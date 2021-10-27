Skip to content
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
Everything you need to know to get started with this high-fat, low-carb diet.
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
Twenty months and 17 pounds later, I came away with 10 big lessons.
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
This total-body dumbbell routine is the easiest way to ease into strength training as a newbie.
Mens
Apparel
Jeans
Men's Jeans
Share
Men's Jeans
FRAME L'Homme Stretch Slim Fit Jeans, Size 31 in Sugarcane at Nordstrom
featured
FRAME L'Homme Stretch Slim Fit Jeans, Size 31 in Sugarcane at Nordstrom
$124.80
($208.00
save 40%)
nordstrom
FRAME L'Homme Slim Fit Jeans, Size 29 in Noir at Nordstrom
featured
FRAME L'Homme Slim Fit Jeans, Size 29 in Noir at Nordstrom
$198.00
nordstrom
Mavi Jeans Zach Straight Fit Jeans, Size 34 X 32 in Ink Foggy Austin at Nordstrom
featured
Mavi Jeans Zach Straight Fit Jeans, Size 34 X 32 in Ink Foggy Austin at Nordstrom
$58.80
($98.00
save 40%)
nordstrom
Carhartt Men's Relaxed Fit Jean Pants, 100% Cotton Denim, Color: Darkstone, Fits Waist Size: 35 in x 32 in - B17-DST 35 32
Carhartt Men's Relaxed Fit Jean Pants, 100% Cotton Denim, Color: Darkstone, Fits Waist Size: 35 in x 32 in - B17-DST 35 32
$88.96
walmart
Wrangler Men’s Western Slim Fit Boot Cut Jean, Black Stretch, 29x32
Wrangler Men’s Western Slim Fit Boot Cut Jean, Black Stretch, 29x32
$36.13
($48.00
save 25%)
amazon
Wrangler Rugged Wear Men's Woodland Thermal Jean ,Stonewashed Denim,40x30
Wrangler Rugged Wear Men's Woodland Thermal Jean ,Stonewashed Denim,40x30
$50.63
($58.00
save 13%)
amazon
Balmain Ribbed Slim-Fit Jeans
Balmain Ribbed Slim-Fit Jeans
$1,195.00
saksfifthavenue
Rigid Cotton Denim Flared Jeans - Blue - Amiri Jeans
Rigid Cotton Denim Flared Jeans - Blue - Amiri Jeans
$527.00
($879.00
save 40%)
lyst
Ariat Men's Rebar M4 Relaxed Durastretch Edge Bootcut Jean (Size 30-32) Bodie, Cotton,Polyester,Spandex
Ariat Men's Rebar M4 Relaxed Durastretch Edge Bootcut Jean (Size 30-32) Bodie, Cotton,Polyester,Spandex
$79.95
shoemall
Ariat Men's Rebar M5 Slim DuraStretch Edge Straight Leg Jean (Size 34-30) Blackstone, Cotton,Polyester,Spandex
Ariat Men's Rebar M5 Slim DuraStretch Edge Straight Leg Jean (Size 34-30) Blackstone, Cotton,Polyester,Spandex
$79.95
shoemall
Blue Gabardine Panel Jeans - Blue - Alexander McQueen Jeans
Blue Gabardine Panel Jeans - Blue - Alexander McQueen Jeans
$920.00
lystmarketplace
Core Slim-Fit Jeans in Medium Denim, 32
Core Slim-Fit Jeans in Medium Denim, 32
$19.99
forever21
B. Tuff Western Jeans Mens Winter Microfiber Bootcut Med Wash
B. Tuff Western Jeans Mens Winter Microfiber Bootcut Med Wash
$99.94
overstock
BDG Urban Outfitters Jack Men's Straight Leg Jeans, Size 36 X 32 in Denim at Nordstrom
BDG Urban Outfitters Jack Men's Straight Leg Jeans, Size 36 X 32 in Denim at Nordstrom
$69.00
nordstrom
Bailey's Point Men's Fashion Straight Jeans Light Vintage Wash Size 32X34
Bailey's Point Men's Fashion Straight Jeans Light Vintage Wash Size 32X34
$26.99
walmart
Bailey's Point Men's Fashion Bootcut Jeans Dark Wash Size 32X32
Bailey's Point Men's Fashion Bootcut Jeans Dark Wash Size 32X32
$26.99
walmart
Balmain Faded Slim-Fit Moto Jeans
Balmain Faded Slim-Fit Moto Jeans
$1,395.00
saksfifthavenue
Premium Distressed Slim-Fit Jeans in Light Denim, 33
Premium Distressed Slim-Fit Jeans in Light Denim, 33
$29.99
forever21
Ariat Men's Rebar M4 Relaxed DuraStretch Workhorse Bootcut Jean (Size 31-32) Phantom, Cotton,Polyester,Spandex
