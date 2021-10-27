Skip to content
Shape.com
Shop
Plus Size
Bottoms
Plus Size Bottoms
Share
Plus Size Bottoms
Alex Evenings Women's Tea Length Dress Skirt (Petite Regular Plus Sizes), Black Asym Tier, XLP
featured
Alex Evenings Women's Tea Length Dress Skirt (Petite Regular Plus Sizes), Black Asym Tier, XLP
$75.00
amazon
Levi's 501 Shorts (Plus Size) - Women's 18
featured
Levi's 501 Shorts (Plus Size) - Women's 18
$49.50
levis
Reebok Women's Workout Ready MYT Printed Leggings (Plus Size) in Blue/Blue Slate Size Extra Large Polyester
featured
Reebok Women's Workout Ready MYT Printed Leggings (Plus Size) in Blue/Blue Slate Size Extra Large Polyester
$45.00
finishline
Plus Size adidas Tapered Workout Pants, Women's, Size: 1XL, Black
Plus Size adidas Tapered Workout Pants, Women's, Size: 1XL, Black
$33.75
($45.00
save 25%)
kohl's
Plus Size Women's Stretch Cargo Capris by ellos in Navy (Size 18)
Plus Size Women's Stretch Cargo Capris by ellos in Navy (Size 18)
$31.90
($54.90
save 42%)
womanwithin
Plus Size Women's Leggings by ellos in Grey Black Print (Size 6X)
Plus Size Women's Leggings by ellos in Grey Black Print (Size 6X)
$22.90
($29.90
save 23%)
womanwithin
Puma Women's Classics High-Waist Leggings (Plus Size) in Blue/Eggshell Blue Size 3X-Large Cotton
Puma Women's Classics High-Waist Leggings (Plus Size) in Blue/Eggshell Blue Size 3X-Large Cotton
$40.00
finishline
Womens Plus Self Belt Tailored Wide Leg Trouser - Beige - 22
Womens Plus Self Belt Tailored Wide Leg Trouser - Beige - 22
$50.00
boohoo
Curvy Pleated Trousers
Curvy Pleated Trousers
$38.00
shoptiques
Plus Size Women's Chino Skort by ellos in New Khaki (Size 34)
Plus Size Women's Chino Skort by ellos in New Khaki (Size 34)
$29.90
($44.90
save 33%)
womanwithin
Plus Size Women's Seamed Capris by ellos in Black (Size 18)
Plus Size Women's Seamed Capris by ellos in Black (Size 18)
$36.90
($54.90
save 33%)
womanwithin
Womens Plus Ombre Knitted Wide Leg Pants Lounge Set - Pink - 16
Womens Plus Ombre Knitted Wide Leg Pants Lounge Set - Pink - 16
$36.00
($90.00
save 60%)
boohoo
iloveSIA Women's Yoga Pants Ultra Soft Cotton Stretch Leggings US Size M Black
iloveSIA Women's Yoga Pants Ultra Soft Cotton Stretch Leggings US Size M Black
$13.18
amazon
Plus Size adidas French Terry Joggers, Women's, Size: 4XL, Dark Blue
Plus Size adidas French Terry Joggers, Women's, Size: 4XL, Dark Blue
$33.75
($45.00
save 25%)
kohl's
adidas Own The Run COLD.RDY Leggings (Plus Size) Black 2X Womens
adidas Own The Run COLD.RDY Leggings (Plus Size) Black 2X Womens
$100.00
adidas
Womens Plus Satin Wrap Midi Skirt - Black - 14
Womens Plus Satin Wrap Midi Skirt - Black - 14
$20.00
($50.00
save 60%)
boohoo
Plus Size Women's Knit Capri Leggings by ellos in White (Size 22/24)
Plus Size Women's Knit Capri Leggings by ellos in White (Size 22/24)
$19.90
($24.90
save 20%)
womanwithin
Women's Plus-size Peach Color Pencil Skirt
Women's Plus-size Peach Color Pencil Skirt
$16.82
($19.99
save 16%)
overstock
Plus Zipper Side Tape Waist Leggings
Plus Zipper Side Tape Waist Leggings
$7.00
($14.00
save 50%)
shein
Womens Plus Woven Floral Midi Skirt - Yellow - 20
Womens Plus Woven Floral Midi Skirt - Yellow - 20
$12.00
($30.00
save 60%)
boohoo
Women's Plus Size Drawstring Waist Contrast Color Jogger Pants
Women's Plus Size Drawstring Waist Contrast Color Jogger Pants
$35.09
($38.99
save 10%)
