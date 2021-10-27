Skis & Ski Poles

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Shape
Shape
Fitness
Healthy Eating
Beauty
Sex and Love
Celebrities
Mind & Body
Lifestyle
Video
Shop
Sweeps
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Your Profile
Newsletters
Email Preferences
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Log Out
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Shape
Shape
Shape
Search
Explore
Explore
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
Everything you need to know to get started with this high-fat, low-carb diet.
Read More
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
Twenty months and 17 pounds later, I came away with 10 big lessons.
Read More
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
This total-body dumbbell routine is the easiest way to ease into strength training as a newbie.
Read More
Fitness
Fitness
See All Fitness
Workouts
Cardio
Strength Training
Bodyweight Training
Yoga
Exercise Recovery
Exercise Tips
Race Training
Workout Trends
Playlists
Workout Clothes
Workout Gear
Healthy Eating
Healthy Eating
See All Healthy Eating
Healthy Recipes
Diets
Food & Nutrition
Healthy Cooking
Healthy Drinks
Weight Loss
Beauty
Sex and Love
Celebrities
Celebrities
See All Celebrities
Interviews
Celebrity News
Celebrity Workouts
Mind & Body
Mind & Body
See All Mind & Body
Coronavirus
Transformations
Astrology
Mental Health
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
See All Lifestyle
Travel
Fashion
Healthy IRL
Video
Video
See All Video
Workout Videos
Cooking Videos
Weight Loss Videos
Celebrity Videos
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Top Picks
Activewear
Workout Shoes
Swimwear
Fitness Gear
Home Gym
Sports & Outdoor
Health
Beauty
Fashion
Plus Size
Accessories
Sweeps
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Your Profile
Newsletters
Email Preferences
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Log Out
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Shape.com
Shop
Outdoor
skiing
skis ski poles
Skis & Ski Poles
Share
Skis & Ski Poles
Komperdell Carbon C7 Ascent Ski Pole
featured
Komperdell Carbon C7 Ascent Ski Pole
$139.95
moosejaw
Adjustable Nylon Ski Bags Ski Snowboard Shoulder Strap Ski Pole Hand Carriers Snowboard Handle Straps
featured
Adjustable Nylon Ski Bags Ski Snowboard Shoulder Strap Ski Pole Hand Carriers Snowboard Handle Straps
$10.27
walmart
Leki Peak Vario 3D Ski Pole
featured
Leki Peak Vario 3D Ski Pole
$169.96
moosejaw
Leki Crosslite Nordic Skiing Pole
Leki Crosslite Nordic Skiing Pole
$83.99
($99.95
save 16%)
moosejaw
LEKI Tour Stick Vario Carbon Lady Ski Pole
LEKI Tour Stick Vario Carbon Lady Ski Pole
$199.95
moosejaw
Leki Elite Lady Ski Pole
Leki Elite Lady Ski Pole
$79.95
moosejaw
Leki Spitfire Pitch Back Ski Pole
Leki Spitfire Pitch Back Ski Pole
$69.95
moosejaw
Komperdell Carbon Cloud Bamboo Vario Ski Pole
Komperdell Carbon Cloud Bamboo Vario Ski Pole
$149.99
walmart
Liberty Skis Evolv 84 Ski
Liberty Skis Evolv 84 Ski
$629.95
moosejaw
Whitewoods WHITETAIL Adult Metal Edge Cross Country Skis, Rottefella NNN Binding
Whitewoods WHITETAIL Adult Metal Edge Cross Country Skis, Rottefella NNN Binding
$199.99
walmart
Black Crows Duos Freebird Ski Pole
