From gem and harmony

12.00 Carat (ctw) Amethyst Heart Pendant Necklace in 10K Rose Pink Gold with Chain

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Look remarkable in this new Amethyst and Diamond Heart Pendant with Chain. Crafted in radiant rose gold, this pendant features one heart-cut, double checkerboard, glittering amethyst gemstone (14 x 14mm) and 33 round-cut, shimmering diamonds (G-H, l2, l3) that are beautifully embellished on the pendant in prong and channel settings. Enhanced with a high polish finish, this pendant is suspended on a 17-inch rope chain. This pendant with chain is a valuable addition to any jewelry collection. Deck your neck with this captivating design and look stunning.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com