Plus Size Workout Leggings

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Shape
Shape
Fitness
Healthy Eating
Beauty
Sex and Love
Celebrities
Mind & Body
Lifestyle
Video
Shop
Sweeps
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Your Profile
Newsletters
Email Preferences
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Log Out
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Shape
Shape
Shape
Search
Explore
Explore
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
The Keto Meal Plan for Beginners
Everything you need to know to get started with this high-fat, low-carb diet.
Read More
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
10 Things I Learned During My Body Transformation
Twenty months and 17 pounds later, I came away with 10 big lessons.
Read More
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
The Perfect Strength Training Workout for Beginners
This total-body dumbbell routine is the easiest way to ease into strength training as a newbie.
Read More
Fitness
Fitness
See All Fitness
Workouts
Cardio
Strength Training
Bodyweight Training
Yoga
Exercise Recovery
Exercise Tips
Race Training
Workout Trends
Playlists
Workout Clothes
Workout Gear
Healthy Eating
Healthy Eating
See All Healthy Eating
Healthy Recipes
Diets
Food & Nutrition
Healthy Cooking
Healthy Drinks
Weight Loss
Beauty
Sex and Love
Celebrities
Celebrities
See All Celebrities
Interviews
Celebrity News
Celebrity Workouts
Mind & Body
Mind & Body
See All Mind & Body
Coronavirus
Transformations
Astrology
Mental Health
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
See All Lifestyle
Travel
Fashion
Healthy IRL
Video
Video
See All Video
Workout Videos
Cooking Videos
Weight Loss Videos
Celebrity Videos
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Top Picks
Activewear
Workout Shoes
Swimwear
Fitness Gear
Home Gym
Sports & Outdoor
Health
Beauty
Fashion
Plus Size
Accessories
Sweeps
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Your Profile
Newsletters
Email Preferences
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Log Out
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Shape.com
Shop
Plus Size
Workout Clothes
Bottoms
Leggings
Plus Size Workout Leggings
Share
Plus Size Workout Leggings
Yoga Band Dog and Paw Print Leggings (Plus Size ( 14 to 22 )), Buttery Soft Leggings, Bituin Leggings, High waisted, Yoga Band
featured
Yoga Band Dog and Paw Print Leggings (Plus Size ( 14 to 22 )), Buttery Soft Leggings, Bituin Leggings, High waisted, Yoga Band
$17.90
walmart
Avia Women's Plus Size High Waisted Moisture Wicking Leggings with Phone Pocket
featured
Avia Women's Plus Size High Waisted Moisture Wicking Leggings with Phone Pocket
$17.98
walmartusa
Women's Plus Size Contour Power Waist High-Rise 7/8 Leggings 26" - All in Motion Black Swirl 1X
featured
Women's Plus Size Contour Power Waist High-Rise 7/8 Leggings 26" - All in Motion Black Swirl 1X
$28.00
target
Amazon Essentials Women's Plus Size Performance Mid-Rise Bootcut Legging, Navy, 2X
Amazon Essentials Women's Plus Size Performance Mid-Rise Bootcut Legging, Navy, 2X
$24.90
amazon
Women's Plus Size Contour Flex High-Rise Ribbed 7/8 Leggings 24.5" - All in Motion Black 4X
