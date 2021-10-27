Plus Size Jackets & Coats

featured

Plus Drape Collar Wrap Overcoat

$25.00
shein
featured

Women Open Front Sherpa Hoodie Oversized Ladies Fuzzy Fleece Jacket Coat Outwear Pink 3XL

$29.95
walmart
featured

Plus Size Women's Three-Quarter Leather Jacket by Jessica London in Twilight Blue (Size 12 W)

$149.99
($279.99 save 46%)
womanwithin

New Women's Plus Size Spaghetti Strips Tops Summer New Product V Neck Sling Print Sleeveless Vest

$14.99
walmart

Plus Size Lands' End 1/4- Zip Fleece Jacket, Women's, Size: 3XL, Dark Pink

$20.97
($34.95 save 40%)
kohl's

Kasper Women's Plus Size Knit Metallic Jacquard Jacket with Zipper Pocket Detail, Black Multi, 18W

$83.85
amazon

Karen Scott Women's Plus Size Zip-Front Jacket Black Size 2X

$10.99
overstock

Plus Size Women's Hooded Faux Fur Trim Coat by Jessica London in Black (Size 30 W)

$124.99
($249.99 save 50%)
womanwithin

Plus Size Women's Belted Puffer Jacket by Jessica London in Black (Size 24 W)

$124.99
($249.99 save 50%)
womanwithin

Plus Size Women's Long Denim Jacket by Jessica London in Medium Stonewash (Size 34 W)

$56.99
($89.99 save 37%)
womanwithin

Jones New York Plus Size Quilted Jacket

$76.65
($109.50 save 30%)
macys

Plus Size Women's Fine Gauge Duster Cardigan by Jessica London in Classic Red (Size 26/28)

$59.99
($79.99 save 25%)
womanwithin
Advertisement

Plus Size Women's Faux Fur Poncho by Jessica London in Mink (Size M)

$99.99
($199.99 save 50%)
womanwithin

Levi's Women's Plus Size Premium Shacket Trucker Jacket, Pull Up, 4X

$98.00
amazon

Le Suit Plus Size Long Plaid Jacket Pantsuit - Black/white

$97.99
($280.00 save 65%)
macy's

Plus Size Lands' End Insulated 3-in- 1 Rain Parka Jacket, Women's, Size: 3XL, Dark Red

$119.97
($199.95 save 40%)
kohl's

Womens Plus Size Sleeveless Cardigan Ladies Casual Loose Vest Coats Tops

$27.09
walmart

Plus Size Women's Faux Fur Swing Coat by Jessica London in Leopard (Size 26 W)

$124.99
($249.99 save 50%)
womanwithin

Plus Size Lands' End Squall Insulated Winter Parka, Women's, Size: 1XL, Med Green

$119.97
($199.95 save 40%)
kohl's

London Fog Plus Size Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Coat - Black

$134.75
($275.00 save 51%)
macy's

Plus Size LC Lauren Conrad Soft Moto Jacket, Women's, Size: 2XL, Dark Pink

$54.00
($72.00 save 25%)
kohl's

LONDON FOG Women's Single-Breasted Wool Blend Coat with Scarf, Charcoal, SM

$70.84
amazon

Plus Size Lands' End Ultralight Packable Long Down Coat, Women's, Size: 3XL, Red

$113.97
($189.95 save 40%)
kohl's

Kasper Women's Plus Size Stretch Crepe One Button Jacket, Vanilla Ice, 22W

$109.00
amazon
Advertisement

Plus Size Women's Classic Cotton Denim Jacket by Jessica London in Black (Size 34)

$46.99
($79.99 save 41%)
womanwithin

Plus Size Women's Belted Wool-Blend Coat by Jessica London in Ivory (Size 26 W)

$114.99
($229.99 save 50%)
womanwithin

Kasper Plus Size Open-Front Slit-Sleeve Long Blazer

$76.30
($109.00 save 30%)
macys

Petite Plus Size Lands' End Packable Insulated Quilted Barn Jacket, Women's, Size: 3XL Petite, Red

$65.97
($109.95 save 40%)
kohl's

Legendary Whitetails Women's Plus Size Fuzzy Hide Vest, Cream, 1X

$44.99
amazon

Plus Size Petite Lands' End Down Fill Hooded Long Coat, Women's, Size: 1XL Petite, Black

