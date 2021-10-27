Hiking & Trekking

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Shape
Shape
Fitness
Healthy Eating
Beauty
Sex and Love
Celebrities
Mind & Body
Lifestyle
Video
Shop
Sweeps
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Your Profile
Newsletters
Email Preferences
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Log Out
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Shape
Shape
Shape
Search
Explore
Explore
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
Everything you need to know to get started with this high-fat, low-carb diet.
Read More
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
Twenty months and 17 pounds later, I came away with 10 big lessons.
Read More
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
This total-body dumbbell routine is the easiest way to ease into strength training as a newbie.
Read More
Fitness
Fitness
See All Fitness
Workouts
Cardio
Strength Training
Bodyweight Training
Yoga
Exercise Recovery
Exercise Tips
Race Training
Workout Trends
Playlists
Workout Clothes
Workout Gear
Healthy Eating
Healthy Eating
See All Healthy Eating
Healthy Recipes
Diets
Food & Nutrition
Healthy Cooking
Healthy Drinks
Weight Loss
Beauty
Sex and Love
Celebrities
Celebrities
See All Celebrities
Interviews
Celebrity News
Celebrity Workouts
Mind & Body
Mind & Body
See All Mind & Body
Coronavirus
Transformations
Astrology
Mental Health
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
See All Lifestyle
Travel
Fashion
Healthy IRL
Video
Video
See All Video
Workout Videos
Cooking Videos
Weight Loss Videos
Celebrity Videos
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Top Picks
Activewear
Workout Shoes
Swimwear
Fitness Gear
Home Gym
Sports & Outdoor
Health
Beauty
Fashion
Plus Size
Accessories
Sweeps
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Your Profile
Newsletters
Email Preferences
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Log Out
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Shape.com
Shop
Outdoor
Hiking
Hiking & Trekking
Share
Hiking & Trekking
Trekking Poles
Trail Essentials
Backpacks
Health Safety
Compasses
Binoculars
Hydration
Blink XT XT2 Camera Wall Mount Bracket Weather Proof 360° Protective Housing Cover and Adjustable Wall Mount Bracket for Blink XT2 IndoorOutdoor.
featured
Blink XT XT2 Camera Wall Mount Bracket Weather Proof 360° Protective Housing Cover and Adjustable Wall Mount Bracket for Blink XT2 IndoorOutdoor.
$43.00
newegg
Gym Bag Student Backpack Student Luminous Animation For Teenager Usb Charge Computer Anti-Theft Laptop Backpack Outdoor Backpack Gray without USB
featured
Gym Bag Student Backpack Student Luminous Animation For Teenager Usb Charge Computer Anti-Theft Laptop Backpack Outdoor Backpack Gray without USB
$12.72
walmart
SweetCandy Gym Bag Student Backpack Student Luminous Animation For Teenager Usb Charge Computer Anti-Theft Laptop Backpack Outdoor Backpack
featured
SweetCandy Gym Bag Student Backpack Student Luminous Animation For Teenager Usb Charge Computer Anti-Theft Laptop Backpack Outdoor Backpack
$31.58
walmart
AGPtek Portable Camping Stove Adapters, Propane Small Tank Input EN417 LPG - M
AGPtek Portable Camping Stove Adapters, Propane Small Tank Input EN417 LPG - M
$12.99
overstock