Black Crows Duos Freebird Ski Pole
$149.95
moosejaw
Black Diamond Helio Fixed Length Carbon Ski Pole
Black Diamond Helio Fixed Length Carbon Ski Pole
$127.99
($319.95
save 60%)
moosejaw
Advertisement
Chinook Trekking 3, Adjustable Hiking/Skiing Pole
Chinook Trekking 3, Adjustable Hiking/Skiing Pole
$17.72
amazon
FISCHER RANGER 99 TI, Alpine Skis Freeride, Size: 174 (A17119-174)
FISCHER RANGER 99 TI, Alpine Skis Freeride, Size: 174 (A17119-174)
$519.99
walmart
Retrospec Solstice Trekking & Ski Poles for Men & Women - Aluminum w/Foam Grip - Adjustable & Collapsible Lightweight Hiking, Walking & Skiing Sticks - Polar Blue
Retrospec Solstice Trekking & Ski Poles for Men & Women - Aluminum w/Foam Grip - Adjustable & Collapsible Lightweight Hiking, Walking & Skiing Sticks - Polar Blue
$29.99
amazon
Retrospec Solstice Trekking & Ski Poles for Men & Women - Aluminum w/Cork Grip - Adjustable & Collapsible Lightweight Hiking, Walking & Skiing Sticks - Polar Blue
Retrospec Solstice Trekking & Ski Poles for Men & Women - Aluminum w/Cork Grip - Adjustable & Collapsible Lightweight Hiking, Walking & Skiing Sticks - Polar Blue
$29.99
amazon
Patterned Lucite Tray, Rectangle, Skis, Red
Patterned Lucite Tray, Rectangle, Skis, Red
$115.00
markandgraham
Black Diamond Helio Recon 88 Skis
Black Diamond Helio Recon 88 Skis
$659.95
moosejaw
Chinook Gravity 3, Adjustable Hiking/Skiing Pole
Chinook Gravity 3, Adjustable Hiking/Skiing Pole
$18.08
($18.96
save 5%)
amazon
Scott USA Decree Ski Pole
Scott USA Decree Ski Pole
$69.95
moosejaw
Scott 540 P-Lite Senior Ski Poles - Various Colors & Sizes
Scott 540 P-Lite Senior Ski Poles - Various Colors & Sizes
$34.99
walmart
Scott USA 540 P-Lite Black Ski Pole
Scott USA 540 P-Lite Black Ski Pole
$50.99
($59.95
save 15%)
moosejaw
Retrospec Solstice Trekking & Ski Poles for Men & Women - Aluminum w/Cork Grip - Adjustable & Collapsible Lightweight Hiking, Walking & Skiing Sticks - Matte Black
Retrospec Solstice Trekking & Ski Poles for Men & Women - Aluminum w/Cork Grip - Adjustable & Collapsible Lightweight Hiking, Walking & Skiing Sticks - Matte Black
$29.99
amazon
Leki Vario XS Ski Pole
Leki Vario XS Ski Pole
$64.95
moosejaw
Advertisement
Leki Rider Vario SL+ Ski Pole
Leki Rider Vario SL+ Ski Pole
$39.95
moosejaw
Leki Aegonlite 2 Lady Ski Pole
Leki Aegonlite 2 Lady Ski Pole
$119.95
moosejaw
Liberty Skis Genesis 96 Ski
Liberty Skis Genesis 96 Ski
$569.95
moosejaw
Leki Bold Lite S Ski Pole
Leki Bold Lite S Ski Pole
$99.95
moosejaw
Komperdell Carbon Cloud Bamboo Vario Ski Pole
Komperdell Carbon Cloud Bamboo Vario Ski Pole
$199.95
moosejaw
2Pcs/Lot Trek Pole Tips Alpenstock Ski Pole Fittings Walking Stick Hiking Accessories;2Pcs/Lot Trek Pole Tips Alpenstock Ski Pole Fittings Hiking Accessories
2Pcs/Lot Trek Pole Tips Alpenstock Ski Pole Fittings Walking Stick Hiking Accessories;2Pcs/Lot Trek Pole Tips Alpenstock Ski Pole Fittings Hiking Accessories
$8.34
walmart
Black Diamond Helio Carbon 115 Skis
Black Diamond Helio Carbon 115 Skis
$999.95
moosejaw
Salomon MTN Carbon S3 Ski Pole
Salomon MTN Carbon S3 Ski Pole
$160.00
moosejaw
SPORTSTICKERS STICKER XC SKIS WHITE
SPORTSTICKERS STICKER XC SKIS WHITE
$8.28
walmart
Weston Grizzly Skis Artist Series
Weston Grizzly Skis Artist Series
$899.00
moosejaw
G3 FINDr 86 Skis
G3 FINDr 86 Skis
$979.00
moosejaw
