Trekking Poles

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Shape
Shape
Fitness
Healthy Eating
Beauty
Sex and Love
Celebrities
Mind & Body
Lifestyle
Video
Shop
Sweeps
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Your Profile
Newsletters
Email Preferences
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Log Out
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Shape
Shape
Shape
Search
Explore
Explore
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
Everything you need to know to get started with this high-fat, low-carb diet.
Read More
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
Twenty months and 17 pounds later, I came away with 10 big lessons.
Read More
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
This total-body dumbbell routine is the easiest way to ease into strength training as a newbie.
Read More
Fitness
Fitness
See All Fitness
Workouts
Cardio
Strength Training
Bodyweight Training
Yoga
Exercise Recovery
Exercise Tips
Race Training
Workout Trends
Playlists
Workout Clothes
Workout Gear
Healthy Eating
Healthy Eating
See All Healthy Eating
Healthy Recipes
Diets
Food & Nutrition
Healthy Cooking
Healthy Drinks
Weight Loss
Beauty
Sex and Love
Celebrities
Celebrities
See All Celebrities
Interviews
Celebrity News
Celebrity Workouts
Mind & Body
Mind & Body
See All Mind & Body
Coronavirus
Transformations
Astrology
Mental Health
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
See All Lifestyle
Travel
Fashion
Healthy IRL
Video
Video
See All Video
Workout Videos
Cooking Videos
Weight Loss Videos
Celebrity Videos
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Top Picks
Activewear
Workout Shoes
Swimwear
Fitness Gear
Home Gym
Sports & Outdoor
Health
Beauty
Fashion
Plus Size
Accessories
Sweeps
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Your Profile
Newsletters
Email Preferences
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Log Out
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Shape.com
Shop
Outdoor
Hiking
Trekking Poles
Trekking Poles
Share
Trekking Poles
Stick45 Inch Extendable Stick Tripod with Rechargeable Wireless Remote and Phone Tripod StandCompatible with iPhone 11 Pro Xs X 8 7 6 PlusSamsung.
featured
Stick45 Inch Extendable Stick Tripod with Rechargeable Wireless Remote and Phone Tripod StandCompatible with iPhone 11 Pro Xs X 8 7 6 PlusSamsung.
$26.55
newegg
KingCamp Hiking Walking Trekking Trail Pole Collapsible, Lightweight, Shock-Absorbent, Hiking, Walking & Running Adjustable, 4 Seasons, Silver, One Size
featured
KingCamp Hiking Walking Trekking Trail Pole Collapsible, Lightweight, Shock-Absorbent, Hiking, Walking & Running Adjustable, 4 Seasons, Silver, One Size
$19.99
amazon
Walking Trekking Poles 1 Pack, Lightweight and Ultra Portable Hiking Sticks for Trekking/Camping/Climbing/Backpacking/Nordic Walking
featured
Walking Trekking Poles 1 Pack, Lightweight and Ultra Portable Hiking Sticks for Trekking/Camping/Climbing/Backpacking/Nordic Walking
$24.99
walmart
Komperdell Explorer Contour Powerlock Trekking Pole
Komperdell Explorer Contour Powerlock Trekking Pole
$119.95
walmart
Kritne Alpenstock,Collapsible 5-Sections Trekking Hiking Poles Carbon Fiber Walking Stick Anti-Shock,Hiking Poles
Kritne Alpenstock,Collapsible 5-Sections Trekking Hiking Poles Carbon Fiber Walking Stick Anti-Shock,Hiking Poles
$45.85
walmart
Komperdell Komperdell Explorer Compact Powerlock Aluminum Trekking Poles, Pair
Komperdell Komperdell Explorer Compact Powerlock Aluminum Trekking Poles, Pair
$90.76
walmart
Stick40 Inch Extendable Stick Tripod and Phone Tripod Stand with Rechargeable Wireless RemoteCompatible with iPhone 11 Pro Xs X 8 7 6 PlusSamsung.
