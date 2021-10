2.00 carat total black diamond weight 14k solid rose gold three prong set martini leverback earrings for women's. There are 2 round black diamond in this earrings having total weight 2.00 carat, 1.00 carat each stone. Clarity of black diamond is I1-I2. This black diamond earrings perfect gift for someone you loves. This earrings comes with a free gift box.