Men's Necklaces

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Shape
Shape
Fitness
Healthy Eating
Beauty
Sex and Love
Celebrities
Mind & Body
Lifestyle
Video
Shop
Sweeps
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Your Profile
Newsletters
Email Preferences
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Log Out
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Shape
Shape
Shape
Search
Explore
Explore
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
Everything you need to know to get started with this high-fat, low-carb diet.
Read More
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
Twenty months and 17 pounds later, I came away with 10 big lessons.
Read More
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
This total-body dumbbell routine is the easiest way to ease into strength training as a newbie.
Read More
Fitness
Fitness
See All Fitness
Workouts
Cardio
Strength Training
Bodyweight Training
Yoga
Exercise Recovery
Exercise Tips
Race Training
Workout Trends
Playlists
Workout Clothes
Workout Gear
Healthy Eating
Healthy Eating
See All Healthy Eating
Healthy Recipes
Diets
Food & Nutrition
Healthy Cooking
Healthy Drinks
Weight Loss
Beauty
Sex and Love
Celebrities
Celebrities
See All Celebrities
Interviews
Celebrity News
Celebrity Workouts
Mind & Body
Mind & Body
See All Mind & Body
Coronavirus
Transformations
Astrology
Mental Health
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
See All Lifestyle
Travel
Fashion
Healthy IRL
Video
Video
See All Video
Workout Videos
Cooking Videos
Weight Loss Videos
Celebrity Videos
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Top Picks
Activewear
Workout Shoes
Swimwear
Fitness Gear
Home Gym
Sports & Outdoor
Health
Beauty
Fashion
Plus Size
Accessories
Sweeps
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Your Profile
Newsletters
Email Preferences
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Log Out
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Shape.com
Shop
Mens
mens jewelry
Necklaces
Men's Necklaces
Share
Men's Necklaces
Effy Men's 925 Sterling Silver Sword & Snake Pendant Necklace
featured
Effy Men's 925 Sterling Silver Sword & Snake Pendant Necklace
$186.00
($465.00
save 60%)
saksfifthavenueoff5th
Curata 10k Yellow Gold Solid 1.75mm Mens Figaro Chain Necklace Options 20 22 24 30
featured
Curata 10k Yellow Gold Solid 1.75mm Mens Figaro Chain Necklace Options 20 22 24 30
$252.99
overstock
Triple Layered Necklace - Metallic - Dolce & Gabbana Necklaces
featured
Triple Layered Necklace - Metallic - Dolce & Gabbana Necklaces
$849.00
lystmarketplace
David Yurman Silver Box Chain Necklace/26" x 4mm
David Yurman Silver Box Chain Necklace/26" x 4mm
$340.00
saksfifthavenue
Macy's Men's The Lord's Prayer Medallion Pendant Necklace - Silver
Macy's Men's The Lord's Prayer Medallion Pendant Necklace - Silver
$69.00
macy's
Multi Skull Long Chain Necklace - Metallic - Alexander McQueen Necklaces
Multi Skull Long Chain Necklace - Metallic - Alexander McQueen Necklaces
$490.00
lyst
Belk & Co. Men's Byzantine Link Chain Necklace In Stainless Steel - -
Belk & Co. Men's Byzantine Link Chain Necklace In Stainless Steel - -
$250.00
belk
Bleue Burnham - The Portrait 9kt Recycled-gold Pendant Necklace - Mens - Gold
Bleue Burnham - The Portrait 9kt Recycled-gold Pendant Necklace - Mens - Gold
$878.00
matchesfashion com us
Ssense Exclusive & Yellow 'the Bouquet Pendant' Necklace - Metallic - Bleue Burnham Necklaces
Ssense Exclusive & Yellow 'the Bouquet Pendant' Necklace - Metallic - Bleue Burnham Necklaces
$417.00
($490.00
save 15%)
lystmarketplace
Men's Sterling Silver Leather 18-inch Large Tubular Cross Necklace
Men's Sterling Silver Leather 18-inch Large Tubular Cross Necklace
$66.74
($94.99
save 30%)
overstock
Miami Cuban Chain Sterling Silver Necklace 150 Gauge Made in Italy
Miami Cuban Chain Sterling Silver Necklace 150 Gauge Made in Italy
$113.99
overstock
Mens Silver-Tone Stainless Steel Rosary Necklace
Mens Silver-Tone Stainless Steel Rosary Necklace
$68.00
($140.00
save 51%)
walmartusa
Advertisement
Gold Double Cross Necklace - Metallic - DSquared² Necklaces
Gold Double Cross Necklace - Metallic - DSquared² Necklaces