Women's Plus Size Contour Flex High-Rise Ribbed 7/8 Leggings 24.5" - All in Motion Black 4X
$35.00
target
Women's Plus Size Simplicity Mid-Rise Capri Leggings 20" - All in Motion Navy 3X, Blue
Women's Plus Size Simplicity Mid-Rise Capri Leggings 20" - All in Motion Navy 3X, Blue
$20.00
target
Activ8 Women's Plus Size Active Printed Capri Leggings
Activ8 Women's Plus Size Active Printed Capri Leggings
$15.96
walmart
Women's Plus Size Contour Shirred Brushed Back High-Rise 7/8 Leggings 25" - All in Motion Brown 3X
Women's Plus Size Contour Shirred Brushed Back High-Rise 7/8 Leggings 25" - All in Motion Brown 3X
$30.00
target
Nike Plus Size 7/8 Leggings - Black/Dark Smoke Grey/White
Nike Plus Size 7/8 Leggings - Black/Dark Smoke Grey/White
$55.00
macy's
Nike Plus Size One Icon Clash Crop Leggings
Nike Plus Size One Icon Clash Crop Leggings
$33.00
($55.00
save 40%)
macys
Inc International Concepts Plus Size Compression Leggings, Created for Macy's
Inc International Concepts Plus Size Compression Leggings, Created for Macy's
$30.09
($42.99
save 30%)
macys
Plus Size Jockey Sport Capri Leggings, Women's, Size: 1XL, Oxford
Plus Size Jockey Sport Capri Leggings, Women's, Size: 1XL, Oxford
$30.00
kohl's
Advertisement
Jessica Simpson Women's Plus Size Sherrie Square Neck Smocked Top, Loden Green, 3X
Jessica Simpson Women's Plus Size Sherrie Square Neck Smocked Top, Loden Green, 3X
$35.48
amazon
Ideology Plus Size Ombre-Print Leggings, Created for Macy's
Ideology Plus Size Ombre-Print Leggings, Created for Macy's
$39.50
macys
Marc New York Performance Women's Plus Size Cool Wash Long Sleeve Cut-Out Front Tee, Chipotle, 2X
Marc New York Performance Women's Plus Size Cool Wash Long Sleeve Cut-Out Front Tee, Chipotle, 2X
$31.01
amazon
Nike Plus Size Yoga Dri-fit High-Waisted 7/8 Cut-Out Leggings - Black
Nike Plus Size Yoga Dri-fit High-Waisted 7/8 Cut-Out Leggings - Black
$65.00
macy's
Plus Size Nike One Mid-Rise Leggings, Women's, Size: 3XL, Grey
Plus Size Nike One Mid-Rise Leggings, Women's, Size: 3XL, Grey
$55.00
kohl's
Lane Bryant Women's Always Late But Worth The Wait Graphic Tunic Tee 38/40 Black
Lane Bryant Women's Always Late But Worth The Wait Graphic Tunic Tee 38/40 Black
$34.99
($39.95
save 12%)
lanebryant
Plus Size Jockey Sport Judo Leggings, Women's, Size: 2XL, Grey
Plus Size Jockey Sport Judo Leggings, Women's, Size: 2XL, Grey
$27.00
kohl's
Plus Size Jockey Sport Core Ankle leggings, Women's, Size: 3XL, Oxford
Plus Size Jockey Sport Core Ankle leggings, Women's, Size: 3XL, Oxford
$32.00
kohl's
PUMA Plus Size Classics High-Waist Leggings
PUMA Plus Size Classics High-Waist Leggings
$36.40
($40.00
save 9%)
zappos
Reebok Women's Workout Ready Big Logo Leggings (Plus Size) in Punch Berry Size 2X - Training Clothing
Reebok Women's Workout Ready Big Logo Leggings (Plus Size) in Punch Berry Size 2X - Training Clothing
$45.00
reebok
LAVRA Women's Plus Sized High Waist Slimming Compression Full Length Leggings
LAVRA Women's Plus Sized High Waist Slimming Compression Full Length Leggings
$16.75
walmart
Material Girl Active Plus Size Waist Crackle Printed Yoga Leggings
Material Girl Active Plus Size Waist Crackle Printed Yoga Leggings
$20.23
walmart
Advertisement