Aibecy Hand Crank Solar Powered Rechargeable Flashlight LED Emergency Dynamo Torch Flashlight with Clip for Camping Outdoor Climbing Backpack Hiking
Aibecy Hand Crank Solar Powered Rechargeable Flashlight LED Emergency Dynamo Torch Flashlight with Clip for Camping Outdoor Climbing Backpack Hiking
$12.29
walmart
Ainfox Liquid Propane BBQ Gas Grill,Barbecue Grill Outdoor Cooking Camping Stove Portable Stainless Steel with Free Hose and Adapter for Outdoor Cooking,Black
Ainfox Liquid Propane BBQ Gas Grill,Barbecue Grill Outdoor Cooking Camping Stove Portable Stainless Steel with Free Hose and Adapter for Outdoor Cooking,Black
$99.99
walmart
Mosquito Head Net - Bug Head Net & Mosquito Mesh for Outdoor Protection - Extra Fine Insect Net Mask Cover from Gnats, No-See-Ums & Midges - Mosquito Face Netting for Men & Women
Mosquito Head Net - Bug Head Net & Mosquito Mesh for Outdoor Protection - Extra Fine Insect Net Mask Cover from Gnats, No-See-Ums & Midges - Mosquito Face Netting for Men & Women
$9.99
walmart
Aibecy Lightweight Camping Titanium Cookware Set 2.8L Pot with 1.1L Pan for Outdoor Camping Backpacking Hiking Picnic Cooking Equipment
Aibecy Lightweight Camping Titanium Cookware Set 2.8L Pot with 1.1L Pan for Outdoor Camping Backpacking Hiking Picnic Cooking Equipment
$110.29
walmart
Deluxe - 4 Person Emergency Survival Kit - Back pack Kit
Deluxe - 4 Person Emergency Survival Kit - Back pack Kit
$156.70
walmart
Adventure Medical Kits Heatsheets Survival Blanket, One Person
Adventure Medical Kits Heatsheets Survival Blanket, One Person
$31.22
walmart
Silicone BBQ Gloves Grill Gloves Heat Resistant Waterproof Non-slip Insulated Oven Glove for Grilling Cooking Camping Pickling
Silicone BBQ Gloves Grill Gloves Heat Resistant Waterproof Non-slip Insulated Oven Glove for Grilling Cooking Camping Pickling
$16.87
walmart
XT2 Camera Wall Mount Bracket Weather Proof 360° Protective Plastic Housing Cover Case and Adjustable Metal Mount for XT XT2 Indoor Outdoor Home.
XT2 Camera Wall Mount Bracket Weather Proof 360° Protective Plastic Housing Cover Case and Adjustable Metal Mount for XT XT2 Indoor Outdoor Home.
$11.79
newegg
Advertisement
Outdoor Stainless Steel Grill with Blow Fire Portable Wood Burning Camping Folding BBQ Grill Outdoor Camping Picnic Tool For Home Park Use
Outdoor Stainless Steel Grill with Blow Fire Portable Wood Burning Camping Folding BBQ Grill Outdoor Camping Picnic Tool For Home Park Use
$42.99
walmart
AnFeng Three-section Telescopic Stick for Trekking Walking Hiking Sticks Poles Adjustable Hiking or Walking Sticks,Cascade Mountain Tech Trekking Poles (1 piece)
AnFeng Three-section Telescopic Stick for Trekking Walking Hiking Sticks Poles Adjustable Hiking or Walking Sticks,Cascade Mountain Tech Trekking Poles (1 piece)
$12.99
walmart
Hiking Walking Trekking Stick - Handcrafted Wooden Walking & Hiking Stick - Made in the USA by Brazos - Twisted Sweet Gum - 55 inches
Hiking Walking Trekking Stick - Handcrafted Wooden Walking & Hiking Stick - Made in the USA by Brazos - Twisted Sweet Gum - 55 inches
$27.22
amazon
Poison Extractor Remover Survival Tool Vacuum Pump Kit Outdoor First Aid Tool
Poison Extractor Remover Survival Tool Vacuum Pump Kit Outdoor First Aid Tool
$13.00
walmart
Asdomo Porch Top Cover Seat Swing Canopy Ourdoor Garden Easy Install Balcance Dustproof Outdoor Sun Protection Durable Awning
