Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Shape
Shape
Fitness
Healthy Eating
Beauty
Sex and Love
Celebrities
Mind & Body
Lifestyle
Video
Shop
Sweeps
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Your Profile
Newsletters
Email Preferences
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Log Out
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Shape
Shape
Shape
Search
Explore
Explore
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
Everything you need to know to get started with this high-fat, low-carb diet.
Read More
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
Twenty months and 17 pounds later, I came away with 10 big lessons.
Read More
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
This total-body dumbbell routine is the easiest way to ease into strength training as a newbie.
Read More
Fitness
Fitness
See All Fitness
Workouts
Cardio
Strength Training
Bodyweight Training
Yoga
Exercise Recovery
Exercise Tips
Race Training
Workout Trends
Playlists
Workout Clothes
Workout Gear
Healthy Eating
Healthy Eating
See All Healthy Eating
Healthy Recipes
Diets
Food & Nutrition
Healthy Cooking
Healthy Drinks
Weight Loss
Beauty
Sex and Love
Celebrities
Celebrities
See All Celebrities
Interviews
Celebrity News
Celebrity Workouts
Mind & Body
Mind & Body
See All Mind & Body
Coronavirus
Transformations
Astrology
Mental Health
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
See All Lifestyle
Travel
Fashion
Healthy IRL
Video
Video
See All Video
Workout Videos
Cooking Videos
Weight Loss Videos
Celebrity Videos
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Top Picks
Activewear
Workout Shoes
Swimwear
Fitness Gear
Home Gym
Sports & Outdoor
Health
Beauty
Fashion
Plus Size
Accessories
Sweeps
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Your Profile
Newsletters
Email Preferences
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Log Out
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Shape.com
Shop
Mens
shoes
Sneakers
Sneakers
Share
Sneakers
ECCO MX Gore-Tex(R) Waterproof Sneaker, Size 13-13.5Us in Night Sky/Marine at Nordstrom
featured
ECCO MX Gore-Tex(R) Waterproof Sneaker, Size 13-13.5Us in Night Sky/Marine at Nordstrom
$139.95
nordstrom
ECCO Soft VII Lace-Up Sneaker, Size 9-9.5Us in Grey Oiled Nubuck at Nordstrom
featured
ECCO Soft VII Lace-Up Sneaker, Size 9-9.5Us in Grey Oiled Nubuck at Nordstrom
$159.95
nordstrom
Lauren Ralph Lauren Longwood Sneaker, Size 8 in Black/White Polo at Nordstrom
featured
Lauren Ralph Lauren Longwood Sneaker, Size 8 in Black/White Polo at Nordstrom
$95.00
nordstrom
Mens Grey Men's Triple S Logo-print Faux-leather Trainers 9 - Gray - Balenciaga Sneakers
Mens Grey Men's Triple S Logo-print Faux-leather Trainers 9 - Gray - Balenciaga Sneakers
$820.00
lyst
X South Park Campus 80s "towelie" Sneakers - Blue - Adidas Sneakers
X South Park Campus 80s "towelie" Sneakers - Blue - Adidas Sneakers
$461.00
lyst
Valentino Garavani Garavani Backnet Vlogo Sneakers - White - Valentino Sneakers
Valentino Garavani Garavani Backnet Vlogo Sneakers - White - Valentino Sneakers
$523.00
($635.00
save 18%)
lystmarketplace
Butter Goods Slipstream Low Sneakers - White - PUMA Sneakers
Butter Goods Slipstream Low Sneakers - White - PUMA Sneakers
$127.00
lystmarketplace
APL Athletic Propulsion Labs Mens Techloom Pro M Sneakers US 7 | EU 39 White
APL Athletic Propulsion Labs Mens Techloom Pro M Sneakers US 7 | EU 39 White
$90.00
overstock
Paradigm 6 - Blue - Altra Sneakers
Paradigm 6 - Blue - Altra Sneakers
$160.00
lyst
adidas Men's Originals Stan Smith Hulk and Thor Casual Sneakers from Finish Line - Black, Green, Red
adidas Men's Originals Stan Smith Hulk and Thor Casual Sneakers from Finish Line - Black, Green, Red
$100.00
macy's
Copa Nationale - Black - Adidas Originals Sneakers