Stick40 Inch Extendable Stick Tripod and Phone Tripod Stand with Rechargeable Wireless RemoteCompatible with iPhone 11 Pro Xs X 8 7 6 PlusSamsung.
$23.59
newegg
Monoprice Premium Aluminum Trekking Poles - Pair, Lightweight, Durable Construction - Pure Outdoor Collection
Monoprice Premium Aluminum Trekking Poles - Pair, Lightweight, Durable Construction - Pure Outdoor Collection
$29.99
newegg
Ozark Trail Aluminum Adustable Quick Lock Trekking Pole with EVA Grip - 1 PACK
Ozark Trail Aluminum Adustable Quick Lock Trekking Pole with EVA Grip - 1 PACK
$14.47
walmartusa
Camping Table Folding Lamp Pole Portable Lightweight Aluminum Alloy Equipment Durable Floor Mount Light for Picnic Hiking Backpacking
Camping Table Folding Lamp Pole Portable Lightweight Aluminum Alloy Equipment Durable Floor Mount Light for Picnic Hiking Backpacking
$33.21
walmart
L.L.Bean Ridge Hiker Collapsable Trekking Poles in Matte Black at Nordstrom
L.L.Bean Ridge Hiker Collapsable Trekking Poles in Matte Black at Nordstrom
$99.95
nordstrom
Mountainsmith Trekker FX Lite Pole
Mountainsmith Trekker FX Lite Pole
$39.95
moosejaw
Advertisement
OTVIAP Tripod Head Knob,Outdoor Universal Trekking Pole Stick Monopod Tripod Head Grip Knob with Compass, Monopod Hand Grip Konb
OTVIAP Tripod Head Knob,Outdoor Universal Trekking Pole Stick Monopod Tripod Head Grip Knob with Compass, Monopod Hand Grip Konb
$10.33
walmart
Outdoor Foldable Trekking Walking Hiking Sticks Poles Multifunction Alpenstock anti-shock Adjustable Foldable Portable Poles - MASCARRY
Outdoor Foldable Trekking Walking Hiking Sticks Poles Multifunction Alpenstock anti-shock Adjustable Foldable Portable Poles - MASCARRY
$28.98
walmart
Carbon Fiber Trekking Poles â€“ Collapsible and Telescopic Walking Sticks with Extended EVA Grips, Ultralight Nordic Hiking Poles for Backpacking Camping
Carbon Fiber Trekking Poles â€“ Collapsible and Telescopic Walking Sticks with Extended EVA Grips, Ultralight Nordic Hiking Poles for Backpacking Camping
$46.79
walmart
Leki Peak Vario 3D Ski Pole
Leki Peak Vario 3D Ski Pole
$169.96
moosejaw
Stick 40 inch Extendable Stick TripodPhone Tripod with Wireless Remote Shutter Compatible with iPhone 12 11 pro Xs Max Xr X 8Plus 7 Android Samsung.
Stick 40 inch Extendable Stick TripodPhone Tripod with Wireless Remote Shutter Compatible with iPhone 12 11 pro Xs Max Xr X 8Plus 7 Android Samsung.
$26.07
newegg
El Grande 38in Extension Pole All Cameras Official Mount
El Grande 38in Extension Pole All Cameras Official Mount
$84.49
newegg
Kritne walking stick protector, 12pcs Black Rubber Long Head Rod Cap Protector For Walking Hiking Trekking Poles, rubber end cap
Kritne walking stick protector, 12pcs Black Rubber Long Head Rod Cap Protector For Walking Hiking Trekking Poles, rubber end cap
$11.22
walmart
Stick 40 inch Extendable Stick TripodPhone Tripod with Wireless Remote Shutter Compatible with iPhone 12 11 pro Xs Max Xr X 8Plus 7 Android Samsung.
Stick 40 inch Extendable Stick TripodPhone Tripod with Wireless Remote Shutter Compatible with iPhone 12 11 pro Xs Max Xr X 8Plus 7 Android Samsung.