Asdomo Porch Top Cover Seat Swing Canopy Ourdoor Garden Easy Install Balcance Dustproof Outdoor Sun Protection Durable Awning
$12.97
walmart
BToBackyard Garden Net Insect Netting Mesh Cloth for Vegetables Pest Control Protective Cage Against Bird Bug
BToBackyard Garden Net Insect Netting Mesh Cloth for Vegetables Pest Control Protective Cage Against Bird Bug
$18.73
walmart
Rainproof Tent Foldable Transparent Sun Protection Canopy
Rainproof Tent Foldable Transparent Sun Protection Canopy
$34.43
walmart
US Caribou Outfitter Camp Wood Outdoor Stove
US Caribou Outfitter Camp Wood Outdoor Stove
$184.67
wayfairnorthamerica
ACOUTO Portable Trekking Pole, Blue/Red/Black Trekking Pole, For Outdoor Activities Hiking Mountaineering
ACOUTO Portable Trekking Pole, Blue/Red/Black Trekking Pole, For Outdoor Activities Hiking Mountaineering
$21.15
walmart
Nest Cam Outdoor Silicone Skin Camouflage Protective Case Cover for Nest Cam Outdoor Security Camera Accessories 1 Pack Camouflage
Nest Cam Outdoor Silicone Skin Camouflage Protective Case Cover for Nest Cam Outdoor Security Camera Accessories 1 Pack Camouflage
$13.89
newegg
USB Rechargeable Reflective Vest Backpack with LED Turn Signal Light Remote Control Outdoor Sport Safety Bag Gear for Cycling Running Walking Jogging
USB Rechargeable Reflective Vest Backpack with LED Turn Signal Light Remote Control Outdoor Sport Safety Bag Gear for Cycling Running Walking Jogging
$45.18
walmart
Boat Cover Yacht Outdoor Protection Waterproof Heavy Duty Silver Reflective 300D Oxford Fabric -smashing Durable and Tear Proof Fits V-HULL TRI-HULL Runabouts and Bass Boats 11-13FT
Boat Cover Yacht Outdoor Protection Waterproof Heavy Duty Silver Reflective 300D Oxford Fabric -smashing Durable and Tear Proof Fits V-HULL TRI-HULL Runabouts and Bass Boats 11-13FT
$24.45
walmart
Advertisement
Aquaphor Advanced Therapy Healing Ointment Skin Protectant Tube, 0.35 oz, 2 ct - 0.7 oz | CVS
Aquaphor Advanced Therapy Healing Ointment Skin Protectant Tube, 0.35 oz, 2 ct - 0.7 oz | CVS
$6.99
cvs
ankishi Bird Carrier Backpack Bird Travel Cage Bird Travel Carrier with Perch for Large Medium and Small Birds Crested Myna Travel Hiking
ankishi Bird Carrier Backpack Bird Travel Cage Bird Travel Carrier with Perch for Large Medium and Small Birds Crested Myna Travel Hiking
$192.71
walmart
Aquaphor Advanced Therapy Healing Ointment Skin Protectant, 0.25 oz | CVS
Aquaphor Advanced Therapy Healing Ointment Skin Protectant, 0.25 oz | CVS
$3.59
cvs
Balems 1PC Carbon Steel Fire Striker Useful Emergency Fire Starter Metal Outdoor Camping Hiking Instant Survival Flint Safety Durable Accessory
Balems 1PC Carbon Steel Fire Striker Useful Emergency Fire Starter Metal Outdoor Camping Hiking Instant Survival Flint Safety Durable Accessory
$12.97
walmart
Real Water Resistant Protective Case + Metal Wall Mount Bracket for Wyze cam panSuitable for Indoor and Outdoor UseMounting KitBlack
Real Water Resistant Protective Case + Metal Wall Mount Bracket for Wyze cam panSuitable for Indoor and Outdoor UseMounting KitBlack
$9.79
newegg
Andoer 50L Camping Hiking Backpack Large Capacity Mountaineering Pack Waterproof Travel Backpack
Andoer 50L Camping Hiking Backpack Large Capacity Mountaineering Pack Waterproof Travel Backpack
$49.99
walmart
Ahava Smoothing & Protecting Day Cream SPF20 - Size 1.7 Oz.
Ahava Smoothing & Protecting Day Cream SPF20 - Size 1.7 Oz.
