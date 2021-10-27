Sleeping Bags

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Shape
Shape
Fitness
Healthy Eating
Beauty
Sex and Love
Celebrities
Mind & Body
Lifestyle
Video
Shop
Sweeps
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Your Profile
Newsletters
Email Preferences
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Log Out
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Shape
Shape
Shape
Search
Explore
Explore
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
Everything you need to know to get started with this high-fat, low-carb diet.
Read More
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
Twenty months and 17 pounds later, I came away with 10 big lessons.
Read More
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
This total-body dumbbell routine is the easiest way to ease into strength training as a newbie.
Read More
Fitness
Fitness
See All Fitness
Workouts
Cardio
Strength Training
Bodyweight Training
Yoga
Exercise Recovery
Exercise Tips
Race Training
Workout Trends
Playlists
Workout Clothes
Workout Gear
Healthy Eating
Healthy Eating
See All Healthy Eating
Healthy Recipes
Diets
Food & Nutrition
Healthy Cooking
Healthy Drinks
Weight Loss
Beauty
Sex and Love
Celebrities
Celebrities
See All Celebrities
Interviews
Celebrity News
Celebrity Workouts
Mind & Body
Mind & Body
See All Mind & Body
Coronavirus
Transformations
Astrology
Mental Health
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
See All Lifestyle
Travel
Fashion
Healthy IRL
Video
Video
See All Video
Workout Videos
Cooking Videos
Weight Loss Videos
Celebrity Videos
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Top Picks
Activewear
Workout Shoes
Swimwear
Fitness Gear
Home Gym
Sports & Outdoor
Health
Beauty
Fashion
Plus Size
Accessories
Sweeps
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Your Profile
Newsletters
Email Preferences
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Log Out
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Shape.com
Shop
Outdoor
Camping
Sleeping Bags
Sleeping Bags
Share
Sleeping Bags
ALPS Mountaineering Aura +35 Long Sleeping Bag
featured
ALPS Mountaineering Aura +35 Long Sleeping Bag
$119.99
moosejaw
Altsales Waterproof Compression Bags, Clothes Stuff Sack Sleeping Bag Storages for Hiking, Camping, Picnic, Traveling, Climbing
featured
Altsales Waterproof Compression Bags, Clothes Stuff Sack Sleeping Bag Storages for Hiking, Camping, Picnic, Traveling, Climbing
$7.97
walmart
Portable Lightweight Outdoor Emergency Sleeping Bag with Drawstring Sack for Camping Hiking Travel Survival
featured
Portable Lightweight Outdoor Emergency Sleeping Bag with Drawstring Sack for Camping Hiking Travel Survival
$11.99
walmart
Warmth Insulation Sleeping Bag Zippered Sleeping Bag Envelope Sleeping Sack Outdoor Camping Climbing Equipment
Warmth Insulation Sleeping Bag Zippered Sleeping Bag Envelope Sleeping Sack Outdoor Camping Climbing Equipment
$80.99
walmart
ALPS Mountaineering Aura +35 Regular Sleeping Bag
ALPS Mountaineering Aura +35 Regular Sleeping Bag
$99.99
moosejaw
Altsales Outdoor Sleeping Bag Waterproof Pack Large Capacity Compression Stuff Sack Portable Lightweight Storage Carry Bag Sleeping Bag Accessories
