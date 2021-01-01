Copper Fit 2.0 Freedom Knee Sleeve, Copper Infused Compression Sleeve with Contour Design, 1 Knee Sleeve, As Seen on TV - Large

Knee Sleeve, Copper Infused, Unisex Copper Fit Compression Sleeve: Compression sleeves have long been known for providing muscle and circulatory support Copper Fit's new performance fabric and contour design provide a perfect fit and all-day comfort compression. Fits under clothing Inches around the knee: 14 inches - 16 inches. Reinforced Band: To keep the sleeve from slipping Copper Infused: High-performance fabric Odor reducing & wicking New contour design Contour Design: For the perfect fit Contoured design for a non-slip 4-way stretch for maximum flexibility all-day comfort Made with Copper-infused fibers 85% Nylon, 15% Spandex Large size Machine wash cold Color: Black Dimensions: 3.8 in. L x 1.5 in. W x 9.10 in. H Weight: 2.40 lbs.