$14.99
($24.95
save 40%)
saksfifthavenueoff5th
ABP Touch Up Spray Paint Kit Compatible with Blue Fire Metallic F Pace Jaguar (JBC2155)
ABP Touch Up Spray Paint Kit Compatible with Blue Fire Metallic F Pace Jaguar (JBC2155)
$39.99
walmart
Portable 20ml Mini Face Spray Nano Mist Sprayer Facial Body Steamer Moisturizing Skin Care Beauty Instruments
Portable 20ml Mini Face Spray Nano Mist Sprayer Facial Body Steamer Moisturizing Skin Care Beauty Instruments
$10.26
walmart
Athalon Adult Ski Snowboard Boot Helmet Bag Backpack Downhill Skiing Colors 316
Athalon Adult Ski Snowboard Boot Helmet Bag Backpack Downhill Skiing Colors 316
$76.00
walmart
ankishi Foldable Bag Super Soft Skin Pack Travel Backpack Outdoor Trekking Climbing Mountain Travel Waterproof Hiking Backpack Men Women Softback Bags
ankishi Foldable Bag Super Soft Skin Pack Travel Backpack Outdoor Trekking Climbing Mountain Travel Waterproof Hiking Backpack Men Women Softback Bags
$27.04
walmart
Outdoor Sports Hunting Bag Backpack Shoulder Bag 1000D Nylon Hiking Camping Camouflage Backpack Chest Bag Black
Outdoor Sports Hunting Bag Backpack Shoulder Bag 1000D Nylon Hiking Camping Camouflage Backpack Chest Bag Black
$15.97
walmart
Advertisement
Adjustable Length 3Section Trekking Walking Hiking Stick Pole Anti-Shock Outdoor
Adjustable Length 3Section Trekking Walking Hiking Stick Pole Anti-Shock Outdoor
$28.99
newegg
Aibecy Portable Outdoor Camping Gas Piezo Ignition Folding Backpacking with Carrying Bag and Box
Aibecy Portable Outdoor Camping Gas Piezo Ignition Folding Backpacking with Carrying Bag and Box
$25.29
walmart
Foldable BBQ Grill, BBQ Charcoal Grill, Portable Barbecue Camping Picnic Grill Stove Outdoor, Barbecue Portable Folding Grill Barbecue Kits for.
Foldable BBQ Grill, BBQ Charcoal Grill, Portable Barbecue Camping Picnic Grill Stove Outdoor, Barbecue Portable Folding Grill Barbecue Kits for.
$77.20
newegg
Aibecy Fire Starter with Signal Mirror Set for Hiking Camping Emergency Survival
Aibecy Fire Starter with Signal Mirror Set for Hiking Camping Emergency Survival
$13.09
walmart
Aibecy Lixada Portable Windproof Camping Gas with Piezo Ignition Lightweight Folding Outdoor Backpacking Cooking Camp with Carry Case Box
Aibecy Lixada Portable Windproof Camping Gas with Piezo Ignition Lightweight Folding Outdoor Backpacking Cooking Camp with Carry Case Box
$27.89
walmart
New West Skin Scent Spray 3.4 Oz / 100 Ml
New West Skin Scent Spray 3.4 Oz / 100 Ml
$25.41
($80.00
save 68%)
walmartusa
Andoer Sling Pack Slim Crossbody Backpack Lightweight Casual Chest Bag for Outdoor Sport Travel Hiking
Andoer Sling Pack Slim Crossbody Backpack Lightweight Casual Chest Bag for Outdoor Sport Travel Hiking
$21.99
walmart
Autmor Led Shower Head, Ionic Filter Filtration High Pressure Water Saving 7 Colors Automatically, Spray Handheld Showerheads for Dry Skin & Hair
Autmor Led Shower Head, Ionic Filter Filtration High Pressure Water Saving 7 Colors Automatically, Spray Handheld Showerheads for Dry Skin & Hair
$18.19
walmart
Four Pieces Barbecue Tool Set BBQ Combination Grill BBQ Griddle Accessories Set Exclusive Griddle Tools Long Short Spatulas Set Kit with Scraper Spatula for Outdoor Camping
Four Pieces Barbecue Tool Set BBQ Combination Grill BBQ Griddle Accessories Set Exclusive Griddle Tools Long Short Spatulas Set Kit with Scraper Spatula for Outdoor Camping
$33.09
walmart
Asuda Outdoor 2pcs Magnesium Ferrocerium Rod Flint Fire Starter Lighter for Camping Emergency Survival