Ariat Men's Rebar M4 Relaxed DuraStretch Workhorse Bootcut Jean (Size 31-32) Phantom, Cotton,Polyester,Spandex
$74.95
shoemall
Bailey's Point Men's Fashion Straight Jeans Light Vintage Wash Size 28X30
Bailey's Point Men's Fashion Straight Jeans Light Vintage Wash Size 28X30
$26.99
walmart
Sweatshirt With Logo - Blue - Balmain Jeans
Sweatshirt With Logo - Blue - Balmain Jeans
$499.00
lyst
Men's Bulwark FR EXCEL FR Loose-Fit Jeans, Size: 36 X 32, Blue
Men's Bulwark FR EXCEL FR Loose-Fit Jeans, Size: 36 X 32, Blue
$80.00
kohl's
CVLIFE Men's Destroyed Ripped Biker Jeans Slim Fit Casual Skinny Stretchy Solid Color Pants Trousers
CVLIFE Men's Destroyed Ripped Biker Jeans Slim Fit Casual Skinny Stretchy Solid Color Pants Trousers
$33.25
walmart
Straight Leg Ripped Knee Jeans - Blue - Calvin Klein Jeans
Straight Leg Ripped Knee Jeans - Blue - Calvin Klein Jeans
$108.00
($216.00
save 50%)
lyst
Balenciaga Allover Logo Jeans
Balenciaga Allover Logo Jeans
$850.00
saksfifthavenue
Boglioli Straight-Leg Jeans
Boglioli Straight-Leg Jeans
$162.49
($325.00
save 50%)
saksfifthavenue
Tapered-fit Jeans In Paper-touch Stretch-cotton Gabardine - Blue - BOSS by Hugo Boss Jeans
Tapered-fit Jeans In Paper-touch Stretch-cotton Gabardine - Blue - BOSS by Hugo Boss Jeans
$178.00
lystmarketplace
Extra Slim Fit Jeans In Mid Blue Stretch Denim - Blue - BOSS by Hugo Boss Jeans
Extra Slim Fit Jeans In Mid Blue Stretch Denim - Blue - BOSS by Hugo Boss Jeans
$148.00
lystmarketplace
Calvin Klein Men's Straight Fit Stretch Jeans Boston Blue-Black - Size: 36W x 30L
Calvin Klein Men's Straight Fit Stretch Jeans Boston Blue-Black - Size: 36W x 30L
$59.99
themen'swearhouse
Ariat Men's Rebar M5 Slim DuraStretch Edge Straight Leg Jean (Size 42-32) Blackstone, Cotton,Polyester,Spandex
Ariat Men's Rebar M5 Slim DuraStretch Edge Straight Leg Jean (Size 42-32) Blackstone, Cotton,Polyester,Spandex
$79.95
shoemall
Fashion Skinny Destroyed Denim Jeans for Men Stretch Ankle Zipper Pencil Pants Slim Fit Ripped Distressed Pants
Fashion Skinny Destroyed Denim Jeans for Men Stretch Ankle Zipper Pencil Pants Slim Fit Ripped Distressed Pants
$31.03
walmart
Slim Cut Blue Cotton Jeans With Embossed Logo - Blue - Balmain Jeans
Slim Cut Blue Cotton Jeans With Embossed Logo - Blue - Balmain Jeans
$950.00
lyst
Ariat Men's Rebar M4 Relaxed DuraStretch Workhorse Bootcut Jean Blue Pants 36-32
Ariat Men's Rebar M4 Relaxed DuraStretch Workhorse Bootcut Jean Blue Pants 36-32
$74.95
shoemall
Born Fly Mens The Alien Pant Denim Regular Fit Jeans, Grey, 34W x 32L
Born Fly Mens The Alien Pant Denim Regular Fit Jeans, Grey, 34W x 32L
$39.52
overstock
Avamo Fashion Men's Skinny Ripped Pants Destroyed Distressed Jeans Plain Stretchy Tapered Leg Trousers
Avamo Fashion Men's Skinny Ripped Pants Destroyed Distressed Jeans Plain Stretchy Tapered Leg Trousers
$34.09
walmart
Men's Slim Ash Tapered Jeans - Black
Men's Slim Ash Tapered Jeans - Black
$51.98
($99.00
save 47%)
macy's
BUFFALO Mens Navy Heather Jeans W33/ L34
BUFFALO Mens Navy Heather Jeans W33/ L34
$48.98
walmart
Calvin Klein Men's Athletic Taper Fit Jeans, Austin Dark Blue, 30W x 30L
Calvin Klein Men's Athletic Taper Fit Jeans, Austin Dark Blue, 30W x 30L
$45.99
walmart
Calsunbaby Men's Ripped Skinny Distressed Destroyed Straight Fit Zipper Jeans XL
Calsunbaby Men's Ripped Skinny Distressed Destroyed Straight Fit Zipper Jeans XL
$29.95
walmart
Binpure Mens Fashion Slim Jeans Casual Leisure Pants Long Trousers
Binpure Mens Fashion Slim Jeans Casual Leisure Pants Long Trousers
$31.43