$131.97
($219.95 save 40%)
kohl's

Plus Size Women's Denim Style Leather Jacket by Jessica London in Black (Size 14 W)

$129.99
($279.99 save 54%)
womanwithin

Plus Size Women's Hooded Toggle Coat by Jessica London in Navy Triple Plaid (Size 22 W)

$169.99
($269.99 save 37%)
womanwithin

Jessica London Women's Plus Size Long Denim Jacket Tunic Length Jean Jacket

$39.23
walmart

Levi's Women's Plus Faux Suede Asymmetrical Belted Motorcycle Jackets (Standard & Plus Sizes), Navy, 3X

$71.37
($79.99 save 11%)
amazon

Plus Size Women's Denim Style Leather Jacket by Jessica London in Classic Red (Size 18 W)

$129.99
($279.99 save 54%)
womanwithin

Plus Size Women's Long Puffer Coat by Jessica London in Black (Size 20 W)

$134.99
($269.99 save 50%)
womanwithin
Advertisement

Plus Size Women's A-Line Zip Front Leather Jacket by Jessica London in Chocolate (Size 20 W)

$149.99
($299.99 save 50%)
womanwithin

Plus Size Lands' End Hood Insulated Fleece Lined Winter Coat, Women's, Size: 1XL, Blue

$125.97
($209.95 save 40%)
kohl's

Plus Size London Fog Hood Side-Stretch Quilted Coat, Women's, Size: 3XL, Med Green

$112.00
($160.00 save 30%)
kohl's

Kim Rogers Siren Red Plus Size Quilted Puffer Jacket

$39.75
($79.50 save 50%)
belk

Kasper Women's Plus Size Sheer Stripes Jewel Neck Open Front Jacket, Black/White, 22W

$90.11
amazon

Women Open Front Sherpa Hoodie Oversized Ladies Fuzzy Fleece Jacket Coat Outwear Wine Red 4XL

$29.95
walmart

Kasper Petite One-Button Crepe Blazer - Black

$62.30
($89.00 save 30%)
macy's

Kasper Plus Size Animal-Print Stand-Collar Long Jacket

$111.30
($159.00 save 30%)
macys

Plus Size Denim Blazer - Rugged Classic Blue

$66.50
($95.00 save 30%)
macy's

JosLiki Women's Fashion Long Sleeve Lapel Zip Up Faux Shearling Shaggy Oversized Coat Jacket with Pockets Warm Winter

$52.99
walmart

Levi's Women's Lightweight Cotton Fishtail Festival Vest (Standard & Plus Sizes), Khaki, Small

$72.87
amazon

Plus Size Women's Long Shawl Collar Coat by Jessica London in Classic Red (Size 28 W)

$179.99
($269.99 save 33%)
womanwithin
Advertisement

Anne Klein Plus Size Double-Breasted Peacoat, Created for Macy's - Black

$134.75
($275.00 save 51%)
macy's

Women Jacket Teddy Coat Winter Women Windbreaker Floral Print Warm Outwear Hooded Pockets Vintage Coats Plus Size

$31.65
walmart

Women's Warm Hood Parka Wadded Jacket Plus Size

$47.40
walmart

Plus Size Camo Faux Leather Moto Jacket, GREEN, 10/12 - Ashley Stewart

$55.65
($79.50 save 30%)
ashleystewart

Plus Size Open-front Blazer, Created For Macy's - Blue - Bar Iii Jackets

$77.00
($129.00 save 40%)
lyst

Plus Size Levi's Belted Faux Leather Jacket

$79.99
ashleystewart

Plus Size Womens Fluffy Faux Fur Parka Jacket Coat Ladies Loose Button Pocket Teddy Bear Winter Warm Outwear Cardigan S-5XL

$24.99
walmart

Alex Evenings Plus Size Midi Scoop Neck Shift Dress With Jacket

$219.00
zappos

Plus Size Vince Camuto Leather Belt Coat

$159.50
ashleystewart

Anne Klein Women's Plus Size Colorblocked Yoke Jacket, Anne Black/Dark Heather Charcoal, 1X

$64.43
amazon

aurora X Women Solid Rain Jacket Outdoor Plus Size Waterproof Hooded Windproof Loose Coat Black XXXXXL

$31.17
walmart

Anne Klein Womens Plus Suit Separate Business Two-Button Blazer

$54.99
walmart
Load More
© Copyright Shape. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com