Asuda Outdoor 2pcs Magnesium Ferrocerium Rod Flint Fire Starter Lighter for Camping Emergency Survival
$8.59
walmart
Stove Portable Camping Picnic Alcohol Bracket Outdoor Burner Kit For 1-2 People
Stove Portable Camping Picnic Alcohol Bracket Outdoor Burner Kit For 1-2 People
$15.69
walmart
ACOUTO Telescopic Hiking Pole 5-Section Folding Walking Stick Climbing Ultralight Hiking Stick Aluminum Alloy Trekking Pole Alpenstocks
ACOUTO Telescopic Hiking Pole 5-Section Folding Walking Stick Climbing Ultralight Hiking Stick Aluminum Alloy Trekking Pole Alpenstocks
$33.94
walmart
Advertisement
Eccomum Outdoor Camping Tent Pop-up Fun- Tent Automatic Instant Tent Protection Tent Sun Shade Awning for Camping Beach Backyard
Eccomum Outdoor Camping Tent Pop-up Fun- Tent Automatic Instant Tent Protection Tent Sun Shade Awning for Camping Beach Backyard
$52.89
walmart
241Pcs Upgraded First Aid Emergency Survival Tool Kit Outdoor Trauma Bag
241Pcs Upgraded First Aid Emergency Survival Tool Kit Outdoor Trauma Bag
$26.54
walmart
20 PCS Firelighting Rope Survival Fire Kit for Camping Hiking
20 PCS Firelighting Rope Survival Fire Kit for Camping Hiking
$21.59
walmart
2PK Coghlan's Pin - On Compass
2PK Coghlan's Pin - On Compass
$26.45
walmart
Camp Chef Professional Heavy Duty Steel Deluxe Griddle, For 3 Burners, SG100
Camp Chef Professional Heavy Duty Steel Deluxe Griddle, For 3 Burners, SG100
$159.99
($177.99
save 10%)
walmartusa
1PCS Portable Handheld Electric BBQ Fan Air Blower for Outdoor Camping Picnic Barbecue Cooking Tool Grill Accessories
1PCS Portable Handheld Electric BBQ Fan Air Blower for Outdoor Camping Picnic Barbecue Cooking Tool Grill Accessories
$13.78
walmart
8L High Visibility Reflective Cycling Hydration Backpack Outdoor Sports Running Hiking Backpack Travel Daypack Shoulder Bag
8L High Visibility Reflective Cycling Hydration Backpack Outdoor Sports Running Hiking Backpack Travel Daypack Shoulder Bag
$25.99
walmart
CeraveÂ® 3 Fl. Oz. Am Facial Moisturizing Lotion Spf 30&provides Patented Controlled Release Of Ingredients To Help Repair And Restore Your Skin's Natural Protective Barrier
CeraveÂ® 3 Fl. Oz. Am Facial Moisturizing Lotion Spf 30&provides Patented Controlled Release Of Ingredients To Help Repair And Restore Your Skin's Natural Protective Barrier
$39.99
walmart
Dakine Drafter Hydration Pack
Dakine Drafter Hydration Pack
$129.95
moosejaw
Multi-Functional Outdoor Waterproof Shockproof Storage Bag Travel Backpack For Canon EOS Sony Nikon DSLR Digital Camera
Multi-Functional Outdoor Waterproof Shockproof Storage Bag Travel Backpack For Canon EOS Sony Nikon DSLR Digital Camera
$86.67
walmart
Weatherproof Motorcycle Cover Compatible With 2013 Bourget's Bike Works Python 330 Rigid Chopper - Outdoor & Indoor - Protect From Rain Water, Snow, Sun - Storage Bag
Weatherproof Motorcycle Cover Compatible With 2013 Bourget's Bike Works Python 330 Rigid Chopper - Outdoor & Indoor - Protect From Rain Water, Snow, Sun - Storage Bag
$112.95
walmart
Outdoor Travel Backpack Business Backpack Large Capacity Water-resistant Laptop Bag with External USB Charging Port
Outdoor Travel Backpack Business Backpack Large Capacity Water-resistant Laptop Bag with External USB Charging Port
$50.87
walmart
Load More
Hiking & Trekking
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Shape
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.shape.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.