walmart
New Brooks Brothers Mens Cotton Canvas Slim Fit Stretch Green Jeans (40x32)
New Brooks Brothers Mens Cotton Canvas Slim Fit Stretch Green Jeans (40x32)
$74.50
walmart
Calsunbaby Men Denim Distressed Bib Jumpsuit Overalls Jeans Ripped Pants Dark Blue L
Calsunbaby Men Denim Distressed Bib Jumpsuit Overalls Jeans Ripped Pants Dark Blue L
$41.95
walmart
Skinny Fit Forever Black Jeans - Black - Calvin Klein Jeans
Skinny Fit Forever Black Jeans - Black - Calvin Klein Jeans
$70.00
lyst
Men's Bulwark FR EXCEL FR Pre-Washed Dungaree Jeans, Size: 40 X 32, Blue
Men's Bulwark FR EXCEL FR Pre-Washed Dungaree Jeans, Size: 40 X 32, Blue
$85.00
kohl's
Men's Cultura Washed Super Flex Skinny Jeans, Size: 30X30, Blue
Men's Cultura Washed Super Flex Skinny Jeans, Size: 30X30, Blue
$40.80
($68.00
save 40%)
kohl's
Relaxed Fit Jeans In Dark Blue Comfort Stretch Denim - Blue - BOSS by Hugo Boss Jeans
Relaxed Fit Jeans In Dark Blue Comfort Stretch Denim - Blue - BOSS by Hugo Boss Jeans
$198.00
lystmarketplace
'thommer jogg' Jeans With Gathers - Blue - DIESEL Jeans
'thommer jogg' Jeans With Gathers - Blue - DIESEL Jeans
$135.00
($269.00
save 50%)
lyst
Collection by Michael Strahan Men's Gramercy Dark Blue Wash Relaxed Fit Jeans - Size 38W x 34L
Collection by Michael Strahan Men's Gramercy Dark Blue Wash Relaxed Fit Jeans - Size 38W x 34L
$49.99
themen'swearhouse
Mavi Jeans Matt Relaxed Fit Jeans, Size 35 X 30 in Black Williamsburg at Nordstrom
Mavi Jeans Matt Relaxed Fit Jeans, Size 35 X 30 in Black Williamsburg at Nordstrom
$98.00
nordstrom
Seyurigaoka Little Girlâ€™s Long Sleeve Polka Dot Tops and Elastic Ripped Jeans Trousers Headband Suit
Seyurigaoka Little Girlâ€™s Long Sleeve Polka Dot Tops and Elastic Ripped Jeans Trousers Headband Suit
$18.66
walmart
Levi's Water Less Men's 510 Skinny Jeans - Stretch, 32 32, Blue
Levi's Water Less Men's 510 Skinny Jeans - Stretch, 32 32, Blue
$59.99
($69.50
save 14%)
jcpenney
Big & Tall Levi's 501 Original Shrink-To-Fit Jeans, Men's, Size: 46X29, Dark Blue
Big & Tall Levi's 501 Original Shrink-To-Fit Jeans, Men's, Size: 46X29, Dark Blue
$59.99
($69.50
save 14%)
kohl's
Men's Lee Extreme Motion MVP Tru Temp 365 Straight Tapered Twill Jeans, Size: 36X36, Black
Men's Lee Extreme Motion MVP Tru Temp 365 Straight Tapered Twill Jeans, Size: 36X36, Black
$39.99
($55.00
save 27%)
kohl's
Levi's Water Less Men's 502 Tapered Regular Fit Jeans, 36 32, Blue
Levi's Water Less Men's 502 Tapered Regular Fit Jeans, 36 32, Blue
$59.99
($69.50
save 14%)
jcpenney
Men's Levi's 502 Regular Taper-Fit Stretch All Seasons Tech Jeans, Size: 32X30, Brown
Men's Levi's 502 Regular Taper-Fit Stretch All Seasons Tech Jeans, Size: 32X30, Brown
$69.50
kohl's
Men's Levi's 527 Slim Bootcut Jeans, Size: 38 X 32, Med Blue
Men's Levi's 527 Slim Bootcut Jeans, Size: 38 X 32, Med Blue
$69.50
kohl's
Men's Lee Extreme Motion MVP Straight-Leg Slim-Fit Jeans, Size: 32 X 32, Dark Blue
Men's Lee Extreme Motion MVP Straight-Leg Slim-Fit Jeans, Size: 32 X 32, Dark Blue
$39.99
($55.00
save 27%)
kohl's
Levi's Men's 501 Levi's Original Fit Jeans (Size 34-30) Light Stonewash, Cotton
Levi's Men's 501 Levi's Original Fit Jeans (Size 34-30) Light Stonewash, Cotton
$59.50
shoemall
Men's Lee Extreme Motion MVP Athletic-Fit Tapered-Leg Jeans, Size: 38X30, Dark Blue
Men's Lee Extreme Motion MVP Athletic-Fit Tapered-Leg Jeans, Size: 38X30, Dark Blue
$39.99
($55.00
save 27%)
kohl's
Levi's Men's 550 Relaxed Fit Jeans (Size 30-30) Dark Stonewash, Cotton
Levi's Men's 550 Relaxed Fit Jeans (Size 30-30) Dark Stonewash, Cotton
$59.50
shoemall
Men's Jeans
