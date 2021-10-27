Yoga Straps

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Shape
Shape
Fitness
Healthy Eating
Beauty
Sex and Love
Celebrities
Mind & Body
Lifestyle
Video
Shop
Sweeps
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Your Profile
Newsletters
Email Preferences
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Log Out
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Shape
Shape
Shape
Search
Explore
Explore
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
Everything you need to know to get started with this high-fat, low-carb diet.
Read More
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
Twenty months and 17 pounds later, I came away with 10 big lessons.
Read More
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
This total-body dumbbell routine is the easiest way to ease into strength training as a newbie.
Read More
Fitness
Fitness
See All Fitness
Workouts
Cardio
Strength Training
Bodyweight Training
Yoga
Exercise Recovery
Exercise Tips
Race Training
Workout Trends
Playlists
Workout Clothes
Workout Gear
Healthy Eating
Healthy Eating
See All Healthy Eating
Healthy Recipes
Diets
Food & Nutrition
Healthy Cooking
Healthy Drinks
Weight Loss
Beauty
Sex and Love
Celebrities
Celebrities
See All Celebrities
Interviews
Celebrity News
Celebrity Workouts
Mind & Body
Mind & Body
See All Mind & Body
Coronavirus
Transformations
Astrology
Mental Health
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
See All Lifestyle
Travel
Fashion
Healthy IRL
Video
Video
See All Video
Workout Videos
Cooking Videos
Weight Loss Videos
Celebrity Videos
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Top Picks
Activewear
Workout Shoes
Swimwear
Fitness Gear
Home Gym
Sports & Outdoor
Health
Beauty
Fashion
Plus Size
Accessories
Sweeps
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Your Profile
Newsletters
Email Preferences
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Log Out
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Shape.com
Shop
Home Gym
Exercise Equipment
Yoga Straps
Yoga Straps
Share
Yoga Straps
Yoga Fitness Stretching Strap,Aerial Yoga Rope Stretch The Leg Splits practic Elastic Stretch bar Yoga, Dance, Gymnastics, Splits
featured
Yoga Fitness Stretching Strap,Aerial Yoga Rope Stretch The Leg Splits practic Elastic Stretch bar Yoga, Dance, Gymnastics, Splits
$22.96
walmart
10ft Yoga Stretching Strap Cotton Exercise Strap Fitness Physical Therapy Strap with Metal Ring
featured
10ft Yoga Stretching Strap Cotton Exercise Strap Fitness Physical Therapy Strap with Metal Ring
$10.99
walmart
Autcarible Rubber Muscle Building Resistance Dance Exercise Band Elastic Band Fitness Elastic Yoga Pilates Training Strap Sports Exercise Stretch Belt
featured
Autcarible Rubber Muscle Building Resistance Dance Exercise Band Elastic Band Fitness Elastic Yoga Pilates Training Strap Sports Exercise Stretch Belt
$10.60
walmart
Aibecy Elastic Resistance Bands Yoga Pull Rope Fitness Workout Sports Bands Leg Stretcher Door Flexibility Stretching Leg Strap
Aibecy Elastic Resistance Bands Yoga Pull Rope Fitness Workout Sports Bands Leg Stretcher Door Flexibility Stretching Leg Strap
$15.79
walmart
Yoga Belt Fitness Equipment Yoga Pull Strap Belt Elastic Dance Stretching Band Loop Exercise Resistance Belt
Yoga Belt Fitness Equipment Yoga Pull Strap Belt Elastic Dance Stretching Band Loop Exercise Resistance Belt
$8.29
walmart
4pcs Yoga Equipment Set Yoga Blocks Stretching Strap Resistance Loop Band Exercise Band Yoga block + latex pull towel + stretch belt + resistance ring
4pcs Yoga Equipment Set Yoga Blocks Stretching Strap Resistance Loop Band Exercise Band Yoga block + latex pull towel + stretch belt + resistance ring
$32.99
walmart
Yoga Stretching Strap Adjustable Yoga Belt Yoga Band with D-Ring Buckle
Yoga Stretching Strap Adjustable Yoga Belt Yoga Band with D-Ring Buckle
$6.59
walmart
Acenx TPE 11pc Pull Rope Fitness Resistance Bands Set Latex Tubes Pedal Exercise Puller Combination Rally Tension Strap, Ring Foot, Door Anchor For Yoga Workout
Acenx TPE 11pc Pull Rope Fitness Resistance Bands Set Latex Tubes Pedal Exercise Puller Combination Rally Tension Strap, Ring Foot, Door Anchor For Yoga Workout
$21.99
walmart
Yoga Cotton Stretching Strap 330LB Dasiy Chain Set Yoga Hammock Tree Swing Loop Strap Climbing Sling Yoga Stretching Strap
Yoga Cotton Stretching Strap 330LB Dasiy Chain Set Yoga Hammock Tree Swing Loop Strap Climbing Sling Yoga Stretching Strap
$15.99
walmart
Andoer Resistance Workout Bands Cotton Band for Legs Arms Butt Training Women' s Elastic Stretching Yoga Strap for Physical Therapy Home Fitness Gym Exercise
Andoer Resistance Workout Bands Cotton Band for Legs Arms Butt Training Women' s Elastic Stretching Yoga Strap for Physical Therapy Home Fitness Gym Exercise
$12.99
walmart
Altsales Stretch Band Strap Wide Latex Portable Elastic Belts Fitness Yoga Strength Stretching Training Accessories
Altsales Stretch Band Strap Wide Latex Portable Elastic Belts Fitness Yoga Strength Stretching Training Accessories
$7.99
walmart
Ame Pedal Resistance Bands with Handle Kit, 5-Tube Elastic Pedal Sit Up Pull Rope Exercise Fitness Equipment Yoga Strap Bodybuilding Expander for Abdomen Waist Arm Leg Stretching Slimming Training
Ame Pedal Resistance Bands with Handle Kit, 5-Tube Elastic Pedal Sit Up Pull Rope Exercise Fitness Equipment Yoga Strap Bodybuilding Expander for Abdomen Waist Arm Leg Stretching Slimming Training
$23.90
walmart
Advertisement
Meterk 6ft Yoga Stretching Strap Printed Cotton Exercise Strap Adjustable Fitness Physical Therapy Flexibility Strap with Metal Ring
Meterk 6ft Yoga Stretching Strap Printed Cotton Exercise Strap Adjustable Fitness Physical Therapy Flexibility Strap with Metal Ring
$10.35
walmart
METICH Stretch Band Strap Wide Latex Portable Elastic Belts Fitness Yoga Strength Stretching Training Accessoriesï¼ˆyellowï¼‰
METICH Stretch Band Strap Wide Latex Portable Elastic Belts Fitness Yoga Strength Stretching Training Accessoriesï¼ˆyellowï¼‰
$6.85
walmart
350cm Stretching Band Adjustable Training Belt Yoga Belts Back Bend Strap Assist for Home Yoga Fitness Exercise Body Building
350cm Stretching Band Adjustable Training Belt Yoga Belts Back Bend Strap Assist for Home Yoga Fitness Exercise Body Building
$29.18
walmart
14pcs Resistance Bands Set Workout Fitness Exercise Tube Bands Door Anchor Ankle Straps Cushioned Handles with Yoga Stretching Bands Carry Bags for Home Gym Travel
14pcs Resistance Bands Set Workout Fitness Exercise Tube Bands Door Anchor Ankle Straps Cushioned Handles with Yoga Stretching Bands Carry Bags for Home Gym Travel
$40.59
walmart
11PCS Resistance Bands Set for Exercise Resistance Tube Workout Bands with Door Anchor Handles Ankle Straps Stackable Up To 100 lbs, For Resistance Training Physical Home Workouts Yoga Pilates
11PCS Resistance Bands Set for Exercise Resistance Tube Workout Bands with Door Anchor Handles Ankle Straps Stackable Up To 100 lbs, For Resistance Training Physical Home Workouts Yoga Pilates
$45.89
walmart
Kritne Yoga Strap, Small Size Stretch Band, Training For Muscle Training Yoga Stretching Fitness
Kritne Yoga Strap, Small Size Stretch Band, Training For Muscle Training Yoga Stretching Fitness
$19.88
walmart
LYUMO 2m Elastic Stretch Yoga Strap Resistance Band Fitness Exercise Workout Belt Accessory, Resistance Band
LYUMO 2m Elastic Stretch Yoga Strap Resistance Band Fitness Exercise Workout Belt Accessory, Resistance Band
$9.31
walmart
GustaveDesign Stretching Strap for Yoga, Fixed 12 Loops Training Multipurpose Exercise Strap, Nonelastic Stretching Band for Pilates Dance Therapy Gymnastics (Pink+Gray)
GustaveDesign Stretching Strap for Yoga, Fixed 12 Loops Training Multipurpose Exercise Strap, Nonelastic Stretching Band for Pilates Dance Therapy Gymnastics (Pink+Gray)
$10.99
walmart
LEMETOW TPE 11pc Pull Rope Fitness Resistance Bands Set Latex Tubes Pedal Exercise Puller Tension Yoga Strap
LEMETOW TPE 11pc Pull Rope Fitness Resistance Bands Set Latex Tubes Pedal Exercise Puller Tension Yoga Strap
$22.77
walmart
Hi.FANCY Women Men Yoga Pilates Resistance Band Unisex Home Gym Strength Training Elastic Strap, Yellow, 1500x150x0.35mm
Hi.FANCY Women Men Yoga Pilates Resistance Band Unisex Home Gym Strength Training Elastic Strap, Yellow, 1500x150x0.35mm
$6.91
walmart
Qsports Yoga Exercise Fitness Elastic Band Strap Sport Stretch Resistance Belt Blue
Qsports Yoga Exercise Fitness Elastic Band Strap Sport Stretch Resistance Belt Blue
$7.74
walmart
10ft Yoga Stretching Strap Cotton Exercise Strap Fitness Physical Therapy Strap with Metal Ring
10ft Yoga Stretching Strap Cotton Exercise Strap Fitness Physical Therapy Strap with Metal Ring
$11.89
walmart
Advertisement
Octpeak Yoga Belt, 2m Elastic Stretch Yoga Strap Resistance Band Fitness Exercise Workout Belt Accessory, Fitness Elastic Band
Octpeak Yoga Belt, 2m Elastic Stretch Yoga Strap Resistance Band Fitness Exercise Workout Belt Accessory, Fitness Elastic Band
$8.40
walmart
OTVIAP 2m Elastic Stretch Yoga Strap Resistance Band Fitness Exercise Workout Belt Accessory, Fitness Resistance Band,Resistance Band
OTVIAP 2m Elastic Stretch Yoga Strap Resistance Band Fitness Exercise Workout Belt Accessory, Fitness Resistance Band,Resistance Band
$8.40
walmart
Pilates Exercise Stick Kit ï¼ŒPortable Compact 3-Section Yoga Resistance Bands for Legs and Butt, Pilates Bar with Foot Strap for Full Body Workout
Pilates Exercise Stick Kit ï¼ŒPortable Compact 3-Section Yoga Resistance Bands for Legs and Butt, Pilates Bar with Foot Strap for Full Body Workout
$29.89
walmart
Stretch Yoga Strap Durable Pure Cotton Exercise Straps Strap Adjustable D-Ring Buckle Gives Flexibility for Yoga
Stretch Yoga Strap Durable Pure Cotton Exercise Straps Strap Adjustable D-Ring Buckle Gives Flexibility for Yoga
$9.09
walmart
Big Sale! Yoga Stretching Belt Rehabilitation Belt Stroke Ankle Joint Correction Strap Black
Big Sale! Yoga Stretching Belt Rehabilitation Belt Stroke Ankle Joint Correction Strap Black
$11.99
walmart
Peyan Stretch Strap, Yoga Strap, Multi-loop Yoga Stretching Out Home Workout Pink
Peyan Stretch Strap, Yoga Strap, Multi-loop Yoga Stretching Out Home Workout Pink
$24.99
walmart
Mgaxyff One Word Horse Trainer,Yoga Belt One Word Horse Trainer Ligament Stretching Soft Opening Lower Waist Strap,Yoga Belt
Mgaxyff One Word Horse Trainer,Yoga Belt One Word Horse Trainer Ligament Stretching Soft Opening Lower Waist Strap,Yoga Belt
$36.06
walmart
Mgaxyff Yoga Stretch Strap,Resistance Stretch Rubber Band Training Rope Tube Workout Fitness Exercise for Yoga Gym, Resistance Band
Mgaxyff Yoga Stretch Strap,Resistance Stretch Rubber Band Training Rope Tube Workout Fitness Exercise for Yoga Gym, Resistance Band
$10.36
walmart
Yoga Cotton Stretching Strap 330LB Dasiy Chain Set Yoga Hammock Tree Swing Loop Strap Climbing Sling Yoga Stretching Strap
Yoga Cotton Stretching Strap 330LB Dasiy Chain Set Yoga Hammock Tree Swing Loop Strap Climbing Sling Yoga Stretching Strap
