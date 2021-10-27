Men's Necklaces

featured

Effy Men's 925 Sterling Silver Sword & Snake Pendant Necklace

$186.00
($465.00 save 60%)
saksfifthavenueoff5th
featured

Curata 10k Yellow Gold Solid 1.75mm Mens Figaro Chain Necklace Options 20 22 24 30

$252.99
overstock
featured

Triple Layered Necklace - Metallic - Dolce & Gabbana Necklaces

$849.00
lystmarketplace

David Yurman Silver Box Chain Necklace/26" x 4mm

$340.00
saksfifthavenue

Macy's Men's The Lord's Prayer Medallion Pendant Necklace - Silver

$69.00
macy's

Multi Skull Long Chain Necklace - Metallic - Alexander McQueen Necklaces

$490.00
lyst

Belk & Co. Men's Byzantine Link Chain Necklace In Stainless Steel - -

$250.00
belk

Bleue Burnham - The Portrait 9kt Recycled-gold Pendant Necklace - Mens - Gold

$878.00
matchesfashion com us

Ssense Exclusive & Yellow 'the Bouquet Pendant' Necklace - Metallic - Bleue Burnham Necklaces

$417.00
($490.00 save 15%)
lystmarketplace

Men's Sterling Silver Leather 18-inch Large Tubular Cross Necklace

$66.74
($94.99 save 30%)
overstock

Miami Cuban Chain Sterling Silver Necklace 150 Gauge Made in Italy

$113.99
overstock

Mens Silver-Tone Stainless Steel Rosary Necklace

$68.00
($140.00 save 51%)
walmartusa
Advertisement

Gold Double Cross Necklace - Metallic - DSquared² Necklaces

$179.00
($210.00 save 15%)
lystmarketplace

Double Necklace - Metallic - DSquared² Necklaces

$265.00
lystmarketplace

Macy's Men's Franco Link Chain Bracelet and Necklace Set in Stainless Steel - Silver-tone

$89.00
macy's

Macy's Men's Dagger Pendant Necklace in Stainless Steel

$41.30
($59.00 save 30%)
macys

Belk & Co. Men's Stainless Steel Black Ip Cross Pendant Necklace - -

$150.00
belk

Chisel Men's Black IP-plated Stainless Steel 20-inch Claw Necklace

$37.49
overstock

Macy's Men's Certified Diamond Accent Flat Cross Pendant Necklace in Stainless Steel

$83.30
($119.00 save 30%)
macys

Belk & Co. Men's Diamond Accent Flat Cross Pendant Necklace In Stainless Steel - -

$225.00
belk

Gold Lois Necklace - Metallic - A.P.C. Necklaces

$140.00
($165.00 save 15%)
lystmarketplace

Chain Necklace - Metallic - Bottega Veneta Necklaces

$680.00
lyst

Other Materials Necklace - Metallic - Ambush Necklaces

$244.00
($348.00 save 30%)
lystmarketplace

AllSaints Men's Bullet Pendant Necklace in Warm Silver at Nordstrom

$95.00
nordstrom
Advertisement

Anthony Jacobs Men's Stainless Steel Our Father Lords Prayer Charm & Rosary Necklace

$65.00
($130.00 save 50%)
saksfifthavenueoff5th

Alan Crocetti - Micro Gem In Heat Ruby & 18kt White-gold Necklace - Mens - White Gold