$30.67
newegg
Aluminium Alloy Alpenstock Multifunctional Trekking Pole Foldable Hiking Poles Stretchable Skiing Crutch (Blue)
Aluminium Alloy Alpenstock Multifunctional Trekking Pole Foldable Hiking Poles Stretchable Skiing Crutch (Blue)
$20.25
walmart
Leki Wanderfreund Makalu Trekking Pole
Leki Wanderfreund Makalu Trekking Pole
$69.95
moosejaw
2 Packs Adjustable Anti Shock Strong & Lightweight Aluminum Hiking Poles for Walking or Trekking
2 Packs Adjustable Anti Shock Strong & Lightweight Aluminum Hiking Poles for Walking or Trekking
$52.99
walmart
LEKI Tour Stick Vario Carbon Lady Ski Pole
LEKI Tour Stick Vario Carbon Lady Ski Pole
$199.95
moosejaw
Advertisement
MSR DynaLock Explore Poles
MSR DynaLock Explore Poles
$99.95
moosejaw
El Grande 38in Extension Pole All Cameras Official Mount
El Grande 38in Extension Pole All Cameras Official Mount
$69.62
newegg
Mountainsmith Carbonlite Pro Trekking Poles, Gray
Mountainsmith Carbonlite Pro Trekking Poles, Gray
$79.99
dickssportinggoods
AnFeng Three-section Telescopic Stick for Trekking Walking Hiking Sticks Poles Adjustable Hiking or Walking Sticks,Cascade Mountain Tech Trekking Poles (1 piece)
AnFeng Three-section Telescopic Stick for Trekking Walking Hiking Sticks Poles Adjustable Hiking or Walking Sticks,Cascade Mountain Tech Trekking Poles (1 piece)
$12.99
walmart
Stick45 Inch Extendable Stick Tripod with Rechargeable Wireless Remote and Phone Tripod StandCompatible with iPhone 11 Pro Xs X 8 7 6 PlusSamsung.
Stick45 Inch Extendable Stick Tripod with Rechargeable Wireless Remote and Phone Tripod StandCompatible with iPhone 11 Pro Xs X 8 7 6 PlusSamsung.
$20.05
newegg
Pansel Folding 7075 Aluminum Alloy Travel Walking Hiking Trekking Pole, 1 Pack
Pansel Folding 7075 Aluminum Alloy Travel Walking Hiking Trekking Pole, 1 Pack
$19.98
walmart
Retrospec Solstice Trekking & Ski Poles for Men & Women - Aluminum w/Foam Grip - Adjustable & Collapsible Lightweight Hiking, Walking & Skiing Sticks - Polar Blue
Retrospec Solstice Trekking & Ski Poles for Men & Women - Aluminum w/Foam Grip - Adjustable & Collapsible Lightweight Hiking, Walking & Skiing Sticks - Polar Blue
$29.99
amazon
SPRING PARK Telescopic Ultralight Anti-shock Trekking Folding Walking Hiking Pair Stick Pole
SPRING PARK Telescopic Ultralight Anti-shock Trekking Folding Walking Hiking Pair Stick Pole
$34.99
walmart
Tebru Trekking Pole, Adjustable Cane,Aluminum Alloy Telescopic Lightweight Anti-Skid Walking Cane Stick Trekking Pole
Tebru Trekking Pole, Adjustable Cane,Aluminum Alloy Telescopic Lightweight Anti-Skid Walking Cane Stick Trekking Pole
$26.95
walmart
SPRING PARK Outdoor Sport Climbing Trekking Pole, Collapsible and Adjustable Hiking Walking Aluminum Alloy Trekking Pole
SPRING PARK Outdoor Sport Climbing Trekking Pole, Collapsible and Adjustable Hiking Walking Aluminum Alloy Trekking Pole
$32.99
walmart
SPRING PARK Trekking Poles Collapsible Hiking Poles - Aluminum Alloy Trekking Sticks with Quick Lock System, Telescopic, Collapsible, Ultralight for Hiking, Camping
SPRING PARK Trekking Poles Collapsible Hiking Poles - Aluminum Alloy Trekking Sticks with Quick Lock System, Telescopic, Collapsible, Ultralight for Hiking, Camping