LMB Lush Moda Women's Leggings Basic Polyester - Extra Buttery Soft with Slimming Fit for Casual Wear, Lounging, Yoga, Exercise and Layering - Many Colors, Olive Plus Size (XL - 3XL)
LMB Lush Moda Women's Leggings Basic Polyester - Extra Buttery Soft with Slimming Fit for Casual Wear, Lounging, Yoga, Exercise and Layering - Many Colors, Olive Plus Size (XL - 3XL)
$12.99
walmart
Just My Size Women's Plus Size Stretch Jersey Legging
Just My Size Women's Plus Size Stretch Jersey Legging
$11.00
($15.00
save 27%)
walmartusa
Recycled Plus Size Black Msgd Gym Leggings
Recycled Plus Size Black Msgd Gym Leggings
$14.00
missguided us&canada
Nike Dri-fit One Plus Size Color-Block Mid-Rise 7/8 Tights - Iron Grey
Nike Dri-fit One Plus Size Color-Block Mid-Rise 7/8 Tights - Iron Grey
$60.00
macy's
Reebok Women's Lux High-Rise Leggings (Plus Size) in Dark Orchid Size 3X - Training Clothing
Reebok Women's Lux High-Rise Leggings (Plus Size) in Dark Orchid Size 3X - Training Clothing
$54.97
($65.00
save 15%)
reebok
Plus Size Nike Sportswear Essential High-Rise Leggings, Women's, Size: 3XL, Grey
Plus Size Nike Sportswear Essential High-Rise Leggings, Women's, Size: 3XL, Grey
$45.00
kohl's
Plus Size Women's Performance Capri Legging by Roaman's in Black (Size 14/16)
Plus Size Women's Performance Capri Legging by Roaman's in Black (Size 14/16)
$24.99
($44.99
save 44%)
roamans
Lane Bryant Women's Livi Curved-Hem Tunic Tee 22/24 Deep Teal
Lane Bryant Women's Livi Curved-Hem Tunic Tee 22/24 Deep Teal
$39.95
lanebryant
Marc New York Performance Women's Plus Size MX9T5068, Light Grey Heather/White, 2X
Marc New York Performance Women's Plus Size MX9T5068, Light Grey Heather/White, 2X
$17.96
amazon
Women's Active Jersey Mesh Striped 3-Pocket Leggings (Plus Size)
Women's Active Jersey Mesh Striped 3-Pocket Leggings (Plus Size)
$28.20
walmart
LMB Plus Size Extra Soft Leggings for Tall and Curvy with Yoga Waist - Mocha
LMB Plus Size Extra Soft Leggings for Tall and Curvy with Yoga Waist - Mocha
$13.99
walmart
Plus Size Just My Size Stretchy Jersey Capri Leggings, Women's, Size: 2XL, Dark Grey
Plus Size Just My Size Stretchy Jersey Capri Leggings, Women's, Size: 2XL, Dark Grey
$13.00
kohl's
Advertisement
Plus Size Jockey Sport Ribbed Leggings, Women's, Size: 1XL, Oxford
Plus Size Jockey Sport Ribbed Leggings, Women's, Size: 1XL, Oxford
$40.00
kohl's
Hue Women’s Plus Size Ponte Leggings (Black/Silver - Metallic Tuxedo, 3X)
Hue Women’s Plus Size Ponte Leggings (Black/Silver - Metallic Tuxedo, 3X)
$46.99
amazon
Printed Silky Sueded Jersey Crop Muscle Top Neutral Print Women's XXS
Printed Silky Sueded Jersey Crop Muscle Top Neutral Print Women's XXS
$38.00
express
Super High Waisted Bodycon Cropped High Compression Snakeskin Leggings Neutral Women's L
Super High Waisted Bodycon Cropped High Compression Snakeskin Leggings Neutral Women's L
$44.00
express
Gilbin Ultra Soft High Waist Leggings for Women-Many Colors -One Size & Plus Size (Sage 1X-2X)
Gilbin Ultra Soft High Waist Leggings for Women-Many Colors -One Size & Plus Size (Sage 1X-2X)
$13.99
walmart
Amazon Brand - Core 10 Women's All Day Comfort High Waist 7/8 Crop Yoga Legging - 24", Coral Heather XS (0-2)
Amazon Brand - Core 10 Women's All Day Comfort High Waist 7/8 Crop Yoga Legging - 24", Coral Heather XS (0-2)
