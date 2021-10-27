Health & Safety

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Shape
Shape
Fitness
Healthy Eating
Beauty
Sex and Love
Celebrities
Mind & Body
Lifestyle
Video
Shop
Sweeps
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Your Profile
Newsletters
Email Preferences
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Log Out
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Shape
Shape
Shape
Search
Explore
Explore
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
Everything you need to know to get started with this high-fat, low-carb diet.
Read More
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
Twenty months and 17 pounds later, I came away with 10 big lessons.
Read More
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
This total-body dumbbell routine is the easiest way to ease into strength training as a newbie.
Read More
Fitness
Fitness
See All Fitness
Workouts
Cardio
Strength Training
Bodyweight Training
Yoga
Exercise Recovery
Exercise Tips
Race Training
Workout Trends
Playlists
Workout Clothes
Workout Gear
Healthy Eating
Healthy Eating
See All Healthy Eating
Healthy Recipes
Diets
Food & Nutrition
Healthy Cooking
Healthy Drinks
Weight Loss
Beauty
Sex and Love
Celebrities
Celebrities
See All Celebrities
Interviews
Celebrity News
Celebrity Workouts
Mind & Body
Mind & Body
See All Mind & Body
Coronavirus
Transformations
Astrology
Mental Health
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
See All Lifestyle
Travel
Fashion
Healthy IRL
Video
Video
See All Video
Workout Videos
Cooking Videos
Weight Loss Videos
Celebrity Videos
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Top Picks
Activewear
Workout Shoes
Swimwear
Fitness Gear
Home Gym
Sports & Outdoor
Health
Beauty
Fashion
Plus Size
Accessories
Sweeps
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Your Profile
Newsletters
Email Preferences
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Log Out
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Shape.com
Shop
Outdoor
Hiking
Health Safety
Health & Safety
Share
Health & Safety
Blink XT XT2 Camera Wall Mount Bracket Weather Proof 360° Protective Housing Cover and Adjustable Wall Mount Bracket for Blink XT2 IndoorOutdoor.
featured
Blink XT XT2 Camera Wall Mount Bracket Weather Proof 360° Protective Housing Cover and Adjustable Wall Mount Bracket for Blink XT2 IndoorOutdoor.
$43.00
newegg
Mosquito Head Net - Bug Head Net & Mosquito Mesh for Outdoor Protection - Extra Fine Insect Net Mask Cover from Gnats, No-See-Ums & Midges - Mosquito Face Netting for Men & Women
featured
Mosquito Head Net - Bug Head Net & Mosquito Mesh for Outdoor Protection - Extra Fine Insect Net Mask Cover from Gnats, No-See-Ums & Midges - Mosquito Face Netting for Men & Women
$9.99
walmart
Deluxe - 4 Person Emergency Survival Kit - Back pack Kit
featured
Deluxe - 4 Person Emergency Survival Kit - Back pack Kit
$156.70
walmart
Adventure Medical Kits Heatsheets Survival Blanket, One Person
Adventure Medical Kits Heatsheets Survival Blanket, One Person
$31.22
walmart
XT2 Camera Wall Mount Bracket Weather Proof 360° Protective Plastic Housing Cover Case and Adjustable Metal Mount for XT XT2 Indoor Outdoor Home.
XT2 Camera Wall Mount Bracket Weather Proof 360° Protective Plastic Housing Cover Case and Adjustable Metal Mount for XT XT2 Indoor Outdoor Home.