Altsales Outdoor Sleeping Bag Waterproof Pack Large Capacity Compression Stuff Sack Portable Lightweight Storage Carry Bag Sleeping Bag Accessories
$7.99
walmart
Emergency Sleeping Bag - Multi Functional PE Aluminium Film Lightweight Portable Camping Hiking Climbing Traveling Mat Blanket
Emergency Sleeping Bag - Multi Functional PE Aluminium Film Lightweight Portable Camping Hiking Climbing Traveling Mat Blanket
$7.67
walmart
ALPS Mountaineering Cinch +20 Sleeping Bag
ALPS Mountaineering Cinch +20 Sleeping Bag
$149.99
moosejaw
Mountain Hardwear Lamina Eco AF 30F/-1C Sleeping Bag
Mountain Hardwear Lamina Eco AF 30F/-1C Sleeping Bag
$181.99
($260.00
save 30%)
moosejaw
Mgaxyff Reusable Emergency Sleeping Bag Thermal Waterproof Survival Camping Travel Orange, Emergency Sleeping Bag,Sleeping Bag
Mgaxyff Reusable Emergency Sleeping Bag Thermal Waterproof Survival Camping Travel Orange, Emergency Sleeping Bag,Sleeping Bag
$11.05
walmart
Meterk 2 PCS Emergency Blanket with Compression Sack Portable Lightweight Emergency Sleeping Bag For Camping Travel Hiking Backpacking
Meterk 2 PCS Emergency Blanket with Compression Sack Portable Lightweight Emergency Sleeping Bag For Camping Travel Hiking Backpacking
$17.36
walmart
Kamp-Rite 60 x 78 Inch Cotton Double Wide Rectangular Sleeping Bag 20 Degree
Kamp-Rite 60 x 78 Inch Cotton Double Wide Rectangular Sleeping Bag 20 Degree
$89.99
walmart
Advertisement
Kelty Cosmic Synthetic 20 Sleeping Bag
Kelty Cosmic Synthetic 20 Sleeping Bag
$99.95
moosejaw
Ozark Trail 30F with Soft Liner Camping Mummy Sleeping Bag for Adults, Blue
Ozark Trail 30F with Soft Liner Camping Mummy Sleeping Bag for Adults, Blue
$34.88
walmartusa
Mountain Hardwear Men's Bishop Pass 0F/-18C Sleeping Bag
Mountain Hardwear Men's Bishop Pass 0F/-18C Sleeping Bag
$280.00
moosejaw
Marmot Sawtooth Sleeping Bag
Marmot Sawtooth Sleeping Bag
$257.00
moosejaw
moobody Warmth Insulation Sleeping Bag Zippered Sleeping Bag Envelope Sleeping Sack Outdoor Camping Climbing Equipment
moobody Warmth Insulation Sleeping Bag Zippered Sleeping Bag Envelope Sleeping Sack Outdoor Camping Climbing Equipment
$85.69
walmart
Marmot Women's Phase 20 Sleeping Bag
Marmot Women's Phase 20 Sleeping Bag
$429.99
($506.00
save 15%)
moosejaw
Ozark Trail North Fork 30F Flannel Hooded Sleeping Bag
Ozark Trail North Fork 30F Flannel Hooded Sleeping Bag
$39.95
walmartusa
PNMerch Camping Apparel People In Sleeping Bags Are Like Soft Tacos Camping Gift Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
PNMerch Camping Apparel People In Sleeping Bags Are Like Soft Tacos Camping Gift Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$21.99
amazon
Omnicore Designs Ultra Portable Travel-Sleeping Bag Liner- Silk touch with Pillow Trap - Grey
Omnicore Designs Ultra Portable Travel-Sleeping Bag Liner- Silk touch with Pillow Trap - Grey
$108.00
macy's
Waterproof Compression Stuff Sack Bag Outdoor Camping Sleeping Bag Storage Bag Lightweight 5/8/11L
Waterproof Compression Stuff Sack Bag Outdoor Camping Sleeping Bag Storage Bag Lightweight 5/8/11L
$7.99
walmart
Kelty Coromell Down 40-degree XL Sleeping Bag
Kelty Coromell Down 40-degree XL Sleeping Bag
$132.94
walmart
Compression Waterproof Sleeping Bag Stuff Sack Bag Light Camping Bag Cover
Compression Waterproof Sleeping Bag Stuff Sack Bag Light Camping Bag Cover
$13.85
walmart
Advertisement