$29.90
amazon
Amazon Brand - Core 10 Women's Plus Size Icon Series 'Fierce Pleats' Yoga 7/8 Crop Legging-24, Rose/Black, 2X (18W-20W)
Amazon Brand - Core 10 Women's Plus Size Icon Series 'Fierce Pleats' Yoga 7/8 Crop Legging-24, Rose/Black, 2X (18W-20W)
$42.50
amazon
Extra Soft Capri Leggings with High Wast - 20 Colors - Plus (Plus Size (XL - 3XL), Yoga Waist Black - Two Pack)
Extra Soft Capri Leggings with High Wast - 20 Colors - Plus (Plus Size (XL - 3XL), Yoga Waist Black - Two Pack)
$18.99
walmart
Ideology Plus Women's Floral Ankle Athletic Leggings, Black, 2X
Ideology Plus Women's Floral Ankle Athletic Leggings, Black, 2X
$10.81
walmart
Marc New York Performance Women's Plus Size MX9T5082, Midnight, 1X
Marc New York Performance Women's Plus Size MX9T5082, Midnight, 1X
$36.24
amazon
Marc New York Performance Women's Plus Size MX9T5140, Light Grey Heather, 3X
Marc New York Performance Women's Plus Size MX9T5140, Light Grey Heather, 3X
$18.63
amazon
Plus Lightweight Sports Top & Leggings & Phone Pocket
Plus Lightweight Sports Top & Leggings & Phone Pocket
$23.00
shein
Advertisement
Plus Side Leopard Print Sports Leggings
Plus Side Leopard Print Sports Leggings
$8.00
($16.00
save 50%)
shein
Plus Size Women's Ankle-Length Performance Legging by Roaman's in Grey Lace Floral (Size 18/20)
Plus Size Women's Ankle-Length Performance Legging by Roaman's in Grey Lace Floral (Size 18/20)
$32.99
($54.99
save 40%)
roamans
Plus Stitch Sports Leggings With Phone Pocket
Plus Stitch Sports Leggings With Phone Pocket
$14.00
shein
SLIM-SATION Women's Plus Size Pull-on Solid Crop Real Front and Back Pockets, Black, 14W
SLIM-SATION Women's Plus Size Pull-on Solid Crop Real Front and Back Pockets, Black, 14W
$59.91
($73.00
save 18%)
amazon
Plus Size Women's Ankle-Length Performance Legging by Roaman's in Black Stitched Floral (Size 26/28)
Plus Size Women's Ankle-Length Performance Legging by Roaman's in Black Stitched Floral (Size 26/28)
$32.99
($54.99
save 40%)
roamans
Puma Plus Size Train Eversculpt Colorblocked 7/8 Leggings
Puma Plus Size Train Eversculpt Colorblocked 7/8 Leggings
$55.00
macys
Plus Cut Out Crop Sports Leggings
Plus Cut Out Crop Sports Leggings
$7.00
($15.00
save 53%)
shein
Plus Tie Dye Textured Sports Tee & Leggings
Plus Tie Dye Textured Sports Tee & Leggings
$29.00
shein
Plus Size Women's Ankle-Length Performance Legging by Roaman's in Black Stitched Floral (Size 30/32)
Plus Size Women's Ankle-Length Performance Legging by Roaman's in Black Stitched Floral (Size 30/32)
$32.99
($54.99
save 40%)
roamans
SLIM-SATION Women's Plus Size M30711PW, Dot Multi, 22W
SLIM-SATION Women's Plus Size M30711PW, Dot Multi, 22W
$65.39
amazon
Plus Space Dye Textured Sports Leggings With Phone Pocket
Plus Space Dye Textured Sports Leggings With Phone Pocket
$7.00
($14.00
save 50%)
shein
Puma Plus Size Logo Leggings - Spellbound-puma White
Puma Plus Size Logo Leggings - Spellbound-puma White
$20.30
($35.00
save 42%)
macy's
Load More
Plus Size Workout Leggings
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Shape
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.shape.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.