FISCHER RANGER 92 TI, Alpine Skis Freeride, Size: 185 (A17219-185)
FISCHER RANGER 92 TI, Alpine Skis Freeride, Size: 185 (A17219-185)
$479.00
walmart
Advertisement
FISCHER RANGER 99 TI, Alpine Skis Freeride, Size: 188 (A17119-188)
FISCHER RANGER 99 TI, Alpine Skis Freeride, Size: 188 (A17119-188)
$519.00
walmart
Black Diamond Cirque 78 Skis
Black Diamond Cirque 78 Skis
$849.95
moosejaw
Liberty Skis Origin 96 Ski
Liberty Skis Origin 96 Ski
$629.95
moosejaw
Komperdell Carbon Cloud Ski Pole
Komperdell Carbon Cloud Ski Pole
$102.99
walmart
Retrospec Solstice Trekking & Ski Poles for Men & Women - Aluminum w/Cork Grip - Adjustable & Collapsible Lightweight Hiking, Walking & Skiing Sticks - Slate
Retrospec Solstice Trekking & Ski Poles for Men & Women - Aluminum w/Cork Grip - Adjustable & Collapsible Lightweight Hiking, Walking & Skiing Sticks - Slate
$29.99
amazon
Black Diamond Traverse WR Ski Pole
Black Diamond Traverse WR Ski Pole
$134.95
moosejaw
Black Diamond GlideLite 127 cm. Trek Skis, Grey
Black Diamond GlideLite 127 cm. Trek Skis, Grey
$449.95
dickssportinggoods
Black Crows Stans Ski Pole
Black Crows Stans Ski Pole
$79.95
moosejaw
Liberty Skis Origin 101 Ski
Liberty Skis Origin 101 Ski
$669.95
moosejaw
MRDW Collection - Zipline Blurr EXT - Adjustable Graphite Composite Ski Pole
MRDW Collection - Zipline Blurr EXT - Adjustable Graphite Composite Ski Pole
$99.00
walmart
Woodys Dooly 4" for Ski-Doo Mach Z (Pilot Skis) 2006-2007
Woodys Dooly 4" for Ski-Doo Mach Z (Pilot Skis) 2006-2007
$68.25
walmart
2020 Zipline Splash Graphite Composite Ski Poles
2020 Zipline Splash Graphite Composite Ski Poles
$89.99
walmart
Advertisement
Black Diamond Expedition 2 Ski Pole
Black Diamond Expedition 2 Ski Pole
$109.95
moosejaw
Black Diamond Helio Recon 95 Skis
Black Diamond Helio Recon 95 Skis
$699.95
moosejaw
Black Crows Trios Freebird Ski Pole
Black Crows Trios Freebird Ski Pole
$189.95
moosejaw
Black Diamond Helio Carbon 95 Skis
Black Diamond Helio Carbon 95 Skis
$899.95
moosejaw
OTVIAP Snowboard Shoulder Handle Strap, Adjustable Skis Fixing Strap Ski Straps Set, 128Cm/50.4in For Ski Poles Transport Snowboard
OTVIAP Snowboard Shoulder Handle Strap, Adjustable Skis Fixing Strap Ski Straps Set, 128Cm/50.4in For Ski Poles Transport Snowboard
$8.88
walmart
Scott USA Signature Ski Pole
Scott USA Signature Ski Pole
$69.95
moosejaw
Scott USA 540 Ski Pole
Scott USA 540 Ski Pole
$47.99
($59.95
save 20%)
moosejaw
Skiing Bags Skiing Pole Shoulder Hand Carrier Lash Handle Straps Porter Hook Loop Protecting For Ski Snowboard
Skiing Bags Skiing Pole Shoulder Hand Carrier Lash Handle Straps Porter Hook Loop Protecting For Ski Snowboard
$10.40
walmart
MRDW Collection - Zipline Blurr 16.0 Graphite Composite Ski Pole
MRDW Collection - Zipline Blurr 16.0 Graphite Composite Ski Pole
$89.99
walmart
Podium 14.0 Kevlar Graphite Hybrid Composite Ski Pole - 40 3/8" / 105 cm
Podium 14.0 Kevlar Graphite Hybrid Composite Ski Pole - 40 3/8" / 105 cm
$139.99
walmart
Black Diamond Impulse 98 Skis
Black Diamond Impulse 98 Skis
$699.95
moosejaw
Black Diamond Impulse 112 Skis
Black Diamond Impulse 112 Skis
$799.95
moosejaw
Load More
Skis & Ski Poles
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Shape
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.shape.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.