overstock
Alfani Plus Size Split Hem Pull-On Pants, Created for Macy's
Alfani Plus Size Split Hem Pull-On Pants, Created for Macy's
$48.65
($69.50
save 30%)
macys
24seven Comfort Apparel White Plus Size Maxi Skirt
24seven Comfort Apparel White Plus Size Maxi Skirt
$50.40
($72.00
save 30%)
belk
Aqua Design Skort for Women: Athletic UPF 50+ Womens Skorts Skirt with Pockets; Pink Water/Black size XL
Aqua Design Skort for Women: Athletic UPF 50+ Womens Skorts Skirt with Pockets; Pink Water/Black size XL
$29.95
walmart
X Zoe Saldana Aeroready Shine Tights (plus Size) - Red - Adidas Pants
X Zoe Saldana Aeroready Shine Tights (plus Size) - Red - Adidas Pants
$50.00
lyst
Plus Size Floral Pattern Printed Knit Legging With Elastic Waistband Multi
Plus Size Floral Pattern Printed Knit Legging With Elastic Waistband Multi
$14.99
walmart
Bar Iii Trendy Plus Size Slim-Leg Ankle Dress Pants, Created for Macy's - Navy
Bar Iii Trendy Plus Size Slim-Leg Ankle Dress Pants, Created for Macy's - Navy
$79.00
macy's
Women Ladies Bootcut Yoga Pants with Pockets Workout Flared Pants Leggings Casual High Waisted Athletic Jogger Sweat Pants Plus Size
Women Ladies Bootcut Yoga Pants with Pockets Workout Flared Pants Leggings Casual High Waisted Athletic Jogger Sweat Pants Plus Size
$17.98
walmart
Women Solid Color Pants Wide Leg Pants High Waist Button Zipper Pocket Casual Loose Plus Size Trousers
Women Solid Color Pants Wide Leg Pants High Waist Button Zipper Pocket Casual Loose Plus Size Trousers
$18.02
walmart
Women's Rose Print High Waist Knee-Length Shorts Plus Size
Women's Rose Print High Waist Knee-Length Shorts Plus Size
$8.43
walmart
Avamo Women Bootcut Yoga Pants Pockets Lounge Activewear Capri Stretch Workout Flare Crop Pants Running Bell Bottoms Plus Size
Avamo Women Bootcut Yoga Pants Pockets Lounge Activewear Capri Stretch Workout Flare Crop Pants Running Bell Bottoms Plus Size
$24.59
walmart
Avamo Women Backless Rompers Summer Ladies Sexy Sling Jumpsuit Casual Dot Print Plus Size Romper Trousers
Avamo Women Backless Rompers Summer Ladies Sexy Sling Jumpsuit Casual Dot Print Plus Size Romper Trousers
$24.49
walmart
Yoga Band Dog and Paw Print Leggings (Plus Size ( 14 to 22 )), Buttery Soft Leggings, Bituin Leggings, High waisted, Yoga Band
Yoga Band Dog and Paw Print Leggings (Plus Size ( 14 to 22 )), Buttery Soft Leggings, Bituin Leggings, High waisted, Yoga Band
$17.90
walmart
adidas Essentials Plus Size Slim Shorts
adidas Essentials Plus Size Slim Shorts
$25.00
macys
Plus Size Plaid Ponte Ankle Pant
Plus Size Plaid Ponte Ankle Pant
$38.15
($54.50
save 30%)
ashleystewart
Anne Klein Women's Plus Size Pencil Skirt, Black, 18W
Anne Klein Women's Plus Size Pencil Skirt, Black, 18W
$49.40
amazon
Alex Evenings Women's A-Line Dress Skirt (Petite Regular Plus Sizes), Black Short, M
Alex Evenings Women's A-Line Dress Skirt (Petite Regular Plus Sizes), Black Short, M
$75.00
amazon
Aveto Seagrass Tropical Plus Size Tropical Print Paper Bag Sailor Pants
Aveto Seagrass Tropical Plus Size Tropical Print Paper Bag Sailor Pants
$17.60
($44.00
save 60%)
belk
Plus Size Renee Culotte Pants
Plus Size Renee Culotte Pants
$41.30
($59.00
save 30%)
macys
24seven Comfort Apparel Comfortable Ankle Length Plus Size Leggings
24seven Comfort Apparel Comfortable Ankle Length Plus Size Leggings
$19.79
walmart
Atralife Casual Trousers Plus Size Rose Flower Stretch Slim Pants Black 3Xl
Atralife Casual Trousers Plus Size Rose Flower Stretch Slim Pants Black 3Xl