$179.00
($210.00
save 15%)
lystmarketplace
Double Necklace - Metallic - DSquared² Necklaces
Double Necklace - Metallic - DSquared² Necklaces
$265.00
lystmarketplace
Macy's Men's Franco Link Chain Bracelet and Necklace Set in Stainless Steel - Silver-tone
Macy's Men's Franco Link Chain Bracelet and Necklace Set in Stainless Steel - Silver-tone
$89.00
macy's
Macy's Men's Dagger Pendant Necklace in Stainless Steel
Macy's Men's Dagger Pendant Necklace in Stainless Steel
$41.30
($59.00
save 30%)
macys
Belk & Co. Men's Stainless Steel Black Ip Cross Pendant Necklace - -
Belk & Co. Men's Stainless Steel Black Ip Cross Pendant Necklace - -
$150.00
belk
Chisel Men's Black IP-plated Stainless Steel 20-inch Claw Necklace
Chisel Men's Black IP-plated Stainless Steel 20-inch Claw Necklace
$37.49
overstock
Macy's Men's Certified Diamond Accent Flat Cross Pendant Necklace in Stainless Steel
Macy's Men's Certified Diamond Accent Flat Cross Pendant Necklace in Stainless Steel
$83.30
($119.00
save 30%)
macys
Belk & Co. Men's Diamond Accent Flat Cross Pendant Necklace In Stainless Steel - -
Belk & Co. Men's Diamond Accent Flat Cross Pendant Necklace In Stainless Steel - -
$225.00
belk
Gold Lois Necklace - Metallic - A.P.C. Necklaces
Gold Lois Necklace - Metallic - A.P.C. Necklaces
$140.00
($165.00
save 15%)
lystmarketplace
Chain Necklace - Metallic - Bottega Veneta Necklaces
Chain Necklace - Metallic - Bottega Veneta Necklaces
$680.00
lyst
Other Materials Necklace - Metallic - Ambush Necklaces
Other Materials Necklace - Metallic - Ambush Necklaces
$244.00
($348.00
save 30%)
lystmarketplace
AllSaints Men's Bullet Pendant Necklace in Warm Silver at Nordstrom
AllSaints Men's Bullet Pendant Necklace in Warm Silver at Nordstrom
$95.00
nordstrom
Advertisement
Anthony Jacobs Men's Stainless Steel Our Father Lords Prayer Charm & Rosary Necklace
Anthony Jacobs Men's Stainless Steel Our Father Lords Prayer Charm & Rosary Necklace
$65.00
($130.00
save 50%)
saksfifthavenueoff5th
Alan Crocetti - Micro Gem In Heat Ruby & 18kt White-gold Necklace - Mens - White Gold
Alan Crocetti - Micro Gem In Heat Ruby & 18kt White-gold Necklace - Mens - White Gold
$2,438.00
matchesfashion com us
Gold Mahe Necklace - Blue - A.P.C. Necklaces
Gold Mahe Necklace - Blue - A.P.C. Necklaces
$132.00
($155.00
save 15%)
lystmarketplace
Alexander McQueen Double-Wrap Chain Necklace
Alexander McQueen Double-Wrap Chain Necklace
$490.00
saksfifthavenue
Small Padlock Charm Necklace - Metallic - Ambush Necklaces
Small Padlock Charm Necklace - Metallic - Ambush Necklaces
$197.00
($281.00
save 30%)
lystmarketplace
Men's Black Stainless Steel Aero Polished Necklace Bailey of Sheffield
Men's Black Stainless Steel Aero Polished Necklace Bailey of Sheffield
$224.00
wolf&badgerus
Men's Romero Griffin Shield Pendant Necklace w/ Diamonds
Men's Romero Griffin Shield Pendant Necklace w/ Diamonds
$2,900.00
neimanmarcus
Ball Chain Necklace - Metallic - Ambush Sweats
Ball Chain Necklace - Metallic - Ambush Sweats
$748.00
($880.00
save 15%)
lystmarketplace
Men's Romero Beaded Monk Medallion-Pendant Necklace
Men's Romero Beaded Monk Medallion-Pendant Necklace
$490.00
neimanmarcus
Gold Sam Necklace - Metallic - A.P.C. Necklaces
Gold Sam Necklace - Metallic - A.P.C. Necklaces
$251.00
($295.00
save 15%)
lystmarketplace
Alighieri - Capricorn Sterling-silver Necklace - Mens - Silver
Alighieri - Capricorn Sterling-silver Necklace - Mens - Silver
$245.00
matchesfashion com us
Anthony Jacobs Men's Two-Tone Stainless Steel Cross Pendant Necklace
Anthony Jacobs Men's Two-Tone Stainless Steel Cross Pendant Necklace
$61.50
($123.00
save 50%)
saksfifthavenueoff5th
Advertisement
Men's Stainless Steel Fleur De Lis Dog Tag Chain Necklace, Silver/Silver
Men's Stainless Steel Fleur De Lis Dog Tag Chain Necklace, Silver/Silver
$19.99
target
Completedworks - Pearl & Sterling-silver Necklace - Mens - Silver
Completedworks - Pearl & Sterling-silver Necklace - Mens - Silver
$250.00
matchesfashion com us
Chisel Men's Stainless Steel Polished 24-inch Cross Pendant Necklace
Chisel Men's Stainless Steel Polished 24-inch Cross Pendant Necklace
$43.49
overstock