$27.99
walmart
Stick Tripod with Wireless Bluetooth Remote 3 in 1 Detachable Tripod Stick for iPhone 1111 Pro MaxXXRXSXS MAX87Galaxy S10S9 PlusS8 PlusNote 108
Stick Tripod with Wireless Bluetooth Remote 3 in 1 Detachable Tripod Stick for iPhone 1111 Pro MaxXXRXSXS MAX87Galaxy S10S9 PlusS8 PlusNote 108
$20.01
newegg
Advertisement
Retrospec Solstice Trekking & Ski Poles for Men & Women - Aluminum w/Cork Grip - Adjustable & Collapsible Lightweight Hiking, Walking & Skiing Sticks - Polar Blue
Retrospec Solstice Trekking & Ski Poles for Men & Women - Aluminum w/Cork Grip - Adjustable & Collapsible Lightweight Hiking, Walking & Skiing Sticks - Polar Blue
$29.99
amazon
Vista International Silver Alligator Brass Stick
Vista International Silver Alligator Brass Stick
$60.00
amazon
Pair 2 Outdoor Travel Telescopic Trekking Pole Set Adjustable Shock Absorption
Pair 2 Outdoor Travel Telescopic Trekking Pole Set Adjustable Shock Absorption
$37.99
wayfairnorthamerica
TrailBuddy Lightweight Trekking Poles - 2-pc Pack Adjustable Hiking or Walking Sticks - Strong Aircraft Aluminum - Quick Adjust Flip-Lock - Cork Grip, Padded Strap - (Spring Green)
TrailBuddy Lightweight Trekking Poles - 2-pc Pack Adjustable Hiking or Walking Sticks - Strong Aircraft Aluminum - Quick Adjust Flip-Lock - Cork Grip, Padded Strap - (Spring Green)
$37.99
walmart
TrailBuddy Trekking Poles - 2-pc Pack Adjustable Hiking or Walking Sticks - Strong, Lightweight Aluminum 7075 - Quick Adjust Flip-Lock - Cork Grip, Padded Strap
TrailBuddy Trekking Poles - 2-pc Pack Adjustable Hiking or Walking Sticks - Strong, Lightweight Aluminum 7075 - Quick Adjust Flip-Lock - Cork Grip, Padded Strap
$56.00
walmart
Onever Aluminum Alloy Trekking Poles Folding Ultra-Light Telescopic Cane Outdoor Hiking Climbing Sticks
Onever Aluminum Alloy Trekking Poles Folding Ultra-Light Telescopic Cane Outdoor Hiking Climbing Sticks
$21.19
walmart
Tubbs Walking Stick Telescope Pole 2-Piece
Tubbs Walking Stick Telescope Pole 2-Piece
$41.61
amazon
Stick 40 inch Extendable Stick TripodPhone Tripod with Wireless Remote Shutter Compatible with iPhone 12 11 pro Xs Max Xr X 8Plus 7 Android Samsung.
Stick 40 inch Extendable Stick TripodPhone Tripod with Wireless Remote Shutter Compatible with iPhone 12 11 pro Xs Max Xr X 8Plus 7 Android Samsung.
$30.67
newegg
1.1 Meters Ultralight 5-Section Foldable Aluminum Alloy Trekking Pole - Black
1.1 Meters Ultralight 5-Section Foldable Aluminum Alloy Trekking Pole - Black
$19.99
newegg
Light Weight Trekking Poles Aluminum Alloy 4 Stretch T Foam Handle Outdoor Alpenstock
Light Weight Trekking Poles Aluminum Alloy 4 Stretch T Foam Handle Outdoor Alpenstock
$13.99
walmart
Multifunctional Alpenstock Aluminium Alloy Trekking Pole Foldable Hiking Poles Stretchable Skiing Crutch (Blue)
Multifunctional Alpenstock Aluminium Alloy Trekking Pole Foldable Hiking Poles Stretchable Skiing Crutch (Blue)
$15.80
walmart
SCOTT USA Composite Trekking Pole, 120cm
SCOTT USA Composite Trekking Pole, 120cm
$70.00
amazon
Advertisement
Stick 40 inch Extendable Stick TripodPhone Tripod with Wireless Remote Shutter Compatible with iPhone 12 11 pro Xs Max Xr X 8Plus 7 Android Samsung.
