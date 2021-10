0 Days without sarcasm For anyone who loves sarcastic sayings, black humour and irony. Flat enthusiasts and always cheerful people will love this outfit. If black humour is your religion, then your search for funny outfit with black humour and sarcasm was successful. Do you love biting, injuring spotlight, Hohn and are someone who wants to make everything and everyone ridiculous? Fun Meme Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem