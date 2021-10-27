Luggage & Travel Bags

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Shape
Shape
Fitness
Healthy Eating
Beauty
Sex and Love
Celebrities
Mind & Body
Lifestyle
Video
Shop
Sweeps
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Your Profile
Newsletters
Email Preferences
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Log Out
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Shape
Shape
Shape
Search
Explore
Explore
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
Everything you need to know to get started with this high-fat, low-carb diet.
Read More
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
Twenty months and 17 pounds later, I came away with 10 big lessons.
Read More
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
This total-body dumbbell routine is the easiest way to ease into strength training as a newbie.
Read More
Fitness
Fitness
See All Fitness
Workouts
Cardio
Strength Training
Bodyweight Training
Yoga
Exercise Recovery
Exercise Tips
Race Training
Workout Trends
Playlists
Workout Clothes
Workout Gear
Healthy Eating
Healthy Eating
See All Healthy Eating
Healthy Recipes
Diets
Food & Nutrition
Healthy Cooking
Healthy Drinks
Weight Loss
Beauty
Sex and Love
Celebrities
Celebrities
See All Celebrities
Interviews
Celebrity News
Celebrity Workouts
Mind & Body
Mind & Body
See All Mind & Body
Coronavirus
Transformations
Astrology
Mental Health
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
See All Lifestyle
Travel
Fashion
Healthy IRL
Video
Video
See All Video
Workout Videos
Cooking Videos
Weight Loss Videos
Celebrity Videos
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Top Picks
Activewear
Workout Shoes
Swimwear
Fitness Gear
Home Gym
Sports & Outdoor
Health
Beauty
Fashion
Plus Size
Accessories
Sweeps
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Your Profile
Newsletters
Email Preferences
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Log Out
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Shape.com
Shop
Luggage
Luggage & Travel Bags
Share
Luggage & Travel Bags
Backpacks
Duffle Bags
sets
Suitcases
Garment Bags
Carry On
Laptop Bags
McKlein Stylish Laptop Tote Bag - 97534, Leather, Small, Brown - ALYSON
featured
McKlein Stylish Laptop Tote Bag - 97534, Leather, Small, Brown - ALYSON
$84.14
($260.00
save 68%)
amazon
adidas League Three Stripe 2 Backpack, One Size , Gray
featured
adidas League Three Stripe 2 Backpack, One Size , Gray
$32.99
($55.00
save 40%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
Laptop Bag 11" 12" 13" 14" 15" 15.6 inch Waterproof Notebook Bag for Macbook Air Pro Computer Handbag Briefcase Bag Sky Blue 12-inch
featured
Laptop Bag 11" 12" 13" 14" 15" 15.6 inch Waterproof Notebook Bag for Macbook Air Pro Computer Handbag Briefcase Bag Sky Blue 12-inch
$10.26
walmart
Amazon Basics Slim Carry On Laptop Travel Overnight Backpack - Green
Amazon Basics Slim Carry On Laptop Travel Overnight Backpack - Green
$64.99
amazon
Black Stamp Backpack - Black - A.P.C. Backpacks
Black Stamp Backpack - Black - A.P.C. Backpacks
$349.00
($410.00
save 15%)
lystmarketplace
Monster Backpack - Green - A Bathing Ape Backpacks
Monster Backpack - Green - A Bathing Ape Backpacks
$442.00
lyst
Multifunctional Laptop Bag 14 inch Laptop Case Waterproof Nylon Laptop Bag Briefcase Leisure Business Handbag Black
Multifunctional Laptop Bag 14 inch Laptop Case Waterproof Nylon Laptop Bag Briefcase Leisure Business Handbag Black
$20.69
walmart
American Tourister Pop Max 3 Piece Expandable Spinner Luggage Set Black - American Tourister Luggage Sets
American Tourister Pop Max 3 Piece Expandable Spinner Luggage Set Black - American Tourister Luggage Sets
$143.99
($239.99
save 40%)
ebags
American Green Travel Rockdale 3 Piece Expandable Hardside Spinner Luggage Set Black - American Green Travel Luggage Sets
American Green Travel Rockdale 3 Piece Expandable Hardside Spinner Luggage Set Black - American Green Travel Luggage Sets
$302.99
($349.99
save 13%)
ebags
Aqua Sphere Team Backpack, Navy Blue/White, One Size
Aqua Sphere Team Backpack, Navy Blue/White, One Size
$44.76
($69.99
save 36%)
amazon
American Tourister 20'' Moonlight Plus Hardside Spinner Suitcase - Marble
American Tourister 20'' Moonlight Plus Hardside Spinner Suitcase - Marble
$99.99
target
Baggallini Women's Anti Theft Convertible Backpack, BlackBerry, One Size
Baggallini Women's Anti Theft Convertible Backpack, BlackBerry, One Size
$128.00
amazon
Advertisement
Atlantic Ultra Lite 14 Inch Lightweight Luggage, One Size , Blue
Atlantic Ultra Lite 14 Inch Lightweight Luggage, One Size , Blue
$76.99
($140.00
save 45%)
jcpenney
Mini Backpack Crossbody Bag - Black - Balenciaga Backpacks
Mini Backpack Crossbody Bag - Black - Balenciaga Backpacks
$578.00
($826.00
save 30%)
lyst
Outdoor Sports Waist Fanny Pack Bag for Men Women Travel Bag Running Bag
Outdoor Sports Waist Fanny Pack Bag for Men Women Travel Bag Running Bag
$11.99
walmart
Aleon 21" Hardside Domestic Carry-on Suiter Platinum - Aleon Hardside Carry-On
Aleon 21" Hardside Domestic Carry-on Suiter Platinum - Aleon Hardside Carry-On
$569.00
ebags
Baggallini New Classic Metro Backpack with Rfid Phone Wristlet
Baggallini New Classic Metro Backpack with Rfid Phone Wristlet
$98.00
bloomingdale's
Laptop Messenger Bag for Surface Laptop, Razer Blade 15, Samsung Flex
Laptop Messenger Bag for Surface Laptop, Razer Blade 15, Samsung Flex
$45.99
walmart
American Tourister Curio 20" Carry-On Spinner Suitcase - Purple
American Tourister Curio 20" Carry-On Spinner Suitcase - Purple
$119.99
($240.00
save 50%)
macy's
ANGGREK PU Leather Motorcycle Waterproof Helmet Bag Dual Use Motorcycle Backpack Waterproof Luggage Bags Motorbike Helmet Bag Storage Bags
ANGGREK PU Leather Motorcycle Waterproof Helmet Bag Dual Use Motorcycle Backpack Waterproof Luggage Bags Motorbike Helmet Bag Storage Bags
$97.35
walmart
BEIS 26 Luggage in Beige.
BEIS 26 Luggage in Beige.
$258.00
revolve
American Tourister 28" Checkered Hardside Spinner Suitcase - Teal
American Tourister 28" Checkered Hardside Spinner Suitcase - Teal
$119.99
target
Amerileather Black Leather Softside Briefcase
Amerileather Black Leather Softside Briefcase
$92.49
overstock
American Flyer Animal Print 5-Piece Spinner Luggage Set, Leopard Black
American Flyer Animal Print 5-Piece Spinner Luggage Set, Leopard Black
$359.10
($400.00
save 10%)
amazon
Advertisement
Andare Santa Fe Three Piece Spinner Set - (20-25-29) Black - Andare Luggage Sets
Andare Santa Fe Three Piece Spinner Set - (20-25-29) Black - Andare Luggage Sets
$579.99
ebags
New Fashion Casual Backpack
New Fashion Casual Backpack
$46.80
overstock
Bally Explore Flynn Weekender Duffle Bag
Bally Explore Flynn Weekender Duffle Bag
$825.00
saksfifthavenue
Daffi - Black - Bally Backpacks
Daffi - Black - Bally Backpacks
$750.00
lyst
Ametoys Multifunctional Laptop Bag 14 inch Laptop Case Waterproof Nylon Laptop Bag Briefcase Leisure Business Handbag Navy Blue
Ametoys Multifunctional Laptop Bag 14 inch Laptop Case Waterproof Nylon Laptop Bag Briefcase Leisure Business Handbag Navy Blue
$20.68
walmart
Backpack - Blue - Armani Exchange Backpacks
Backpack - Blue - Armani Exchange Backpacks
$100.00
lystmarketplace
Beis 21-Inch Rolling Spinner Suitcase in Black at Nordstrom
Beis 21-Inch Rolling Spinner Suitcase in Black at Nordstrom
$198.00
nordstrom
Baggallini Women's Carry on, Sterling Shimmer, NS
Baggallini Women's Carry on, Sterling Shimmer, NS
$129.03
($149.95
save 14%)
amazon
Carrying Bag Laptop Cover for Dell XPS 15 9500, Precision, Latitude
Carrying Bag Laptop Cover for Dell XPS 15 9500, Precision, Latitude
$34.99
walmart
Repeat Logo Tape Backpack - Black - A.P.C. Backpacks
Repeat Logo Tape Backpack - Black - A.P.C. Backpacks
$187.00
($287.00
save 35%)
lystmarketplace
AIMEE KESTENBERG Tamitha Genuine Calf Hair Backpack in Opal Distressed Metallic at Nordstrom Rack
AIMEE KESTENBERG Tamitha Genuine Calf Hair Backpack in Opal Distressed Metallic at Nordstrom Rack
$109.97
nordstromrack
Aimee Kestenberg Geo Chic 24" Embossed Expandable Spinner Checked Luggage Metallic Light Silver with Silver Hardware - Aimee Kestenberg Hardside Checked
Aimee Kestenberg Geo Chic 24" Embossed Expandable Spinner Checked Luggage Metallic Light Silver with Silver Hardware - Aimee Kestenberg Hardside Checked
$74.99
ebags
Advertisement
American Flyer Greek Key 4 Piece Rolling Luggage Set YELLOW - American Flyer Luggage Sets
American Flyer Greek Key 4 Piece Rolling Luggage Set YELLOW - American Flyer Luggage Sets
$195.99
($199.99
save 2%)
ebags
BOCONI Overnight Duffel Bag in Cognac at Nordstrom Rack
BOCONI Overnight Duffel Bag in Cognac at Nordstrom Rack
$159.97
nordstromrack
Laptop Bag 11" 12" 13" 14" 15" 15.6 inch Waterproof Notebook Bag for Macbook Air Pro Computer Handbag Briefcase Bag Pink 15-inch
Laptop Bag 11" 12" 13" 14" 15" 15.6 inch Waterproof Notebook Bag for Macbook Air Pro Computer Handbag Briefcase Bag Pink 15-inch
$11.24
walmart
American Tourister 4 Kix 16" Rolling Carry-On Tote Pink - American Tourister Softside Carry-On
American Tourister 4 Kix 16" Rolling Carry-On Tote Pink - American Tourister Softside Carry-On
$76.24
($84.99
save 10%)
ebags
Alpine Swiss Messenger Bag Leather 15.6 Laptop Briefcase Portfolio Business Case
Alpine Swiss Messenger Bag Leather 15.6 Laptop Briefcase Portfolio Business Case
$99.99
walmart
Multifunctional Large Capacity Backpack Waterproof Mummy Bag Out Travel Bags
Multifunctional Large Capacity Backpack Waterproof Mummy Bag Out Travel Bags
$50.81
walmart
American Tourister 20'' Moonlight Plus Hardside Spinner Suitcase - Black
American Tourister 20'' Moonlight Plus Hardside Spinner Suitcase - Black
$99.99
target
Altsales Laptop Case Protective Handbag, Upgrade Notebook Carrying Bag for Computer
Altsales Laptop Case Protective Handbag, Upgrade Notebook Carrying Bag for Computer
$11.99
walmart
Amazon Basics Urban Garment Bag - Dark Grey
Amazon Basics Urban Garment Bag - Dark Grey
$28.49
amazon
BRC MacBook Laptop Universal Laptop Bag Samsung Chromebook HP Acer Lenovo Gray
BRC MacBook Laptop Universal Laptop Bag Samsung Chromebook HP Acer Lenovo Gray
$11.99
walmart
American Sport Plus Stripes 3 Piece Expandable Spinner Luggage Set Black - American Sport Plus Luggage Sets
American Sport Plus Stripes 3 Piece Expandable Spinner Luggage Set Black - American Sport Plus Luggage Sets
$159.99
ebags
Motorcycle Travel Luggage Round Studded Cowhide Soft Leather Tool Bag
Motorcycle Travel Luggage Round Studded Cowhide Soft Leather Tool Bag
$38.20
walmart
Advertisement
AmeriLeather Leather 20" Expandable Carry On Pullman Red Floral - AmeriLeather Softside Carry-On
AmeriLeather Leather 20" Expandable Carry On Pullman Red Floral - AmeriLeather Softside Carry-On
$189.99
ebags
ABQ Town Journey 3pc Hardside Luggage Set with Spinner - Rosegold
ABQ Town Journey 3pc Hardside Luggage Set with Spinner - Rosegold
$99.97
walmartusa
Logo-print Textured-leather Bifold Cardholder - Black - Balenciaga Luggage
Logo-print Textured-leather Bifold Cardholder - Black - Balenciaga Luggage
$295.00
lyst
AmeriLeather Leather Three Piece Set Traveler Waxy Brown - AmeriLeather Luggage Sets
AmeriLeather Leather Three Piece Set Traveler Waxy Brown - AmeriLeather Luggage Sets
$495.99
($499.99
save 1%)
ebags
American Tourister Pirouette Nxt 24 Inch Hardside Lightweight Luggage, One Size , Gray
American Tourister Pirouette Nxt 24 Inch Hardside Lightweight Luggage, One Size , Gray
$107.99
($240.00
save 55%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
Andare Santa Fe 20" Spinner Carry-On Khaki - Andare Softside Carry-On
Andare Santa Fe 20" Spinner Carry-On Khaki - Andare Softside Carry-On
$179.99
ebags
Ametoys Multifunctional Laptop Bag 15.4 inch Laptop Case Waterproof Nylon Laptop Bag Briefcase Leisure Business Handbag Pink
Ametoys Multifunctional Laptop Bag 15.4 inch Laptop Case Waterproof Nylon Laptop Bag Briefcase Leisure Business Handbag Pink
$20.68
walmart
Canvas Utility Backpack - Black - As2ov Backpacks
Canvas Utility Backpack - Black - As2ov Backpacks
$255.00
($319.00
save 20%)
lyst
Recycled Pink Leather Backpack - Nude ACE
Recycled Pink Leather Backpack - Nude ACE
$227.00
wolf&badgerus
Multifunctional Laptop Bag 13.3 inch Laptop Case Waterproof Nylon Laptop Bag Briefcase Leisure Business Handbag Navy Blue
Multifunctional Laptop Bag 13.3 inch Laptop Case Waterproof Nylon Laptop Bag Briefcase Leisure Business Handbag Navy Blue
$20.69
walmart
Andare Milan-2 20" Spinner Carry-On Chili - Andare Softside Carry-On
Andare Milan-2 20" Spinner Carry-On Chili - Andare Softside Carry-On
$109.99
ebags
Basic Backpack 16" Fuchsia - As Pictured
Basic Backpack 16" Fuchsia - As Pictured
$34.32
overstock
Load More
Luggage & Travel Bags
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Shape
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.shape.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.