$11.79
newegg
Poison Extractor Remover Survival Tool Vacuum Pump Kit Outdoor First Aid Tool
Poison Extractor Remover Survival Tool Vacuum Pump Kit Outdoor First Aid Tool
$13.00
walmart
Asdomo Porch Top Cover Seat Swing Canopy Ourdoor Garden Easy Install Balcance Dustproof Outdoor Sun Protection Durable Awning
Asdomo Porch Top Cover Seat Swing Canopy Ourdoor Garden Easy Install Balcance Dustproof Outdoor Sun Protection Durable Awning
$12.97
walmart
BToBackyard Garden Net Insect Netting Mesh Cloth for Vegetables Pest Control Protective Cage Against Bird Bug
BToBackyard Garden Net Insect Netting Mesh Cloth for Vegetables Pest Control Protective Cage Against Bird Bug
$18.73
walmart
Rainproof Tent Foldable Transparent Sun Protection Canopy
Rainproof Tent Foldable Transparent Sun Protection Canopy
$34.43
walmart
Nest Cam Outdoor Silicone Skin Camouflage Protective Case Cover for Nest Cam Outdoor Security Camera Accessories 1 Pack Camouflage
Nest Cam Outdoor Silicone Skin Camouflage Protective Case Cover for Nest Cam Outdoor Security Camera Accessories 1 Pack Camouflage
$13.89
newegg
Boat Cover Yacht Outdoor Protection Waterproof Heavy Duty Silver Reflective 300D Oxford Fabric -smashing Durable and Tear Proof Fits V-HULL TRI-HULL Runabouts and Bass Boats 11-13FT
Boat Cover Yacht Outdoor Protection Waterproof Heavy Duty Silver Reflective 300D Oxford Fabric -smashing Durable and Tear Proof Fits V-HULL TRI-HULL Runabouts and Bass Boats 11-13FT
$24.45
walmart
Aquaphor Advanced Therapy Healing Ointment Skin Protectant Tube, 0.35 oz, 2 ct - 0.7 oz | CVS
Aquaphor Advanced Therapy Healing Ointment Skin Protectant Tube, 0.35 oz, 2 ct - 0.7 oz | CVS
$6.99
cvs
Advertisement
Aquaphor Advanced Therapy Healing Ointment Skin Protectant, 0.25 oz | CVS
Aquaphor Advanced Therapy Healing Ointment Skin Protectant, 0.25 oz | CVS
$3.59
cvs
Balems 1PC Carbon Steel Fire Striker Useful Emergency Fire Starter Metal Outdoor Camping Hiking Instant Survival Flint Safety Durable Accessory
Balems 1PC Carbon Steel Fire Striker Useful Emergency Fire Starter Metal Outdoor Camping Hiking Instant Survival Flint Safety Durable Accessory
$12.97
walmart
Real Water Resistant Protective Case + Metal Wall Mount Bracket for Wyze cam panSuitable for Indoor and Outdoor UseMounting KitBlack
Real Water Resistant Protective Case + Metal Wall Mount Bracket for Wyze cam panSuitable for Indoor and Outdoor UseMounting KitBlack
$9.79
newegg
Ahava Smoothing & Protecting Day Cream SPF20 - Size 1.7 Oz.
Ahava Smoothing & Protecting Day Cream SPF20 - Size 1.7 Oz.