FUNDANGO Extra Wide Lightweight Sleeping Bag for Adult, 4 Season Warm Weather Compact Envelope Waterproof Portable Sleeping Bag for Backpacking, Camping, Hiking, Travel, Compression Sack, Green
FUNDANGO Extra Wide Lightweight Sleeping Bag for Adult, 4 Season Warm Weather Compact Envelope Waterproof Portable Sleeping Bag for Backpacking, Camping, Hiking, Travel, Compression Sack, Green
$34.99
walmart
Outdoor Velutum Sleeping Bag Liner Mini Volume Sleeping Bag - Red
Outdoor Velutum Sleeping Bag Liner Mini Volume Sleeping Bag - Red
$49.47
newegg
Chinatera Outdoor Camping Sleeping Bag Hiking Windproof Warm Sleep Pouch (Navy Blue)
Chinatera Outdoor Camping Sleeping Bag Hiking Windproof Warm Sleep Pouch (Navy Blue)
$71.32
walmart
Ksb 0 Sleeping Bag - L - Also in: XL
Ksb 0 Sleeping Bag - L - Also in: XL
$299.95
verishop
Manfiter Emergency Sleeping Bag Multi Functional PE Aluminium Film Lightweight Portable Cold Proof Thermal
Manfiter Emergency Sleeping Bag Multi Functional PE Aluminium Film Lightweight Portable Cold Proof Thermal
$8.68
walmart
20f Synthetic Sleeping Bag
20f Synthetic Sleeping Bag
$99.95
verishop
0 Degree Full-Synthetic Sleeping Bag - Black
0 Degree Full-Synthetic Sleeping Bag - Black
$199.95
verishop
Luxsea Portable Multi Functional PE Aluminium Film Lightweight Cold Proof Thermal Camping Emergency Sleeping Bag
Luxsea Portable Multi Functional PE Aluminium Film Lightweight Cold Proof Thermal Camping Emergency Sleeping Bag
$9.99
walmart
2 PCS Emergency Blanket with Compression Sack Portable Lightweight Emergency Sleeping Bag For Camping Travel Hiking Backpacking
2 PCS Emergency Blanket with Compression Sack Portable Lightweight Emergency Sleeping Bag For Camping Travel Hiking Backpacking
$17.89
walmart
Kelty Cosmic Synthetic 40 Sleeping Bag
Kelty Cosmic Synthetic 40 Sleeping Bag
$89.95
moosejaw
Longer 2-Person Emergency Bivvy, 90 Percent Heat Reflective, Durable Personal Shelter, Lightweight Emergency Survival Sleeping Bag Sack, Drawstring Bag, Water-Resistant, 4.9Oz
Longer 2-Person Emergency Bivvy, 90 Percent Heat Reflective, Durable Personal Shelter, Lightweight Emergency Survival Sleeping Bag Sack, Drawstring Bag, Water-Resistant, 4.9Oz
$8.69
walmart
Sierra Designs Night Cap 35 Degree Sleeping Bag
Sierra Designs Night Cap 35 Degree Sleeping Bag
$149.95
moosejaw
Advertisement
Single Hotel Sleeping Bag Travel Foldable Hiking Light Weight Camping Double Sleeping Bag
Single Hotel Sleeping Bag Travel Foldable Hiking Light Weight Camping Double Sleeping Bag
$11.47
walmart
Slumberjack 20F Grand Lake Deluxe Rectangular Sleeping Bag, Dark Shadow
Slumberjack 20F Grand Lake Deluxe Rectangular Sleeping Bag, Dark Shadow
$43.97
($64.00
save 31%)
walmartusa
SHEMALL Waterproof Compression Stuff Storage Sack Outdoor Camping Sleeping Bag
SHEMALL Waterproof Compression Stuff Storage Sack Outdoor Camping Sleeping Bag
$7.65
walmart
50°F Gorm Sleeping Bag - Extra Long - LIMOGES BLUE ( )
50°F Gorm Sleeping Bag - Extra Long - LIMOGES BLUE ( )
$39.00
sierra
Quest Acacia 30° Sleeping Bag, Regular, Burnt Orange
Quest Acacia 30° Sleeping Bag, Regular, Burnt Orange
$59.99
dickssportinggoods
Outdoor Sleeping Bag Pack Compression Stuff Sack High Quality Storage Carry Bag Sleeping Bag Accessories Army Green 5L
Outdoor Sleeping Bag Pack Compression Stuff Sack High Quality Storage Carry Bag Sleeping Bag Accessories Army Green 5L
$7.88
walmart