David Yurman Elongated Sterling Silver Chain Necklace
David Yurman Elongated Sterling Silver Chain Necklace
$1,450.00
saksfifthavenue
Effy Mens Genuine Agate Sterling Silver Cross Pendant Necklace, One Size
Effy Mens Genuine Agate Sterling Silver Cross Pendant Necklace, One Size
$299.99
($624.98
save 52%)
jcpenney
Coastal Jewelry Men's Matte Finish Purple Plated Stainless Steel Box Chain and Nylon Cord Necklace (6mm) - 26"
Coastal Jewelry Men's Matte Finish Purple Plated Stainless Steel Box Chain and Nylon Cord Necklace (6mm) - 26"
$62.99
($69.99
save 10%)
walmartusa
Men's Small Box Chain Necklace 2.7mm - Metallic - David Yurman Necklaces
Men's Small Box Chain Necklace 2.7mm - Metallic - David Yurman Necklaces
$235.00
lyst
Belk & Co. Men's Anchor Necklace In 10K Yellow & White Gold -
Belk & Co. Men's Anchor Necklace In 10K Yellow & White Gold -
$2,025.00
belk
Gold & Silver Freestyle Necklace - Metallic - Bless Necklaces
Gold & Silver Freestyle Necklace - Metallic - Bless Necklaces
$183.00
($215.00
save 15%)
lystmarketplace
Macy's Men's Red Tiger's Eye Bead Necklace in .925 Sterling Silver
Macy's Men's Red Tiger's Eye Bead Necklace in .925 Sterling Silver
$83.30
($119.00
save 30%)
macys
David Yurman Men's Curb Chain Necklace, Size 24 in Silver at Nordstrom
David Yurman Men's Curb Chain Necklace, Size 24 in Silver at Nordstrom
$2,900.00
nordstrom
Macy's Men's Cross Pendant Necklace
Macy's Men's Cross Pendant Necklace
$62.30
($89.00
save 30%)
macys
Advertisement
Bloomingdale's Men's Edged Cross Pendant Necklace in 14K Yellow Gold, 20 - 100% Exclusive
Bloomingdale's Men's Edged Cross Pendant Necklace in 14K Yellow Gold, 20 - 100% Exclusive
$2,105.00
bloomingdale's
Pewter Men's Eagle Arrowhead Black Leather Cord Necklace
Pewter Men's Eagle Arrowhead Black Leather Cord Necklace
$19.43
($23.59
save 18%)
overstock
Coastal Jewelry Men's Antiqued and Polished Purple Plated Stainless Steel Large Skull Necklace - 24"
Coastal Jewelry Men's Antiqued and Polished Purple Plated Stainless Steel Large Skull Necklace - 24"
$89.99
($99.99
save 10%)
walmartusa
Coastal Jewelry Black Plated Stainless Steel 8mm Curb Chain Necklace and Bracelet Set
Coastal Jewelry Black Plated Stainless Steel 8mm Curb Chain Necklace and Bracelet Set
$67.99
($101.99
save 33%)
walmartusa
Chisel Men's Stainless Steel Polished/Brushed 22-inch Arrowhead Necklace
Chisel Men's Stainless Steel Polished/Brushed 22-inch Arrowhead Necklace
$30.74
($40.99
save 25%)
overstock
Effy Men's Sterling Silver Cross Pendant Chain Necklace
Effy Men's Sterling Silver Cross Pendant Chain Necklace
$128.00
($320.00
save 60%)
saksfifthavenueoff5th
Men's Beaded Necklace Stainless Steel, One Size
Men's Beaded Necklace Stainless Steel, One Size
$65.81
($135.00
save 51%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
Marvel Hydra Mens Stainless Steel Double Dog Tag Pendant Necklace, One Size , White
Marvel Hydra Mens Stainless Steel Double Dog Tag Pendant Necklace, One Size , White
$30.45
($62.48
save 51%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
Emanuele Bicocchi - Caesar Sterling-silver Necklace - Mens - Silver
Emanuele Bicocchi - Caesar Sterling-silver Necklace - Mens - Silver
$165.00
matchesfashion com us
Esquire Men's Jewelry Diamond Dog Tag 22" Pendant Necklace (1/2 ct. t.w.) in 14k Gold Over Sterling Silver - Gold Over silver
Esquire Men's Jewelry Diamond Dog Tag 22" Pendant Necklace (1/2 ct. t.w.) in 14k Gold Over Sterling Silver - Gold Over silver
$312.50
($1,250.00
save -31150%)
macy's
Esquire Men's Jewelry White Sapphire Cluster 22" Pendant Necklace (1/10 ct. t.w.) in Sterling Silver, Created for Macy's - Silver
Esquire Men's Jewelry White Sapphire Cluster 22" Pendant Necklace (1/10 ct. t.w.) in Sterling Silver, Created for Macy's - Silver
$250.00
($1,000.00
save -24900%)
macy's
Mens Two-Tone Stainless Steel Link Necklace, One Size
Mens Two-Tone Stainless Steel Link Necklace, One Size
$132.02
($270.82
save 51%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
Load More
Men's Necklaces
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Shape
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.shape.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.