$14.99
($24.95
save 40%)
saksfifthavenueoff5th
ABP Touch Up Spray Paint Kit Compatible with Blue Fire Metallic F Pace Jaguar (JBC2155)
ABP Touch Up Spray Paint Kit Compatible with Blue Fire Metallic F Pace Jaguar (JBC2155)
$39.99
walmart
Portable 20ml Mini Face Spray Nano Mist Sprayer Facial Body Steamer Moisturizing Skin Care Beauty Instruments
Portable 20ml Mini Face Spray Nano Mist Sprayer Facial Body Steamer Moisturizing Skin Care Beauty Instruments
$10.26
walmart
Aibecy Fire Starter with Signal Mirror Set for Hiking Camping Emergency Survival
Aibecy Fire Starter with Signal Mirror Set for Hiking Camping Emergency Survival
$13.09
walmart
New West Skin Scent Spray 3.4 Oz / 100 Ml
New West Skin Scent Spray 3.4 Oz / 100 Ml
$25.41
($80.00
save 68%)
walmartusa
Autmor Led Shower Head, Ionic Filter Filtration High Pressure Water Saving 7 Colors Automatically, Spray Handheld Showerheads for Dry Skin & Hair
Autmor Led Shower Head, Ionic Filter Filtration High Pressure Water Saving 7 Colors Automatically, Spray Handheld Showerheads for Dry Skin & Hair
$18.19
walmart
Asuda Outdoor 2pcs Magnesium Ferrocerium Rod Flint Fire Starter Lighter for Camping Emergency Survival
Asuda Outdoor 2pcs Magnesium Ferrocerium Rod Flint Fire Starter Lighter for Camping Emergency Survival
$8.59
walmart
Aquaphor 2-Pack 0.35 Oz. Lip Protectant + Sunscreen SPF 30 Lip Balms
Aquaphor 2-Pack 0.35 Oz. Lip Protectant + Sunscreen SPF 30 Lip Balms
$7.99
bedbath&beyond
Skin Case Cover for Blink XT Outdoor Camera Offer UV Weather Protection Disguise Blink XT Security Camera 3 Pack Light Gray
Skin Case Cover for Blink XT Outdoor Camera Offer UV Weather Protection Disguise Blink XT Security Camera 3 Pack Light Gray
$14.62
newegg
Advertisement
Aveeno Skin Relief Moisturizing Lotion with Scent Triple Oat Complex Dimethicone Skin Protectant for Sensitive ExtraDry Itchy Skin, Coconut, 12 Fl Oz
Aveeno Skin Relief Moisturizing Lotion with Scent Triple Oat Complex Dimethicone Skin Protectant for Sensitive ExtraDry Itchy Skin, Coconut, 12 Fl Oz
$7.42
amazon
ASR Outdoor 3 in 1 Flint Rod Striker Fire Starter Whistle Orange Green Black
ASR Outdoor 3 in 1 Flint Rod Striker Fire Starter Whistle Orange Green Black
$9.39
walmart
ABP Touch Up Spray Paint Kit Compatible with Copper Fire Metallic Thunderbird Ford (5G)
ABP Touch Up Spray Paint Kit Compatible with Copper Fire Metallic Thunderbird Ford (5G)
$39.99
walmart
Atralife Rope 5/10PCS Tinder Rope Survival Fire Starter Waterproof for Hiking
Atralife Rope 5/10PCS Tinder Rope Survival Fire Starter Waterproof for Hiking
$11.60
walmart
Attitude Aprons Fully Adjustable "Stand Back Dad Is Near Fire, Sharp Tools and Alcohol" Apron-Black
Attitude Aprons Fully Adjustable "Stand Back Dad Is Near Fire, Sharp Tools and Alcohol" Apron-Black
$5.38
amazon
Oasis 50-pc Deluxe Survival Emergency First Aid Kit w/Suture, Stapler & Carry Case
Oasis 50-pc Deluxe Survival Emergency First Aid Kit w/Suture, Stapler & Carry Case
$44.95
newegg
Boat Cover Yacht Outdoor Protection Waterproof Heavy Duty Silver Reflective 300D Oxford Fabric -smashing Durable and Tear Proof Fits V-HULL TRI-HULL Runabouts and Bass Boats 11-13FT
