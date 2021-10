This Citizen Silhouette Crystal women's watch, fashionable, precise and powered by light, creates an appeal unlike any other decorated with sparkling clear crystals on the bezel and dial. Set in a 36mm gold-tone stainless steel case with a mother-of-pearl dial, and a sleek black leather strap that secures with a buckle. The watch features Eco-Drive technology - powered by light, any light. Never needs a battery.