweatpants, Created for Macy's - Deep Black
Alfani Plus Size Straight Leg Sweatpants, Created for Macy's - Deep Black
$79.50
macy's
Alo Yoga High-waist Zip It Flare Legging - Black - Alo Yoga Pants
Alo Yoga High-waist Zip It Flare Legging - Black - Alo Yoga Pants
$128.00
lystmarketplace
Warmth Coverup Sweatshirt - Black - Alo Yoga Sweats
Warmth Coverup Sweatshirt - Black - Alo Yoga Sweats
$98.00
lystmarketplace
Cover Twist - Front Cropped Tank - White - Alo Yoga Tops
Cover Twist - Front Cropped Tank - White - Alo Yoga Tops
$58.00
lyst
Advertisement
Sweaty Betty Textured Merino Wool Blend Beanie in Vanilla White at Nordstrom
Sweaty Betty Textured Merino Wool Blend Beanie in Vanilla White at Nordstrom
$48.00
nordstrom
Zella Alyce Pullover, Size Medium in Grey Light Heather at Nordstrom
Zella Alyce Pullover, Size Medium in Grey Light Heather at Nordstrom
$41.40
($69.00
save 40%)
nordstrom
Colorblock Piped Trackpants - Gray - Madison Supply Sweats
Colorblock Piped Trackpants - Gray - Madison Supply Sweats
$71.00
($178.00
save 60%)
lyst
Women's Champion Powerblend Hoodie, Size: Small, Yellow
Women's Champion Powerblend Hoodie, Size: Small, Yellow
$35.00
($50.00
save 30%)
kohl's
Petite Croft & Barrow Long Sleeve Sweatshirt, Women's, Size: Large Petite, Lt Purple
Petite Croft & Barrow Long Sleeve Sweatshirt, Women's, Size: Large Petite, Lt Purple
$19.99
($30.00
save 33%)
kohl's
Heathered Color Fleece Leggings [Athleisure pants], One size fits most, Fuchsia
Heathered Color Fleece Leggings [Athleisure pants], One size fits most, Fuchsia
$12.67
walmartusa
Women's Champion Powerblend Hoodie, Size: Large, Orange
Women's Champion Powerblend Hoodie, Size: Large, Orange
$35.00
($50.00
save 30%)
kohl's
CURVY SENSE Velvet Zip Hoodie, Size 1X in Emerald at Nordstrom Rack
CURVY SENSE Velvet Zip Hoodie, Size 1X in Emerald at Nordstrom Rack
$39.97
nordstromrack
Boa Pattern High-Rise Leggings
Boa Pattern High-Rise Leggings
$88.00
($118.00
save 25%)
bergdorfgoodman neimanmarcus
Plus Size Croft & Barrow Athleisure Crewneck Sweatshirt, Women's, Size: 5XL, Dark Pink
Plus Size Croft & Barrow Athleisure Crewneck Sweatshirt, Women's, Size: 5XL, Dark Pink
$14.40
($36.00
save 60%)
kohl's
Crown & Ivy™ Cranberry Performance Leggings
Crown & Ivy™ Cranberry Performance Leggings
$20.20
($50.50
save 60%)
belk
Balmain - Monogram-jacquard Wool-blend Sweatshirt - Womens - Blue
Balmain - Monogram-jacquard Wool-blend Sweatshirt - Womens - Blue
$760.00
matchesfashion com us
Load More
Athleisure Must Haves
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Shape
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.shape.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.