Copa Nationale - Black - Adidas Originals Sneakers
$58.00
($90.00
save 36%)
lyst
Adidas Mens Tubular X Ankle-High Sneakers Faux Suede Logo - Multi
Adidas Mens Tubular X Ankle-High Sneakers Faux Suede Logo - Multi
$69.48
overstock
Advertisement
ADIDAS Own the Game Sneaker, Size 11.5 in Cblack/ftw at Nordstrom Rack
ADIDAS Own the Game Sneaker, Size 11.5 in Cblack/ftw at Nordstrom Rack
$47.97
nordstromrack
adidas Streetball Lace Up Mens Sneakers Shoes Casual - Black,Multi
adidas Streetball Lace Up Mens Sneakers Shoes Casual - Black,Multi
$99.95
overstock
Lxcon | Grey Six | Ef4028 Colour: Grey Six, Size: Uk - Gray - Adidas Sneakers
Lxcon | Grey Six | Ef4028 Colour: Grey Six, Size: Uk - Gray - Adidas Sneakers
$79.00
($120.00
save 34%)
lyst
Astel Low-top Sneakers - Black - Bally Sneakers
Astel Low-top Sneakers - Black - Bally Sneakers
$427.00
($611.00
save 30%)
lystmarketplace
BIRKENSTOCK Gary Suede Leather Maroon Sneakers
BIRKENSTOCK Gary Suede Leather Maroon Sneakers
$140.00
birkenstock
B-bold Strap Sneakers In Black Polyester - Black - Balmain Sneakers
B-bold Strap Sneakers In Black Polyester - Black - Balmain Sneakers
$828.00
lyst
Human Made Questar Sneakers - Blue - Adidas Originals Sneakers
Human Made Questar Sneakers - Blue - Adidas Originals Sneakers
$53.00
($150.00
save 65%)
lystmarketplace
Alfonsi Milano Sport Suede Slip-On Sneaker
Alfonsi Milano Sport Suede Slip-On Sneaker
$107.99
overstock
Black Track.2 Open Sneakers - Black - Balenciaga Sneakers
Black Track.2 Open Sneakers - Black - Balenciaga Sneakers
$995.00
lystmarketplace
Koen Low-top Sneakers - Blue - Bally Sneakers
Koen Low-top Sneakers - Blue - Bally Sneakers
$307.00
($614.00
save 50%)
lyst
Bally Mens Gavino Plain Leather Calf Sneakers, Brand Size 6 (US Size 7 D)
Bally Mens Gavino Plain Leather Calf Sneakers, Brand Size 6 (US Size 7 D)
$199.99
($475.00
save 58%)
jomashop
Black Suede Tread Slick Sneakers - Black - Alexander McQueen Sneakers
Black Suede Tread Slick Sneakers - Black - Alexander McQueen Sneakers
$750.00
lystmarketplace
Advertisement
Helvio Leather Low - Top Lace Up Sneakers - White - Bally Sneakers
Helvio Leather Low - Top Lace Up Sneakers - White - Bally Sneakers
$475.00
lyst
Wilson Sneakers - White - Bally Sneakers
Wilson Sneakers - White - Bally Sneakers
$373.00
($746.00
save 50%)
lyst
Balenciaga Track Sneaker Mule, Size 6Us in White at Nordstrom
Balenciaga Track Sneaker Mule, Size 6Us in White at Nordstrom
$925.00
nordstrom
Parkour Runn Hybrid Trainers - Blue - BOSS by Hugo Boss Sneakers
Parkour Runn Hybrid Trainers - Blue - BOSS by Hugo Boss Sneakers
$250.00
lyst
Bikkembergs Men's Cesan Ombre Logo Sneaker - Deep Teal - Size 46 (13)
Bikkembergs Men's Cesan Ombre Logo Sneaker - Deep Teal - Size 46 (13)
$99.99
($198.00
save 50%)
saksfifthavenueoff5th
Low-top Sneakers - Gray - Boris Bidjan Saberi 11 Sneakers
Low-top Sneakers - Gray - Boris Bidjan Saberi 11 Sneakers
$523.00
lyst
Beige Track 2.0 Sneakers - Natural - Balenciaga Sneakers
Beige Track 2.0 Sneakers - Natural - Balenciaga Sneakers
$995.00
lystmarketplace
Campus 80s Sneakers - Red - Adidas Originals Sneakers
Campus 80s Sneakers - Red - Adidas Originals Sneakers
$104.00
($122.00
save 15%)
lystmarketplace
Clean 90 Red Bird - Natural - Axel Arigato Sneakers
Clean 90 Red Bird - Natural - Axel Arigato Sneakers
$255.00
lystmarketplace
Made in Portugal Gryfyn Mid Sneakers - Leather (For Men) - GREY (9 )
Made in Portugal Gryfyn Mid Sneakers - Leather (For Men) - GREY (9 )
$59.99
sierra
Adidas Men's Terrex Trailmaker Mid GTX Shoe - 10.5 - Core Black / Core Black / DGH Solid Grey
Adidas Men's Terrex Trailmaker Mid GTX Shoe - 10.5 - Core Black / Core Black / DGH Solid Grey
$149.95
moosejaw
Triple S Suede, Leather & Mesh Sneakers - Black - Balenciaga Sneakers
Triple S Suede, Leather & Mesh Sneakers - Black - Balenciaga Sneakers
$995.00
lyst
Advertisement