$13.69
walmart
Sports Foot Stretching Strap Ligament Stretching Belt Foot Drop Strap with Loop Sports Ligament Stretching Training Belt Strap Yoga Ligament Stretching Belt for Ballet Gymnastics Flexibility Exercise
Sports Foot Stretching Strap Ligament Stretching Belt Foot Drop Strap with Loop Sports Ligament Stretching Training Belt Strap Yoga Ligament Stretching Belt for Ballet Gymnastics Flexibility Exercise
$11.12
walmart
Octpeak 2m Training Stretch Strap, Yoga Stretch Belt Rope Increase Flexibility Leg Training Bands Strap for Exercise Fitness Gym, Yoga Stretch Belt
Octpeak 2m Training Stretch Strap, Yoga Stretch Belt Rope Increase Flexibility Leg Training Bands Strap for Exercise Fitness Gym, Yoga Stretch Belt
$9.39
walmart
NK 11Pcs/Set Resistance Bands Exercise Yoga Fitness Training Tubes Set, Gym Hip Workout Stretch Bands, Legs Ankle Straps for Resistance Fitness Training Tubes / Home Workouts
NK 11Pcs/Set Resistance Bands Exercise Yoga Fitness Training Tubes Set, Gym Hip Workout Stretch Bands, Legs Ankle Straps for Resistance Fitness Training Tubes / Home Workouts
$28.99
walmart
Advertisement
Resistance Bands Set, Exercise Workout Bands for Women & Men, 5 Stackable Resistance Bands with Door Anchor, Ankle Straps, Carrying Case for Working Out, Fitness Training, Yoga
Resistance Bands Set, Exercise Workout Bands for Women & Men, 5 Stackable Resistance Bands with Door Anchor, Ankle Straps, Carrying Case for Working Out, Fitness Training, Yoga
$25.57
walmart
Mgaxyff Yoga Extender Rope, Daisy Chain Rope,Extension Rope Belt Strap for Hammock Aerial Yoga Outdoor Camping 1.1M 7 Loops
Mgaxyff Yoga Extender Rope, Daisy Chain Rope,Extension Rope Belt Strap for Hammock Aerial Yoga Outdoor Camping 1.1M 7 Loops
$12.05
walmart
OTVIAP 6pcs Yoga Exercise Pull Strap Stretch Belt Resistance Bands Fitness Equipment Set,Resistance Bands,Yoga Resistance Bands
OTVIAP 6pcs Yoga Exercise Pull Strap Stretch Belt Resistance Bands Fitness Equipment Set,Resistance Bands,Yoga Resistance Bands
$20.99
walmart
moobody 5pcs Yoga Equipment Set Pilates Ring Yoga Cotton Strap Resistance Loop Band Figure 8 Resistance Band Exercise Stretching Strap
moobody 5pcs Yoga Equipment Set Pilates Ring Yoga Cotton Strap Resistance Loop Band Figure 8 Resistance Band Exercise Stretching Strap
$68.69
walmart
4PCS Yoga Equipment Set Yoga Wheel Cotton Stretching Strap Stability EVA Blocks Yoga Pilates Meditation Exercise Set
4PCS Yoga Equipment Set Yoga Wheel Cotton Stretching Strap Stability EVA Blocks Yoga Pilates Meditation Exercise Set
$95.30
walmart
Bamboo Yoga Block & Strap Combo (BS02)
Bamboo Yoga Block & Strap Combo (BS02)
$39.99
overstock
Yoga Stretch with Digital Segment Stretch Rope Resistance Strap Resistance Band Anti-slip Strap Belts Fitness Leg Stretching Fitness Training Accessories
Yoga Stretch with Digital Segment Stretch Rope Resistance Strap Resistance Band Anti-slip Strap Belts Fitness Leg Stretching Fitness Training Accessories
$7.99
walmart
LYUMO Yoga Stretch Srtap Exercise Resistance Bands Fitness Strap for Boy Exercise Strength Training, Fitness Strap
LYUMO Yoga Stretch Srtap Exercise Resistance Bands Fitness Strap for Boy Exercise Strength Training, Fitness Strap
$7.15
walmart
Yoga Stretch Strap With Grip Loops Waist Leg Resistance Belt Fitness Exercise Gym Rope
Yoga Stretch Strap With Grip Loops Waist Leg Resistance Belt Fitness Exercise Gym Rope
$15.49
walmart
TPE 11pc Pull Rope Fitness Resistance Bands Set Latex Tubes Pedal Exercise Puller Combination Rally Tension Strap, Ring Foot, Door Anchor For Yoga Workout Resistance band, tension rope, fitness, suit