1pcs Outdoor Sleeping Bag Pack Large Capacity Compression Stuff Sack Portable Lightweight Storage Carry Bag Accessories S 11L
1pcs Outdoor Sleeping Bag Pack Large Capacity Compression Stuff Sack Portable Lightweight Storage Carry Bag Accessories S 11L
$12.04
walmart
Balems Sleeping Bag Pad Backpacking Hiking with Air Pillow and Built-in Pump for Camping Ultra Light Inflatable Camping Pad
Balems Sleeping Bag Pad Backpacking Hiking with Air Pillow and Built-in Pump for Camping Ultra Light Inflatable Camping Pad
$45.99
walmart
Coleman 40 F Rectangular Sleeping Bag
Coleman 40 F Rectangular Sleeping Bag
$42.38
($44.99
save 6%)
walmartusa
Big Agnes Blackburn UL 0 Degree Sleeping Bag
Big Agnes Blackburn UL 0 Degree Sleeping Bag
$499.95
moosejaw
Waterproof Sleeping Bag Compact Camping Backpacking Cold Weather w/ Sleeping Pad
Waterproof Sleeping Bag Compact Camping Backpacking Cold Weather w/ Sleeping Pad
$87.32
walmart
Big Agnes Sentinel 30 Degree Sleeping Bag
Big Agnes Sentinel 30 Degree Sleeping Bag
$399.95
moosejaw
Advertisement
Big Agnes Boot Jack 25 Degree Sleeping Bag
Big Agnes Boot Jack 25 Degree Sleeping Bag
$199.95
moosejaw
Big Agnes Star Fire 20 Sleeping Bag
Big Agnes Star Fire 20 Sleeping Bag
$499.95
moosejaw
Coleman Palmetto 30 Degrees Fahrenheit Cool Weather Sleeping Bag - Red
Coleman Palmetto 30 Degrees Fahrenheit Cool Weather Sleeping Bag - Red
$29.99
target
Exped Waterbloc Pro -15 C/+5 F Sleeping Bag
Exped Waterbloc Pro -15 C/+5 F Sleeping Bag
$778.95
moosejaw
Famure Sleeping pouch-Full Body Wearable Sleeping Bag Bear-Shaped Brown Pouch for Family
Famure Sleeping pouch-Full Body Wearable Sleeping Bag Bear-Shaped Brown Pouch for Family
$133.23
walmart
Outdoor Camping Sleeping Bag Pack Large Capacity Compression Stuff Sack Portable Lightweight Storage Carry Bag
Outdoor Camping Sleeping Bag Pack Large Capacity Compression Stuff Sack Portable Lightweight Storage Carry Bag
$8.21
walmart
Promotion Clearance Outdoor Sleeping Bag Pack Compression Stuff Sack High Quality Storage Carry Bag Sleeping Bag Accessories 5L 8L 11L
Promotion Clearance Outdoor Sleeping Bag Pack Compression Stuff Sack High Quality Storage Carry Bag Sleeping Bag Accessories 5L 8L 11L
$7.51
walmart
? + Flash Deal? Naturehike Outdoor Envelope Sleeping Bag 100% Cotton Sleeping Bag Liner Sheet NEW - Blue widened 100 * 210
? + Flash Deal? Naturehike Outdoor Envelope Sleeping Bag 100% Cotton Sleeping Bag Liner Sheet NEW - Blue widened 100 * 210
$30.13
newegg
Kelty Galactic 30 Sleeping Bag
Kelty Galactic 30 Sleeping Bag
$129.95
moosejaw
Emergency Survival Sleeping Bag Lightweight Waterproof Thermal Blanket Bivy Sack with Portable Drawstring Bag for Outdoor Adventure Orange
Emergency Survival Sleeping Bag Lightweight Waterproof Thermal Blanket Bivy Sack with Portable Drawstring Bag for Outdoor Adventure Orange
$11.99
walmart
Camping Sleeping Bag Single Person Zip Lightweight Hiking Outdoor Waterproof - Army Green1.8KG
Camping Sleeping Bag Single Person Zip Lightweight Hiking Outdoor Waterproof - Army Green1.8KG
$60.57
newegg
TOMSHOO Double Sleeping Bag ightweight, Warm and Comfortable for Family Camping
TOMSHOO Double Sleeping Bag ightweight, Warm and Comfortable for Family Camping
$54.88
walmart
Load More
Sleeping Bags
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Shape
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.shape.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.