Gao Eva Low Derbys - White - BOTH Paris Sneakers
Gao Eva Low Derbys - White - BOTH Paris Sneakers
$230.00
($270.00
save 15%)
lystmarketplace
Touch-strap Logo Sneakers - Blue - Bally Sneakers
Touch-strap Logo Sneakers - Blue - Bally Sneakers
$329.00
($658.00
save 50%)
lyst
Logo Lace-up Sneakers - White - AMI Sneakers
Logo Lace-up Sneakers - White - AMI Sneakers
$324.00
lyst
Champion Low-top Sneakers - Yellow - Bally Sneakers
Champion Low-top Sneakers - Yellow - Bally Sneakers
$329.00
($658.00
save 50%)
lyst
High Top Lace-up Sneakers - White - Bally Sneakers
High Top Lace-up Sneakers - White - Bally Sneakers
$329.00
($658.00
save 50%)
lyst
Catiba Pro High Skate Vintage White Suede And Canvas Black Logo Sneaker - White - CARIUMA Sneakers
Catiba Pro High Skate Vintage White Suede And Canvas Black Logo Sneaker - White - CARIUMA Sneakers
$119.00
lyst
Hugo Ribeira Tenn Trainers - White - BOSS by Hugo Boss Sneakers
Hugo Ribeira Tenn Trainers - White - BOSS by Hugo Boss Sneakers
$197.00
($233.00
save 15%)
lyst
Burberry Rangleton Leather High-Top Sneakers
Burberry Rangleton Leather High-Top Sneakers
$690.00
saksfifthavenue
* Strand 180 Lace-up Sneakers - Black - A_COLD_WALL* Sneakers
* Strand 180 Lace-up Sneakers - Black - A_COLD_WALL* Sneakers
$299.00
($427.00
save 30%)
lystmarketplace
adidas Originals Men's Zx 700 Hd Casual Sneakers from Finish Line - Core Black
adidas Originals Men's Zx 700 Hd Casual Sneakers from Finish Line - Core Black
$80.00
($90.00
save 11%)
macy's
Allen Edmonds Lightyear Sneaker, Size 13 in Smoke Suede at Nordstrom
Allen Edmonds Lightyear Sneaker, Size 13 in Smoke Suede at Nordstrom
$178.75
($275.00
save 35%)
nordstrom
Black Ultraboost 21 Sneakers - Black - Adidas Originals Sneakers
Black Ultraboost 21 Sneakers - Black - Adidas Originals Sneakers
$183.00
($215.00
save 15%)
lystmarketplace
Advertisement
Panelled Lace-up Sneakers - Black - Axel Arigato Sneakers
Panelled Lace-up Sneakers - Black - Axel Arigato Sneakers
$195.00
($244.00
save 20%)
lystmarketplace
High-top Lace-up Sneakers - Black - Alexander McQueen Sneakers
High-top Lace-up Sneakers - Black - Alexander McQueen Sneakers
$639.00
lyst
Panelled High-top Sneakers - Brown - Ambush Sneakers
Panelled High-top Sneakers - Brown - Ambush Sneakers
$513.00
($605.00
save 15%)
lystmarketplace
BOSS Titanium Runn MXME Trainer Sneaker, Size 10Us in Black Leather at Nordstrom
BOSS Titanium Runn MXME Trainer Sneaker, Size 10Us in Black Leather at Nordstrom
$198.00
nordstrom
Alexander McQueen Oversize Clear Sole Sneaker, Size 10Us in White/Blue/Pink at Nordstrom
Alexander McQueen Oversize Clear Sole Sneaker, Size 10Us in White/Blue/Pink at Nordstrom
$590.00
nordstrom
Ace Low Leather Sneakers - White - Axel Arigato Sneakers
Ace Low Leather Sneakers - White - Axel Arigato Sneakers
$255.00
lyst
High Top Sneaker - Black - Alexander McQueen Sneakers
High Top Sneaker - Black - Alexander McQueen Sneakers
$750.00
lystmarketplace
Supercourt 2 Low Top Sneakers - Gray - Adidas Sneakers
Supercourt 2 Low Top Sneakers - Gray - Adidas Sneakers
$134.00
lyst
Oversized Leather Frosted Gel Sole Platform Sneakers - Blue - Alexander McQueen Sneakers
Oversized Leather Frosted Gel Sole Platform Sneakers - Blue - Alexander McQueen Sneakers
$650.00
lyst
AllSaints Dumount High Top Sneaker, Size 10 in Black Suede at Nordstrom
AllSaints Dumount High Top Sneaker, Size 10 in Black Suede at Nordstrom
$168.00
nordstrom
Ultra 4d Hurricanes Sneakers - Red - Adidas Sneakers
Ultra 4d Hurricanes Sneakers - Red - Adidas Sneakers
$269.00
lystmarketplace
Trainers - Natural - Adidas Sneakers
Trainers - Natural - Adidas Sneakers
$220.00
lyst
Load More
Sneakers
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Shape
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.shape.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.