TPE 11pc Pull Rope Fitness Resistance Bands Set Latex Tubes Pedal Exercise Puller Combination Rally Tension Strap, Ring Foot, Door Anchor For Yoga Workout Resistance band, tension rope, fitness, suit
$22.56
walmart
Everyday Yoga 10 Foot Cinch Strap True Navy Blue Cotton/Polyester
Everyday Yoga 10 Foot Cinch Strap True Navy Blue Cotton/Polyester
$12.98
walmart
Cyber Monday Clearance Adjustable Outdoor Tree Hanging Aerial Yoga Hammock Straps Rope Belt
Cyber Monday Clearance Adjustable Outdoor Tree Hanging Aerial Yoga Hammock Straps Rope Belt
$10.95
walmart
Advertisement
Rubber Muscle Building Resistance Dance Exercise Band Elastic Band Fitness Elastic Yoga Pilates Training Strap Sports Exercise Stretch Belt
Rubber Muscle Building Resistance Dance Exercise Band Elastic Band Fitness Elastic Yoga Pilates Training Strap Sports Exercise Stretch Belt
$10.84
walmart
Fitness Workout Tension Rope with Handle Elastic Pull Rope Home Bodybuilding Training Yoga Strap 20-25LB
Fitness Workout Tension Rope with Handle Elastic Pull Rope Home Bodybuilding Training Yoga Strap 20-25LB
$10.37
walmart
Famure elastic band Multi-functional Cotton Upper Leg Stretch Strap Yoga Stretch Strap
Famure elastic band Multi-functional Cotton Upper Leg Stretch Strap Yoga Stretch Strap
$16.42
walmart
Everyday Yoga 6 Foot Cinch Strap True Navy Blue Cotton/Polyester
Everyday Yoga 6 Foot Cinch Strap True Navy Blue Cotton/Polyester
$10.98
walmart
Follure Door Flexibility Stretching Leg Stretcher Strap For Ballet Dance Yoga Trainning
Follure Door Flexibility Stretching Leg Stretcher Strap For Ballet Dance Yoga Trainning
$10.79
walmart
?Flash Deal?11Pcs Natural Latex /TPE MuscleRope Yoga Exercise Belt Booty Set Resistance Bands, Sports Fitness Plates Strap Bouncing Strength.
?Flash Deal?11Pcs Natural Latex /TPE MuscleRope Yoga Exercise Belt Booty Set Resistance Bands, Sports Fitness Plates Strap Bouncing Strength.
$53.45
newegg
Switch Game Fitness Ring Adventure NS Ring Fit Somatosensory Sports Game Yoga Fitness Ring + Leg Straps, Suitable for Great Adventure Sports Somatosensory Games/Somatosensory Yoga Sports Games
Switch Game Fitness Ring Adventure NS Ring Fit Somatosensory Sports Game Yoga Fitness Ring + Leg Straps, Suitable for Great Adventure Sports Somatosensory Games/Somatosensory Yoga Sports Games
$41.68
walmart
Yoga Ligament Stretching Belt Rehabilitation Strap Leg Training
Yoga Ligament Stretching Belt Rehabilitation Strap Leg Training
$10.98
walmart
5pcs/set Workout Resistance Bands Loop Fitness Yoga Leg Strength Flexibility Exercise Band Elastic Stretch Strap
5pcs/set Workout Resistance Bands Loop Fitness Yoga Leg Strength Flexibility Exercise Band Elastic Stretch Strap
$12.99
walmart
JuLam Multi-functional Cotton Upper Leg Stretch Strap Yoga Stretch Strap
JuLam Multi-functional Cotton Upper Leg Stretch Strap Yoga Stretch Strap
$15.53
walmart
JANDEL Pedal Resistance Band Super Light 4-Tube Yoga Strap Elastic Pull Rope Fitness Equipment for Sit-up Bodybuilding Expander Abdomen Workout Arm Stretching Slimming Training
JANDEL Pedal Resistance Band Super Light 4-Tube Yoga Strap Elastic Pull Rope Fitness Equipment for Sit-up Bodybuilding Expander Abdomen Workout Arm Stretching Slimming Training
$13.49
walmart
JosLiki Yoga Blocks 2 Pack Set - (Yoga Block with 1 Yoga Strap) High Density Soft EVA Foam Block for Yoga, General Fitness, Pilates, Stretching and Toning Workouts
JosLiki Yoga Blocks 2 Pack Set - (Yoga Block with 1 Yoga Strap) High Density Soft EVA Foam Block for Yoga, General Fitness, Pilates, Stretching and Toning Workouts
$29.89
walmart
Load More
Yoga Straps
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Shape
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.shape.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.