Boat Cover Yacht Outdoor Protection Waterproof Heavy Duty Silver Reflective 300D Oxford Fabric -smashing Durable and Tear Proof Fits V-HULL TRI-HULL Runabouts and Bass Boats 11-13FT
$72.64
walmart
3m Skin Protectant 3M Cavilon Tube Cream
3m Skin Protectant 3M Cavilon Tube Cream
$86.14
walmart
Small Size Stainless Steel Gravity Hook Outdoor Foldable Grappling Serrated Claws Multifunctional Rescue Tool Emergency Key Chains Camping Travel Kits Climbing
Small Size Stainless Steel Gravity Hook Outdoor Foldable Grappling Serrated Claws Multifunctional Rescue Tool Emergency Key Chains Camping Travel Kits Climbing
$9.80
walmart
Wholesale sports ankle sleeve pressurized -sprain ankle socks outdoor basketball football mountaineering protective gear can be customized black Single right foot S
Wholesale sports ankle sleeve pressurized -sprain ankle socks outdoor basketball football mountaineering protective gear can be customized black Single right foot S
$9.99
walmart
Skin The Silicone Skin for Cam Enhance and Protect Your Camera with This Premium Silicone Cover Fits Cam and Cam v2 Does Not Fit Cam Pan
Skin The Silicone Skin for Cam Enhance and Protect Your Camera with This Premium Silicone Cover Fits Cam and Cam v2 Does Not Fit Cam Pan
$5.99
newegg
Adventure Medical Kits Blister Treatment First Aid Kit (Pack of 2)
Adventure Medical Kits Blister Treatment First Aid Kit (Pack of 2)
$20.00
walmart
Advertisement
ASCZOV Cycling Outdoor Proof Full Coverage Protective Gear Bike Cover
ASCZOV Cycling Outdoor Proof Full Coverage Protective Gear Bike Cover
$20.58
walmart
AIKENR Keychain Matchstick Fire Starter, Permanent Match Flint Metal Keychain Lighter, Great Kerosene Refillable Keychain Lighter for Outdoor Camping
AIKENR Keychain Matchstick Fire Starter, Permanent Match Flint Metal Keychain Lighter, Great Kerosene Refillable Keychain Lighter for Outdoor Camping
$14.85
walmart
Portable Nano Mist Sprayer Mister Spray Skin Moisture Detector Facial Sprayer Moisturizing USB Rechargeable Beauty Skin Care Instrumen
Portable Nano Mist Sprayer Mister Spray Skin Moisture Detector Facial Sprayer Moisturizing USB Rechargeable Beauty Skin Care Instrumen
$15.99
walmart
Outdoor Snow Kneepad Skiing Gaiters Leg Protection Guard Sport Safety Waterproof Warmers Ski Protection Hiking Climbing Leg set Blue M
Outdoor Snow Kneepad Skiing Gaiters Leg Protection Guard Sport Safety Waterproof Warmers Ski Protection Hiking Climbing Leg set Blue M
$13.20
walmart
(4 Pack) Emergency Floating Orange Survival Kit Safety Whistle Clip-On Keychain
(4 Pack) Emergency Floating Orange Survival Kit Safety Whistle Clip-On Keychain
$6.99
walmart
Maskne Protection Biocellulose Mask, Single
Maskne Protection Biocellulose Mask, Single
$15.00
neimanmarcus
XTXT2 Camera Wall Mount Bracket Weather Proof 360° Protective Plastic Housing Cover and Adjustable Wall Mount Bracket for XT XT2 Indoor Outdoor.
XTXT2 Camera Wall Mount Bracket Weather Proof 360° Protective Plastic Housing Cover and Adjustable Wall Mount Bracket for XT XT2 Indoor Outdoor.