Stick 40 inch Extendable Stick TripodPhone Tripod with Wireless Remote Shutter Compatible with iPhone 12 11 pro Xs Max Xr X 8Plus 7 Android Samsung.
$26.07
newegg
SYWAN Hiking Walking Trekking Poles,With Antishock And Quick Lock System, Telescopic, Collapsible, Ultralight For Hiking, Camping, Mountaining
SYWAN Hiking Walking Trekking Poles,With Antishock And Quick Lock System, Telescopic, Collapsible, Ultralight For Hiking, Camping, Mountaining
$23.49
walmart
Vista International Hand Painted Stick/Sea Green Walking Poles, Multicolor
Vista International Hand Painted Stick/Sea Green Walking Poles, Multicolor
$55.00
amazon
Komperdell Ridgehiker Cork Powerlock Trekking Poles - 105-140cm By Brand Komperdell
Komperdell Ridgehiker Cork Powerlock Trekking Poles - 105-140cm By Brand Komperdell
$137.48
walmart
Hiking Walking Trekking Stick - Handcrafted Wooden Walking & Hiking Stick - Made in The USA by Brazos - Twisted Hickory Hitchhiker - 41 inches
Hiking Walking Trekking Stick - Handcrafted Wooden Walking & Hiking Stick - Made in The USA by Brazos - Twisted Hickory Hitchhiker - 41 inches
$41.66
amazon
Black Diamond Distance Z Trekking Poles, Size 100
Black Diamond Distance Z Trekking Poles, Size 100
$99.99
dickssportinggoods
Brazos Trekking Pole, Hiking Pole, Hiking Stick or Walking Stick Handcrafted of Lightweight Wood and Made in the USA, Traditional, Red Oak, 48 Inches,602-3000-1360
Brazos Trekking Pole, Hiking Pole, Hiking Stick or Walking Stick Handcrafted of Lightweight Wood and Made in the USA, Traditional, Red Oak, 48 Inches,602-3000-1360
$44.28
($51.49
save 14%)
amazon
Adjustable Length 3Section Trekking Walking Hiking Stick Pole Anti-Shock Outdoor
Adjustable Length 3Section Trekking Walking Hiking Stick Pole Anti-Shock Outdoor
$28.99
newegg
Andoer C-555 155cm/5.1ft Carbon Fiber Camera Monopod Unipod Stick 6-Section with Carry Bag Max. Load 10kg/22Lbs for Nikon Canon Sony A7 Pentax Camcorder Video Stuido Photography
Andoer C-555 155cm/5.1ft Carbon Fiber Camera Monopod Unipod Stick 6-Section with Carry Bag Max. Load 10kg/22Lbs for Nikon Canon Sony A7 Pentax Camcorder Video Stuido Photography
$54.99
walmart
Cascade Mountain Tech Ultralight Carbon Fiber Quick Lock EVA Grip Trekking Poles - Collapsible Walking or Hiking Stick
Cascade Mountain Tech Ultralight Carbon Fiber Quick Lock EVA Grip Trekking Poles - Collapsible Walking or Hiking Stick
$62.99
walmartusa
Hiking Walking Trekking Stick - Handcrafted Wooden Walking & Hiking Stick - Made in the USA by Brazos - Twisted Sweet Gum - 55 inches
Hiking Walking Trekking Stick - Handcrafted Wooden Walking & Hiking Stick - Made in the USA by Brazos - Twisted Sweet Gum - 55 inches
$27.22
amazon
Black Diamond Distance FLZ Trekking Poles, Size 125
Black Diamond Distance FLZ Trekking Poles, Size 125
$139.99
dickssportinggoods
Load More
Trekking Poles
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Shape
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.shape.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.