$30.96
walmart
Avia Women's Plus Size High Waisted Moisture Wicking Leggings with Phone Pocket
Avia Women's Plus Size High Waisted Moisture Wicking Leggings with Phone Pocket
$17.98
walmartusa
Alfani Plus Size Pants 24W Jacquard Woven Comfort Waist White Womens
Alfani Plus Size Pants 24W Jacquard Woven Comfort Waist White Womens
$11.99
walmart
Alex Evenings Long Dress Skirt With Fishtail (Regular and Plus Sizes)
Alex Evenings Long Dress Skirt With Fishtail (Regular and Plus Sizes)
$89.00
zappos
Alfani Women's Plus Size Printed Midi Skirt Black Size 24W
Alfani Women's Plus Size Printed Midi Skirt Black Size 24W
$21.00
overstock
Women's Plus Size Contour Power Waist High-Rise 7/8 Leggings 26" - All in Motion Black Swirl 1X
Women's Plus Size Contour Power Waist High-Rise 7/8 Leggings 26" - All in Motion Black Swirl 1X
$28.00
target
Women's Heart Printed Running Patchwork Yoga Shorts Plus Size
Women's Heart Printed Running Patchwork Yoga Shorts Plus Size
$7.24
walmart
Amazon Essentials Women's Plus Size Performance Mid-Rise Bootcut Legging, Navy, 2X
Amazon Essentials Women's Plus Size Performance Mid-Rise Bootcut Legging, Navy, 2X
$24.90
amazon
Avamo Women Jogger Sweatpants Ladies Summer Running Gym Yoga Hot Pants Plus Size Four Pockets Pink Blue XXL
Avamo Women Jogger Sweatpants Ladies Summer Running Gym Yoga Hot Pants Plus Size Four Pockets Pink Blue XXL
$20.76
walmart
Alex Evenings Women's Straight Leg Dress Pant (Petite Regular Plus Sizes), Black, M
Alex Evenings Women's Straight Leg Dress Pant (Petite Regular Plus Sizes), Black, M
$54.00
($69.00
save 22%)
amazon
Women's Plus Velvet Winter Leggings Leggings Warm Elastic Keep Warm Solid Pants High Waist Women Legging BA
Women's Plus Velvet Winter Leggings Leggings Warm Elastic Keep Warm Solid Pants High Waist Women Legging BA
$13.36
walmart
Women's Plus Size High-Waist Cotton Blend Seamless Capri Leggings - A New Day Gray Heather 1X
Women's Plus Size High-Waist Cotton Blend Seamless Capri Leggings - A New Day Gray Heather 1X
$16.00
target
Bar III Women's Plus Size Snake-Print Midi Skirt (2X, British Beige Multi) - 2X
Bar III Women's Plus Size Snake-Print Midi Skirt (2X, British Beige Multi) - 2X
$49.99
overstock
Alfani Plus Metallic-Knit Pull-On Pants (Black, 22W)
Alfani Plus Metallic-Knit Pull-On Pants (Black, 22W)
$29.52
walmart
Women's Plus Size Contour Flex High-Rise Ribbed 7/8 Leggings 24.5" - All in Motion Black 4X
Women's Plus Size Contour Flex High-Rise Ribbed 7/8 Leggings 24.5" - All in Motion Black 4X
$35.00
target
Athletic Works Women's Plus Size Pull-On Jogger Pants
Athletic Works Women's Plus Size Pull-On Jogger Pants
$12.98
walmartusa
Amazon Essentials Women's Plus Size Linen Blend Drawstring Wide Leg Pant, Natural Flax Crossdye, 2X
Amazon Essentials Women's Plus Size Linen Blend Drawstring Wide Leg Pant, Natural Flax Crossdye, 2X
$26.13
($30.80
save 15%)
amazon
BRC Women's Plus Fleece Trousers PRO High-waist Yoga Running Fitness S-2XL Pants
BRC Women's Plus Fleece Trousers PRO High-waist Yoga Running Fitness S-2XL Pants
$12.49
walmart
Women's Plus Size Simplicity Mid-Rise Capri Leggings 20" - All in Motion Navy 3X, Blue
Women's Plus Size Simplicity Mid-Rise Capri Leggings 20" - All in Motion Navy 3X, Blue
$20.00
target
Alfani Plus Size Knit Wide-Leg Pant, Created for Macy's - Black
Alfani Plus Size Knit Wide-Leg Pant, Created for Macy's - Black
$27.80
($69.50
save 60%)
macy's
Plus Size Bottoms