$20.05
newegg
Skin for Arlo Pro 3 Protective Cover Case for Arlo Ultra and Arlo Pro 3 Form Fitting Accessories White 3 Pack
Skin for Arlo Pro 3 Protective Cover Case for Arlo Ultra and Arlo Pro 3 Form Fitting Accessories White 3 Pack
$16.36
newegg
Asuda Outdoor Bike Seatpost Protective Ring Mountain Bike Seatpost Silicone Waterproof Protector Bicycle Accessory Small
Asuda Outdoor Bike Seatpost Protective Ring Mountain Bike Seatpost Silicone Waterproof Protector Bicycle Accessory Small
$7.59
walmart
Lightning Nuggets N100SEB Super Economy Box Fire Starter 100, Count, Tan
Lightning Nuggets N100SEB Super Economy Box Fire Starter 100, Count, Tan
$31.99
amazon
2 Pack - Neutrogena Beach Defense Water Resistant Sunscreen Body Lotion SPF 50, Oil-Free Lightweight Oxybenzone-Free Sun Protection 6.7 oz
2 Pack - Neutrogena Beach Defense Water Resistant Sunscreen Body Lotion SPF 50, Oil-Free Lightweight Oxybenzone-Free Sun Protection 6.7 oz
$28.18
walmart
2 Pack Neutrogena Men Triple Protect Face Lotion With Sunscreen SPF 20 1.7 Oz Ea
2 Pack Neutrogena Men Triple Protect Face Lotion With Sunscreen SPF 20 1.7 Oz Ea
$15.73
walmart
Advertisement
Eccomum Outdoor Camping Tent Pop-up Fun- Tent Automatic Instant Tent Protection Tent Sun Shade Awning for Camping Beach Backyard
Eccomum Outdoor Camping Tent Pop-up Fun- Tent Automatic Instant Tent Protection Tent Sun Shade Awning for Camping Beach Backyard
$52.89
walmart
241Pcs Upgraded First Aid Emergency Survival Tool Kit Outdoor Trauma Bag
241Pcs Upgraded First Aid Emergency Survival Tool Kit Outdoor Trauma Bag
$26.54
walmart
20 PCS Firelighting Rope Survival Fire Kit for Camping Hiking
20 PCS Firelighting Rope Survival Fire Kit for Camping Hiking
$21.59
walmart
CeraveÂ® 3 Fl. Oz. Am Facial Moisturizing Lotion Spf 30&provides Patented Controlled Release Of Ingredients To Help Repair And Restore Your Skin's Natural Protective Barrier
CeraveÂ® 3 Fl. Oz. Am Facial Moisturizing Lotion Spf 30&provides Patented Controlled Release Of Ingredients To Help Repair And Restore Your Skin's Natural Protective Barrier
$39.99
walmart
Weatherproof Motorcycle Cover Compatible With 2013 Bourget's Bike Works Python 330 Rigid Chopper - Outdoor & Indoor - Protect From Rain Water, Snow, Sun - Storage Bag
Weatherproof Motorcycle Cover Compatible With 2013 Bourget's Bike Works Python 330 Rigid Chopper - Outdoor & Indoor - Protect From Rain Water, Snow, Sun - Storage Bag
$112.95
walmart
Skin Case Cover for Blink XT Outdoor Camera Offer UV Weather Protection Disguise Blink XT Security Camera 3 Pack Light Gray
Skin Case Cover for Blink XT Outdoor Camera Offer UV Weather Protection Disguise Blink XT Security Camera 3 Pack Light Gray
$10.54
newegg
Mount and Protective Case for Wyze Cam Pan Weather Proof Adjustable for Indoor and Outdoor AntiSun Glare and UV Protection Very Easy to Install Black
Mount and Protective Case for Wyze Cam Pan Weather Proof Adjustable for Indoor and Outdoor AntiSun Glare and UV Protection Very Easy to Install Black
$15.70
newegg
Clean Skin And Vanilla Perfume By Clean Eau Fraiche Spray 5.9 oz Eau Fraiche Spray
Clean Skin And Vanilla Perfume By Clean Eau Fraiche Spray 5.9 oz Eau Fraiche Spray
$65.95
walmart
Champion Sports First Aid Kit, Multicolor
Champion Sports First Aid Kit, Multicolor
$10.79
($11.99
save 10%)
kohl's
Baza Sween Pro Cream Skin Protectant Moisture Barrier 2 Ounce Tube-1 Each
Baza Sween Pro Cream Skin Protectant Moisture Barrier 2 Ounce Tube-1 Each
$14.78
walmart
Skin Protectant Dermamed - Item Number 00214CS - 24 Each / Case
Skin Protectant Dermamed - Item Number 00214CS - 24 Each / Case
$339.26
walmart
Coghlan's Nylon Tent Repair Kit, Emergency Camping Fix Set, Shock Cord & Patches
Coghlan's Nylon Tent Repair Kit, Emergency Camping Fix Set, Shock Cord & Patches
$12.52
newegg
Load More
Health & Safety
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Shape
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.shape.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.