$2,438.00
matchesfashion com us

Gold Mahe Necklace - Blue - A.P.C. Necklaces

$132.00
($155.00 save 15%)
lystmarketplace

Alexander McQueen Double-Wrap Chain Necklace

$490.00
saksfifthavenue

Small Padlock Charm Necklace - Metallic - Ambush Necklaces

$197.00
($281.00 save 30%)
lystmarketplace

Men's Black Stainless Steel Aero Polished Necklace Bailey of Sheffield

$224.00
wolf&badgerus

Men's Romero Griffin Shield Pendant Necklace w/ Diamonds

$2,900.00
neimanmarcus

Ball Chain Necklace - Metallic - Ambush Sweats

$748.00
($880.00 save 15%)
lystmarketplace

Men's Romero Beaded Monk Medallion-Pendant Necklace

$490.00
neimanmarcus

Gold Sam Necklace - Metallic - A.P.C. Necklaces

$251.00
($295.00 save 15%)
lystmarketplace

Alighieri - Capricorn Sterling-silver Necklace - Mens - Silver

$245.00
matchesfashion com us

Anthony Jacobs Men's Two-Tone Stainless Steel Cross Pendant Necklace

$61.50
($123.00 save 50%)
saksfifthavenueoff5th
Advertisement

Men's Stainless Steel Fleur De Lis Dog Tag Chain Necklace, Silver/Silver

$19.99
target

Completedworks - Pearl & Sterling-silver Necklace - Mens - Silver

$250.00
matchesfashion com us

Chisel Men's Stainless Steel Polished 24-inch Cross Pendant Necklace

$43.49
overstock

David Yurman Elongated Sterling Silver Chain Necklace

$1,450.00
saksfifthavenue

Effy Mens Genuine Agate Sterling Silver Cross Pendant Necklace, One Size

$299.99
($624.98 save 52%)
jcpenney

Coastal Jewelry Men's Matte Finish Purple Plated Stainless Steel Box Chain and Nylon Cord Necklace (6mm) - 26"

$62.99
($69.99 save 10%)
walmartusa

Men's Small Box Chain Necklace 2.7mm - Metallic - David Yurman Necklaces

$235.00
lyst

Belk & Co. Men's Anchor Necklace In 10K Yellow & White Gold -

$2,025.00
belk

Gold & Silver Freestyle Necklace - Metallic - Bless Necklaces

$183.00
($215.00 save 15%)
lystmarketplace

Macy's Men's Red Tiger's Eye Bead Necklace in .925 Sterling Silver

$83.30
($119.00 save 30%)
macys

David Yurman Men's Curb Chain Necklace, Size 24 in Silver at Nordstrom

$2,900.00
nordstrom

Macy's Men's Cross Pendant Necklace

$62.30
($89.00 save 30%)
macys
Advertisement

Bloomingdale's Men's Edged Cross Pendant Necklace in 14K Yellow Gold, 20 - 100% Exclusive

$2,105.00
bloomingdale's

Pewter Men's Eagle Arrowhead Black Leather Cord Necklace

$19.43
($23.59 save 18%)
overstock

Coastal Jewelry Men's Antiqued and Polished Purple Plated Stainless Steel Large Skull Necklace - 24"

$89.99
($99.99 save 10%)
walmartusa

Coastal Jewelry Black Plated Stainless Steel 8mm Curb Chain Necklace and Bracelet Set

$67.99
($101.99 save 33%)
walmartusa

Chisel Men's Stainless Steel Polished/Brushed 22-inch Arrowhead Necklace

$30.74
($40.99 save 25%)
overstock

Effy Men's Sterling Silver Cross Pendant Chain Necklace

$128.00
($320.00 save 60%)
saksfifthavenueoff5th

Men's Beaded Necklace Stainless Steel, One Size

$65.81
($135.00 save 51%)
jcpenneyaffiliate

Marvel Hydra Mens Stainless Steel Double Dog Tag Pendant Necklace, One Size , White

$30.45
($62.48 save 51%)
jcpenneyaffiliate

Emanuele Bicocchi - Caesar Sterling-silver Necklace - Mens - Silver

$165.00
matchesfashion com us

Esquire Men's Jewelry Diamond Dog Tag 22" Pendant Necklace (1/2 ct. t.w.) in 14k Gold Over Sterling Silver - Gold Over silver

$312.50
($1,250.00 save -31150%)
macy's

Esquire Men's Jewelry White Sapphire Cluster 22" Pendant Necklace (1/10 ct. t.w.) in Sterling Silver, Created for Macy's - Silver

$250.00
($1,000.00 save -24900%)
macy's

Mens Two-Tone Stainless Steel Link Necklace, One Size

$132.02
($270.82 save 51%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
Load More
© Copyright Shape. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com